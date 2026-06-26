Group D team news: Plenty of changes for dead rubber

Group D concludes with Australia facing Paraguay and co-hosts the USA taking on Turkey.

With the USA already confirmed as group D winners, and Turkey already eliminated, the match is a dead rubber. Turkey have only pride to play for.

The other game will decide second and third place. Australia and Paraguay are level on three points, although the Aussies have a slight edge given their superior goal difference, meaning they only need a draw to secure second spot.

In fact, a draw would be good for both teams, as it would see Paraguay through to the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed sides. Shades of the Disgrace of Gijón perhaps?

Both matches get underway at 03:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Only Weston McKennie ($6.1m) and Ricardo Pepi ($5.9m) keep their places for the USA as Mauricio Pochettino rotates his squad.

Turkey, too, see plenty of changes, with Arda Guler ($7.0m) one of just four survivors from the round 2 defeat to Paraguay.

The South Amercians, in contrast, have made just three alterations from that match, one of them enforced, with Miguel Almiron ($6.0m) suspended following his red card.

And Australia make use of their squad with seven changes from round 2.

In terms of ownership, Sergino Dest ($4.3m) and Alexander Freeman ($4.0m) are the only players from any of the four teams selected by more than five per cent of managers, and neither of them start.

LINE-UPS

Paraguay XI: Orlando Gill, Juan José Cáceres, Gustavo Velázquez, Gustavo Gómez, Omar Alderete, Alexandro Maidana, Andrés Cubas, Diego Gómez, Matías Galarza Fonda, Gabriel Ávalos, Julio Enciso

Subs: G. Fernandez, G. Olveira, F. Balbuena, J. Alonso, R. Sosa, A. Sanabria, P. Mauricio, J. Canale, D. Bobadilla, A. Romero, A. Arce, B. Ojeda, G. Caballero, I. Pitta

Australia XI: Patrick Beach, Lucas Herrington, Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, Jordan Bos, Aziz Behich, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O’Neill, Jackson Irvine, Nestory Irankunda, Cristian Volpato

Subs: M. Ryan, P. Izzo, M. Degenek, J. Geria, M. Toure, A. Hrustic, A. Mabil, C. Devlin, K. Trewin, C. Burgess, N. Velupillay, P. Okon-Engstler, T. Yengi

Turkey XI: Uğurcan Çakır, Zeki Çelik, Ozan Kabak, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Eren Elmalı, Salih Özcan, Orkun Kökçü, Oğuz Aydın, Arda Güler, Kenan Yıldız, Barış Alper Yılmaz

Subs: M. Gunok, A. Bayindir, M. Demiral, C. Soyuncu, K. Akturkoglu, D. Gul, H. Calhanoglu, I. Yuksek, I. Kahveci, M. Muldur, Y. Akgun, F. Kadioglu, K. Ayhan, S. Akaydin, C. Uzun

USA XI: Matt Turner, Joe Scally, Auston Trusty, Miles Robinson, Mark McKenzie, Sebastian Berhalter, Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson, Giovanni Reyna, Timothy Weah, Ricardo Pepi

Subs: M. Freese, C. Brady, S. Dest, C. Richards, T. Adams, A. Robinson, C. Pulisic, T. Ream, A. Freeman, M. Tillman, M. Arfsten, H. Wright, F. Balogun, A. Zendejas