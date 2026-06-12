World Cup Fantasy notes: Quinones lively + three red cards

We saw more red cards than goals in the World Cup curtain-raiser on Thursday as Mexico coasted to a comfortable victory over nine-man South Africa.
The co-hosts themselves were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time but were seldom troubled before or after that dismissal.
Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.
MEXICO 2-0 SOUTH AFRICA
- Goals: Quinones, Jimenez
- Assists: Lira, Alvarado
- Shot on target bonus: Quinones (+1), Jimenez (+1)
- Top points scorers: Quinones (10), Jimenez (10), Vazquez (9), Gallardo (9), Reyes (9)
PLAYER STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- Julian Quinones ($5.6m) was the star of the show on Thursday, collecting a double-digit haul along with fellow Fantasy forward Raul Jimenez (£7.0m). Quinones, playing off the left flank but drifting centrally, had a game-high five shots overall. While most were from range (as the 0.27 xG suggests), he pounced on a South Africa error to open the scoring and also hit the woodwork later in the first half. It was a continuation of some eye-catching displays he’d put in in recent friendlies; his previous three starts had elicited 11 shots.
- Jimenez had a good early chance to score, which was saved, but was rewarded for his perseverance when nodding in Roberto Alvarado‘s ($5.3m) cross midway through the second half.
- Both Jimenez and Quinones bagged shot on target bonus. However, as yet, no midfielder has claimed key pass/tackle bonus – this despite the attacking stats suggesting Brian Gutierrez ($5.0m) had hit the required number of key passes and the defending stats stating that South Africa’s Khuliso Mudau ($3.6m) had won three tackles. Perhaps FIFA have their own data compilers and ideas about what a key pass/tackle is, or perhaps they’ll belatedly add these bonuses. One to watch.
- Eight Mexican players collected Scouting Bonus. Goalkeeper Raul Rangel ($3.9m) – whose ownership crept up above the 5% mark – was the exception.
- Mexico centre-back César Montes ($4.7m) and South Africa’s Yaya Sithole ($5.0m) and Themba Zwane ($4.3m) received straight red cards. All red cards carry an automatic one-match ban but FIFA may extend the suspensions for serious offences. Zwane is most at risk, as his dismissal was for violent conduct, but the other two should return in Round 3, as they were sent off for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity.
- Elsewhere on stats-watch, Gutierrez – Mexico’s leading shot-taker and chance creator in 2025/26 friendlies – had four attempts and made three key passes. He was on corners, along with Alvarado. Jesus Gallardo ($4.7m) popped up from left-back to have a couple of shots, too.
- Mexico’s teenage sensation Gilberto Mora ($4.5m) was only a substitute, looking composed when he came on. As was the case before the World Cup started, however, he’s too much of a minutes risk.
- South Africa barely lay a glove on Mexico, even when it was 11 v 11. Bofana Bofana, whose boss, Hugo Broos, pulled a surprise by lining up in a conservative 5-3-2 and benching Oswin Appollis ($4.9m), had only three shots all game. Two were from 30+ yards out. You’d be confident if you owned a Czech defender for Round 2.
- Mexico, who lined up almost identically to their final pre-tournament friendly, weren’t particularly impressive. They did what they needed to do but sterner tests await in Rounds 2 and 3. The home fans actually started to get restless before Jimenez made it 2-0, with the co-hosts not really pressing home their numerical advantage. If you didn’t have Mexico picks to start with, you probably don’t bring them in now for a trickier-looking clash with Korea Republic.