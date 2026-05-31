Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 friendlies: $3.5m Gordon starts + Son brace

We’re getting closer to the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with many participating countries indulging in some last-ditch friendlies before the big kick-off.

There could be some significant takeaways for Fantasy managers from these friendlies – and we’ll be producing some brief Scout Notes from each of these kickabouts over the next two weeks.

We start with all the friendlies contested up until the early hours of Sunday 31 May.

MEXICO 2-0 GHANA

(23rd May)

Goals: Gutierrez, Martinez

Gutierrez, Martinez Assist: Romo

NOTES

Several key players played for Mexico, including Rangel (GK), Gallardo (LB) and attackers Vega and Alvarado . Alvarez also played the second half.

(GK), (LB) and attackers and . also played the second half. Raul, Quinones , and a couple of others were absent due to domestic leagues.

, and a couple of others were absent due to domestic leagues. 17 year old future star Gilberto Mora also played, had three shots and hit the woodwork

also played, had three shots and hit the woodwork Alvarado had 3 shots on target and one key pass

had 3 shots on target and one key pass This was largely a second string team for Ghana. Key players Asare (GK) and Oppong (CB) featured but they were without most of their first team.

(GK) and (CB) featured but they were without most of their first team. Absences included Semenyo, Kudus (injured), Williams and Ayew .

(injured), and . Mexico were dominant in possession, registered more than double the shots, and had the only big chance of the game. The 17-year-old wonderkid, Mora, was heavily involved and was lively.

MOROCCO 5-0 Burundi

(26th May)

Goals: El Kaabi x2, Bentayeb, Benjdida x2

El Kaabi x2, Bentayeb, Benjdida x2 Assists: Sbai, Maamma

NOTES

This was a behind closed doors match, so there wasn’t lots of information available for this one.

It was actually 0-0 heading into the break but Morocco turned up the heat second half.

Brahim Diaz has made the Morocco squad, even though he is yet to be added to the official Fantasy game!

EGYPT 1-0 Russia

(28th May)

Goal : Ziko

: Ziko Assist: Hany

NOTES

Egypt played close to a first team in this one, outside of Salah , who has been given a rest (reportedly for psychological reasons).

, who has been given a rest (reportedly for psychological reasons). So, lots of key players involved, including Marmoush, Hany, Ashour, Trezeguet, Attia etc.

etc. A clean sheet for Egypt meant three on the bounce for them after doing likewise against Spain and Saudi Arabia, so very good defensive form heading into the World Cup. They have a decent group from a defensive perspective.

They did, however, concede two big chances and eight shots to Russia.

The Pharaohs themselves dominated possession, had three big chances and 11 attempts. Hany (right-back) was very impressive. He delivered an assist and a clean sheet and created two big chances, and three chances overall.

Ashour played about 30+ mins and had one shot. Zizo and Trezeguet also played just 30+ mins.

Marmoush played 70+ mins and had three attempts in goal. Ziko scored off the bench, had two shots on target.

Ireland 1-0 QATAR

(28th May)

NOTES

Around half the team who started for Qatar aren’t predicted to start the first match, so it was a very mixed starting XI. Star striker Almoez Ali didn’t start, came on for 20 minutes then got a straight red card. The rest of their key players also came on pretty late around the 58th minute, so I’m not sure the result is a true reflection of their capabilities.

didn’t start, came on for 20 minutes then got a straight red card. The rest of their key players also came on pretty late around the 58th minute, so I’m not sure the result is a true reflection of their capabilities. Qatar failed to have a single big chance, even with Afif on the pitch. They had just eight shots and only three corners, while they conceded one big chance and 11 shots to Ireland.

on the pitch. They had just eight shots and only three corners, while they conceded one big chance and 11 shots to Ireland. Afif managed just one shot and one key pass. Junior also managed the same.

also managed the same. The bench options couldn’t come up with much to sway the game either. Manager Julen Lopetegui should probably start his best team next time; we’ll get a better gauge of what we can expect from them at that point.

IRAN 3-1 Gambia

(29th May)

Goals : Yousefi, Rezaeian, Taremi

: Yousefi, Rezaeian, Taremi Assists: Mohebi, Alipourghara (x2)

NOTES

Both sides were missing key players, it’s worth noting. Some Gambia players chose not to travel.

Lots of key players didn’t start the game for Iran. Key player Azmoun didn’t make the squad, rumoured to be for political reasons.

didn’t make the squad, rumoured to be for political reasons. Winger Ghayedi is nursing a minor injury, while Jahanbakhsh is at the training camp but wasn’t in this squad.

is nursing a minor injury, while is at the training camp but wasn’t in this squad. Key players who started include Beiranvand (GK), Kanaani (CB), Ezatolahi (CM), Mohebi (winger) and Taremi (10/9). Key players who came on include Khalilzadeh (CB) and Rezaeian (RB).

(GK), (CB), (CM), (winger) and (10/9). Key players who came on include (CB) and (RB). There isn’t much data on the game, but it was good to see the likes of Taremi and Mohebi, two of their best attackers, produce a goal contribution. The super-attacking Rezaeian also scored.

Andorra 0-1 IRAQ

(29th May)

Goal : Ali Yousef

: Ali Yousef Assist: Ahmad Qasem

NOTES

The Iraqi manager likes a 4-4-2 and that didn’t change for this one.

Iraq didn’t start a lot of their key players but crucial players who did start included Hashem (CB), Tahseen (CB) and Farji (winger)./

(CB), (CB) and (winger)./ This was mainly a game for the manager to see new players, and give minutes to those who have hardly played for their clubs recently, so not many key players featured at all. There’s not much to read into the result, then.

The team Iraq had out were still dominant in possession and had more shots.

No sign of Ali Jasim , main striker and penalty taker Hussein , or set piece taker Al-Ammari .

, main striker and penalty taker , or set piece taker . There’ll be more to take from the next friendly and line-up.

SOUTH AFRICA 0-0 Nicaragua

(29th May)

NOTES

Only one player predicted to start in the first match for Bofana Bofana actually started the game, namely penalty taker Foster .

. In terms of key players who came on, Mofokeng (Winger), Appollis (one of their best attackers) and Sibisi (CB) all appeared.

(Winger), (one of their best attackers) and Sibisi (CB) all appeared. Key players who were in the squad but didn’t get a run out Williams (GK), Modiba (LB), Mudau (RB), Mbokazi (CB), Mokoena (CM) and Makgopa (RW). So, lots of key players didn’t feature.

(GK), (LB), (RB), (CB), (CM) and (RW). So, lots of key players didn’t feature. Their all-out attack ethos still showed, however, with 86% possession and 22 shots; they just couldn’t convert.

South Africa will be arguably the most exciting out of all the qualified African teams due to the way they play.

BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA 0-0 North Macedonia

(29th May)

NOTES

Another goalless friendly but lots to highlight.

The key players who started were Katic (CB), Bajraktarevic (winger) and Tahirovic (CM), so not many!

(CB), (winger) and (CM), so not many! The key players off the bench were Memic and Demirovic , who both came on for the second half.

and , who both came on for the second half. Vasilj (GK), Kolasinac (LB), Basic (CM) and Dzeko (FOR) were the key players in the squad who didn’t play at all.

(GK), (LB), (CM) and (FOR) were the key players in the squad who didn’t play at all. So, Bosnia didn’t field their strongest side and the minutes were a bit all over the place. Bosnia were still fairly dominant though, with 13 shots to their opponents’ two.

SCOTLAND 4-1 CURACAO

(30th May)

Goals : Curtis, Shankland x2, Christie (pen) | Chong

: Curtis, Shankland x2, Christie (pen) | Chong Assists: McLean, Christie, Dykes, Curtis | Obispo

NOTES

A lot of the probable Scotland first team started, including Robertson (LB), McKenna (CB), Souttar (CB), Hickey (RB), Christie (CM), Doak (RW) and Shankland (FWD).

(LB), (CB), (CB), (RB), (CM), (RW) and (FWD). Hanley (CB) and Dykes (F) featured in the second half.

(CB) and (F) featured in the second half. Gordon (GK) started, while Gunn (GK) didn’t play. There is still no clear indication about who is number one.

(GK) started, while (GK) didn’t play. There is still no clear indication about who is number one. There were rests for McTominay, McGinn, Ferguson, Adams and Tierney .

and . Scotland were 1-0 down for most of the first half but the Curacao red card helped them draw level before half-time. They ended up netting three in the second half.

Christie took right-sided corners, scored, assisted, managed five key passes and attempted two shots on goal.

Shankland continues to impress, bagging two goals and having six shots on goal.

Robertson made three key passes and created one big chance.

