World Cup Fantasy notes: Balogun brace + Pulisic injury update

The USA, led by Mauricio Pochettino, were the third and final co-hosts to play in Round 1.

The Stars and Stripes made a statement too, dismantling Paraguay in a dominant opening display.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

USA 4-1 PARAGUAY

Goals: Bobadilla (own goal), Balogun (x2), Reyna | Prado

Bobadilla (own goal), Balogun (x2), Reyna | Prado Assists: Pulisic, Tillman, Freeman | Enciso

Pulisic, Tillman, Freeman | Enciso Tackle bonus: Cubas

Cubas Chances created bonus: Pulisic

Pulisic Shots on target bonus: Balogun

Balogun Top points scorers: Balogun (15), Prado (9), Reyna (9), Dest (9).

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES