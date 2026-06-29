Does the Qualification Booster count towards Scouting Bonus + captaincy?

Many World Cup Fantasy managers played their Qualification Booster in the Round of 32, and we’ve seen a couple of recurring questions popping up on the board since.

A lot of you will know the answers to these already but for those still in the dark, we’ll answer the ‘FAQs’.

DOES QUALIFICATION BOOSTER COUNT TOWARDS SCOUTING BONUS?

In a word, no.

Here’s an example from Sunday.

The 0.1% owned forward, Tani Oluwaseyi ($4.9m), picked up three points from an appearance and a shot on target bonus.

A successful Qualification Booster takes him to five points. We’d usually expect that to be rewarded with Scouting Bonus.

However, the Scouting Bonus is only added BEFORE the Qualification Booster is.

So, in this case, no dice. Players still have to get 5+ points via the conventional routes.

DOES QUALIFICATION BOOSTER COUNT TOWARDS A CAPTAINCY SCORE?

Again, no!

We can use the example of Maxime Crepeau ($4.0m) from Sunday night.

He picked up two appearance points and five points for a clean sheet.

If you captained him, that score of seven is doubled to make 14.

It’s only then that the two Qualification Booster points are added on top, to make 16.