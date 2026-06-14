Scout Notes

World Cup Fantasy notes: ‘OOP’ Saibari scores as Morocco impress

14 June 2026 12 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

A clash with Morocco always looked like a potential banana skin for Brazil, and so it nearly proved on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side at least fought back to take a point in the Group C opener, with two eminently more winnable matches to come.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

BRAZIL 1-1 MOROCCO

  • Goals: Vinicius Junior | Saibari
  • Assists: Bruno Guimaraes | Diaz
  • Tackle bonus: Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta, Bouaddi, El Aynaoui, El Khannouss
  • Top points scorers: Saibari (10), Vinicius Junior (8), Bruno Guimaraes (8), Diaz (7)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

  • The opening half an hour had a ‘Brazil 1-7 Germany’ feel about it, albeit without the deluge of goals. Brazil were repeatedly caught in possession high up the pitch and had no answer to Morocco’s aggressive press and crisp passing. Wave after wave of Morocco attacks came, and the Atlas Lions had racked up 12 shots by the time we had reached the 30-minute mark. The intensity dropped from Mohamed Ouahbi’s side after that point (they didn’t have another shot until second-half injury time), with Brazil’s equaliser perhaps taking the wind out of their sails. Still, this was impressive stuff from the North Africans, and very encouraging for Fantasy managers who are looking at Morocco players in Rounds 2/3.
  • Ismael Saibari ($6.8m) is one possible transfer target for the upcoming two Rounds. The Fantasy midfielder was, as he had been in the last two pre-tournament friendlies, ‘out of position’ up front for Morocco. He had three shots in all, and he scored his country’s only goal of the game when finishing superbly from a through-ball from Brahim Diaz ($6.4m).
  • There were some excellent first-half performances from Moroccan players. While teenage defensive midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi ($5.5m) garnered much-deserved praise, Neil El Aynaoui ($5.6m) was equally impressive. He got forward more than his fellow midfield anchor, too, scuffing an early excellent chance and having three shots overall.
  • The lively Brahim registered three efforts and two key passes but outdoing him for attacking actions, and anyone else on the field, was left-back Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m). There’s a reason he’s got a premium price tag in Fantasy, and his tally of three goal attempts and three chances created hints at why. He was, as he is with Paris Saint-Germain, absurdly advanced, and on corners and free-kicks, too.
  • As for Brazil, this was far from convincing, but Vinicius Junior’s ($10.0m) 32nd-minute goal settled them down. The half-time and second-half changes helped, too, with the removal of struggling right-back Roger Ibanez ($4.4m) one of those. That selection from Ancelotti backfired, as did the surprise inclusion of Igor Thiago ($5.9m) up top. The Brentford man was a lumbering figure in attack, mistiming one excellent headed chance and then firing straight at the ‘keeper after the interval. Expect Matheus Cunha ($7.3m) to be up top against Haiti.

“No, I’m not here to talk about the individual performance of the player. I’m talking about the team. The team didn’t play well in the first half, but better in the second.” – Carlo Ancelotti, when asked about Igor Thiago

  • It was a mixed bag at best from Raphinha ($8.2m), despite two shots and three key passes, but the Barcelona man is one of the Selecao stars who can conjure something out of nothing. Vinicius is another – and he did just that for Brazil’s equaliser. While the collective is failing, it always helps to have world-class individuals who can deliver ‘moments’.
  • Plenty for Ancelotti to chew on ahead of Round 2 (right-back, an overrun midfield, central striker) but it’s a far, far easier test next, against Haiti.
12 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Kimmich-Tah-Schlott-Brown atb for Germany

    Open Controls
  2. puma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Was always going to be tough. Kimmich, Wirtz, and Havertz to play...have the armband on Wirtz...but actually starting to doubt. Clean sheet and a possible attacking return out of Kimmich is kind of appealing...

    Open Controls
    1. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      They can all score big. You should put the armband on the player with lowest % ownership.

      Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Going havertz

      Open Controls
  3. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Auf geht's DEUTSCHLAND

    Open Controls
  4. macgivens
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    48 mins ago

    Have Vazquez's 9 (18) at captain now, and Kimmich and Wirtz to play in less than an hour. Leaning sticking or moving to Kimmich, despite my earlier thoughts being to captain Wirtz.

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Beansprout
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I have the same problem........I have McGinn captained on 22pts........I am not risking changing

      Open Controls
  5. Udogie-style
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Keep the armband on Embolo or switch to Wirtz or Sane?

    Open Controls
    1. Yozzer
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm going Sane

      Open Controls
    2. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sane for me, as well.

      Open Controls
  6. Captain Beansprout
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    I am keeping my captain McGinn......22 pts cant risk changing captain I reckon!!

    Open Controls
  7. Captain Beansprout
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    I have Kimmich,Wurtz and Havertz......but I am not changing captain from McGinn.........I might regret it but cannot throw 22pts

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.