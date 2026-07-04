World Cup Fantasy: Lisandro haul + Medina injury latest

As New York City experienced the Taylor Swift wedding, Miami hosted a romantic World Cup classic, where underdog debutants Cape Verde pushed world champions Argentina all the way to extra time in a 3-2 all-timer.

Lionel Messi ($10.0m) scored once but racked up nine chances, while getting no points for the corners that led to La Albiceleste’s other goals.

We reflect on this game in our Scout Notes, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

ARGENTINA 3-2 CAPE VERDE (AET)

Goals: Messi, Lis Martinez | D Duarte, S Cabral

Messi, Lis Martinez | D Duarte, S Cabral Own goal: Diney

Diney Assists: Lis Martinez, Mac Allister, Romero | Mendes, Y Semedo

Lis Martinez, Mac Allister, Romero | Mendes, Y Semedo Shots on target bonus: Messi (x3)

Messi (x3) Tackle bonus: Mac Allister, N Gonzalez | Monteiro, Pina

Mac Allister, N Gonzalez | Monteiro, Pina Saves bonus: E Martínez | Vozinha (x2)

E Martínez | Vozinha (x2) Top points scorers: Lis Martinez (11), Messi (10), D Duarte (10), S Cabral (9), Mac Allister (8), Mendes (7)

TEAM STATS

SCOUT NOTES

Like before their dead rubber versus Jordan, Lionel Scaloni made nine lineup changes. Messi returned to the XI, just like full-back pair Facundo Medina ($4.0m) and Nahuel Molina ($4.4m). Only Emiliano Martinez ($5.0m) and Lautaro Martinez ($8.8m) stayed in it.

returned to the XI, just like full-back pair ($4.0m) and ($4.4m). Only ($5.0m) and ($8.8m) stayed in it. Meanwhile, Cape Verde switched five from their 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia. Steven Moreira ($3.9m), Sidny Cabral ($3.8m), Laros Duarte ($5.1m), Jovane Cabral ($4.9m) and Nuno da Costa ($4.7m) replaced Wagner Pina ($3.8m), João Paulo ($4.6m), Jamiro Monteiro ($4.6m), Willy Semedo ($4.5m) and Dailon Livramento ($4.9m).

($3.9m), ($3.8m), ($5.1m), ($4.9m) and ($4.7m) replaced ($3.8m), ($4.6m), ($4.6m), ($4.5m) and ($4.9m). Owned by over 50% of Fantasy managers, Messi shot nine times and put six on target. A 15th-minute effort trickled wide, soon putting a long-range free-kick into Vozinha ‘s ($3.9m) hands. Then, just before the half-hour mark, a goal vaguely reminiscent of Dennis Bergkamp’s 1998 winner versus Argentina. Lisandro Martinez ‘s ($4.6m) diagonal pass found Messi in the six-yard box, taking a majestic first touch before coolly finishing.

‘s ($3.9m) hands. Then, just before the half-hour mark, a goal vaguely reminiscent of Dennis Bergkamp’s 1998 winner versus Argentina. ‘s ($4.6m) diagonal pass found Messi in the six-yard box, taking a majestic first touch before coolly finishing. The first player to reach seven goals in multiple World Cups, Messi has now scored in eight consecutive matches – a period of 12 strikes. He later shot straight at Vozinha after being slipped in by a teammate. And this mesmerising duel of veterans saw the goalkeeper superbly stop a 73rd-minute free kick, denying Inter Miami’s forward again in the first half of extra time.

Hang on… extra time? That’s right. Argentina weren’t ruthless enough at 1-0, and Deroy Duarte ($4.9m) stunned them with a second-half equaliser. Ryan Mendes ($4.9m) found him in plenty of penalty area space, shooting through the defender’s legs so Emi Martinez couldn’t see it.

($4.9m) stunned them with a second-half equaliser. ($4.9m) found him in plenty of penalty area space, shooting through the defender’s legs so Emi Martinez couldn’t see it. Fully deserving of an extra half-hour, the heroic Cape Verde exited this World Cup without a single defeat during 90 minutes.

However, it looked like Lisandro Martinez would break their hearts. Alexis Mac Allister ($6.6m) nudged Messi’s corner to the back post, where he did the rest. Despite no clean sheet, the Manchester United centre-back delivered 11 points to owners.

($6.6m) nudged Messi’s corner to the back post, where he did the rest. Despite no clean sheet, the Manchester United centre-back delivered 11 points to owners. Then, in a euphoric moment for neutrals, defender Sidny Cabral cut inside from the left and bent a screamer into the top corner. TV cameras were right behind the curve, too. Cue scenes of pure mania, as Cabral ran into the crowd to find and hug his partner.

Feeling fearless, Cape Verde suddenly became confident. And that’s when Argentina finally put the game to bed in the 110th minute via Cristian Romero ($4.9m).

($4.9m). The Blue Sharks almost fought back for a third time, but Cabral – the same one as before – saw a free kick desperately need tipping over by Martinez.

So, eventually, the current World Cup holders made it through to the Round of 16, where they’ll face Egypt. Scaloni’s side aren’t giving off an invincible vibe, mind!

Although Romero and Lisandro Martinez avoided a complete Fantasy blank, fellow defenders Molina and Medina failed to exceed two points.

Molina wandered into some advanced positions and almost forced a Pico ($3.7m) own goal by driving a ball across the six-yard box.

($3.7m) own goal by driving a ball across the six-yard box. Yet Medina had to come off after 86 minutes, with the Round of 16 clash against Egypt only three days away.