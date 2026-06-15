World Cup Fantasy notes: Irankunda goal + Türkiye blunt

Australia pulled off one of the biggest surprises of Round 1, securing an impressive 2-0 victory over Türkiye despite coming under huge pressure for large parts of the match.

The Socceroos defended brilliantly throughout and punished Türkiye on the counter-attack, whilst goalkeeper Patrick Beach produced several huge saves to preserve the clean sheet.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

AUSTRALIA 2-0 TURKIYE

Goals: Irankunda, Metcalfe

Irankunda, Metcalfe Assists: Okon

Okon Tackle bonus: Okon | Yuksek

Okon | Yuksek Shots on target bonus: Irankunda

Irankunda Top points scorers: Beach (11), Metcalfe (11), Irankunda (10)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES