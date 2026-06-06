World Cup friendly notes: Enciso injury, $4.7m mid on pens + $4.0m GK to start

We’ve been on international friendly watch again overnight, looking for any key takeaways for Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 managers ahead of the tournament start.

You can get the Opta data from three of the four matches (Opta didn’t cover the Paraguay game) via the links below:

PARAGUAY 4-0 Nicaragua

Goals : Romero pen, Almiron, Galarza, Maidana

: Romero pen, Almiron, Galarza, Maidana Assists: Gomez, Mauricio

This was Paraguay’s first official friendly since March, so they’re a bit behind many other teams in terms of readiness.

This was pretty much a demolition job: a 4-0 win, 72% possession, 17 shots and 12 efforts on target.

Fernandez started the game between the posts but Gill did come on in the second half. There do seem to be question marks over who starts in the World Cup.

started the game between the posts but did come on in the second half. There do seem to be question marks over who starts in the World Cup. The backline was strong, with Alonso , Alderete, G Gomez and Caceres a first-choice defence.

, and a first-choice defence. Cubas started as expected in the middle of the park but Alejandro Romero – aka Kaku – joined him in central midfield; many expected Bobadilla instead.

– aka Kaku – joined him in central midfield; many expected instead. Enciso and Gomez were on the flanks, with Almiron ‘out of position’ up front with Sanabria . Most were rotated out in the second half.

and were on the flanks, with ‘out of position’ up front with . Most were rotated out in the second half. Enciso picked up an injury and could well be ruled out of the World Cup, as he was seen in tears when being stretchered off. He’s absolutely key for Paraguay and was one of their most influential players in qualifying.

Romero/Kaku interestingly scored a first-half penalty (with a Panenka!), despite Enciso, Almiron and Sanabria being on the field.

Player data was limited in this one.

CANADA 1-1 Republic of Ireland

Goal: own-goal

Canada were dominant on the face of it, with 67% possession and 20 shots to Ireland’s five. However, defensively, they conceded four big chances (Canada didn’t muster one of their own), which is a concern. Three of those big chances came in the second half, but we can’t really attribute that to mass substitutions. Indeed, head coach Marsch had made only three alterations in the first 86 minutes.

The Canada goal was an own goal, which came after two deflections from an Eustáquio corner. The midfielder took 10 such set pieces.

corner. The midfielder took 10 such set pieces. Ireland’s goal came from a penalty. Goalkeeper Crepeau saved the Ireland spot-kick but the visitors then scored the rebound. Still, that save from Crepeau – as well as a superb late stop from Ireland’s Melia – may strengthen his grip on the goalkeeper jersey, following recent confirmation from the manager that he’ll be number one at the World Cup. He has now started both of Canada’s recent friendlies.

saved the Ireland spot-kick but the visitors then scored the rebound. Still, that save from Crepeau – as well as a superb late stop from Ireland’s Melia – may strengthen his grip on the goalkeeper jersey, following recent confirmation from the manager that he’ll be number one at the World Cup. He has now started both of Canada’s recent friendlies. Laryea, Cornelius and Johnston all started in defence, as was the case against Uzbekistan last time out. The only change was Bombito out for Fougerolles ; the former didn’t feature at all.

and all started in defence, as was the case against Uzbekistan last time out. The only change was out for ; the former didn’t feature at all. Kone and Eustaquio started in midfield, so no change there.

and Eustaquio started in midfield, so no change there. Millar started at left wing again, and he’ll likely keep his place as key man Davies will miss the opener. Buchanan started on the right again.

started at left wing again, and he’ll likely keep his place as key man will miss the opener. started on the right again. Up front, David started as we’d expect, while Larin joined him again. Larin’s main positional rival, Oluwaseyi , came on in the second half.

started as we’d expect, while joined him again. Larin’s main positional rival, , came on in the second half. It was a strong XI from Canada but to dominate and create no big chances, as well as concede four big chances at the other end, is slightly worrying. Saying that, plenty of the hosts’ opportunities were decent ones, including a Larin shot that was close to going on.

Millar was lively on the left, with two key passes and five attempts on goal, while Buchanan hit three key passes and one shot on target. David had three shots on goal, but was also very creative with four key passes. Larin had three shots.

HAITI 1-2 Peru

Goal : Isidor

: Isidor Assist: Deedson

For context, Peru took points from the likes of Colombia, Uruguay and Ecuador in CONMEBOL qualification, but they also finished second from bottom.

Encouragingly, Haiti scored first, and it wasn’t until the manager made mass substitutions that Peru then scored their two goals. Both of Peru’s strikes came after the 80th minute, and Haiti had changed seven of their starting XI by that point.

Indeed, six of Peru’s 10 shots came after the subs on the hour mark. Only two of Haiti’s eight shots came after the 62nd minute.

So, with most of their main team on for that first half, they were very good.

It was a strong backline from Haiti, as Arcus , Delcroix and Ade all started. Lacroix has now failed to start in both friendlies at left-back, but he came on for the final 30 minutes to replace Experience .

, and all started. has now failed to start in both friendlies at left-back, but he came on for the final 30 minutes to replace . Bellegarde and Jacques both started; the former didn’t start in the last one, so this was good for his match-readiness ahead of the World Cup. Providence was on the left wing again, with Deedson on the right. The latter’s minutes are far less secure, though.

and both started; the former didn’t start in the last one, so this was good for his match-readiness ahead of the World Cup. Providence was on the left wing again, with Deedson on the right. The latter’s minutes are far less secure, though. Isidor was not joined by Nazon , who started in the last friendly, but rather by Pierrot . Nazon did feature in the second half, at least.

was not joined by , who started in the last friendly, but rather by . Nazon did feature in the second half, at least. It was back-to-back goal contributions from Isidor in friendlies, following an assist in the last match and a goal in this one.

Providence, Jacques and Isidor all had two shots, with Deedson supplying two key passes.

SAUDI ARABIA 3-0 Puerto Rico

Goals : Mandash, Al-Hamdan, Salem Al-Dawsari

: Mandash, Al-Hamdan, Salem Al-Dawsari Assists: Yahya