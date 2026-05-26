FPL

Summer 2026: All the key dates for FPL managers

26 May 2026 13 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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The dust has barely settled on the 2025/26 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign, but before you know it, we’ll soon have our minds on next season – if they’re not already.

Before our World Cup Fantasy coverage begins to escalate, here we look at a few key dates for FPL managers over the summer.

WHEN DOES THE TRANSFER WINDOW OPEN?

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This time, it’s back to being straightforward, having seen FIFA add a mini window in advance of 2025’s Club World Cup that then shortened the main period.

Therefore, all clubs can make transfers from Monday 15 June, until 23:00 BST on Tuesday 1 September.

WHEN ARE THE PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES OUT?

The Premier League fixtures will be released on Friday 19 June at 10:00 BST.

Once this happens, we’ll take a comprehensive look at the schedule and its opening fixture runs.

WHEN DOES THE 2026/27 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON START?

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The 2026/27 Premier League season is scheduled to get underway on Saturday 22 August, though there is usually a Friday night match.

That is a week later than the 2025/26 season, to help player recovery following the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the 2026 UEFA Super Cup will pit the UEFA Champions League winners (Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain) against the UEFA Europa League winners, Aston Villa, on Wednesday 12 August.

While the November and March international breaks will continue as normal, the September and October ones will merge into a single, bigger period. It means there’ll be a three-week gap between FPL Gameweeks 5 and 6.

Although it is still some time away, the AFC Asian Cup will occur in January 2027.

WHEN WILL FPL 2026/27 LAUNCH?

The million-dollar question and one we’re all waiting for an answer to, as those at FPL Towers never advertise the date.

What tends to happen is that, after an ‘updating’ phase, they’ll tease us with a slow social media release of key player prices to build anticipation. Eventually, the site will officially go live.

Recent launches have looked like this:

SEASONLAUNCH DATEDAYS BEFORE GAMEWEEK 1
2025/2621 July25
2024/2517 July30
2023/245 July37
2022/235 July31
2021/2223 June51
2020/21**15 August28
2019/2027 June43
2018/195 July36
2017/1812 July30
2016/1719 July25

** This 2020/21 season was different because of the Covid pandemic

Last summer, we mentioned that the post-Euro 2024 launch happened slightly later than usual. But then 2025/26’s went on to take even longer!

The average of these nine – not including the exceptional 2020/21 circumstances – is 34 days before Gameweek 1.

Working backwards from the Friday night opener, that would make 2026/27’s equivalent be Saturday 18 July.

However, this is World Cup final weekend, so perhaps Wednesday 22 July – several days later – is a better estimate.

Either way, hang in there!

Introducing The Eye Test 2

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

13 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 30 mins ago

    I have placed the execrable Elon Musk on mine rack! He is now known as Elon Gates!

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    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 13 mins ago

      took me a moment

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  2. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 27 mins ago

    IB after GW5, interesting. Thats 3 GWs after transfer window closes which allows to assess the new signings.

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  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 46 mins ago

    "A three-week gap between FPL Gameweeks 5 and 6."

    Somehow they have managed to make international breaks even more horrific than they already are. Why aren't people rioting?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 42 mins ago

      thats better than having 2 separate IBs of 2 weeks each

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 29 mins ago

        IBs need to be scrapped altogether. No one enjoys them.

        End the season earlier and front load all the international nonsense after the season finishes.

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  4. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 42 mins ago

    The BB GW1, FH GW2, TC GW3, WC during the first international break strategy probably isn't going to be viable now the September international break has been moved back and merged with into a single, bigger period between FPL GW 5 and 6.

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  5. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 31 mins ago

    Can you still get a free 7 day trial of HBO Max in the UK (to watch tomorrow nights, and CL final) if you sign up via Amazon Prime? I'm was planning to sign up to Prime to watch the latest series Clarkson Farm on the 3rd of June anyway, so thinking I could just bring that forward a few days and get both final for free.

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  6. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    Finished 43K, but my best week was 63K. That was GW6 when I TCed Haaland

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  7. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    WC Fantasy is live

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  8. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Hi all, looking into custom data tables, which metric is the one in the members area that means "total number of actual bonus points achieved in the season"?
    Despite being a long term member, I'm not familiar with all the abbreviations. Thanks!

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    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Hello!

      If you are building a custom table and want to add total bonus points to it, just tick FPL Bonus (Players only).

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      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Thanks Tom!

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