World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews: Scotland

30 May 2026 38 comments
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We continue our Fantasy FIFA World Cup team previews with the third favourites in Group C, Scotland.

A rollercoaster of a qualifying campaign with a dramatic, euphoric ending meant Steve Clarke’s men will compete at the country’s first World Cup since 1998.

There are some parallels to Scotland’s previous foray at the 1998 World Cup, namely the presence of Brazil and Morocco in their group. Clarke and co will be hoping to avoid defeats – the results on that occasion – against at least one of those two this time around.

If they can do so, and get off to a positive start against Haiti, then progression to a first-ever knockout stage at a major tournament may be on the cards. Famous last words, from this hopeful Scotsman…

But without further ado, and before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s remind ourselves of Scotland’s route to this point, as well as Clarke’s confirmed squad and best players for the official Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 game.

SQUAD

There were few surprises when Clarke named his squad in mid-May, with the gaffer’s core group from qualification and indeed much of his tenure maintained.

Nottingham Forest back-up Angus Gunn ($3.6m) is likely to challenge Hearts veteran Craig Gordon ($3.5m) between the posts, while departing Liverpool legend Andy Robertson ($5.0m) is the skipper and a shoo-in at left-back.

The central defensive spots are among those potentially most up for grabs. Hibernian’s Grant Hanley ($3.5m), Rangers’ John Souttar ($3.8m) and Dinamo Zagreb’s Scott McKenna ($3.8m) were all regulars throughout qualifying, supported by the likes of Al-Ettifaq’s Jack Hendry ($3.9m).

Having put together a solid and mercifully injury-free campaign for Celtic, Kieran Tierney ($4.3m) is a versatile option on the left of a back three, in his natural left-back position if Robertson needs a rest, or even as an emergency right-back.

Further forward, Southampton’s Ross Stewart ($5.4m), Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland ($5.5m) and Ipswich’s George Hirst ($4.6m) will hope to challenge Clarke’s established rotating strikeforce duo of Che Adams ($5.4m) and Lyndon Dykes ($4.6m).

Midfield is surely the Scots’ most talent-laden third of the pitch.

There, Scott McTominay ($6.5m) and Aston Villa’s Europa League-winning captain John McGinn ($6.0m) – typically a left-sided midfielder for the national team – pick themselves, as should deep-lying duo Ryan Christie ($5.6m) of Bournemouth and Lewis Ferguson ($4.8m) of Bologna.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Scotland’s qualification journey was indeed a rollercoaster, despite them winning four and losing just one of their six matches in Europe’s Group C qualifying pot.

A goalless but promising stalemate in Denmark in the opening qualifying game was followed by slightly laboured home and away victories against minnows Belarus. Those victories came either side of a stunning comeback win over Greece. 

The Greeks then looked to have ended Scotland’s hopes of automatic qualification by winning the reverse fixture a month later, only for Belarus to eke out a draw with otherwise would-be group-toppers Denmark the same evening.

That turned the Danes’ trip to Hampden days later into a winner-takes-all showdown. Boy, did it deliver. With the game locked at 2-2, stoppage-time goals from Tierney and McLean sent Scotland into a frenzy.

Qualification was certainly a team effort, with no single player earning more than two goals or two assists. A total of 13 goals as a group made Scotland the joint sixth-highest scoring European nation of those who secured automatic qualification (and thereby played only six qualifying matches). That’s despite a comparatively lower ranking for some underlying stats such as shots and corners taken.

Seven goals conceded across the six qualifying matches – five of them in two games alone – wasn’t a terrible record either.

The expected goals and goals conceded (xG and xGC) data placed the Scots just inside the desirable section of the below StatsBomb graph.

BIGGEST GOAL THREATS IN QUALIFICATION

So, where did the goals come from?

Two of them were scored by Torino’s Che Adams, who bagged the first of the qualifying campaign to open the scoring in the first Belarus encounter before teeing up the Billy Gilmour ($5.1m) header that forced an own goal to finish that match off.

Adams’ other successful effort also came against Belarus, in the reverse fixture, but that proved to be his final direct goal involvement despite amassing a team-high 15 shots and 2.68 non-penalty xG.

Star man Scott McTominay also scored twice in qualifying, once in the Belarus home tie plus a sensational overhead effort to open the Denmark showdown. Ryan Christie was the other Scotsman to find the net twice, beginning the smash-and-grab Greece comeback on matchday three before bagging another in the ill-fated reverse fixture away from home.

McTominay trailed Adams for shots (11), but Ben Gannon-Doak ($4.9m) actually amassed the second-highest xG tally (1.11) with his six attempts.

No penalties were awarded to the Scots across their six qualifying matches.

MOST CREATIVE PLAYERS IN QUALIFYING

John McGinn failed to score in this qualifying campaign despite racking up seven shots, but he did deliver an assist with one of his seven key passes.

A team-high ‘xG assisted’ mark of 1.42 suggests McGinn was perhaps unlucky not to register more direct goal involvements, but anyone familiar with the Villa skipper’s game will know how integral he has been at both club and country level in recent years.

Andy Robertson was the only man to claim more than one assist for Scotland; he trailed McGinn in the xG assisted stat, but came out on top for key passes (11).

SINCE QUALIFICATION

DateOppositionResult (Scotland first)Goalscorers
28 March 2026v Japan (h)0-1
31 March 2026v Ivory Coast (n)0-1

Having wrapped up qualification by the end of the six-match run in mid-November, Scotland contested two friendlies in the opening months of 2026.

Both ended in rather disappointing 1-0 losses, to Japan at Hampden and then Ivory Coast at Anfield. Clarke experimented with his XI and squad more than usual – only Andy Robertson and Scott McTominay started both games.

The Scots’ final friendly before the World Cup comes against Curacao on May 30. That should be more of a pointer when it comes to the Haiti starting XI.

WORLD CUP FIXTURES


When it comes to Fantasy, it’s probably going to be diminishing returns as the group stage goes on.

The Scots’ group stage campaign begins against Haiti – making their first appearance on this stage since 1974 – in Boston on June 13.

Then, it’s African heavyweights and 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, before a trip to Miami to face the mighty Brazilians.

In short: the Scots are good Round 1 picks but can be overlooked thereafter.

TOP FANTASY PICKS

Few would argue with Scott McTominay’s status as the stand-out star from this Scotland squad. His goal-scoring record as a box-crashing attacking midfielder, including for Napoli, speaks for itself, and there’s a chance he could be on penalty-taking duty.

The more creatively-inclined John McGinn may also be somewhere in that pecking order, as could Ryan Christie.

Andy Robertson is the most nailed-on starter from the backline and also carries assist potential.

In terms of the frontline, it may be best to avoid the centre-forwards in this squad. Lawrence Shankland, Ross Stewart and George Hirst all enjoyed more prolific seasons at club level than Che Adams or Lyndon Dykes but the latter duo are undoubtedly ‘Clarke’s men’, having been mainstays for much of the manager’s time at the helm. Adams seemed to have become first choice in qualifying, but his lack of clinical finishing could be a cause for concern and certainly creates some uncertainty about who will lead the line in Round 1.

It is also probably unnecessary to look past Robertson when it comes to Scotland’s defenders.

While a back four of some description (4-2–3-1 or 4-1-4-1, for example) was used throughout the qualifying campaign, possible rotation combined with a general lack of reliable upside (there are no rewards for clearances, blocks etc) and relatively low chance of clean sheets means there are probably better Fantasy options elsewhere.

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

38 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    SKOT-Land Lassie!

    Who remembers the fat man character from Austin Powers?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      That's a keeper

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  2. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    C'mon Scotland!

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  3. One for All
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    How do i play 12th man in opening fixture? I can't find the option to.

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    1. One for All
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Never mind found the booster icon

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  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Had the WC fame launched yet.?? Could
    Some kindly send me the link if so please

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    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      *game

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    2. One for All
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      https://play.fifa.com/fantasy/

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        You’re a gentleman!!! Thankyou mate!!

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        1. One for All
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          np enjoy

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          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            You too mate!! If there a template that’s been forming??

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            1. Freshy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              56 mins ago

              Player prices are low enough that there will be multiple paths to success

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              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Haha i like the sounds of that mate!!

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  5. ZimZalabim
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    SLOT sacked

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      It looked likely TBF

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Thought that since Alonso went to Chelski, Pool would be stupid enough to keep Slot. Sadly not

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  6. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Slot fired.. if Arsenal win CL it's going to be a shite day for Premier League fans (non Pool or Arse fans obviously).

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Iraola availability swung it?

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  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Arne Slot not

    At Liverpool anymore

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  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way.

    Having joined the club in June 2024, Arne went on to deliver our 20th league title in his first season in charge, ending the 2024-25 campaign as LMA Manager of the Year having also guided the team to the Carabao Cup final and the last 16 of the Champions League.

    He subsequently oversaw Champions League qualification for a second successive season in 2025-26 as the Reds also reached the quarter-finals of the same competition.

    In a joint statement, Liverpool’s ownership underlined its appreciation for the success Arne brought to the club and also the leadership displayed in his two years in charge: “That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying. The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful.

    “As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.

    “From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it. This was evident when he agreed to take over as head coach, when he guided us to the Premier League title and throughout the season just ended when he faced considerable challenges and burdens.

    “At the same time, we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward. Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but.

    “We would like to take this opportunity to place on record our appreciation for Arne, who will always hold a special place in the history of this football club as the coach who delivered Liverpool’s 20th league title.

    “That accomplishment – made all the more remarkable as it arrived in his very first season in charge – was built on outstanding coaching and leadership every single day.

    “He also helped guide the club through one of the most difficult periods imaginable following the loss of Diogo. The compassion and humanity he showed throughout that time said a great deal about him as a person.

    “As such, we can only wish Arne well in the next stage of his coaching career, with our expectation being that he will continue to be successful. We do so in the knowledge that his Liverpool legacy is intact and will become yet more meaningful in the years and decades to come.

    “Nevertheless, the conclusion we have come to is built on a belief that the team’s trajectory is best addressed through a change of direction. That does not diminish the work Arne has done here, or the respect we have for him. Nor is it a reflection of his talents. Rather, it is indicative of the need for a different approach.

    “Arne leaves with our gratitude, with a Premier League title to his name, and with the knowledge that he and his family will always be welcomed back at Anfield.”

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    1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      In the first season Slot could still rely on players like TAA in the system created by Klopp. Salah benefitted a lot from this as well.

      This season was quiet shocking and it seemed that too many new players came in who didn't understand the system that Slot wanted them to play.

      Maybe they bought the wrong players or maybe Slot should have had a plan how to alter the system to suit his new players.

      I hope Liverpool can get Glasner and some Palace players like Wharton, Lacroix and Munoz as well. Glasner will find the right system quickly for the players available. That has always been his strength.
      .

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  9. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Salah returns

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      If Salah had played like a top shelf attacker, Slot is still their gaffer.

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Always a sign of a top manager, needing a 33 year old to carry your team after a £500m window

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  10. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    FIDA WC 2026 league
    Dont Bogart that Pen My Friend
    league code is: T2VQYG6P
    link for league - https://play.fifa.com/fantasy/join-league/T2VQYG6P

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Joined.

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  11. Tommy Smith
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    I suspect Slot lost the dressing room.
    Well done FSG. Most importantly I hope we have a manager lined up. Iraola?

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  12. Hughes Your Daddy
    • 13 Years
    54 mins ago

    Great timing Liverpool 🙁

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  13. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    Why oh why did Pool leave it so long before sacking Slot?. If they had done it a few weeks earlier Xabi Alonso who would have been a natural fit for them would still have been available.

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    1. Hughes Your Daddy
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      Also didn't Liverpool employ some new assistants/coaches for Slot the other week?

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    2. Moon Dog
        just now

        Iraola not a bad alternative.

        Regardless, their slow ponderous football will likely go back to heavy metal now, so Pool attackers are definitely more interesting now.

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    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      On the WC FF. what’s the relevance of the Vice Captain ?? I thought you picked a captain each day and have a sort of stick or twist scenario??

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        It's just for unengaged managers

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      2. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        You can actually pick a captain for each match and not day

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          *each day

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          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Ah fantastic!! Thankyou mate much appreciated!!

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