World Cup Fantasy 2026

World Cup Fantasy notes: Balogun brace + Pulisic injury update

13 June 2026 8 comments
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The USA, led by Mauricio Pochettino, were the third and final co-hosts to play in Round 1.

The Stars and Stripes made a statement too, dismantling Paraguay in a dominant opening display.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

USA 4-1 PARAGUAY

pulisic injury

  • Goals: Bobadilla (own goal), Balogun (x2), Reyna | Prado
  • Assists: Pulisic, Tillman, Freeman | Enciso
  • Tackle bonus: Cubas
  • Chances created bonus: Pulisic
  • Shots on target bonus: Balogun
  • Top points scorers: Balogun (15), Prado (9), Reyna (9), Dest (9).

TEAM STATS

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PLAYER STATS

pulisic injury

SCOUT NOTES

  • The USA completely dominated Paraguay and the underlying data backed that up. Mauricio Pochettino’s side controlled 65% possession, produced nearly three times Paraguay’s xG (expected goals), registered 16 shots and created four big chances. Paraguay managed just one.
  • Most of that dominance came during a devastating first half, where the USA scored three times. The opener started with a driving run into the box from Christian Pulisic ($7.0m). Paraguay nudged him off the ball, but it fell kindly to Weston McKennie ($6.1m). His attempted pass then deflected off Paraguay midfielder Damián Bobadilla ($5.5m) and into the net for an own goal.
  • Pulisic caused problems again for the second. The Milan attacker collected the ball on the left flank before threading a deflected pass into striker Folarin Balogun ($6.0m), who poked home from close range to make it 2-0.
  • The pressure never stopped there. As the USA tightened their grip on the match approaching half-time, Malik Tillman ($6.1m) split the Paraguay defence apart with a superb pass from the centre-circle. Balogun danced beyond both centre-backs before slotting home his second goal of the evening to make it 3-0. Interestingly, Tillman generated more xG than any other player on the pitch but couldn’t find a goal himself.
  • Half-time then brought a major concern for Fantasy managers. Pulisic, who played a key role in two of the USA’s three first-half goals, came off with what initially looked like a calf issue. Post-match, Pochettino clarified the situation: “Christian got a kick in the calf and we didn’t want to take a risk because he was finding it a little difficult. Hopefully it is nothing serious and he’ll be ready (for Australia).”
  • The match tightened up statistically after the break. Paraguay competed much better and matched the USA for big chances created, although the hosts still edged both xG and total attempts.
  • The 72nd-minute substitutions then saw star performer Balogun leave the pitch alongside Sergiño Dest ($4.3m). Similar to Antonee Robinson ($5.0m), Dest offered little attacking output from wing-back, but the early substitution at least secured his clean sheet points before Paraguay pulled one back moments later. Paraguay midfielder Julio Enciso ($6.6m), who recovered quickly from an injury scare in a recent friendly to start the match, placed the ball perfectly for Maurício Magalhães Prado ($4.6m) to score.
  • Paraguay never built on that momentum and the game soon drifted away from them. Centre-back Alexander Freeman ($4.0m) pushed forward aggressively from the right before sliding a pass into Giovanni Reyna ($5.5m). The midfielder then curled an outside-of-the-boot finish beyond the goalkeeper to make it 4-1.
  • Overall, it was an outstanding display from the USA from start to finish. Although he failed to produce a Fantasy return, the return of centre-back Chris Richards ($4.1m) gave the hosts another huge boost. His composure on the ball stood out throughout the match, with Richards completing all 83 of his attempted passes. No player has recorded a better passing accuracy in a World Cup match since 1966.
  • Fantasy managers will now wait closely for further updates on Pulisic ahead of Round 2.
8 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Stick with Gallardo(c) 18pts or switch to Raphinia?

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    1. FPL Emu
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I wouldn't even consider sticking with anything less than 12 points

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Stick.

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  2. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Lots of games tonight! Predictions?

    Qatar 0-3 Switzerland
    Brazil 2-1 Morocco
    Haiti 0-4 Scotland
    Australia 1-3 Turkey

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    1. LangerznMash
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Qatar 0-1 Switzerland
      Brazil 3-1 Morocco
      Haiti 0-1 Scotland
      Australia 1-2 Turkey

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Qatar 1-2 Switzerland
      Brazil 1-1 Morocco
      Haiti 0-2 Scotland
      Australia 0-2 Turkey

      Open Controls
  3. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Got my wildcard activated. Need those wildcard drafts for md 2 & 3 rolling out asap

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Collect those under 5% players

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