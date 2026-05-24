Awards

Team of the Season: Vote for the best FPL forwards of 2025/26

24 May 2026 172 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2025/26 end-of-season awards are up and running, as the poll for best forward is open for voting in this article and on the sidebar.

We’ll assess the key candidates for each position in four separate articles. Overall score, points per match and value for money are all factors being considered. The rest, we’ll leave up to you!

Let’s now look at the nominees up front, to be updated after the final day’s action.

You can vote here or on the sidebar.

ERLING HAALAND

FPL Gameweek 6: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

  • Points: 239
  • Points per match: 6.829
  • Start cost: £14.0m
  • End cost: £14.7m
  • Value (points per million): 16.259

There’s no better place to start than FPL’s leader for goals (27) and points (239). Normally, his price tag would be problematic, but the poor seasons of Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) and Cole Palmer (£10.3m) mean it hasn’t been an issue.

All four of Haaland’s Premier League campaigns have delivered at least 22 goals and 181 points. The usual explosive start began with an opening day brace at Wolverhampton Wanderers, reaching 13 strikes in his first 10 outings, half of which were double-digit hauls.

16-pointers versus Burnley and West Ham United benefited a combined 1.88 million Triple Captain users.

However, it hasn’t always been a smooth ride. The superb Gameweeks 14, 16 and 17 were followed by a lull of three goals in 13. Between Gameweeks 18 and 35, only one match brought more than seven points. And those who recently used their second Triple Captain chip on Manchester City’s Double Gameweek 36 had to witness the Norwegian be unused in match two.

Still, Haaland ranks first for attempts (126), putting them on target (59) and all other major shooting categories. He’s also hit the woodwork on six occasions.

IGOR THIAGO

FPL notes: Mane early sub, creative Dango + Damsgaard injury

  • Points: 179
  • Points per match: 4.838
  • Start cost: £6.0m
  • End cost: £7.3m
  • Value (points per million): 24.521

Number two to Haaland in many areas – goals (22), box shots (78), big chances (41), expected goals (xG, 20.52), etc. – is a forward whose first season in England was hugely damaged by knee injuries.

This led to a low 2025/26 starting price of £6.0m, which he’s since made a mockery of. Gameweek 6’s brace against Manchester United began a run of nine strikes in eight, until a goalless half-dozen led to 2.5 million sales over several weeks.

Thiago cruelly punished them by bagging a hat-trick versus Everton, almost matching that when Sunderland visited. Yet only one of the next 16 exceeded six points, largely because he’s avoiding assists.

Vote for the best FPL forward of 2025/26

Above: Expected goals (xG) per shot for all players on 5+ goals

At his peak, Thiago boasted a 4.9 million ownership. He’s taken nine penalties and has a high xG per shot (0.25), helping surprise package Brentford fight for European qualification. The club have seamlessly transitioned to him from both Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa (£7.3m).

JOAO PEDRO

Buy, keep or sell? FPL transfer trends ahead of Gameweek 8 3

  • Points: 176
  • Points per match: 5.176
  • Start cost: £7.5m
  • End cost: £7.4m
  • Value (points per million): 23.784

While that Brazilian is going to the World Cup, Joao Pedro strangely won’t be. Maybe Carlo Ancelotti is an FPL owner who has been frustrated by his season.

Considering he’d not yet exceeded 10 top-flight goals at Watford or Brighton and Hove Albion, it was eyebrow-raising to see Pedro be the most-owned individual for a brief, early period. But Gameweek 2’s impressive 15-point output made him a trendy pick.

Of course, there were no goals between Gameweeks 4 and 9, which caused a general fizzing out in the Fantasy community. All until early 2026’s stunning eight-match run of eight goals, six assists, and 76 points, ending with a hat-trick at Aston Villa.

Popular once more, Chelsea then duly lost six in a row, where their sole goal was Pedro’s spectacular stoppage-time overhead kick past Nottingham Forest.

So here he is, on 15 strikes and nine assists. Number two for non-penalty xG (14.36), he’s accumulated the joint-most shots from inside the six-yard box (15).

JARROD BOWEN

FPL notes: Minteh early sub, Rutter “boost” + Bowen’s shots 3

  • Points: 175
  • Points per match: 4.730
  • Start cost: £8.0m
  • End cost: £7.7m
  • Value (points per million): 22.727

In truth, it’s tough to assess Bowen properly. Being the fourth-best FPL forward is worthy of a nomination, but he’s mostly been deployed as a winger, backed up by a mere eight of 77 attempts being big chances.

Meanwhile, Bowen is this position’s leader for chances created (43), big chances created (14), assists (12) and expected assists (xA, 5.08). He’s way ahead for crosses (143), where third-place is on just 18.

Vote for the best FPL forward of 2025/26 2

Above: Forwards ranked by big chances created (BCC)

But one advantage of this mis-labelling is that he’s one of a rare few to achieve defensive contribution points, doing so a further five times. Also in Bowen’s favour is that he is so pivotal to West Ham’s fight for survival that no forward has played more minutes.

