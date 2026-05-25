Get a summary of your FPL 2025/26 season

If you didn’t already know, Fantasy Football Scout has a tool that briefly summarises a manager’s 2025/26 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season.

HOW TO GET YOURS

Simply go to this page on Scout’s website and enter your FPL Team ID.

The number can be found when logged onto Official FPL. Click on the ‘Points’ tab and check the URL: fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/XXXX

Your team ID is those XXXX digits.

WHAT DOES THE FPL SEASON SUMMARY REVEAL?

Easy on the eye, you can see basic information such as final position and points totals, as well as some season highlights:

The moment when team value peaked

Your best individual Gameweek rank

A comparison of the Gameweek 1 and 38 squads (see image below)

Chip usage rated from best to worst, in terms of green and red arrows

Performances in cups and mini-leagues

There’s even a list of which players you owned most often, and when.

So, say farewell to 2025/26 by checking out the FPL Season Summary review.

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR FPL SEASON SUMMARY