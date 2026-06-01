Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 friendlies: Raum a rotation risk?

We’re getting closer to the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with many participating countries indulging in some last-ditch friendlies before the big kick-off.

There could be some significant takeaways for Fantasy managers from these friendlies – and we’ll be producing some brief Scout Notes from each of these kickabouts over the next two weeks.

We continue with seven more friendlies contested on Sunday 31 May.

JAPAN 1-0 Iceland

(31st May)

Goals : Ogawa

: Ogawa Assists: Sugawara

NOTES

Japan’s extremely strong starting XI is probably close to their World Cup starting XI. Kaoru Mitoma is injured and won’t make the World Cup, but they have enough depth to replace him well.

is injured and won’t make the World Cup, but they have enough depth to replace him well. Japan were largely dominant: more possession, won 15-9 on attempts, 2-0 for big chances.

A solid performance and clean sheet for Samurai Blue.

It’s no surprise that wing back Nakamura (a midfielder in the game, frustratingly) was very good, making one key pass and four attempts on goal.

(a midfielder in the game, frustratingly) was very good, making one key pass and four attempts on goal. Endo, Doan, Ito and Ueda – four players who are absolutely key for Japan – each played 45 minutes. None of them did much of note.

and – four players who are absolutely key for Japan – each played 45 minutes. None of them did much of note. Kubo , arguably their best attacker during the qualifiers, played 83 minutes. He put two shots on goal and produced four key passes, again showing his creativity. Ogawa scored a goal off the bench; his cameos will be vital.

, arguably their best attacker during the qualifiers, played 83 minutes. He put two shots on goal and produced four key passes, again showing his creativity. scored a goal off the bench; his cameos will be vital. Also excellent was Sugawara. He registered an assist, had one shot on goal, set up two big chances and made four key passes, but probably won’t get in Japan’s starting XI.

SWITZERLAND 4-1 JORDAN

(31st May)

Goals : Embolo, Ndoye, Xhaka, Fassnacht – Fakhouri

: Embolo, Ndoye, Xhaka, Fassnacht – Fakhouri Assists: Freuler, Aebischer, Embolo – Tamari

NOTES

We actually saw a Swiss back three here, but most of the expected starting XI started this game.

Kobel has been ill recently. He was on the bench and didn’t feature, like Rieder and Okafor .

has been ill recently. He was on the bench and didn’t feature, like and . Widmer and Rodriguez started off the bench. They’re a concern, should the formation change. Such experimentation is far from ideal.

and started off the bench. They’re a concern, should the formation change. Such experimentation is far from ideal. Interestingly, Embolo and Xhaka took a penalty. This doubt probably makes Embolo more appealing and Xhaka less so.

and took a penalty. This doubt probably makes Embolo more appealing and Xhaka less so. But even with the system change, Switzerland dominated possession, scored four times, had six big chances and 19 shots. They look confident.

Zakaria , Elvedi , Ndoye , Freuler , Manzambi and Vargas each played 45 minutes.

, , , , and each played 45 minutes. Ndoye scored and shot twice, Manzambi had three shots and hit the woodwork, while Vargas produced two key passes.

Xhaka played 61 minutes, scored a penalty, had two attempts and two key passes

Embolo played 71 minutes, scored a penalty, earned another, had three shots on target, missed a big chance and produced four key passes. He was the standout performer.

As for Jordan, this was also a strong XI, so this defeat raises some concerns.

The fact that their forward called for a tactical change after the first goal, against the manager’s wishes, for them to then concede three more, says it all.

Yet they still racked up three big chances and 12 shots on goal. They just weren’t as clinical and had very little possession. But conceding six big chances is a problem.

First team attacker Tamari was their best player, having assisted, put three shots on goal, one on target, made two key passes and accumulated two missed big chances.

was their best player, having assisted, put three shots on goal, one on target, made two key passes and accumulated two missed big chances. Fakhoury was also very good off the bench. He scored, put three shots on goal and two on target, alongside one big chance created and two key passes.

was also very good off the bench. He scored, put three shots on goal and two on target, alongside one big chance created and two key passes. There were worrying signs for Jordan in defence, though.

CZECHIA 2-1 Kosovo

(31st May)

Goals : Ladra, Hlozek

: Ladra, Hlozek Assists: Doudera, Chytil

NOTES

Czechia started this game without many expected World Cup starters, just Krejci , Hranac and Chaloupek .

, and . Some key players like Holes , Zeleny and Jurasek did feature off the bench, though. Goalkeeper Kovar remained unused.

, and did feature off the bench, though. Goalkeeper remained unused. Players who weren’t in the match squad but are in the final World Cup squad: Soucek , Provod , Schick , Coufal , Darida and Sulc .

, , , , and . Therefore, this wasn’t seen as a primary game for player preparation.

There’s also a lack of data on this one, but we can’t read too much into it anyway, knowing how many first-team players weren’t involved.

CAPE VERDE 3-0 Serbia

(31st May)

Goals : Lenini, Duarte, Benchimol

: Lenini, Duarte, Benchimol Assists: Mendes, Varela, Duarte

NOTES

Key players who started the game were Vozinha , Diney , S Cabral , Lenini , Arcanjo , Mendes and Monteiro .

, , , , , and . Off the bench came Semedo , Livramento and the legend that is Stopira .

