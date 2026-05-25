FPL

How to save your FPL 2025/26 Gameweek history

25 May 2026 9 comments
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We’re always happy to promote the tools of LiveFPL, run by a long-time friend of the site, Ragabolly.

One of the many features allows Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to download their team’s week-by-week history from the game.

As many of you will know, you lose all this information when FPL is refreshed in the summer. All that remains is a single line in your season history.

But for those who want a permanent record of their own good and bad squad decisions from the season just gone, Ragabolly has you covered.

Simply head here and enter your FPL team ID.

HOW TO FIND TEAM ID

When logged in, click on the ‘Points’ tab and check the URL: fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/XXXX

Your team ID is the digits after /entry/.

WHAT INFORMATION IS INCLUDED?

There may be a small queue before your request gets processed. However, once the Excel spreadsheet has been downloaded, plenty of information immediately becomes visible.

Some of it is shown on the FPL ‘Gameweek History’ page, such as rankings, overall squad value and how many points were frustratingly benched.

Meanwhile, lots of interesting tidbits are revealed, such as:

  • Captaincy: Seasonal points total and who received your most armbands
  • Benchings: How many points were sidelined and who was named there on most occasions
  • The player most often in your starting XI
  • Which starter gained you the most points
  • Which non-owned individual caused the most damage
  • Player who helped and hurt you the most over the whole 38 weeks

So head over to LiveFPL, enter your team ID, download the file and enjoy its analysis.

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


9 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Wet Bandits
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    I thought I was ready for an FPL break... is it 26/27 yet!

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    1. Thicksolidtight
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Not yet, no.

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  2. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Having just done a personal post-mortem up until about GW25 when it was just too much, they can keep that data thanks. I could fill a 6 hour pod with regrets from this season, tales of woe, lets call it for what it is just bad decision making. Horrible season. I started off trying to follow that General chap with no Salah & Haaland for a bit and it was impossible to recover from the damage by the time I wildcarded Haaland in. Obviously wasn't helped that Saka and Palmer amongst others decided to give it a miss for this season but in fairness small mercy that Salah retired himself in 24/25 in all but name too. First lesson is don't be stupid in GW1.

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    1. Thicksolidtight
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      A good mantra to live by is 'don't be daft'

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  3. Thicksolidtight
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    It's a titbit and always will be!

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      That's what she said.

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      1. NZREDS
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thick, solid and tight.

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  4. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    57 mins ago

    Absolute disgrace from the Premier League letting that obvious own goal stand

    https://x.com/lea_efc/status/2058838786780356750?s=46&t=-V1ajn-9TQDWcLq54Q1aCQ

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    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      6 mins ago

      To be fair, that own goal was much more obvious.

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    2. el polako
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Refs, VAR blind men, Premier League - all corrupt.
      Game is rigged.

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