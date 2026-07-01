World Cup Fantasy: Haaland nets again + $5.6m midfielder impresses

Erling Haaland ($10.5m) netted a dramatic late winner as Norway knocked the Ivory Coast out of the World Cup.
Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.
IVORY COAST 1-2 NORWAY
- Goals: Amad | Nusa, Haaland
- Assists: Pepe | Odegaard, Berg
- Shot on target bonus: Amad | Haaland
- Big chances created bonus: Berg
- Tackle bonus: Sangare | Odegaard, Berg, Berge
- Top points scorers: Nusa (10), Berg (9), Amad (9), Haaland (8), Pepe (7)
TEAM STATS
PLAYER STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- Norway manager Stale Solbakken reverted to his first-choice XI here, having rested most of them against France in Round 3. Julian Ryerson ($4.2m) didn’t feature after failing to recover from injury.
- Emerse Fae, meanwhile, made three changes for the Ivory Coast. Christ Inao Oulai ($4.6m) replaced Amad Diallo ($5.9m), with the other alterations at the back: Emmanuel Agbadou ($3.9m) and Ghislain Konan ($4.0m) in for Ousmane Diomande ($4.3m) and Christopher Operi ($4.0m).
- As the above stats show, there wasn’t much between the teams, with almost equal possession. The Ivory Coast had more shots, but Norway created the better chances, as evidenced by their superior expected goals (xG) tally: 2.02 to 1.36.
- After a slow start, Antonio Nusa ($6.1m) gave Norway the lead with a superb curled finish into the far corner. Martin Odegaard ($7.7m) picked up the assist for that goal.
- As for Haaland, he wasn’t involved a great deal, with just 27 touches across the match. However, he stepped up when it mattered most to score his fifth goal of the tournament. Despite a quieter display, the Manchester City man still racked up four shots and earned the shot on target bonus. He’s now the fourth-highest scoring player in World Cup Fantasy, with 38 points.
“He is the greatest goalscorer in the world, there is no doubt about that. Today he didn’t have much involvement, but he had a big chance in the first half and then scored the goal in the game. He is out of this world. He brings calm and a coldness to the team when you have a player like him. I actually think he is very under-rated in terms of holding the ball up. He didn’t lose the ball once today and that brings so much to the team. To score five goals in three games at a World Cup for a little country like Norway is amazing, so all credit to him. And no, I wouldn’t swap him for anyone.” – Stale Solbakken on Erling Haaland
- Patrick Berg ($5.6m), who was preferred to Fredrik Aursnes ($6.5m) in central midfield, supplied the assist for Haaland’s winner. In a real all-round display, he covered a lot of ground and picked up extra points for his big chance creation (two) and tackle (three) contributions.
- An outlet down the right flank, Oscar Bobb ($5.1m) came on and was heavily involved in the winner.
- In a mouthwatering clash, Norway will now face Brazil in New York on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals, where Haaland gets to go up against his old adversary, Gabriel Magalhaes ($5.5m).
Above image from BBC Sport
- Ivory Coast had plenty of the ball in Norway’s defensive third, but quality chances were few and far between.
- Amad was introduced on the hour mark and scored a superb equaliser, dancing through the Norway defence before finishing coolly into the far corner. His late free-kick almost took the tie to extra-time, too.