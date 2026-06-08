World Cup friendly notes: Budget ‘keepers Galindez + Vargas start

More pre-World Cup friendlies to dissect now as we review wins for Croatia, Ecuador and Colombia and the 1-1 draw between Morocco and Norway.

All five of these teams, plus Jordan, who Colombia beat, were contesting their final kickabouts before the meaningful action gets underway, so there were some notable takeaways for Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 managers ahead of Round 1.

You can find Opta data from all four of these friendlies in our Members Area, via the links below:

CROATIA 2-1 Slovenia

Goals: Modric, Pasalic

Modric, Pasalic Assists: Perisic, Stanisic

After back-to-back friendly losses, Croatia really needed this win for confidence.

Croatia dominated with 67% possession, 22 shots compared to 13, and double the amount of corners (eight v four). It was 2-2 on big chances.

It was a 4-2-3-1 for Croatia this time, after several disappointing results with a back three.

Livakovic played in goal, with Gvardiol and Stanisic at full-back. Pongracic and Erlic were at centre-back, although we should expect to see Sutalo and Vuskovic fill those spots usually.

played in goal, with and at full-back. and were at centre-back, although we should expect to see and fill those spots usually. The central midfield duo of Modric and Kovacic didn’t change from the previous game, while Perisic kept his spot, but on the left wing rather than left wing-back. Marco Pasalic actually started this one on the right flank.

and didn’t change from the previous game, while kept his spot, but on the left wing rather than left wing-back. actually started this one on the right flank. The changes continued with Kramaric playing in the number 10 role and Budimir ahead of him.

playing in the number 10 role and ahead of him. Croatia opted for a starting line-up of experience rather than youth (to some degree) this time around.

Stanisic was the star of the backline, registering an assist and two key passes.

40-year-old Modric didn’t even get an hour but still scored and created three key passes. Perisic was also positive: he delivered an assist, two key passes, and two shots on target.

Budimir and centre-forward replacement Matanovic racked up eight shots between them. Marco Pasalic and Mario Pasalic joined Modric on three key passes, but sub Baturina bettered that with five.

racked up eight shots between them. and joined Modric on three key passes, but sub bettered that with five. It was a good win for Croatia, but rotation and the change of formation suggest uncertainty from the manager going into this tournament. They are far from settled.

MOROCCO 1-1 NORWAY

Goals: Diaz | Odegaard

Diaz | Odegaard Assists: Ezzalzouli | Bobb

This was a pretty even game. Norway had the lion’s share of possession (54% v 46%) and corners (11 v 3) but Morocco edged it on big chances (3 v 2) and shots (13 v 9). This was a great opportunity to see where both teams were at, heading into the World Cup.

Bono was in goal for Morocco, as we’d expect. Mazraoui started at left-back, although there is concern for him as he left the pitch injured in the 29th minute and was replaced by Belammari . Riad and Diop came in at centre-back, while Hakimi returned at right-back after resting since the Champions League final. They all played 65 minutes max until being subbed.

was in goal for Morocco, as we’d expect. started at left-back, although there is concern for him as he left the pitch injured in the 29th minute and was replaced by . and came in at centre-back, while returned at right-back after resting since the Champions League final. They all played 65 minutes max until being subbed. Bouaddi and Aynaoui started in central midfield, with the latter starting ahead of Amrabat, who eventually got to play in the second half. Brahim Diaz was on the right wing as expected, with Ezzalzouli on the left as usual. The latter was subbed off injured after 45 minutes, though, which is a worry. Ounahi played 64 minutes in the number 10 role.

and started in central midfield, with the latter starting ahead of who eventually got to play in the second half. was on the right wing as expected, with on the left as usual. The latter was subbed off injured after 45 minutes, though, which is a worry. played 64 minutes in the number 10 role. The big news is that Fantasy midfielder Saibari played ‘out of position’ (OOP) again up front, so it’s now back-to-back starts up top for him ahead of striker El Kaabi , who had to make do with a 25-minute cameo.

played ‘out of position’ (OOP) again up front, so it’s now back-to-back starts up top for him ahead of striker , who had to make do with a 25-minute cameo. Hakimi impressed with two key passes and a shot on target. Diaz scored, carved out two key passes (including one big chance), and had two shots on target. A great overall performance from him. Before injury, Ezzalzouli was very good, registering an assist, two key passes and five attempts on goal (including two big chances). The ‘OOP’ Saibari had one shot on target but also created a big chance.

