World Cup Fantasy: Haaland nets again + $5.6m midfielder impresses

Erling Haaland ($10.5m) netted a dramatic late winner as Norway knocked the Ivory Coast out of the World Cup.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

“He is the greatest goalscorer in the world, there is no doubt about that. Today he didn’t have much involvement, but he had a big chance in the first half and then scored the goal in the game. He is out of this world. He brings calm and a coldness to the team when you have a player like him. I actually think he is very under-rated in terms of holding the ball up. He didn’t lose the ball once today and that brings so much to the team. To score five goals in three games at a World Cup for a little country like Norway is amazing, so all credit to him. And no, I wouldn’t swap him for anyone.” – Stale Solbakken on Erling Haaland