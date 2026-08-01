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FPL pre-season: Four in four for Jesus + Sarr returns

1 August 2026 74 comments
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Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace both continued their pre-season preparations on Friday.

Forest split their squad across two friendlies against Portimonense and Sporting CP, while Palace rounded off their Como Cup campaign with a convincing victory over Al-Ula.

Below, we pick out the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points.

READ MORE: FPL 2026/27 Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker

We’ll begin with the behind-closed-doors clash against Portimonense, before turning our attention to the meeting with Sporting.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2-1 PORTIMONENSE

Jesus again

  • Goals: Awoniyi, Schlager
  • Assist: Hutchinson

SCOUT NOTES

  • There was very little public information available from Forest’s behind-closed-doors friendly with Portimonense. As a result, we have relied on the club’s official match report, along with unconfirmed reports surrounding the line-up.
  • Those reports suggested the likes of Ryan Yates (£4.5m), Ibrahim Sangaré (£5.0m), Murillo (£5.5m) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (£6.0m) all featured.
  • Forest opened the day with a 2-1 victory, courtesy of goals from Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.5m) and Xaver Schlager (£5.0m).
  • The Reds created the better chances before the break. Sangaré struck the crossbar after Awoniyi’s clever hold-up play, before Omari Hutchinson (£5.5m) drove into the box and picked out Awoniyi, whose first-time effort cannoned back off the post.
  • Forest eventually made their pressure count just before half-time. Luca Netz (£4.5m) delivered into the area before Hutchinson won a penalty, allowing Awoniyi to calmly convert from the spot.
  • Forest responded well after the equaliser and regained the lead through Schlager. The Austrian midfielder collected the ball outside the box, beat his marker and rifled an excellent strike into the net.
  • The club revealed little else about the contest, with no detailed team news or tactical information released after the final whistle. Focus then shifted to Friday’s second friendly against Sporting CP, where a different group of players featured.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1-4 SPORTING

Jesus again

  • Goal: Jesus
  • Assist: Wood

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Abbott, Milenkovic, Cunha, Williams, Domínguez, McAtee, Aina, Gibbs-White, Jesus, Wood

SCOUT NOTES

  • Nottingham Forest rounded off their training camp in Portugal with a 4-1 defeat to Sporting CP. While the result disappointed, Oliver Glasner’s side still offered several encouraging signs from an FPL perspective.
  • One of those came from Igor Jesus (£6.0m), who continued his superb pre-season form by scoring for the fourth consecutive match. The Brazilian reacted quickest after Chris Wood’s (£6.0m) initial effort was saved. Having also scored against Notts County, Blackburn Rovers and Vitória de Guimarães, Jesus continues to strengthen his case ahead of Gameweek 1.
  • Forest again lined up with a back three and attacking wing-backs, a system Glasner has favoured throughout pre-season. Neco Williams (£5.0m) started on the right but swapped to his usual left-flank in the second-half. He also took some indirect free-kicks.
  • The Tricky Trees made a bright start and looked dangerous going forward. Matz Sels (£5.0m) produced two excellent saves to deny Rodrigo Zalazar and Gonçalo Inácio before Sporting eventually equalised from the resulting corner. Wood lost his aerial duel with Inácio, allowing the Sporting captain to head home.
  • Forest continued to create chances after the break, with Wood heavily involved. The New Zealand international saw two close-range efforts blocked before heading a Williams cross wide. He then squandered Forest’s best opportunity of the second half after pressing the goalkeeper into a loose clearance. The ball broke kindly for Wood, but he somehow fired wide with the goal at his mercy.
  • Jesus again impressed beyond his goal. The Brazilian linked play well, worked tirelessly out of possession and continued to look sharp whenever Forest broke forward. He has undoubtedly emerged as Forest’s standout performer across pre-season.
  • However, Sporting took control after the hour mark. Issa Doumbia restored the hosts’ lead before Rafael Nel struck twice as Forest struggled to cope defensively.
  • Despite the heavy defeat, Forest still produced encouraging moments in attack. The wing-backs continued to operate high up the pitch, while Jesus extended his impressive scoring run. Conceding four goals will concern anyone considering Forest’s defensive assets. However, the result deserves some context. Glasner split his squad across two friendlies on the same day, so workload management remained the priority rather than the final score. Sporting also did most of their damage after the hour mark.

CRYSTAL PALACE 3-1 AL-ULA

Jesus again

  • Goals: Devenny, Nketiah, Canvot
  • Assists: Cardines x2, Hughes

Crystal Palace XI: Benítez, Canvot (Walker-Smith 76), Richards (Jemide 46), Sosa (Tomiyasu 60), Cardines (King 46), Hughes (Doucouré 60), Devenny (Sarr 76), Mitchell (Benamar 76), Kamada (Ozoh 46), França (Drakes-Thomas 60), Nketiah (Rak-Sakyi 46)

SCOUT NOTES

  • Crystal Palace ended their Como Cup with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Al-Ula, producing arguably their most fluid attacking display of pre-season.
  • The match saw the returns of Chris Richards (£5.0m) and Daichi Kamada (£5.0m), with both players making their first appearances since the World Cup. Pierre Sage handed the pair 45 minutes before withdrawing them at the interval, while Cheick Doucouré (£5.0m) also returned from the bench. Ismaïla Sarr (£6.5m) made his first appearance since the World Cup too, playing around 15 minutes late on.
  • Palace again lined up with a back three, with Borna Sosa (£4.5m) continuing on the right side of the defence. The wing-backs remained aggressive throughout, particularly Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m), who regularly pushed into advanced positions whenever Palace attacked.
  • One player who continued to impress was Justin Devenny (£5.0m). Operating in an advanced role once again, he linked up brilliantly with Rio Cardines (£4.5m) inside the opening minute before finishing confidently to give Palace the lead. Devenny continued to influence proceedings and later slipped Matheus França (£5.0m) through on goal, but the Brazilian fired over from a promising position.
  • Cardines was arguably Palace’s standout performer. The wing-back registered assists for both first-half goals, first picking out Devenny before drilling a dangerous low cross across the six-yard box for Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m) to convert. He also created two big chances and handled Palace’s left-sided corners, making a real impact going forward.
  • Nketiah enjoyed another encouraging outing. Alongside his close-range finish, the striker linked play well, forced another save from the goalkeeper and remained a constant threat before making way at half-time.
  • Mitchell also played an important role going forward. His advanced positioning caused problems throughout the opening half. One dangerous run ended with a pass into França, although the Brazilian could only blaze his effort over the bar.
  • Palace’s only setback came from an error at the back, which allowed Abdulmajeed Al Sulayhim to reduce the deficit. Despite conceding, Palace were rarely under sustained pressure.
  • The third goal again highlighted Palace’s threat from set-pieces. Will Hughes (£4.5m) took their right-sided corners throughout the first half, and another delivery eventually led to the third goal. His corner flicked off an Al-Ula defender before Jaydee Canvot (£5.0m) reacted quickest to rifle the loose ball into the roof of the net.
  • Pierre Sage praised Palace’s attacking football afterwards but challenged his players to maintain those standards across the full 90 minutes.

“The first 15 minutes of the first half were even better. This is because we played how we choose to play. It’s a kind of success. But now we have to do that for the whole game.” – Pierre Sage

  • The Palace boss also stressed the importance of creating chances against different types of opposition.

“Sometimes you are faced with a low block against you and you have to create chances. For me that’s the most difficult thing in football.” – Pierre Sage
  • Overall, Palace delivered one of their strongest attacking performances of pre-season. Devenny, Cardines and Nketiah all impressed during a blistering opening spell, while the returns of Richards, Kamada, Doucouré and Sarr provided another timely boost ahead of the new campaign.
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 is live! 3
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  1. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Semenyo's been playing ST 2nd half btw.

    Foden's been taking corners and FKs.

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  2. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    1. Foden and Isak
    2. Mbeumo and Pedro

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      1

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    2. LangerznMash
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      1

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      51 mins ago

      2

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    4. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      2

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    5. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      2

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    6. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      I've got all four.

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    7. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      15 mins ago

      2. But Foden and Pedro may also become another option, giving you 1m elsewhere.

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    8. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      2

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  3. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    I'm leaning towards a 3-4-3 with one £5.5m defender and a 2 from 4 x £4.5m rotation pairing.

    Lammens
    Mosquera - Shaw (vs Hull) - Hume (vs Ipswich)
    Saka - Mbeumo - Wirtz - Cherki
    Haaland(c) - Isak - DCL

    (Palmer, Rodon, Bogle, Yates)
    GW2 rotation = Mosquera , Rodon and Bogle (at home against Brentford).

    I've not looked at depth into the rotation combinations yet.

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    1. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      7 mins ago

      This is a great site to explore rotations: fplrotationplanner.com/tool

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    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Love a good defence rotation when you can find one. Not sure about having two from the same team in it though, it feels a bit more like a "2 from 3" rotation that way. That said, Rodon should get defcon in fixtures where clean sheets are really unlikely, so as long as they don't get smashed you should be good for 3pts if you need to play him in a bad match.

      Don't know enough about Sunderland to have a good idea on Hume's minutes?

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  4. Wirtz Nightmare
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    What do you guy think of this bb gw2 team?

    Kinsky

    Mosquera Maguire Ajer

    Szob Bruno le fee Boomo

    DCL JP
    Haaland

    Petrovic schade thomas van ewjik

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Identical to mine except I’ve got Tav instead of Schade for BB2

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    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Probably fine for GW1 & 2, but that defence is the stuff of nightmares.

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  5. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Which looks best
    A) Isak and Le fee
    B) Palmer and Sarr.
    3-5-2- vs 3-4-3

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      55 mins ago

      A

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Is that with JP?

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    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      39 mins ago

      A

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      1. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      B

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    4. The Tinkerman
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      A

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    5. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A & B

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  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Lose KDH, Dango or Wilson in favour of Groß?

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    1. TiAgoFPL
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Dango

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    2. The Tinkerman
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Dango

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    3. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dango

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  7. maltasi
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Watford beat Brentford 1-0 today in a behind closed doors friendly,

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  8. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    a) MGW + 6.0

    or

    b) Foden + Szsoboszlai

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Tough. I think I like B

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    2. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

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  9. We will fight in the schade
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Any tweaks to this BB

    Lamens
    Gvardiol calafiori mukiele Shaw
    Mbueno szob MGW foden
    Haaland JP

    Kinsky Aina Lefee wood

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    1. The Tinkerman
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      I wouldn’t be confident in wood starting

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  10. The Tinkerman
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Sticking with Foden for now I think but which do you prefer (BB2 WC4)

    A) Foden, Isak
    B) Semenyo, Pedro

    Kinsky (Rushworth)
    Mosquera, Maguire, Jacquet (Thomas vEwick)
    Bruno, Szobo, _____, Le Fee (Rudoni)
    Haaland, _____, DCL

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      B

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      1. The Tinkerman
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Main thing putting me off Pedro is the fixture vs Arsenal GW3

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        1. Under my Cucurella
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          I think he seems very hungry to start the season well so I haven't had him out of my team yet and I've not considered Isak as it stands. I am however considering Foden over Semenyo, just not sure where to spend the extra funds, but would probably put it back into the defence and bring in a pricier option like VVD or Gvardiol for my 5.0 or 4.5

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    2. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 mins ago

      Coin toss to be honest. Let’s see how preseason develops.

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  11. Bloggy
    1 hour ago

    Lammens

    Ballard, shaw, califori, VVD

    mbeumo, semenyo, E.le Fee

    Haaland, Brobbery, Isak

    Subs: Kinsky, Wilson, Torp, Thomas

    Planning to go BB in gameweek 2 with this. Any tweets or suggestion to this team?

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  12. Elpam
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    assuming Garner isnt available for gw1, what does Evertons midfield look like?

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  13. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    What is going to be the most popular formation this season?

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    1. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      One of 2, either 343 or 352, evolving depending on who's hot and who's not

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    2. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      41 mins ago

      great question and one ive considered quite a bit this season. I think pretty much every season in the past ive started with 343 and then perhaps only ever used 352 as an alternative. This season i.m planning to start with a 442 as there is just so much more value in defence, that means the 3rd forward will be a deadspot. At the end of the day it looks a lot simpler to pick a 6m defender to get 160 pts than it is to pick a 6.0 forward to do the same.

      However the only caveat to this is if i end up planning to BB early on, if so I will need a 3rd fwd that plays obviously.

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      1. Ball Ake
        • 2 Years
        26 mins ago

        I'm taking the same approach this year, so much better value on a 5.5m def than a 5.5m mid or 6m forward. DC's have certainly expanded the ways to play the game, for the better in my opinion.

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      2. 17th Time Lucky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Agree with ago of this, but there's also something (that we expect) this year that we didn't have last season - whipping boys.

        It will mean needing to have a bit of a beefier bench than i might want, but I'm planning on something like a 3-3-2 core, with all of the last 5 rotating to target the easy matches. Don't know how well this will pan out in reality, but i like the theory at least!

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    3. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      36 mins ago

      3-4-3 almost undoubtedly but I could see a world where it should be 4 atb.

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    4. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      343 for me because you can find midfielders for 4.5m that play, forwards not so much...

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      1. LangerznMash
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah has to be 3 x forwards for this reason.
        I've messed about with comedy 5-2-3 before - looks great on paper but you're missing out on the defensive budget beasts like Senesi and Mukiele last season.

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  14. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    Mbeumo (pen) goal
    Lacey assist

    This Lacey kid looks a real talent.

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  15. JBG
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Bruno G to Arsenal soon done it seems, according to twatter.

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    1. WVA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Really like him as an option if he’s ready

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        Lot's of competition especially if Zubi stays

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        1. WVA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          25 mins ago

          He would displace Zubi with ease

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          1. JBG
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Should*

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  16. Zoostation
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    We taking Foden seriously now as a pick for GW1?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yes, no, maybe, maybe not

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    2. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 mins ago

      We’ve all been here before. We will fall for it again.

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    3. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      5 mins ago

      Foden's so annoying to own. Has great spells, he's capable of scoring for 8 games running, and then does nothing for the rest of the season. I think he's punt-worthy, in the hope he'll go on a streak.

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    4. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nope, until performance says different

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  17. fantasyfog
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Can I get some feedback on this draft please, 343 most weeks, a punt on Nhumoha, the rest pretty happy with
    Verbruggen Patterson

    Van Hecke Mitchell Shaw Diop Sessegnon

    Saka Groß Palmer Ngumoha Gibbs-White

    Havertz João Pedro Haaland

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  18. WVA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Current starting 11 not changing much bar the final attacking spot.

    DCL Foden BrunoG Rogers all in the mix.

    Kinsky
    VVD Mosquera Gvardiol Shaw
    BrunoF(VC) Szoboszlai ELF
    Haaland(C) Pedro
    Dub ???? ???? Thomas

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Looks very good! DCL and Foden leading the other two from your options for the final slot, but might need to wait for a bit more preseason before deciding

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      1. WVA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thanks, if BrunoG goes Arsenal it’ll be him with GroB first on the bench!

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  19. Big Mike
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Who will start as the main striker at Brighton once Welbeck moves to Chelsea?

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    1. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Probably Rutter, Kostoulos likely to get some minutes too.

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  20. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Mbeumo x2
    Jack Fletcher assist

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      just now

      He felt that I put him in my team earlier today, so wanted to impress me. Good guy Mboomo

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  21. JBG
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    JP apparently had a stinker today, issue with him is, he's prone to play like that, at least when I've watched. But he pops up with a goal or assist anyways.

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    1. WVA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      That’s him all over hattrick stinker stinker stinker sell hattrick

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  22. WVA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Looks very strong tbf.

    Kinsky
    VVD Mosquera Gvardiol Shaw
    BrunoF Mbeumo Szoboszlai ELF
    Haaland Pedro

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  23. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Carrick 2-1 Simeone

    Mount motm. Him and Santos were impressive together at the base of midfield.

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  24. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    No one thinking Gyorkes even for the opening fixture?

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Too much uncertainty around minutes with Havertz. If he was nailed? Definitely. But he isn't.

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