The 2025/26 alternative FPL end-of-season awards

Sunday marked the end of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

You are likely familiar with some of the more obvious awards.

Erling Haaland secured the Golden Boot (27 goals) and was subsequently Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) highest-scoring player, with 239 points.

Bruno Fernandes was the clear leader for FPL assists (24), while David Raya claimed the Golden Glove (19 clean sheets) for the third consecutive year.

However, in this article, we will focus on some of the more under-the-radar player statistics.

This is Fantasy Football Scout’s 2025/26 alternative FPL end-of-season awards.

MOST ATTACKING RETURNS: ERLING HAALAND (35)

Erling Haaland ended the 2025/26 season with 35 attacking returns, at least two more than any other player.

However, the journey wasn’t always smooth for Fantasy managers.

In Gameweeks 18-32, the Norwegian scored only three times, averaging just 3.9 points per start.

Fortunately, Haaland had already plundered 23 attacking returns by that point, and subsequently added six more in Gameweeks 33-38.

With a total of 35 attacking returns, Haaland equalled his tally from 2023/24, but fell someway short of his debut campaign, when he racked up 45!

MOST RETURNS: MARCOS SENESI (46)

Including defensive contribution (DefCon) points, Marcos Senesi came out on top for returns.

The classy centre-half delivered six assists and 11 clean sheets for Bournemouth. He also banked DefCon in 26 matches, the second-most of any player, bringing his total returns to 46.

Bruno Fernandes and James Tarkowski were both tied in second place, with 38 each.

LONGEST RUN OF UNBROKEN RETURNS: ADRIEN TRUFFERT (13 MATCHES)

Marcos Senesi, who is set to depart the Cherries this summer when his contract expires, was, however, trumped by teammate Adrien Truffert for the longest run of unbroken returns.

The left-back produced a goal, an assist, a clean sheet and/or DefCon in every match he played from Gameweek 26 onwards!

Truffert was also FPL’s second-best value player of 2025/26, based on points per million:

BEST GAMEWEEK SCORE: JURRIEN TIMBER (24 POINTS)

Jurrien Timber’s peak came in Gameweek 2, when he netted a brace of goals, supplied an assist, kept a clean sheet and banked the maximum bonus in Arsenal’s 5-0 win over Leeds United.

He came away with a whopping 24 points – three short of the record for a single Gameweek score by a defender!

In addition to Timber, here are the other top single Gameweeks scores of 2025/26:

Points Player Club Gameweek Opposition 24 Timber Arsenal 2 Leeds (h) 23 van de Ven Spurs 9 Everton (a) 21 Lewis-Potter Brentford 17 Wolves (a) 21 Mavropanos West Ham 32 Wolves (h) 20 Schade Brentford 18 Bournemouth (h) 20 Palmer Chelsea 25 Wolves (a) 20 Eze Arsenal 12 Spurs (h) 20 Gibbs-White Burnley 33 Burnley (h)

MOST MINUTES PLAYED (OUTFIELD PLAYERS ONLY): VIRGIL VAN DIJK (3,420)

Virgil van Dijk was the only outfield player to play every minute of the 2025/26 campaign.

However, it was a curious season for the Dutch centre-back.

He found the net six times, the most of any Fantasy defender. He also banked a very decent 28 DefCon points, yet led a defence that kept only 10 clean sheets and conceded 53 goals!

Consequently, his 4.6 points per start average was surpassed by 13 other players in his position.

Luke Shaw, James Garner, Jarrod Bowen and Adrien Truffert were the only other outfielders to start every match:

MOST DEFCON POINTS: ELLIOT ANDERSON (52)

Elliot Anderson was predictably the standout player for DefCons, banking extra points in 26 of his 37 starts.

At one point, he delivered DefCon in 11 consecutive matches (Gameweeks 17-27), another player record.

As one of the most reliable Fantasy assets to own, Anderson’s lofty 68.4% DefCon success rate massively contributed to his overall points score of 180, the fifth-most of any midfielder.

Anderson’s nearest challengers for DefCon points were Marcos Senesi (50) and James Tarkowski (44).

MOST DEFCONS IN A SINGLE MATCH: JAMES GARNER (29)

… but it was Tarkowski’s Everton teammate James Garner who recorded the most DefCons in a single match.

In Gameweek 22, the central midfielder served up a whopping 29 DefCons (four clearances, four interceptions, 14 recoveries, seven tackles), beating the previous best of 25 set by Mats Wieffer against Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 13.

As a team, Everton generated the most team DefCon points overall, with 206, a clear result of David Moyes’ tactical approach.

MOST DOUBLE-DIGIT HAULS: BRUNO FERNANDES (12)

Bruno Fernandes notched 12 double-digit hauls in 2025/26.

Seven of these notably occurred in 17 matches after Michael Carrick’s appointment, which coincided with the Portuguese playmaker reverting to a No 10 role.

In that timeframe (Gameweeks 22-38). Fernandes racked up 129 points, by far the most of any player.

He also created 80 chances, which is 37 more than Dominik Szoboszlai, who was in second place.

BIGGEST XG OVERACHIEVER: ANTOINE SEMENYO (+5.91)

BIGGEST XG UNDERACHIEVER: DAVID BROOKS (-4.83)

Antoine Semenyo was the most clinical finisher in the top-flight, outperforming his expected goals (xG) by 5.91.

In contrast, with only one goal from 5.83 xG, David Brooks underachieved more than any other player.

The Bournemouth midfielder got into some great positions, but failed to convert 11 of his 12 Opta ‘big chances’.

MOST SUCCESSFUL LONG THROWS INTO THE BOX: MICHAEL KAYODE (18)

An increasing number of players have started to launch the ball into the penalty box from throw-ins.

Among them, Brentford’s Michael Kayode was the most accurate, with his long throws becoming a hallmark of Keith Andrews’ approach.

Another one of Kayode’s standout stats is his dribbling numbers.

He finished eighth in the top-flight for successful dribbles (21), surpassing every other Fantasy defender in the process.

BEST ASSISTANT MANAGER: VITOR PEREIRA (52 POINTS)

Had the Assistant Manager chip been available in 2025/26, Vitor Pereira would have been the gaffer to back in Gameweeks 33-35.

In this hypothetical scenario, he would have served up 52 points: v Burnley (10), v Sunderland (23), v Chelsea (19).

Ruben Amorim (Gameweeks 7-9) and Rob Edwards (Gameweeks 28-30) would have both ranked second, each with 48 points.

OTHERS