Co-hosts Canada salvaged a draw from their Group B opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina – and a deserved one, too, after missing a succession of chances before restoring parity.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

CANADA 1-1 BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA

Goals : Larin | Lukic

: Larin | Lukic Assists : P David | Kolasinac

: P David | Kolasinac Shot on target bonus: Lukic

Lukic Tackle bonus : Tahirovic

: Tahirovic Top points scorers: Lukic (9), Larin (8), Kolasinac (7)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES