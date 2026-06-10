Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews: Norway

In our next team preview for the Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 game, we turn our attention to Norway.

With names like Erling Haaland ($10.5m) and Martin Odegaard ($7.7m) in their squad, Stale Solbakken’s men could be a force to be reckoned with this summer.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, reviewing the road to the World Cup and more.

SQUAD

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Norway cruised through their qualification campaign, with eight wins from eight – a perfect record.

That run included surprisingly comfortable home and away victories over Italy, 3-0 in Oslo and 4-1 at the San Siro.

No team came close to matching the Norwegians from an attacking perspective.

They scored 37 times, eight more than any other team in European qualification. They also finished third for non-penalty expected goals (xG) and xG conceded per 90 minutes:

BIGGEST GOAL THREATS IN QUALIFICATION

Note: The above xG is non-penalty

Haaland netted 16 (!) times, the most by any player from any continent in qualifying.

Remarkably, none of his strikes were from the penalty spot.

He averaged a goal every 46 minutes, and naturally led the way among teammates for NPxG (7.61) and shots (40).

Haaland wasn’t Norway’s only attacking threat, though.

Alexander Sorloth ($6.8m) netted five goals, while Thelo Aasgaard ($5.5m) contributed four – the latter scored all four against Moldova.

MOST CREATIVE PLAYERS IN QUALIFYING

Odegaard enjoyed a successful qualifying campaign, even if he wasn’t always fully fit.

The playmaker recorded six assists in five matches.

Helped by his role on set plays, he also racked up 21 key passes, the most of any Norway player.

Norway’s dynamic right-back, Julian Ryerson ($4.2m), chipped in with four assists, which is why he is being considered by so many Fantasy managers this summer. He’s another who is on corner-taking duty.

SINCE QUALIFICATION

Date Opposition Result (Norway first) Goalscorers 7 June 2026 Morocco (a) 1-1 Odegaard 1 June 2026 Sweden (h) 3-1 Strand Larsen x2, Nusa 31 March 2026 Switzerland (h) 0-0 27 March 2026 Netherlands (a) 1-2 Schjelderup

Norway defeated Sweden 3-1 in their first World Cup warm-up match, even without their two best players, Haaland and Odegaard.

Jorgen Strand Larsen ($5.6m) netted twice, while winger Antonio Nusa ($6.1m) found the net with one of his six attempts.

Corner-taker Ryerson also stood out with two assists and eight (!) key passes.

Then, on Sunday, Odegaard netted a late equaliser to force a 1-1 draw with Morocco.

Orjan Nyland ($4.2m) started in goal, while David Moller Wolfe ($4.0m) appears to be first-choice at left-back with another start here.

Nusa played 45 minutes before being replaced by Andreas Schjelderup ($6.2m), while Haaland completed 72 minutes, getting him up to speed before the start of the tournament.

Ryerson was as creative as ever, with four key passes.

WORLD CUP FIXTURES

The fixture order has been kind to Norway, with an opener against Iraq, who are 57th in the FIFA World Rankings.

A potentially tricky but winnable match against Senegal follows, before encountering European heavyweights France in Round 3.

By then, Norway will be hoping to have qualification to the knockout phase wrapped up.

For Fantasy managers, the Round 1 fixture against Iraq is clearly the one to focus on. Following that, and certainly by Round 3, it should be safe to move their assets on.

TOP FANTASY PICKS

Erling Haaland ($10.5m) will be in many Fantasy teams this summer, and for good reason.

On penalties with a huge open-play threat, a Round 1 match with Iraq carries real haul potential.

However, it gets trickier thereafter, which is why Haaland is considered a solid candidate for the 12th Man chip in Round 1.

The primary drawback to this approach is that you can’t captain him against Iraq, so an alternative approach is to start with Haaland and then move him on for Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) or Harry Kane ($10.5m).

Martin Odegaard ($7.7m) currently qualifies for the Scouting Bonus, although it is tight, with 4.6% ownership.

Should the Arsenal schemer remain under the threshold, he could be a superb differential option.

He provided six assists in qualifying, and given that Norway are likely to dominate possession against Iraq, his ability to deliver pinpoint through balls to Haaland could be key.

He could be in the mix for the chances created/direct free-kick bonuses, too.

Norway sit third on the clean sheet odds list for Round 1, only behind Germany and Spain.

Full-back Julian Ryerson ($4.2m) will provide width down the right flank, having supplied 18 assists in 42 matches for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Helped by his role at set plays, he was also the top defender for expected assists (xA) in European qualification.

However, at 7.7% ownership, Ryerson won’t bank Scouting Bonus points.

If you do want to target those extra points, consider goalkeeper Orjan Nyland ($4.2m), centre-back Torbjorn Heggem ($3.7m) or David Moller Wolfe ($4.0m) from the Norway backline.

All three of those cheap options were a mainstay in qualifying, starting all eight matches.