Encouragingly for Morocco, the Norway equaliser came towards the end of the game, when the Atlas Lions had taken off most of their best players. Injuries to Mazraoui and Ezzalzouli are major concerns, of course.

It was a 4-3-3 from Norway.

Nyland started in goal, while Wolfe appears to be number one in the left-back role after back-to-back starts. Heggem and Ajer also started at centre-back, with popular Fantasy pick Ryerson on the right.

started in goal, while appears to be number one in the left-back role after back-to-back starts. and also started at centre-back, with popular Fantasy pick on the right. Aursnes, Berge and Odegaard covered the central midfield, with Nusa starting on the left, although he played just 45 minutes before being replaced by Schjelderup . Sorloth got 72 minutes on the right, with Haaland returning to the starting line-up and playing a healthy 72 minutes, getting him up to speed before the start of the tournament.

and covered the central midfield, with starting on the left, although he played just 45 minutes before being replaced by . got 72 minutes on the right, with returning to the starting line-up and playing a healthy 72 minutes, getting him up to speed before the start of the tournament. Ryerson was as creative as ever, with four key passes and a big chance created. Odegaard scored the late equaliser, while Sorloth was the only Norwegian to have more than one shot. Haaland was limited to a solitary effort.

ECUADOR 3-0 Guatemala

Goals: J Caicedo pen, Angulo, Estupinan

Ecuador dominated this match, with 67% possession, five big chances, 18 shots and six corners. This type of result can be expected against Guatemala though; their 7-0 loss to Algeria is a good example of their quality or lack thereof. They had only three shots here, none on target.

The back three system remained for Ecuador, but there was a lot of rotation.

Galindez was between the sticks and Ecuador have now started a different ‘keeper in all three of their previous friendlies. However, Galindez started 12/18 qualifiers and knowing he played 72 minutes of the pre-World Cup warm-up match should be a positive.

was between the sticks and Ecuador have now started a different ‘keeper in all three of their previous friendlies. However, Galindez started 12/18 qualifiers and knowing he played 72 minutes of the pre-World Cup warm-up match should be a positive. Outside of Franco , none of the usual backline started the game. We also saw no regulars start in attack. Ordonez (centre-half), Hincapie (left-back/centre-back), M Caicedo and Vite (both midfield) came on for the second half, while wingers Angulo and Yeboah both emerged on the hour mark. Estupinan featured late on. Most of the first team were on the pitch after 60 minutes.

, none of the usual backline started the game. We also saw no regulars start in attack. (centre-half), (left-back/centre-back), and (both midfield) came on for the second half, while wingers and both emerged on the hour mark. featured late on. Most of the first team were on the pitch after 60 minutes. There were noticeable absences, with physical issues for forward E Valencia and centre-back Pacho meaning that they missed out on this one. It sounds like they were just rests, according to some Ecuadorean media outlets.

and centre-back meaning that they missed out on this one. It sounds like they were just rests, according to some Ecuadorean media outlets. J Caicedo converted a penalty whilst Valencia was absent, with the other two goals coming when the first team players came on. Angulo scored in his 30-minute cameo, while Estupinan only played 13 minutes but scored and supplied a key pass.

COLOMBIA 2-0 JORDAN

Goals : J.Arias x2

: J.Arias x2 Assists: Rodriguez, S.Arias