Gilmour is ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a knee injury.

is ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a knee injury. As for Curacao, this was basically first team. Key players who started included Room ( GK), Floranus (LB/RB), Obispo (CB), Bazoer (CB), L.Bacuna (CM), Chong (RW), Comenencia (CM), J.Bacuna (LW) and Locadia (F).

GK), (LB/RB), (CB), (CB), (CM), (RW), (CM), (LW) and (F). Key players who didn’t feature were Sambo (CB), Gorre (LW) and Hansen ( RW).

(CB), (LW) and RW). Even with a red card, they still had as many big chances as Scotland in the first half.

The Bacunas only played 50-60 minutes; they are key for Curacao.

Hard to get a read with the Locadia red card, so don’t read this as ‘Scotland good, Curacao bad’.

MEXICO 1-0 AUSTRALIA

(31st May)

Goal: Vasquez

Vasquez Assist: Vega

NOTES

Lots of key Mexico players started, included Rangel (GK), Vasquez (CB), Sanchez (RB), Alvarez (CM but played CB), Fidalgo (CM) and Vega (LW).

(GK), (CB), (RB), (CM but played CB), (CM) and (LW). Key players featuring off the bench include Reyes (RB), Gimenez (F – although he likely won’t start), Montes (CB), Gallardo (LB), Mora (17 year old wonderkid!) and Quinones (RW).

(RB), (F – although he likely won’t start), (CB), (LB), (17 year old wonderkid!) and (RW). Raul Jimenez didn’t make the bench but he just arrived from England.

didn’t make the bench but he just arrived from England. It wasn’t fantastic from Mexico, with only one big chance and 13 attempts. Australia were the better side in the second half.

Vasquez was a standout with the goal and clean sheet. Vega got the assist with one of three key passes.

was a standout with the goal and clean sheet. got the assist with one of three key passes. Australia went close to full strength from the get-go. Key players who started Ryan (GK), Bos (LWB), Harrington (CB), Souttar (CB), Circati (CB), Italiano (RWB), Irvine (CM), O’Neill (CM), Metcalfe, Toure (F)

(GK), (LWB), (CB), (CB), (CB), (RWB), (CM), (CM), (F) Irankunda only played 10 minutes, while Burgess (WB) played at the death.

only played 10 minutes, while (WB) played at the death. Riley McGree is injured and won’t be involved in the tournament.

ECUADOR 2-1 SAUDI ARABIA

(31st May)

Goals : Porozo, Valencia | Mandash

: Porozo, Valencia | Mandash Assists: Yeboah x2 | Al-Hejji

NOTES

Not many key Ecuador players actually started the game. In fact, they were missing quite a few regulars.

Estupinan (LB), Angulo (LW) and Yeboah (RW) were the only key names who started.

(LB), (LW) and (RW) were the only key names who started. Hincapie (LB) and Pacho (CB) were playing in the Champions League final, Ordonez (CB) was on the bench unused, and Galidenz (GK), Enner Valencia (F), Caicedo (CM), Franco (RB) and Plata were all preserved.

(LB) and (CB) were playing in the Champions League final, (CB) was on the bench unused, and (GK), (F), (CM), (RB) and were all preserved. Yeboah was the top performer, grabbing both assists. He supplied two big chances, four key passes, and two attempts on goal.

The key Saudi players who started were Al-Harbi (LB), Al-Tambakti (CB), Al-Amri (CB), Boushal (RB), Salem Al-Dawsari (LW), Kanno (CM), Al-Juwayr (attacker) and Al-Buraikan . Al-Dawsari (CM), Al-Ghannam (RW) and Kadesh (CB) all came off the bench.

(LB), (CB), (CB), (RB), (LW), (CM), (attacker) and . (CM), (RW) and (CB) all came off the bench. Most of the first team featured in one way or another, and there is still plenty of uncertainy over who fills several positions.

Saudi Arabia matched Ecuador for big chances (three), had more shots (12 v 11), and dominated possession, so were slightly unlucky.

No surprise that one of their best players was Salem: he registered one big chance created, one key pass, three shots, and one big chance missed. Buraikan missed a big chance up top.

SOUTH KOREA 5-0 Trinidad and Tobago

(31st May)

Goals : Son x2 (inc 1x pen), G.Cho x2, Hee-Chan (pen)

: Son x2 (inc 1x pen), G.Cho x2, Hee-Chan (pen) Assists: Min-Jae, Jun-Ho, G.Lee, Ji-Sung, Seol Young-woo

NOTES