, and the legend that is . They didn’t start with their predicted XI, but we saw most of it during the game, in their usual formation.

Cape Verde had higher possession and one more shot (10) than Serbia, in addition to four more attempts on target. Both sides had similar expected goals (xG) tallies, so there was an over-performance.

It should be noted that this was a weak-ish Serbia side.

GERMANY 4-0 Finland

(31st May)

Goals : Undav (x2), Wirtz, Musiala

: Undav (x2), Wirtz, Musiala Assists: Kimmich, Undav, Karl, Pavlovic

NOTES

This was mostly first team, or at least what we’d expect from a starting XI in the World Cup.

Baumann (GK) started; Neuer wasn’t in the squad as he’s struggling with a calf injury.

(GK) started; wasn’t in the squad as he’s struggling with a calf injury. 3/4 defence was as expected outside of Raum (LB), who didn’t feature at all. The manager sang Brown ‘s praises in 1v1 situations and pace.

(LB), who didn’t feature at all. The manager sang ‘s praises in 1v1 situations and pace. Goretzka (CM) didn’t feature at all, while Karl started ahead of Sane on the left wing. The latter eventually came on in the second half. There are concerns over rotation in that position, although others are more convinced Karl will start.

(CM) didn’t feature at all, while started ahead of on the left wing. The latter eventually came on in the second half. There are concerns over rotation in that position, although others are more convinced Karl will start. Musiala and Wirtz started; both will be absolutely key for Germany, no doubt.

and started; both will be absolutely key for Germany, no doubt. Undav started ahead of Havertz , who is predicted to start. Havertz missed out due to just being involved in the Champions League final. Undav impressed but picked up a thigh injury. Realistically, he wasn’t going to be a Fantasy option anyway.

started ahead of , who is predicted to start. Havertz missed out due to just being involved in the Champions League final. Undav impressed but picked up a thigh injury. Realistically, he wasn’t going to be a Fantasy option anyway. We also saw Woltemade feature. Rudiger, Anton and Thiaw all didn’t feature, but they have depth in the centre-back position.

feature. and all didn’t feature, but they have depth in the centre-back position. Very dominant from Germany, with four goals, seven big chances, 22 shots on goal, 10 corners.

Kimmich was a top performer, taking corners, creating two big chances and making four key passes.

was a top performer, taking corners, creating two big chances and making four key passes. Wirtz was also good: a goal, with six shots on goal, of which three were on target. More goal threat than creativity.

Karl was fantastic: one big created, four key passes and three shots, including one that hit the woodwork.

Sane and Woltemade were poor when they came on.

Great win for Germany, with maybe some doubt over 2-3 positions.

UNITED STATES 3-2 SENEGAL

(31st May)

Goals : Dest, Pulisic, Balogun – Mane (x2)

: Dest, Pulisic, Balogun – Mane (x2) Assists: Pulisic, Pepi, Weah – Diarra, Jackson

NOTES

Arguably USA’s best friendly of pre-World Cup so far. They went with a back three.

Turner (GK) started and Matt Freese was an unused sub; there’s still some doubt over who starts between the two.

(GK) started and was an unused sub; there’s still some doubt over who starts between the two. Robinson (LB/LWB) and Dest (RB/RWB) both started and were very advanced. Ream and Freeman (CB), both key players, started. Chris Richards is still recovering and hoping to be fit for the start of the tournament.

(LB/LWB) and (RB/RWB) both started and were very advanced. and (CB), both key players, started. is still recovering and hoping to be fit for the start of the tournament. Adams (CM) started and is the most sure starter in central midfield. Pulisic and Pepi , also key players, started, too.

(CM) started and is the most sure starter in central midfield. and , also key players, started, too. Key names coming off the bench included Weston McKennie, Tim Weah , and Balogun .

, and . USA had less possession than Senegal, but similar xG.

A goalkeeper mistake didn’t help their cause and, as expected, they were a bit dodgy at the back but good in attack. Robinson had one key pass and one shot, while Dest scored and got one key pass. Both wing-backs played just 45 minutes, though.

Pulisic played 45 minutes but scored and assisted.

Balogan played the second half and scored, along with having four attempts.

played the second half and scored, along with having four attempts. Edouard Mendy (GK) wasn’t involved for Senegal.

(GK) wasn’t involved for Senegal. Jakobs started ahead of Diouf (LB) but both had 45 minutes each.

started ahead of (LB) but both had 45 minutes each. None of the first-team centre-backs started. Koulibaly is recovering from injury but the coach is optimistic he’ll recover.

is recovering from injury but the coach is optimistic he’ll recover. Central midfield wasn’t first team, either, but Mane, Ndiaye and Sarr all started in the front four.

and all started in the front four. Pape Gueye and Pape Sarr came off the bench.

Mane got two goals from as many shots. Ndiaye played 70 mins, registering one big chance created and one shot on target, while Jackson got his assist, missed a big chance, and made two key passes.

Senegal were of course short of hugely significant players in defence, so expect better in the long-term.

BRAZIL 6-2 PANAMA

(31st May)

Goals : Vini Jr, Casemiro, Rayan, Paqueta, Thiago, Oliveira – Harvey

: Vini Jr, Casemiro, Rayan, Paqueta, Thiago, Oliveira – Harvey Assists: Casemiro, Vini Jr, Thiago (x2), Santos

NOTES