Netting three times in the Hammers’ first 14, he’s currently goalless in 13, but can point towards nine assists in this period – including three against Wolves in Gameweek 32 – that ensure a steady rate of returns.

Overall, while three of Bowen’s previous four seasons ended on at least 22 returns and 182 points, he might just miss out this time.

OLLIE WATKINS

FPL notes: Watkins in demand, £4.8m Le Fee + Alderete injury 5

  • Points: 154
  • Points per match: 4.278
  • Start cost: £9.0m
  • End cost: £8.7m
  • Value (points per million): 17.701

A respectable end to the campaign has gathered six goals and two assists in Watkins’ latest six starts, including 16 and 15 points at home to Sunderland and Liverpool.

This boosts some previously poor numbers. Scoring just once heading into Gameweek 14’s Brighton brace, there was soon some brief momentum across three festive matches, but the 30-year-old found the net only one more time before Gameweek 31.

FPL’s second-best forward when it comes to penalty area touches (170), Watkins is third amongst everyone for box shots (69).

DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN

FPL notes: Murillo injury latest + Calvert-Lewin “hungry for more”

  • Points: 140
  • Points per match: 4.118
  • Start cost: £5.5m
  • End cost: £5.8m
  • Value (points per million): 24.138

You know what? Now is a good moment to give credit to Calvert-Lewin. Until recently, the free transfer from Everton had mostly continued his reputation of fluffing huge opportunities.

From the start of 2021/22, all the way until this term’s Gameweek 32, he should have scored 44.97 goals rather than 27. A huge underperformance that made him a ‘Goals Imminent’ regular.

But he’s currently on four in five. It’s like the run he had in late 2025, netting at least once in six successive matches.

Naturally, between these two streaks were 11 blanks from 13, but Calvert-Lewin has done well to stay fit and make it his second-best FPL year for points (140) and goals (14). All for a low, bench-friendly price.

DANNY WELBECK

FPL notes: Welbeck praise, Hinshelwood advanced + Sels returns 2

  • Points: 125
  • Points per match: 3.472
  • Start cost: £6.5m
  • End cost: £6.4m
  • Value (points per million): 19.531

On a similar note, last season was Welbeck’s best-ever Premier League scoring tally, but this is already three better. Such 13 needed just 56 shots, meaning a 23.2% conversion rate.

Gameweek 6’s cameo brace kicked off a run of seven goals in seven, but that substitute role is a big reason why he was never an essential FPL pick. The veteran hasn’t started five in a row since December got underway – not great for quick turnarounds and Double Gameweeks.

Owners didn’t appreciate two penalty misses from three, and recent blanks versus Wolves, Leeds United and Burnley still linger in the mind.

In fact, eight of his 13 occurred against either Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United or Newcastle United.

ELI JUNIOR KROUPI

FPL notes: Kroupi again, as Hartman assists Flemming twice 3

  • Points: 111
  • Points per match: 3.469
  • Start cost: £4.5m
  • End cost: £4.7m
  • Value (points per million): 23.617

Joining Brighton in a surprise push for Champions League qualification is Bournemouth, where Kroupi has only been a regular starter from Gameweek 21 onwards, netting four times off the bench.

Andoni Iraola opted to ease him into English football after scoring 22 times for Lorient last season. And let’s not forget that this player is still a teenager.

13 goals from 46 shots (a rate of 28.3%) and 12 big chances are impressive, though his 4.86 xG overachievement suggests he’s either naturally clinical or being slightly lucky. Of everyone to have reached a minimum of 1,000 minutes, Kroupi is only behind Haaland for minutes per goal (128.6).

Above: Best minutes per goal rate (at least 1,000 minutes played)

He’s even taken the Cherries’ latest couple of penalties. Not bad for someone who began as FPL’s joint-cheapest forward.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

172 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Skout
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    What are these projected goals based off and how accurate typically? https://twitter.com/fpljoeyt/status/2058518801159721103?s=46&t=0BH2qEyBmBw_maOEI_V2tg

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Bookies usually have inside information regarding lineups.

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  2. gunnersxgooners
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Last gw of the season. Time for some differentials.

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Who are you going for?

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  3. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Repost from the other article:

    Massive odds drop for Haaland and Man City apparently.

    @LTFPL

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      What happened?

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      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Suggests he could be benched.

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  4. Attack on Brighton
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    What's better

    A) Saka to Anderson or Gibbs white

    B Gyokeres to Bowen / Richarlison

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    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Was about to sell Gyok, but seen him in the expected lineups fwiw

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      1. Attack on Brighton
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        What about Saka?

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        1. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Likely bench has been said

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  5. Skout
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Haaland or Bruno (C) and why?

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    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 16 Years
      6 mins ago

      wait to see if they start, if both start maybe Haaland

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    2. Dannyb
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bruno, Haaland rumoured benching

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Also rumoured starting in the MEN predicted lineup

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      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Everyone can be rumoured out

        Just need to wait for reliable sources over the next hour or make your own calls

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    3. Stevie B
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I think Haaland because it is a home game and Aston Villa is tired after all the celebrations. Bruno Fernandes has an away game, Brighton is not an easy opponent and will play for something.

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  6. Stevie B
    • 15 Years
    21 mins ago

    Is Thiago -> Bowen worth a hit?

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    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      9 mins ago

      No

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    2. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      Absolutely not

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    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

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  7. patrickhatrick
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    WC on final day… team so far - any changes recommended???

    Sanchez/ donna
    lewis skelly/ mosquera / VDV / truffet / o’reilly
    rayan / hinshelwood / bruno (c) / enzo / szob
    Haaland / bowen / DLC

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  8. Mini League Fatigue
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Chasing big total 30-40

    Pending leaks what do we think of this as a final hurrah??

    Salah, Kroupi, Cherki/Doku for
    Saka, Senenyo, Gyok ?

    -4?

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    1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yolo

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    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Fleming

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    3. Mini League Fatigue
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Actually I am now thinking Richy!

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  9. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    17 mins ago

    Do I start Tark and KDH who are nailed for 60 mins, or Gabriel and Semenyo, who might only get a cameo, but could start?

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      Or wait for Bemba Da to supply us with the team news?

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    2. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      I dont see why gab would have a cameo tbh. Unlikely to come off the bench if he's rested

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      1. GC123
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Arsenal could have an injury or Arteta might want to keep him active but not overcook him for 95+ mins

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  10. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which 2 to start from

    A) Gabriel
    B) O’Reilly
    C) Justin
    D) Van Hecke

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’ve just switched O’Reilly in for Gabriel fwiw

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    2. patrickhatrick
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      b and c

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    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cheers! Think I’m playing OReilly, so between Justin and Gab. Maby gab will start or not feature at all?

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      1. GC123
        • 4 Years
        just now

        It’s a worry. Arteta may give him 25 mins to keep him active but not overcooked

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    4. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      AB

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  11. Danstoke82
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is Thiago > Richarlison worth a hit?

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’m half didn’t do it for free. Did Thiago to Bowen though. Never again with Richarlison

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      1. Danstoke82
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        I usually wouldn’t but he’s got something to play for

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        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          So has Thiago

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          1. Danstoke82
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Fair point!

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  12. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Remember to do your transfers 15-30 minutes before deadline to avoid crashes.

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      If only I knew what transfer that would be! 😆

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    2. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      There's only about 900 active managers left so I wouldn't worry about that.

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Ha, and most of no longer care that much

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  13. CelticBhoy1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Are either

    Welbeck > Richarlison

    or

    DCL > Bowen

    Worth hits?

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not for me

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    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not sure they’re worth -4 really

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    3. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Why on earth would you consider selling DCL? Could haul

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    4. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Welbeck guaranteed to bag today

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    5. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Suspect both Welbeck & DCL will play so on that basis no for me.

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  14. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 14 Years
    11 mins ago

    Best defenders to bring in today? Porro?

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    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Mavro (nap)

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    2. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Porro
      Mavropanos

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  15. CelticBhoy1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Best GK and best 2 defenders this GW?

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  16. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    19 point lead, both have 1 FT, let him take the hits not me?

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    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yes plus you try to think about what he might do with his ft and block that move.

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    2. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Defo

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  17. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    a buy mavropanos and play 343 with thiago
    b bench thiago, sell trossard for hinchelwood and play 352

    thank you!

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  18. RogueBlood
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    1ft 1.1itb what changes would you make willing to take a last day hit

    Verbruggen,
    Van hecke, O'reilly, Gabriel
    Tavenier, Semenyo,Fernandes, Rogers
    Watkins, Haaland, Thiago

    Darlow,Ampadu, Lacroix, Struijk

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  19. Joyce1998
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    If Haaland is rumoured on the bench
    who is better captain

    A- Bowen
    or
    B- Bruno.F

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B

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  20. Ballito
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Rumours Haarland starting on bench! Who best to Captain then?

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      bruno easy

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    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Palmer then Bruno

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    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Where do that rumour come from?

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    4. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Link the rumors

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  21. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 16 Years
    5 mins ago

    1 hour left and no leaks.....

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  22. Skout
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Best mid to own aside from Bruno?

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  23. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    One day these leakers will want A-League leaks and I’m just going to sit on them until it’s past their bedtime!

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  24. CelticBhoy1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Best GK this gameweek?

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    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Roefs

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    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Can’t see any cleansheats so the one that has to make the most saves. Villa.

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      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        BIZOT? MARCO BIZOT?

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  25. Stevie B
    • 15 Years
    1 min ago

    Should I go with this team in the last game week?

    I am really not happy but probably is worth a hit.

    Raya
    O´Reilly, Gabriel, Saliba
    Bruno Fernandes, Anderson, Groß, Cherki
    Haaland (C), Thiago, Welbeck

    Henderson, Sarr, Tarkowski, Lacroix

    Or is something worth a hit?

    Thank you and good luck!

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    1. Stevie B
      • 15 Years
      just now

      ... but probably is not worth a hit.

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  26. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    just now

    When will it be safe to do transfers?

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