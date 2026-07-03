Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: When is the Round of 16 deadline?

There’s again no rest day between rounds in the FIFA World Cup – so Fantasy managers don’t have a lot of time to get their teams, transfers and boosters sorted for the Round of 16.

WHEN IS THE ROUND OF 16 DEADLINE FOR FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP?

The first match of the Round of 16 is Canada v Morocco, which kicks off at 18:00 BST on Saturday 4 July.

And that’s exactly when Fantasy managers have to have their teams locked in by.

As was the case in the last four Rounds, it means we can see the teamsheets from the Round of 16 curtain-raiser – if so desired – before confirming our transfers, activating our boosters, and so on.

Remember, while the deadline of 18:00 BST on Saturday 4 July is the cut-off point for transfers and chips, you can still make manual substitutions and captaincy changes after that time.

WHEN ARE THE DEADLINES FOR THE OTHER FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 ROUNDS?

The deadlines for all Fantasy FIFA World Cup rounds are as follows: