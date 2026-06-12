World Cup Fantasy notes: Quinones lively + three red cards

We saw more red cards than goals in the World Cup curtain-raiser on Thursday as Mexico coasted to a comfortable victory over nine-man South Africa.

The co-hosts themselves were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time but were seldom troubled before or after that dismissal.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

MEXICO 2-0 SOUTH AFRICA

Goals : Quinones, Jimenez

: Quinones, Jimenez Assists : Lira, Alvarado

: Lira, Alvarado Shot on target bonus: Quinones (+1), Jimenez (+1)

Quinones (+1), Jimenez (+1) Top points scorers: Quinones (10), Jimenez (10), Vazquez (9), Gallardo (9), Reyes (9)

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES