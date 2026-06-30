World Cup Fantasy: Saibari back OOP, Hakimi unlucky + Riad injury

Morocco booked their place in the quarter-finals after edging the Netherlands in a dramatic penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in Monterrey.

In these Scout Notes, we look back on the game, with the focus predominantly on Morocco players, as the eliminated Netherlands are a Fantasy irrelevance now.

MOROCCO 1-1 NETHERLANDS (3-2 ON PENS)

Goals : Gakpo | Diop

: Gakpo | Diop Assists: Summerville | Talbi

Summerville | Talbi Tackle bonus: Summerville | El Aynaoui

Summerville | El Aynaoui Top point scorers: Diop (10), van de Ven (9), Ake (9), Gakpo (9)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

Morocco made several changes from the side that beat Haiti in Round 3. Noussair Mazraoui ($4.4m) returned at right-back, while Issa Diop ($4.5m) came back into central defence. As a result, Anass Salah-Eddine ($3.9m) and Redouane Halhal ($3.5m) dropped to the bench.

($4.4m) returned at right-back, while ($4.5m) came back into central defence. As a result, ($3.9m) and ($3.5m) dropped to the bench. In midfield, teenage sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi ($5.5m) reclaimed his place ahead of Sofyan Amrabat ($5.9m). Further forward, Ayoub El Kaabi ($5.9m) failed to do enough against Haiti to keep his spot up front. Ismael Saibari ($6.8m), who led the line in Rounds 1 and 2, returned to that role.

($5.5m) reclaimed his place ahead of ($5.9m). Further forward, ($5.9m) failed to do enough against Haiti to keep his spot up front. ($6.8m), who led the line in Rounds 1 and 2, returned to that role. Those changes did not come as a major surprise. Asked about the physical condition of his squad in the pre-match press conference, the Morocco manager said:

“On the third match, we managed the playing time. That was very important… it was important to manage minutes and also give opportunities to those who could play later in the tournament, so they would be ready and have minutes in their legs. At the moment, everyone is physically well, everyone is focused and everyone is involved.”

The Netherlands also made a tactical change, switching to a back three. Micky van de Ven came in at left wing-back, which meant Tijjani Reijnders dropped out of the starting XI. Crysencio Summerville also returned after missing Round 2.

came in at left wing-back, which meant dropped out of the starting XI. also returned after missing Round 2. Despite needing extra time and penalties, Morocco arguably deserved to progress. They controlled 70% of the possession, generated 1.17 more xG (expected goals), created four more big chances and registered five more attempts on goal.

The Netherlands posed their biggest threat through Summerville down the right flank, something Morocco will feel they could have dealt with better. The winger was denied by the offside flag after missing a one-on-one early on. He eventually made his mark late in normal time, bursting down the wing before keeping the move alive with a clever pass from the floor, allowing Cody Gakpo to put the Netherlands ahead.

to put the Netherlands ahead. Morocco left it late to respond. Diop headed home substitute Chemsdine Talbi’s ($4.4m) cross to force extra time. The additional 30 minutes produced very little. Morocco dominated possession, controlling more than 80% of the ball, but neither side created many meaningful openings. Penalties eventually settled the tie. Misses from Justin Kluivert , Quinten Timber and Summerville, combined with Saibari’s winning spot-kick, sent Morocco through to a Round of 16 meeting with hosts Canada.

($4.4m) cross to force extra time. The additional 30 minutes produced very little. Morocco dominated possession, controlling more than 80% of the ball, but neither side created many meaningful openings. Penalties eventually settled the tie. Misses from , and Summerville, combined with Saibari’s winning spot-kick, sent Morocco through to a Round of 16 meeting with hosts Canada. Saibari’s return to an out-of-position striker role will certainly catch the attention of Fantasy managers. He looked dangerous throughout. He created an excellent chance for Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m), before later missing a big opportunity himself at the back post following a set-piece, although an awkward bounce didn’t help. He also threaded an excellent through-ball into Soufiane Rahimi ($5.6m), forcing a superb save from the Dutch goalkeeper. Overall, it was another encouraging display and one that should keep him firmly on Fantasy managers’ radars.

($6.0m), before later missing a big opportunity himself at the back post following a set-piece, although an awkward bounce didn’t help. He also threaded an excellent through-ball into ($5.6m), forcing a superb save from the Dutch goalkeeper. Overall, it was another encouraging display and one that should keep him firmly on Fantasy managers’ radars. Hakimi also came agonisingly close to a huge haul. Losing the clean sheet late on frustrated owners, but he easily could have made up for it in attack. He delivered a dangerous corner that Bilal El Khannouss ($6.2m) headed wide. Saibari then picked him out inside the box, but the goalkeeper somehow tipped his powerful effort over the bar. Hakimi continued to threaten. He rattled the crossbar after a superb through-ball from Azzedine Ounahi ($6.2m) and was then denied by a brilliant last-ditch challenge when through on goal. His attacking output has remained consistently strong throughout the tournament, giving him multiple routes to Fantasy returns alongside Morocco’s clean-sheet potential.

($6.2m) headed wide. Saibari then picked him out inside the box, but the goalkeeper somehow tipped his powerful effort over the bar. Hakimi continued to threaten. He rattled the crossbar after a superb through-ball from ($6.2m) and was then denied by a brilliant last-ditch challenge when through on goal. His attacking output has remained consistently strong throughout the tournament, giving him multiple routes to Fantasy returns alongside Morocco’s clean-sheet potential. One player who struggled for the second consecutive match was Brahim Díaz ($6.4m). He finished with an xGI (expected goal involvement) of just 0.07. Díaz, Mazraoui and El Khannouss all found it difficult to influence the game in the final third.

($6.4m). He finished with an xGI (expected goal involvement) of just 0.07. Díaz, Mazraoui and El Khannouss all found it difficult to influence the game in the final third. Morocco also suffered an injury concern late on. Chadi Riad ($3.9m) limped off around the 75th minute and continued to struggle after the final whistle. Manager Mohamed Ouahbi was asked about the injury in the post-match press conference, and said this:

“He got hurt. We thought he was going to continue. It’s nothing serious, he took a knock, but he was having a lot of difficulty. Even before the goal we had already prepared the substitution because we knew we were going to have to replace him. It’s not his mistake either – the error was collective.”