World Cup Fantasy 2026

Does the Qualification Booster count towards Scouting Bonus + captaincy?

29 June 2026 37 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Many World Cup Fantasy managers played their Qualification Booster in the Round of 32, and we’ve seen a couple of recurring questions popping up on the board since.

A lot of you will know the answers to these already but for those still in the dark, we’ll answer the ‘FAQs’.

DOES QUALIFICATION BOOSTER COUNT TOWARDS SCOUTING BONUS?

In a word, no.

Here’s an example from Sunday.

The 0.1% owned forward, Tani Oluwaseyi ($4.9m), picked up three points from an appearance and a shot on target bonus.

Booster Qualification

A successful Qualification Booster takes him to five points. We’d usually expect that to be rewarded with Scouting Bonus.

However, the Scouting Bonus is only added BEFORE the Qualification Booster is.

So, in this case, no dice. Players still have to get 5+ points via the conventional routes.

DOES QUALIFICATION BOOSTER COUNT TOWARDS A CAPTAINCY SCORE?

Again, no!

We can use the example of Maxime Crepeau ($4.0m) from Sunday night.

He picked up two appearance points and five points for a clean sheet.

If you captained him, that score of seven is doubled to make 14.

It’s only then that the two Qualification Booster points are added on top, to make 16.

37 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Christina.
    • 16 Years
    5 hours, 44 mins ago

    I might just bet against Vini getting more than 9 pts(before qauli booster points) vs Japan.

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  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 39 mins ago

    Johnson still says 20 points as captain, same for anyone else??

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    1. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      jip, read article at the top
      If you move(c) from him he gets 11(assuming you played Q booster like me)

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 26 mins ago

        Cheers Christina!! Yeah I did, Thankyou

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        1. Christina.
          • 16 Years
          5 hours, 25 mins ago

          no problem - are you twisting to Vini?

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          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 13 mins ago

            I wasn’t going too.., but I am now!! Haha are you??

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            1. Christina.
              • 16 Years
              5 hours, 7 mins ago

              I dunno - I'm having a cr*p tournament...

              Rd 1: no messi, No Mbappe, No Vini
              Rd 2: No Messi, no Vini, No Haaland - 12th man Kane(2)
              Rd 3: Forgot to capt Vini(15) and settled for Saka(8)

              And now I feel like sticking and betting against Vini!

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              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • 8 Years
                4 hours, 56 mins ago

                Oh blimey you deserve some good luck now then!! I stuck with Hakimi 11 points last game week, it’s definitely a sensible thing to do as you have the points banked already, I think Mbappe vs Sweden outscores him tho

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                1. Christina.
                  • 16 Years
                  4 hours, 37 mins ago

                  Yeah I will also go Mbappe(c), just have a feeling Brazil wont have it their own way vs Japan.
                  Them there is always Messi.

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                  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                    • 8 Years
                    4 hours, 35 mins ago

                    I agree!! Would not surprise me is Japan won!! Yeah we’ve loads of options, I’ve got Pulisic, Lamal, Mbappe and Messi I can always stick it on too

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                  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                    • 8 Years
                    4 hours, 35 mins ago

                    And Kane

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                    1. Christina.
                      • 16 Years
                      4 hours, 28 mins ago

                      I dont have him. i have Pickford.

                      Pickford/ Martinez
                      Martinez/Johnston(20)/Sanchez*/Ream*/Cucu
                      Vini/Vargaz*/Pulisic/Mane*/Sane*
                      Mbappe/Messi/Oyarzabal

                      5.9m ITB

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                      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                        • 8 Years
                        4 hours, 15 mins ago

                        Really nice team!!!

                        Mines-

                        Martinez Freese
                        Johnson O’Reilly Cucu Dest Martinez
                        Vini Lamal Olise Pulisic Manzambi
                        Mbappe Kane Messi

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                      2. southernpacific
                        • 15 Years
                        4 hours, 4 mins ago

                        Manzambi was a nice pick until all the content creators posted him on twitter so his ownership rocketed. Content creators are really ruining Fantasy football for those who enjoy researching themselves and finding niche picks

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                      3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                        • 8 Years
                        4 hours ago

                        I agree mate!!! I spend all week looking at stats etc…. And then mates in my leagues just was fantasy football show on sky sports and copy the content creators transfers and teams

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                      4. Christina.
                        • 16 Years
                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                        Thats why I went Vargas

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                      5. southernpacific
                        • 15 Years
                        49 mins ago

                        Its less an issue with people on this site, who clearly are just lovers of the game. Its the bigger fantasy content creators who make it easy for so many people to copy without doing any work. Its making FPL very boring and needs addressing. Personally I think FPL content creators need to be banned off all Socials.

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                      6. Funkyav
                        • 17 Years
                        47 mins ago

                        you dont consume any FPL content?

                        What you are asking for is never going to happen.

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              2. The Florentine assassin
                • 3 Years
                13 mins ago

                I also went without Haaland, Mbappe, Junior, Kane throughout the 1st 3 rounds although I had Messi for all of them but not captained as I stuck with Vasquez (R1), Cucurella (R2) & Pickford (R3) and I also had a slow start and currently only 615K 🙂

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  3. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    I think today's matchups are the best in R32. Would have loved to watch all 3 games.

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  4. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Germany v Paraguay -> Germany
    France v Sweden -> France

    South Africa v Canada -> Canada
    Netherlands v Morocco -> Netherlands

    Portugal v Croatia -> Portugal
    Spain v Austria -> Spain

    United States v Bosnia & Herzegovina -> USA
    Belgium v Senegal -> Belgium

    Brazil v Japan -> Brazil
    Ivory Coast v Norway -> Norway

    Mexico v Ecuador -> Mexico
    England v DR Congo -> England

    Argentina v Cape Verde -> Argentina
    Australia v Egypt -> Egypt

    Switzerland v Algeria -> Switzerland
    Colombia v Ghana -> Colombia

    ------
    Gerrmany
    France -> France

    Canada
    Netherlands -> Netherlands

    Portugal
    Spain -> Spain

    USA -> USA
    Belgium

    Brazil -> Brazil
    Norway

    Mexico -> Mexico
    England

    Argentina -> Argentina
    Egypt

    Switzerland
    Colombia -> Colombia
    ------

    France -> France
    Netherlands

    Spain -> Spain
    USA

    Brazil -> Brazil
    Mexico

    Argentina -> Argentina
    Colombia

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      No upset, boooo...

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      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        Begium.could beat USA if KDB co. get going. They already did before the tournament began in a friendly

        Norway could upset Brazil if Haaland gets going

        England beating Mexico would not be a surprise, I think England has a material edge whereas Mexico has the home advantage

        Swiss beating Colombia is probably more likely than the other way around

        ---

        Netherlands could beat France and Mexico could beat Brazil

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        1. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          In R32

          Morocco could beat Netherlands
          Senegal could beat Belgium
          Japan could upset Brazil if things stay even
          Australia could upset Egypt
          Algeria could upset the Swiss

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          1. Gommy
            • 16 Years
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            Is this your first World Cup?

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            1. CoracAld2831
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 56 mins ago

              No.

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    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      France -> France
      Spain

      Brazil
      Argentina -> Argentina

      -----
      Spain -> Spain get Bronze
      Brazil

      -----
      France -> France World Champions
      Argentina

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Would be a fitting end to the most boring WC of all time

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      2. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Argentina better stay away from Semi Finals.

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    3. Gommy
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      I think the outcome to these R16 ties are questionable and could go either way - but cool story.

      Portugal
      Spain -> Spain

      USA -> USA
      Belgium

      Brazil -> Brazil
      Norway

      Mexico -> Mexico
      England

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      1. z13
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        I just hope USA get knocked out early

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    4. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Tell me you have gone with the bookies without telling me you have gone with the bookies

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    5. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Honestly, I agree with all of this. My fantasy team is also fairly reliant on it too!

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    6. The Florentine assassin
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      Mexico getting to the semi finals.I have Vasquez in my team.
      I am just imagining Private Vasquez from the movie Aliens 'We got seven canisters of CM-20. I say we roll them in there and nerve gas the whole f* nest.' before succumbing to a loss in the semi finals

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    7. z13
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      France beat Germany
      Netherlands beat Canada
      Spain beat Portugal
      Belgium beat USA
      Brazil beat Ivory Coast (who beat Norway)
      England beat Mexico
      Argentina beat Egypt
      Colombia beat Switzerland

      Netherlands beat France
      Spain beat Belgium
      Brazil beat England
      Argentina beat Colombia

      Argentina beat Brazil
      Netherlands beat Spain

      Argentina beat Netherlands

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  5. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Not even watched the odds.

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