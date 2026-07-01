World Cup Fantasy: Quinones haul + injury update, another Mexico clean sheet

Mexico booked their place in the World Cup Round of 16 with a commanding 2-0 victory over Ecuador at a packed Aztec Stadium.

Two goals inside the opening 31 minutes proved enough for the co-hosts, who controlled long spells of the contest before seeing out the result professionally.

In these Scout Notes, we look back on the game, with the focus predominantly on Mexico players, as the eliminated Ecuador are a Fantasy irrelevance now.

MEXICO 2-0 ECUADOR

Goals: Quinones, Jimenez

Quinones, Jimenez Assists: Alvarado, Quinones

Alvarado, Quinones Top point scorers: Quinones (12), Vásquez (9), Montes (9), Gallardo (9), Sanchez (9), Jimenez (9)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

Mexico made several changes to the side that beat Czechia in Round 3. Jesús Gallardo ($4.7m) returned at left-back, while Johan Vásquez ($4.7m) came back into central defence. Érik Lira ($5.6m) also reclaimed his place in midfield. Up front, Raúl Jiménez ($7.0m) returned after being rested in the previous round. One player who kept his place was 17-year-old Gilberto Mora ($4.5m). After making his first World Cup start in Round 3, he did enough to earn another.

($4.7m) returned at left-back, while ($4.7m) came back into central defence. ($5.6m) also reclaimed his place in midfield. Up front, ($7.0m) returned after being rested in the previous round. One player who kept his place was 17-year-old ($4.5m). After making his first World Cup start in Round 3, he did enough to earn another. Ecuador, meanwhile, named the same starting XI that beat Germany.

The game produced two very different halves statistically. Mexico dominated before the break, controlling 56% of the possession, generating three times more xG (expected goals), registering eight more attempts on goal and creating one more big chance. Ecuador improved significantly after half-time. They controlled 68% of the ball and edged Mexico for xG, while both sides finished with the same number of shots and big chances. The context is important, though. Mexico had already built a 2-0 lead by the 31st minute, allowing them to manage the game for the final hour.

Ecuador still caused problems at times. Piero Hincapié slipped John Yeboah through on goal, forcing Raúl Rangel ($3.9m) to tip the effort onto the post. Yeboah later tested the goalkeeper again with a curling left-footed strike from the right wing. Ecuador’s only other clear opportunity came when Gonzalo Plata raced onto a long ball but poked his finish wide. Despite those moments, Javier Aguirre’s side recorded a fourth consecutive clean sheet. That defensive consistency rewarded owners of Jorge Sánchez ($4.0m), César Montes ($4.7m), Rangel, Gallardo and Vásquez once again.

($3.9m) to tip the effort onto the post. Yeboah later tested the goalkeeper again with a curling left-footed strike from the right wing. Ecuador’s only other clear opportunity came when Gonzalo Plata raced onto a long ball but poked his finish wide. Despite those moments, Javier Aguirre’s side recorded a fourth consecutive clean sheet. That defensive consistency rewarded owners of ($4.0m), ($4.7m), Rangel, Gallardo and Vásquez once again. Asked about Mexico’s fourth straight clean sheet after the match, Aguirre praised both his goalkeeper and his defence, saying:

“They had one shot on target that Tala saved well, and then those two corners where he came out brilliantly. All three goalkeepers are doing well… The aerial play we had today with Gallardo, Montes and Johan was spectacular. They stretched us well with long throws and crosses, but we were very solid.”

Aguirre also admitted he was reluctant to drop into a 5-4-1 shape, but felt the game demanded it. He praised his players for adapting well and was delighted with how they defended the lead, saying:

“I don’t like the team dropping back into a 5-4-1, but it was necessary. The score-line forced them to push forward. We showed maturity, we didn’t panic and we didn’t lose our organisation.”

Montes also came close to adding his name to the scoresheet. Roberto Alvarado ($5.3m) delivered a dangerous corner that Montes met with a powerful header, but the goalkeeper tipped it over the bar. Moments later, Alvarado picked him out again from another corner. This time, Montes guided his header wide.

($5.3m) delivered a dangerous corner that Montes met with a powerful header, but the goalkeeper tipped it over the bar. Moments later, Alvarado picked him out again from another corner. This time, Montes guided his header wide. Mexico’s attack matched the defence with another impressive display. Julián Quiñones ($5.6m) was once again the standout performer. Having already scored twice in the tournament, he carried that form into the Round of 16. Alvarado’s superb ball over the top sent Quiñones racing through on goal. He looked up, weighed up his options and then rifled a right-footed finish into the top corner to open the scoring. Less than 10 minutes later, he was involved again. A clever one-two with Raúl Jiménez ($7.0m) ended with Quiñones providing the assist for Mexico’s second goal, helping him to a 12-point Fantasy haul – his best return of the tournament. From an underlying data perspective, though, he perhaps overperformed, finishing the match with an xGI (expected goal involvement) of just 0.14.

($5.6m) was once again the standout performer. Having already scored twice in the tournament, he carried that form into the Round of 16. Alvarado’s superb ball over the top sent Quiñones racing through on goal. He looked up, weighed up his options and then rifled a right-footed finish into the top corner to open the scoring. Less than 10 minutes later, he was involved again. A clever one-two with ($7.0m) ended with Quiñones providing the assist for Mexico’s second goal, helping him to a 12-point Fantasy haul – his best return of the tournament. From an underlying data perspective, though, he perhaps overperformed, finishing the match with an xGI (expected goal involvement) of just 0.14. The only concern came when Quiñones left the pitch looking uncomfortable. After the match, Aguirre was asked about the forward’s condition and said:

“Quiñones had a discomfort… he told me his right hamstring was a little tight. That’s normal given the kilometres he covered.”

Raúl Jiménez ($7.0m) scored his second goal of the World Cup, but his relentless pressing deserved just as much credit as the finish. He forced Willian Pacho ($4.4m) into a costly mistake, pounced on the loose pass and drove into the box. From there, he rifled a clinical finish into the top-right corner to double Mexico’s lead. It was the perfect response after an early missed chance. Just six minutes into the game, Luis Romo ($5.6m) delivered an inviting cross that Jiménez headed well wide. He couldn’t convert either of his other two efforts and offered little creatively. However, his movement and work rate proved crucial to Mexico’s victory.

($7.0m) scored his second goal of the World Cup, but his relentless pressing deserved just as much credit as the finish. He forced ($4.4m) into a costly mistake, pounced on the loose pass and drove into the box. From there, he rifled a clinical finish into the top-right corner to double Mexico’s lead. It was the perfect response after an early missed chance. Just six minutes into the game, ($5.6m) delivered an inviting cross that Jiménez headed well wide. He couldn’t convert either of his other two efforts and offered little creatively. However, his movement and work rate proved crucial to Mexico’s victory. Mexico’s front three of Roberto Alvarado ($5.3m), Jiménez and Julián Quiñones ($5.6m) all impressed. Another player who caught the eye was 17-year-old Mora. Although he played just under an hour, Mora created two key passes and registered three attempts on goal. His early strike from distance brought the crowd to its feet. His best effort came after a short pass from Sánchez. Mora curled his effort inches wide of the post.

($5.3m), Jiménez and ($5.6m) all impressed. Another player who caught the eye was 17-year-old Mora. Although he played just under an hour, Mora created two key passes and registered three attempts on goal. His early strike from distance brought the crowd to its feet. His best effort came after a short pass from Sánchez. Mora curled his effort inches wide of the post. Earlier in the post-match press conference, Aguirre also explained some of his substitutions, saying:

“We made the changes because of fatigue. Quiñones had a discomfort, Piojo was finished, Gilberto Mora too. It was a very demanding match.”