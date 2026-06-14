A clash with Morocco always looked like a potential banana skin for Brazil, and so it nearly proved on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side at least fought back to take a point in the Group C opener, with two eminently more winnable matches to come.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

BRAZIL 1-1 MOROCCO

Goals : Vinicius Junior | Saibari

: Vinicius Junior | Saibari Assists : Bruno Guimaraes | Diaz

: Bruno Guimaraes | Diaz Tackle bonus : Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta, Bouaddi, El Aynaoui, El Khannouss

: Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta, Bouaddi, El Aynaoui, El Khannouss Top points scorers: Saibari (10), Vinicius Junior (8), Bruno Guimaraes (8), Diaz (7)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

The opening half an hour had a ‘Brazil 1-7 Germany’ feel about it, albeit without the deluge of goals. Brazil were repeatedly caught in possession high up the pitch and had no answer to Morocco’s aggressive press and crisp passing. Wave after wave of Morocco attacks came, and the Atlas Lions had racked up 12 shots by the time we had reached the 30-minute mark. The intensity dropped from Mohamed Ouahbi’s side after that point (they didn’t have another shot until second-half injury time), with Brazil’s equaliser perhaps taking the wind out of their sails. Still, this was impressive stuff from the North Africans, and very encouraging for Fantasy managers who are looking at Morocco players in Rounds 2/3.

Ismael Saibari ($6.8m) is one possible transfer target for the upcoming two Rounds. The Fantasy midfielder was, as he had been in the last two pre-tournament friendlies, ‘out of position’ up front for Morocco. He had three shots in all, and he scored his country’s only goal of the game when finishing superbly from a through-ball from Brahim Diaz ($6.4m).

($6.8m) is one possible transfer target for the upcoming two Rounds. The Fantasy midfielder was, as he had been in the last two pre-tournament friendlies, ‘out of position’ up front for Morocco. He had three shots in all, and he scored his country’s only goal of the game when finishing superbly from a through-ball from ($6.4m). There were some excellent first-half performances from Moroccan players. While teenage defensive midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi ($5.5m) garnered much-deserved praise, Neil El Aynaoui ($5.6m) was equally impressive. He got forward more than his fellow midfield anchor, too, scuffing an early excellent chance and having three shots overall.

($5.5m) garnered much-deserved praise, ($5.6m) was equally impressive. He got forward more than his fellow midfield anchor, too, scuffing an early excellent chance and having three shots overall. The lively Brahim registered three efforts and two key passes but outdoing him for attacking actions, and anyone else on the field, was left-back Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m). There’s a reason he’s got a premium price tag in Fantasy, and his tally of three goal attempts and three chances created hints at why. He was, as he is with Paris Saint-Germain, absurdly advanced, and on corners and free-kicks, too.

($6.0m). There’s a reason he’s got a premium price tag in Fantasy, and his tally of three goal attempts and three chances created hints at why. He was, as he is with Paris Saint-Germain, absurdly advanced, and on corners and free-kicks, too. As for Brazil, this was far from convincing, but Vinicius Junior’s ($10.0m) 32nd-minute goal settled them down. The half-time and second-half changes helped, too, with the removal of struggling right-back Roger Ibanez ($4.4m) one of those. That selection from Ancelotti backfired, as did the surprise inclusion of Igor Thiago ($5.9m) up top. The Brentford man was a lumbering figure in attack, mistiming one excellent headed chance and then firing straight at the ‘keeper after the interval. Expect Matheus Cunha ($7.3m) to be up top against Haiti.

“No, I’m not here to talk about the individual performance of the player. I’m talking about the team. The team didn’t play well in the first half, but better in the second.” – Carlo Ancelotti, when asked about Igor Thiago