Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: When is the Round of 32 deadline?

Round 3 of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 is done and dusted but managers don’t have a lot of time to get their teams, transfers and boosters sorted for the Round of 32.

In fact, with no rest days until Wednesday 8 July (day 28 of the tournament!), this is the latest in a string of back-to-back Rounds.

WHEN IS THE ROUND OF 32 DEADLINE FOR FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP?

The first match of the Round of 32 is South Africa v Canada, which kicks off at 20:00 BST on Sunday 28 June.

And that’s exactly when Fantasy managers have to have their teams locked in by.

As was the case in Rounds 1-3, it means we can see the teamsheets from Round of 32 curtain-raiser – if so desired – before confirming our transfers, activating our boosters, and so on.

Remember, while the Round of 32 deadline of 20:00 on Sunday 28 June is the cut-off point for transfers and chips, you can still make manual substitutions and captaincy changes after that time.

WHEN ARE THE DEADLINES FOR THE OTHER FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 ROUNDS?

The deadlines for all Fantasy FIFA World Cup rounds are as follows: