FPL

FPL pre-season: Estevao superb, Pedro unlucky + Tzolis debut

2 August 2026 179 comments
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Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal all continued their pre-season preparations on Saturday.

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from all three matches.

CHELSEA 1-2 SPURS

Estêvão excellent

  • Goals: Estevao | Tonali, Richarlison
  • Assists: Gittens | Solomon, Donley

Chelsea starting XI: Sharman-Lowe; Palestra (Acheampong 80), Fofana (Tosin 80), Colwill (Sarr 80), Hato (Anselmino 62); Essugo (Watson 80), Lavia (Nicoll-Jazuli 46); Estevao (Satpayev 69), Palmer (Walsh 80), Gittens (Kellyman 80); J Pedro (Delap 80)

SCOUT NOTES

  • Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in Sydney, but the scoreline failed to reflect their dominance after the break. Xabi Alonso’s side controlled the second half following Kevin Danso‘s (£5.0m) dismissal and created enough chances to win the match, only to come up against an inspired Antonín Kinsky (£4.5m).
  • Alonso again stuck with a 4-2-3-1 formation rather than the back-three many expected when he arrived at Stamford Bridge, suggesting it could become Chelsea’s preferred system heading into the new campaign.
  • The match also brought several important returns. Levi Colwill (£5.0m) made his first start after the long-term injury that ruled him out for much of last season, while Roméo Lavia (£5.0m) returned after missing Chelsea’s previous friendly with a minor muscle issue. Jorrel Hato (£4.5m) also started at left-back after returning from his break, although reports continue to link the Blues with another signing in that position, leaving some uncertainty over who will start once the Premier League season begins.
  • One player who continues to strengthen his FPL appeal is Estêvão (£6.5m). The Brazilian scored his first goal of pre-season after drifting away from his marker to power home Jamie Gittens’ (£6.0m) inviting cross at the back post. He also took one of Chelsea’s indirect free-kicks and could easily have added to his tally after the interval. João Pedro (£7.5m) slipped him through after winning possession high up the pitch, but Kinský produced an outstanding save before denying him again from close range minutes later. On another day, Estêvão could easily have left Sydney with a hat-trick.
  • Gittens also impressed again. The winger supplied Estêvão’s goal with an excellent delivery and continued the encouraging form he showed in Chelsea’s previous outing. His direct running repeatedly stretched the Tottenham defence, and he looks increasingly comfortable under Alonso.
  • João Pedro was unfortunate not to register an attacking return despite another influential display. The Brazilian missed a good chance from close range early on before using his pace to burst through on goal shortly after half-time. Danso hauled him down with only the goalkeeper to beat, leaving the referee with little choice but to produce a red card. Pedro then created another excellent opportunity for Estêvão and later saw a close-range effort brilliantly kept out by Kinský.
  • Chelsea’s attack created plenty of opportunities after the dismissal. Cole Palmer (£9.5m), again operating as the No 10, curled the resulting free-kick narrowly wide before later seeing another effort blocked after good work from Marco Palestra (£5.5m), who continued to show his attacking instincts by regularly getting forward from right-back and looking to deliver crosses into the box.
  • The Blues’ only real defensive concern came from Tottenham’s opening goal, when a deflected effort wrong-footed Teddy Sharman-Lowe. They otherwise restricted Spurs to very little after the interval before conceding a frustrating stoppage-time winner through Richarlison (£6.0m) following Jamie Donley‘s strike against the post.
  • After the match, Alonso admitted Chelsea struggled to control possession during spells of the first half but praised his side’s organisation before the game changed after the red card:

“The first half was really tight. There were moments where we could have kept the ball a little bit more, especially in the last 10 minutes. We were not conceding, so it was important not to lose our shape and not to lose our plan in those moments.” – Xabi Alonso
  • The Chelsea head coach also felt the second-half performance deserved more:

“The context changed completely with 10 men. We were really close to scoring. You want to win, but that isn’t the important thing at this stage.” – Xabi Alonso
  • Overall, Chelsea produced another encouraging attacking display despite the defeat. Estêvão, Gittens and João Pedro all impressed again. Alonso has now used a 4-2-3-1 formation in consecutive friendlies. That is another trend worth monitoring. Whilst they did lose, FPL managers should be extremely interested ahead of the new season based on that display.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Gray, van Hecke (Danso 46), Davies (Takai 81), Robertson (Kyerematen 72, Tingey 90), Bergvall (Tye Hall 72), Tonali (Donley 81), Gallagher (Hardy 54), Solomon (Moore 67), Solanke (Richarlison 46), Tel (Williams-Barnett 76)

SCOUT NOTES

  • Tottenham Hotspur maintained their unbeaten pre-season with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Chelsea. That was despite playing almost the entire second half with 10 men following Danso’s dismissal. Roberto De Zerbi named his strongest side of pre-season so far, offering several fresh clues for FPL managers ahead of the new campaign.
  • There was also an important fitness update before kick-off. James Maddison (£6.5m) and Mateus Fernandes (£6.0m) both remained absent after picking up minor issues. However, De Zerbi insisted neither problem is considered serious:

“James has a small problem. I don’t want to take any risks, especially because he suffered a long injury last season. He’s an important player for us.

“The same for Mateus Fernandes. It is not the right moment to take risks. We will work again when we are back in London.” – Roberto De Zerbi
  • The match also saw several key players return. Dominic Solanke (£6.0m) started after missing the previous friendly as a precaution, while summer signings Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.0m) and Andy Robertson (£4.5m) both made their first starts for Spurs. Antonín Kinský (£4.5m) also returned between the posts after Martin Dúbravka (£4.5m) featured last time out and produced an outstanding display that should strengthen his case to begin the Premier League season as first-choice goalkeeper.
  • De Zerbi again used a 4-2-3-1 formation. Conor Gallagher (£5.5m) partnered Sandro Tonali (£5.5m) in central midfield, while Mathys Tel (£6.0m) started on the left, Manor Solomon operated from the right, and Solanke led the line.
  • Tottenham looked sharp during the first half and deservedly took the lead after 17 minutes. Solomon slid the ball into Tonali’s path, and the Italian drilled a low effort into the net via a slight deflection. It continued an encouraging trend for the summer signing, who has regularly looked willing to test the goalkeeper from distance whenever opportunities arise.
  • Solomon impressed again. The winger carried his strong pre-season form into another lively display and supplied Tonali’s goal with an intelligent cut-back after good work down the right flank.
  • Tel also continued to strengthen his FPL credentials. The Frenchman fired a first-time effort over following a loose Chelsea pass before producing another driving run that forced Sharman-Lowe into a smart save. Like previous friendlies, he looked confident whenever he received possession and remained one of Tottenham’s biggest attacking threats.
  • The game changed shortly after the restart when half-time substitute Danso was sent off for hauling down Pedro as the last defender. Chelsea dominated possession from that point, but Spurs refused to buckle.
  • Much of that resilience came from Kinský. The goalkeeper produced a string of outstanding saves. He first tipped Estêvão’s deflected effort onto the crossbar before denying the Brazilian again from close range. Kinsky then reacted brilliantly to keep out João Pedro after a dangerous back pass almost gifted Chelsea a goal. It was arguably the standout individual performance of the match.
  • Robertson also offered encouragement from an attacking perspective. The Scotland international took Tottenham’s indirect free-kicks and looked creative whenever opportunities arose to deliver into the box before eventually making way late on.
  • Their decisive moment eventually arrived deep into stoppage time. Donley struck the post from range. Richarlison reacted quickest to convert the rebound from close range, maintaining Tottenham’s unbeaten pre-season record.
  • After the match, De Zerbi praised his players for the performance:

“We played very well in the first half. The red card changed the game for us and for Chelsea. It’s important to change the habits. We have to believe in the result until the end, even if we stay one player less.” – Roberto De Zerbi
  • The Spurs boss also highlighted several players who exceeded their planned workload:

“Sandro Tonali, Archie Gray and Ben Davies all played more than the plan before the game. I am so happy for the young players because they have been very important for us.” – Roberto De Zerbi
  • Kinský also received special praise after another excellent display:

“He has all the qualities to become one of the best, especially with his build-up and distribution.” – Roberto De Zerbi

  • Overall, Spurs produced another encouraging display. Tonali continued to catch the eye in midfield, while Tel and Solomon both remained lively in attack. Kinský was outstanding and may now have moved into pole position to start the season in goal. De Zerbi has also continued with a 4-2-3-1 formation, another tactical trend worth monitoring over the coming weeks.

ARSENAL 4-1 GIRONA

Estêvão excellent

  • Goals: Havertz, Tzolis, Dowman, Jesus
  • Assists: Dowman, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, White

Arsenal XI: Arrizabalaga (Meslier 61), White (Clarke 61), Mosquera (Copley 61, Julienne 85), Hincapie (Salmon 32), Calafiori (Ogunnaike 61), Lewis-Skelly (Ibrahim 61), Havertz (Vieira 32, Clarke 61), Nwaneri (O’Neill 61), Dowman (Nelson 61), Tzolis (Kabia 61), Gyokeres (Jesus 32, Agustien 85)

SCOUT NOTES

  • Arsenal opened their public pre-season schedule with a convincing 4-1 victory over Girona in Spain.
  • The match itself looked fairly balanced statistically, but Arsenal showed far more quality in both boxes. Mikel Arteta’s side took their chances well and responded quickly after conceding early in the second half.
  • Several major names missed out. Bukayo Saka (£9.5m), Declan Rice (£7.5m), Gabriel Magalhães (£8.0m) and William Saliba (£6.0m) were among the notable absentees, with Saliba facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury.
  • Kai Havertz (£7.5m) operated in midfield rather than leading the line, while Viktor Gyökeres (£7.5m) started up front. Havertz, Gyökeres and Piero Hincapié (£5.5m) all featured for around half an hour as Arsenal managed their workloads following the World Cup.
  • Havertz opened the scoring after an excellent pass from Max Dowman (£5.5m) released him through the middle. The German carried the ball into the area and calmly finished past Paulo Gazzaniga.
  • It marked an encouraging return for Havertz, who later confirmed he feels ready for the new season:

“I feel good, feel strong and I’m ready to go. You saw already the connections we had on the pitch. It was a good test for us and I think we played strong.” – Kai Havertz
  • Dowman produced one of the standout performances. The teenager created the opening goal before adding Arsenal’s third with a superb long-range finish after cutting inside from the right.
  • He also drove into the Girona box shortly before half-time and appealed for a penalty. The referee waved play on, but his confidence and direct running caused problems throughout. Arteta praised Dowman after the match:

“We know what he’s capable of doing. We want to be more consistent in terms of the performances and the actions that he can deliver. I think today he had a really good game.” – Mikel Arteta

  • Summer signing Christos Tzolis (£6.5m) also made an immediate impact on his Arsenal debut. The winger started on the left and took an early indirect free-kick, which led to Calafiori heading straight at the goalkeeper.
  • Tzolis then scored Arsenal’s second goal. Calafiori fed him down the left before the Greek international drove into the box and powered a low finish into the far corner. He also created a promising opening for Gyökeres, although his pass arrived slightly behind the striker. That prevented the Swede from making clean contact. Arteta highlighted Tzolis’ direct style and early adaptation.

“I’m very pleased with him. First of all, the way he has adapted to the club and to the team. He’s a very direct player. He’s really good at linking up. He comes with so much hunger and wants to prove it.” – Mikel Arteta
  • Gyökeres led the line but struggled to make a major impact before leaving the pitch after around 30 minutes. Arsenal’s best moments often came through Havertz, Dowman and Tzolis attacking the spaces around him.
  • Gabriel Jesus (£6.0m) replaced Gyökeres and added Arsenal’s fourth shortly after Girona pulled one back. Ben White (£5.5m) won the ball high up the pitch, allowing Jesus to race clear and finish decisively.
  • Girona’s goal came from a corner. Arnau Martínez escaped his marker and powered a header beyond the goalkeeper, providing Arsenal’s only major defensive setback of the contest.
  • Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5.0m) started between the posts before Illan Meslier (£5.0m) made his Arsenal debut after the hour mark. Meslier quickly produced two smart saves to deny Abel Ruiz. His arrival could create further uncertainty around Kepa’s long-term future at the club.
  • Arsenal continued to control the match after making nine substitutions. The changes reduced the tempo, although the younger players still gained valuable minutes. Arteta felt the performance offered several positive signs:

“I’ve seen a lot of things that make me very, very positive. We know the qualities and the capacity that we have to compete with any other team. We need to prove that we belong at this level.” – Mikel Arteta
  • Overall, Arsenal made an impressive start to pre-season. Dowman stole the show with a goal and an assist, while Tzolis marked his debut with a confident finish. Key players are yet to return, though. So we could see Arsenal go from strength to strength during pre-season.
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 is live! 3
179 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Why do I do this?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    I’m committing to an early WC and TC GW3 - is the consensus that GW1 or 2 is better for
    BB?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      Up to you tbh, with these 2x of every chips, up until new years is very team/user based. After new years there will be DGWs which makes it easier. But now, better you decide.

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    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      No consensus really, both have their upsides. I'd build a team for each then look at which of those two you prefer for the non-BB gameweeks and go with that one.

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    3. Travel Notes
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      Depends on the team you put together and if all your players start.

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  2. Why do I do this?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    Yeah I was looking at 2 to make use of Coventry/Hull but a lot of recent drafts have been focused on BB1; one to monitor.

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  3. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Ben Crellin’s non-Haaland BB1 and FreeHit GW3 tactic looks really intriguing.

    GW3 triple up against the promoted clubs with Haaland in for captaincy.

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    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      So now Ben Crellin takes credit for something Ive been saying for weeks and everyone will think Im copying that dullard.

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      1. 17th Time Lucky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Thinking exactly the same. This was my plan, with an international break WC from the start. Though weirdly, the more people are talking about it, the more I'm considering other options!

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        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          I think its a fallacy to go away from a good strategy because other people are copying it. But I understand the feeling.

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          1. 17th Time Lucky
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            That's what I'm trying to convince myself!

            I'd be stupid not to consider other strategies (which I hadn't at first and am now starting to do), but if the game was going to start tomorrow, I think I'd still be on the BB1, FH3, WC6 plan

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            1. H Dog
              • 16 Years
              2 hours, 38 mins ago

              Linking to an earlier post above, my criteria for free hit in this first half of the season is:

              1) Most of the top teams play each other
              2) Teams that I’m unlikely to have for the weeks before and after, but have a really good fixture I can target

              I think I’m more likely to play on a whim/unplanned than any other chip so think I’d save not for GW3

              Main reasons are I’d rather have Haaland at this point as he can score against anyone not just Coventry, plus the only really bad fixture that week is Chelsea vs Arsenal of which I have two players (the calculus changes if got double Arsenal defence and/or double Chelsea)

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              1. 17th Time Lucky
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 32 mins ago

                Fair points. At the minute I'm looking at 2/3 Chelsea, definitely no Villa and probably no City, so it makes more sense in this case.

                It's a bit of a cyclical argument though I admit because part of my reason for not taking Haaland is the FH3, and part of the FH3 logic is not taking Haaland. At the minute I think it's worth it though given how good Bruno's fixtures look for captaincy in 1, 2 and 5 so wouldn't captain Haaland in any week other than 3 if I go Bruno.

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                1. H Dog
                  • 16 Years
                  2 hours, 27 mins ago

                  In which case FH makes sense and I’d trust your gut.

                  I’d be more annoyed at changing my strategy and it doesn’t work out than more excited/relieved at changing and it working. Although the feeling of Haaland scoring if I don’t have him is something I’m not willing to stomach

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    2. WVA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours ago

      Triple Villa? lol

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      1. 17th Time Lucky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Sounds bad at first, but on a FH against Hull? Sounds worth it to me (assuming of course that Hull look as bad in the first 2 matches as we expect them to)

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      2. LangerznMash
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        Yes, for one match against Hull…
        2 x defenders and Watkins has a good chance of 20 points.

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        1. WVA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          Keep dreaming

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          1. TiAgoFPL
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 40 mins ago

            In Unai we trust

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          2. LangerznMash
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 27 mins ago

            It’s logic, not speculation.
            Watkins scored 8 goals in last 8 matches and the fixture ticker ranks Villa 4th best for clean-sheet in GW3.

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            1. 17th Time Lucky
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              I'm not expecting Villa to be as good now without Tielemans and Rogers, so not so confident using list season's stats. I am expecting Hull to be awful though, so still expecting good things from Villa in GW3

              And the fact it's on a FH, means that you're not exactly committing to triple Villa until the very last minute. 2 weeks to see how they're looking (and if Hull are as bad as expected, or if anyone else is going to be a prime fixture to target)

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    3. THE CON MAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Doing well to get 15 starters in week 1

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      1. 17th Time Lucky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        I think GW1 is probably the easiest to pick starters as pre-season gives a lot of line up knowledge and injuries and rotation haven't started yet. Picking form however is at it's hardest point!

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  4. tom66
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Currently on this (0.5 ITB). What are your thoughts on Semenyo and Shaw? Thanks

    Kinsky
    Shaw - Pedro Porro - Mosquera
    MGW - Mbuemo - Semenyo - Le Fee - Szoboszlai
    Haaland - Joao Pedro
    Subs: Leno - Brobbey - Thomas - Cash

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Pedro Porro unlikely to play GW1 as coming back from WC, although I can see the logic of having from the start if not planning an early wildcard

      I’ve found 0.5 for Maguire rather than Shaw, think he’s good only for a clean sheet and would question him starting beyond GW1 (Dalot, mazraoui, possibly Lewis Hall)

      I’ve heard Maresca likes his wingers staying wide and don’t remember the Chelsea wingers doing too much so think I would avoid (Foden, 0.5 more for Palmer?)

      Think I’d have one Sunderland attacker and picked Le Fee for penalties (DCL/Igor Jesus, or 0.5 less for Haji Wright/McBurnie)

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      1. THE CON MAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        56 mins ago

        Porto starts

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  5. GreennRed
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Trocky opening fixtures but M

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      ...aeda looks a decent punt for 5.5m.

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      1. H Dog
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Think he’s a wait and see but suspect Gross/0.5 more for a defcon option (Garner/Fernandes) is the way to go

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  6. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Thoughts on this for a GW 2 bench boost team.

    Roefs
    Maguire / gvardiol / calafiori
    Mbuemo / cunha / foden / szobozlai / le Fee
    Haaland / Pedro

    Kinsky / solanke / kerkez / Thomas

    The bench boost players in week 2 are then:
    Kinsky vs Newcastle (home)
    Thomas vs hull (home)
    Le fee vs Fulham (home)
    Califiori vs Villa (away)

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    1. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      I understand the attraction of a BB in gw2 but my issue with it is you only have one transfer to sort out any issues after gw1. It's very likely you have more than one issue imo. Thats fine if you can bench players but for a BB everyone has to start.

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      1. H Dog
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        It’s why one can only probably have up to two punts (for this team that would be solanke and possibly Foden/gvardiol)

        Personally I’m doing it because I’m not sure there are many better weeks for it and uncertainty over transfers doesn’t overcome the fact I can get it out of the way, so that when I wildcard I can have the best 11/12 players possible

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      2. Reedy
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        This happened to me last season and I've learnt my lesson. I'm 100% on BB GW1, this time.

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        1. ShaunGoater123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          I BB gameweek1 last year and it didn’t work but even with that experience I think an early BB makes a lot of sense.

          But agreed that’s why you need limited risk. Personally in this set up I only think solanke is as it stands, but really we’re just educating guessing so hopefully the last bits of pre season help

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          1. Reedy
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            Yeah, it's more about how much can change in the space of a week. I can't remember the specifics but I know I suddenly starting getting flags left, right and centre! Maybe I was just particularly unlucky.

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  7. H Dog
    • 16 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Start 2:

    A) Muharemovic
    B) Gross
    C) Sarr
    D) DCL

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    1. redsforlife
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      DCL and Sarr

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    2. TiAgoFPL
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Muharwmobic and Groß

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  8. LarryDuff
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Never had a first wildcard before gw5 hopefully won't have twitchy knees this time

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  9. Sparkys Barmy Army
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    A. Alisson - Calafiori - Gvardiol
    B. Raya - Gvardiol - Jacquet
    C. Donarumma - Calafiori - Kerkez

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      C

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    2. thetommy14
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      C

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    3. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      A

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  10. H Dog
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Early Haaland triple captain shouts - luckily he plays all three promoted sides at home before the first chips are lost, so that’s where I’d be looking

    GW3 - Coventry, upside is play on Haaland while he’s fresh(ish), early part of season means less worry that he’ll get injured, downside is Coventry are the best of the promoted sides (although maybe tempted to open up more leaving space for Haaland)

    GW7 - Ipswich, upside is again early in the season and on an easier team, downside they may be more inclined to sit back, and waiting for later in the season means Haaland could pick up an injury

    GW16 - Hull, best fixture by some distance, but will be very likely to park the bus, and even greater chance of an injury/rest scuppering plans (especially as the fixture is week before Christmas)

    Fulham GW11 other temptation but Ipswich and Hull much better options. I’m inclined to plan for Ipswich and then play against Hull if I have to

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Does anyone remember how Maresca rotated at Chelsea? (I don't myself)

      ECL starts after GW3, is there a risk that Haaland gets rested ready for the ECL game with the logic that City should be comfortable against Coventry without him?

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      1. 17th Time Lucky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Following that logic, I feel it's potentially best to avoid TC'ing Haaland until we know how Maresca approaches rotation - and in my case of looking to FH Haaland in for GW3 captaincy, it may be worth playing it "safe" by NOT playing the chip to bring in 3xCity at the start of the first "3 matches in a week" spell we'll see from Maresca and not knowing how he'll play it. It does sound stupid calling no Haaland against a newly promoted team the "safe" option though. I'll definitely be scared that week if I go for this!

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  11. sirmorbach
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Estêvão at 6.5... hm...

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    1. TiAgoFPL
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Estevão x Rayan both great

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        I’ve gone Rayan currently too. Not convinced though yet

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  12. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Haven’t changed from 2nd draft last week yet, 1st was a mess! Still some ?? though.

    Lammens, Leno
    Calafiori (??), O’Reilly, Shaw, Spence (??), Diop
    Bruno, Semenyo, Rogers, Rayan, Hinshelwood
    Haaland, Pedro, DCL

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    1. sirmorbach
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Very nice. Rogers still a wait and see for me, but could be gold.

      Had Hinshelwood myself, but went Groß for 0.5 less.

      Nice team with a few differentials, but could be great indeed.

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  13. sirmorbach
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    With 1.0, what would you upgrade?

    1. Shaw to a 5.5 (have Gvardiol already)
    2. 4.0 defender to a 5.0 (which one?)
    3. DCL to Šeško
    4. Groß to Rayan/Estêvão

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      4

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        But I’m biased based on picks above really

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        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          I do also like Sesko but not sure how United will lineup, either of Cunha or Mbeumo could start up top too. And both Amad and Dorgu can play the wings so more reason to push one of them upfront

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  14. TiAgoFPL
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Brobbey starting

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Good. Don't think I want him myself - but I do want a pool of more than 4 viable forwards to pick for GW1!

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  15. Falafel333
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Where to upgrade? 2m in the bank!

    Kinsky (Dubravka)
    Gvardiol, Calafiori, Neco Williams, (Shaw, Van Ewijk)
    Mbuemo, Foden, Wirtz, Saka (Gross)
    Håland, Joao Pedro (Destan)

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      If you're happy with the rest, could do Dub>Verb/CovGK (Rushworth?) and Destan (don't know who he is, but assuming a 4.5 dead spot) to one of the 6.0 forwards or 5.5 Wright to allow a decent GW2 bench boost?

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Upgrade either Gross or Destan

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  16. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Would you rather have

    an Everton Defender i.e Mykolenko
    an Everton Midfielder i.e Dewsbury-Hall

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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    1. WVA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      KDH

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    2. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Definitely KDH

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    3. Khalico
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Defender I’d go Tark and midfielder KDH, both are great and I think KDH edges it.

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    4. Boring FC
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      KDH. But Tarkowski and Branthwaite are good options too.

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    5. Saka Potatoes 01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      Ndiaye also a good option

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  17. Mother Farke
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    KDH 100%. Mykolenko doesn't cross the halfway line.

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  18. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Is Targett(Hull) a decent 4.0 defender pick? I think I prefer him over the popular options.

    Thanks

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Most of us are expecting Hull to get pumped regularly. Can imagine a lot of 0pts, and can imagine even games with attacking returns only offering 3pts max - and attacking returns will be really rare. Of going Hull defence I would definitely want a CB for defcons - but I really don't want Hull defence.

      If popular consensus is completely wrong and they turn out to be like Dyche's Burnley - giving away a lot of low xG long shots only, then we'll all be flocking to their defence - and will still only be going for the defcon CBs (and Butland).

      Tldr; don't get Targett

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Unless Hull make a bucket load of signings, they could beat Derbys lowest points tally record

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  19. Saka Potatoes 01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    49 mins ago

    Any comments on this GW1 team:

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Mosquera Mitchell O'Reilly Van Ewijk Diop
    B.Fernandes Ndiaye Szobo Stach MGW
    Haaland Joao Pedro Kusi-Asare

    Bench is Dubravka Van Ewijk Diop Kusi-Asare

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    1. Saka Potatoes 01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      0.5m in the bank

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