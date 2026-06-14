World Cup Fantasy notes: Embolo on pens + Swiss wasteful

Qatar didn’t read the script on Saturday, scoring a last-gasp equaliser to spoil the clean sheets of a Switzerland side well-backed by Fantasy managers.

In doing so, the 2022 hosts secured their first-ever World Cup point.

The late leveller also left all four teams in Group B with the following record:

Played: 1

Drawn: 1

Points: 1

Goals for: 1

Goals against: 1

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

QATAR 1-1 SWITZERLAND

Goals : Muheim own-goal | Embolo (pen)

: Muheim own-goal | Embolo (pen) Assists : El Amin

: El Amin Penalty won: Freuler

Freuler Shot on target bonus: Edmilson | Ndoye

Edmilson | Ndoye Tackle bonus : Zakaria

: Zakaria Top points scorers: Embolo (9), Rodriguez (9), El Amin (7), Freuler (7)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

A strange match in many ways, with Switzerland utterly dominant on the surface (68% possession, 26-7 up on shots, 3.41-0.76 ahead on xG) but not particularly impressing or playing with much urgency. The sweltering conditions in New Jersey may have been a factor, of course. Qatar, jubilant after their late leveller, were rivalling South Africa as the worst team we’ve seen at the finals so far up until their stoppage-time goal.

One of the big Fantasy talking points from the game was Breel Embolo ($7.5m) stepping up from the spot to take Switzerland’s penalty. Both the forward and Granit Xhaka ($6.2m) had taken spot-kicks in May’s friendly against Jordan, each with the other on the pitch. Xhaka, however, had taken the previous two penalties, despite Embolo being present. This was a boon for Embolo owners, then, and resulted in him bagging a nine-pointer, thanks to the addition of Scouting Bonus.

($7.5m) stepping up from the spot to take Switzerland’s penalty. Both the forward and ($6.2m) had taken spot-kicks in May’s friendly against Jordan, each with the other on the pitch. Xhaka, however, had taken the previous two penalties, despite Embolo being present. This was a boon for Embolo owners, then, and resulted in him bagging a nine-pointer, thanks to the addition of Scouting Bonus. Many Swiss players racked up eye-catching numbers. Embolo himself had three other shots and created five chances, while Dan Ndoye ‘s ($6.8m) total of six shots is a tally that only one player has beaten at the 2026 World Cup so far. Ndoye in particular missed some great chances, while opposite winger Ruben Vargas ($6.8m) and midfielder Michel Aebischer ($5.9m) spurned gilt-edged opportunities. Encouraging underlying numbers, then, but this was Switzerland’s easiest-on-paper fixture, so will we see those types of figures again in the remaining two rounds? Bosnia-Herzegovina did concede a fair few openings to Canada, at least.

‘s ($6.8m) total of six shots is a tally that only one player has beaten at the 2026 World Cup so far. Ndoye in particular missed some great chances, while opposite winger ($6.8m) and midfielder ($5.9m) spurned gilt-edged opportunities. Encouraging underlying numbers, then, but this was Switzerland’s easiest-on-paper fixture, so will we see those types of figures again in the remaining two rounds? Bosnia-Herzegovina did concede a fair few openings to Canada, at least. Owners of Maxime Crepeau ($4.0m) and co won’t have been too daunted by Qatar’s display, even though they ruined the clean sheets of Nico Elvedi ($4.3m) et al. They only had three notable attempts, all neatly spread out: Edmilson’ s ($4.9m) one-on-one chance in the first minute, the same player’s saved close-range shot as half-time nearned, and substitute Miro Muheim ($4.0m) unfortunate injury-time own-goal. Canada’s attackers will have been encouraged by Qatar conceding the highest xG of the tournament so far.

($4.0m) and co won’t have been too daunted by Qatar’s display, even though they ruined the clean sheets of ($4.3m) et al. They only had three notable attempts, all neatly spread out: s ($4.9m) one-on-one chance in the first minute, the same player’s saved close-range shot as half-time nearned, and substitute ($4.0m) unfortunate injury-time own-goal. Canada’s attackers will have been encouraged by Qatar conceding the highest xG of the tournament so far. In terms of team selection, the one notable omission was that of Switzerland right-back Silvan Widmer ($4.2m). Denis Zakaria ($6.1m) instead took up that role, getting forward plenty and nearly scoring himself.

($4.2m). ($6.1m) instead took up that role, getting forward plenty and nearly scoring himself. Ricardo Rodriguez ($4.5m) was the sole success story from the Swiss backline – he was taken off minutes before Qatar equalised. Not only banking a clean sheet, he was eligible for Scouting Bonus, too.

($4.5m) was the sole success story from the Swiss backline – he was taken off minutes before Qatar equalised. Not only banking a clean sheet, he was eligible for Scouting Bonus, too. One last word on the controversy surrounding Switzerland’s penalty award, with many watchers crying foul over FIFA’s inability/unwillingness to show the VAR check on a possible offside. FIFA did pipe up eventually, producing this graphic: