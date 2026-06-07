World Cup friendly notes: De Cuyper sub + $3.6m Gunn starts

Saturday (and into the early hours of Sunday) was our busiest day yet for pre-World Cup friendlies.

Many countries were playing their final warm-up games before the tournament kicks off.

As such, there were some interesting takeaways for Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 managers as we hurtle towards the Round 1 deadline.

Our first Scout Notes article takes in wins for Belgium, Portugal, Scotland and Cabo Verde, as well as the 1-1 draw between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Panama.

You can find Opta data from three of these friendlies (Opta didn’t cover the other two) in our Members Area, via the links below:

BELGIUM 5-0 TUNISIA

Goals : Trossard, De Ketelaere, De Bruyne, Lukebakio, Raskin

: Trossard, De Ketelaere, De Bruyne, Lukebakio, Raskin Assists: Doku x2, Tielemans, Lukaku

Some context is needed here as Tunisia suffered a first-half red card and also had several key players missing, while Belgium went with a strong starting XI.

The Belgians racked up five big chances, a massive 27 shots on goal, and an xG of 3.05.

Courtois started in goal but it was very much an experimental backline of Castagne , Mechele , Ngoy and Meunier . Many would have expected De Cuyper to start at left-back but he only featured for around 12 minutes, and there is now concern over his game-time. Centre-back Theate was also expected to start, but he didn’t even feature off the bench. There’s still a feeling he’ll start the first World Cup group match, though.

started in goal but it was very much an experimental backline of , , and . Many would have expected to start at left-back but he only featured for around 12 minutes, and there is now concern over his game-time. Centre-back was also expected to start, but he didn’t even feature off the bench. There’s still a feeling he’ll start the first World Cup group match, though. Tielemans and Onana started in midfield as expected, while De Bruyne was ahead of them. He was flanked by Trossard on the right, who the fans continue to be unhappy with, and Doku on the left.

and started in midfield as expected, while was ahead of them. He was flanked by on the right, who the fans continue to be unhappy with, and on the left. Interestingly, Fantasy midfielder De Ketelaere kept his place ‘out of position’ up front – and scored. Lukaku came in for him around the 66th minute. Lukaku hasn’t played much football but many believe he will still start ahead of De Ketelaere, despite bench duty here.

kept his place ‘out of position’ up front – and scored. came in for him around the 66th minute. Lukaku hasn’t played much football but many believe he will still start ahead of De Ketelaere, despite bench duty here. Tielemans registered an assist, one key pass, one big chance created and two shots on goal. Trossard, De Bruyne and sub Lukebakio all scored and had at least three shots each. De Bruyne also created four chances and took a whopping 11 corners.

The in-form Doku supplied a brace of assists, from two of a massive eight key passes he made.

It was experimental from Tunisia, who changed formation to a 4-4-1-1.

Chamakh was favoured in goal, though that may change. Regular full-backs Ali Abdi and Vale r y were unused, as were centre-half Bronn and central midfielder Khedira . Even key player Mejbri didn’t feature, and he is absolutely integral for Tunisia.

was favoured in goal, though that may change. Regular full-backs and r were unused, as were centre-half and central midfielder . Even key player didn’t feature, and he is absolutely integral for Tunisia. Regulars Gharbi and Achouri started in attack, and it was the former who was sent off. Mastouri was back in the squad, started and led the line, but only played 45 minutes.

and started in attack, and it was the former who was sent off. was back in the squad, started and led the line, but only played 45 minutes. This was not a full-strength side for Tunisia, so overhyping Belgium is unwise.

PORTUGAL 2-1 Chile

Goals : Guedes, Bruno Fernandes

: Guedes, Bruno Fernandes Assists: Neves, Conceicao

Portugal won, dominated possession, created around quadruple the xG that Chile did, had three big chances to their opponents’ zero, and mustered 18 shots.

However, they also conceded, and allowed 11 shots to a poor Chile side.

Jose Sa started the game in goal, with Rui Silva replacing him in the second half. Diego Costa didn’t feature off the bench, but that’s nothing to worry about with another friendly still to come.

started the game in goal, with replacing him in the second half. didn’t feature off the bench, but that’s nothing to worry about with another friendly still to come. Cancelo switched flanks and started at left-back ahead of Mendes , who wasn’t in the squad after recently playing in the Champions League final. Veiga and Dias played at centre-half, with Inacio – the usual partner of Dias – coming on for Veiga in the second half. Semedo was at right-back, with Dalot coming in for him in the second half. So, not a full-strength backline to say the least.

switched flanks and started at left-back ahead of , who wasn’t in the squad after recently playing in the Champions League final. and played at centre-half, with – the usual partner of Dias – coming on for Veiga in the second half. was at right-back, with coming in for him in the second half. So, not a full-strength backline to say the least. Samu Costa and Bernardo Silva were in central midfield, rather than regulars Joao Neves and Vitinha, who again were two players who were recently involved in the Champions League final. Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves came on in the second half for Costa.

and were in central midfield, rather than regulars and who again were two players who were recently involved in the Champions League final. Al-Hilal’s came on in the second half for Costa. Bruno Fernandes was ahead of them, as we’d expect, with Leao on the left and Conceicao on the right. Neto came on in the second half, featured on both flanks and should start in Round 1, although it wouldn’t be a complete shock if he didn’t.

was ahead of them, as we’d expect, with on the left and on the right. came on in the second half, featured on both flanks and should start in Round 1, although it wouldn’t be a complete shock if he didn’t. The Portuguese wingers have had poor domestic league campaigns, with Leao getting sent off here for fighting to top off a sub-par campaign for him.

Ronaldo started up front and came off in the second half.

started up front and came off in the second half. Bruno was good, taking corners as expected, scoring from outside the box with one of two efforts he had and creating a game-high four key passes. Leao hit the woodwork before being sent off, while Ronaldo had a match-best three attempts on goal.

Bolivia 0-4 SCOTLAND

Goals : Shankland, McTominay, Adams x2

: Shankland, McTominay, Adams x2 Assists: Robertson, Shankland, Doak

This was a very good performance from Scotland, who were dominated in terms of possession (46%-54%) but then produced more big chances (4-0) and had a huge 20 attempts on goal to Bolivia’s seven.

There was a bit of rotation at the back, with Gunn starting ahead of Gordon in goal this time, further highlighting doubt over who starts between the sticks. Fan opinions are also split.

starting ahead of in goal this time, further highlighting doubt over who starts between the sticks. Fan opinions are also split. Robertson and Hickey started at full-back, but both centre-halves were swapped over: Hendry and Hanley started this one, rather than Souttar and McKenna . Robertson provided an assist but was largely quiet.

and started at full-back, but both centre-halves were swapped over: and started this one, rather than and . Robertson provided an assist but was largely quiet. Ferguson and McTominay were in midfield, with Christie and Doak flanking them. Almost unthinkably, some fans suggest that key man McGinn may not start against Haiti, due to the team structure, before he comes back in for Round 2. The Aston Villa man did at least get off the bench here.

and were in midfield, with and flanking them. Almost unthinkably, some fans suggest that key man may not start against Haiti, due to the team structure, before he comes back in for Round 2. The Aston Villa man did at least get off the bench here. It’s looking ever clearer that Shankland will start now, while Adams may get the nod alongside him after this game, in which he scored twice.

will start now, while may get the nod alongside him after this game, in which he scored twice. Budget midfielder Doak was impressive with an assist, four key passes and three attempts on goal – showing both creativity and goal threat. McTominay, naturally, scored, with one of the two attempts he had on goal. Shankland had another great game, scoring, assisting, missing another big chance and creating two key passes. Adams’ brace came from five attempts on goal, while he also made three key passes.

PANAMA 1-1 BOSNIA + HERZEGOVINA

Goals: Ramos | Katic

Ramos | Katic Assist: Dedic

This was a pretty even game, with both teams having eight attempts on goal and five shots on target.

Panama’s friendlies have been turbulent to say the least, with mass rotation and goals flying in at both ends, and that continued here.

Mosquera started in goal as expected, with regulars Andrade (centre-half) and Blackman (wing-back) also featuring. Farina and Ramos are not usual starters, though.

started in goal as expected, with regulars (centre-half) and (wing-back) also featuring. and are not usual starters, though. Martinez, Waterman and Barcenas, all key for the Panama attack, started.

and all key for the Panama attack, started. Bosnia started a very strong XI, so this was not a convincing result for them.

First-choice goalkeeper Vasilj started, as did the strongest backline of Kolasinac , Muharemovic , Katic and Dedic .

started, as did the strongest backline of , , and . Basic and Tahirovic were in midfield, again as expected, along with key wingers Bajraktarevic and Alajbegovic, who are both key.

and were in midfield, again as expected, along with key wingers and who are both key. Demirovic and Lukic started up front. The biggest miss was, of course, Dzeko , who didn’t feature off the bench. This is a bit worrying in terms of him starting in Round 1.

and started up front. The biggest miss was, of course, , who didn’t feature off the bench. This is a bit worrying in terms of him starting in Round 1. Defenders Dedic and Katic combined to score, and the latter is a potentially good, cheap option at $3.8m.

There was limited player data available for this one.

CABO VERDE 3-0 Bermuda

Goals: Semedo, Rodrigues, Costa