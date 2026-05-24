FPL Team of the Season: Vote for the best midfielders of 2025/26

The focus is on the midfielders now as the Fantasy Football Scout Team of the Season awards open for voting.

We have 12 contenders for your consideration, compiled based on criteria such as overall score, points per match and value.

Each user is allowed five votes, with the top two (ie the minimum you can have in a FPL XI) definitely making the Team of the Season. Others could follow via a run-off vote.

You can cast your vote here or on the sidebar.

Our poll will stay open till Tuesday 26 May at 23:59 BST for those wanting to see how Gameweek 38 pans out before committing their votes.

BRUNO FERNANDES

Points : 221

: 221 Points per match : 6.5

: 6.5 Start cost : £9.0m

: £9.0m End cost : £10.4m

: £10.4m Value (points per million): 21.2

Bruno Fernandes has been by far and away the best midfielder in Fantasy this season. The Manchester United captain equalled the orthodox Premier League assist record in Gameweek 37, supplying his 20th of the season to draw level with Fantasy legends Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. He now has one game to go to see if he can match Luis Suarez’s Fantasy record of 25, which would require him to tee up three more goals on the final day.

You wouldn’t put it past him. The Portuguese playmaker’s 132 chances created is 58 more than the nearest midfielder, while his big chance production of 32 is 13 more than his closest rival, Rayan Cherki (£6.6m).

Lest we forget, he has also notched eight goals this season, with only two midfielders having attempted more shots than his 84.

Bruno has racked up 221 points this season, 26 more than the next best midfielder, although interestingly, his tally still falls short of his all-time best. Bruno racked up 244 points in the 2020/21 season, thanks to 18 goals and 14 assists.

ANTOINE SEMENYO

Points: 196

196 Points per match: 5.6

5.6 Start cost: £7.0m

£7.0m End cost: £8.0m

£8.0m Value (points per million): 24.5

Most players take a while to adapt to the specifics of Pep Guardiola’s galaxy-brained tactics. Not so Antoine Semenyo, who rattled off five goals in his first eight league matches for Man City.

It could be argued, nonetheless, that Semenyo would have been better off staying at Bournemouth, where he amassed 10 goals, five assists and 120 points in 20 starts, before moving north.

At City, there was a six-Gameweek goal drought, but Semenyo still accumulated 75 points in a sky-blue shirt, thanks to six goals, an assist and an impulse to shoot on sight.

No midfielder had more shots in the box than Semenyo in 2025/26 (60). He is the second-highest scoring midfielder in Fantasy with 195 points and just for good measure, he scored City’s winner in the FA Cup final.

DECLAN RICE

Points : 184

: 184 Points per match: 5.1

5.1 Start cost : £6.5m

: £6.5m End cost : £7.2m

: £7.2m Value (points per million): 25.6

Declan Rice has been a major factor in Arsenal’s title success. The ultimate team player, Rice can play as a six, an eight, and even at right-back if requested.

Rice’s four goals, nine assists and 26 defensive contribution (DefCon) points this season have helped him become the third-highest scoring midfielder in the game.

Rice’s chief appeal lies in his threat from set-pieces. No player took more free-kicks (46) than Arsenal’s No 41 and only one produced more successful deliveries than Rice’s 12.

His secret sauce this season, though, has been his propensity for bonus points. Only Bruno Fernandes posted more than his 23.

MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE

Points : 179

: 179 Points per match : 5.3

: 5.3 Start cost : £7.5m

: £7.5m End cost : £7.6m

: £7.6m Value (points per million): 23.6

It was a season of two halves for Morgan Gibbs-White. By Gameweek 19, the midfielder, like most of his team-mates, were suffering from the instability of playing for three different managers and spiralling results that sucked them into a relegation scrap. His three goals and an assist had helped him to 64 points – 49 fewer than the leading midfielder at the time, Antoine Semenyo.

From Gameweek 20, however, it was as though a switch was flicked. In the second half of the season no midfielder rattled off as many goals (11), only two racked up more bonus points (12) and only Bruno Fernandes amassed more FPL points.

From Gameweek 20, only three midfielders had more shots (four) and only one had more big chances (11) than Gibbs-White.

His finest hour came against Burnley in Gameweek 33 when he scored a hat-trick for a 20-point haul.

ELLIOT ANDERSON

Points: 178

178 Points per match : 4.8

: 4.8 Start cost : £5.5m

: £5.5m End cost : £5.7m

: £5.7m Value (points per million): 31.2

Last season, Elliot Anderson wouldn’t have been an FPL consideration. But the introduction of defensive contribution (DefCon) points changed all that, and those managers shrewd enough to recognise the importance of this new pathway to points were richly rewarded by the Forest midfielder.

Anderson was simply a DefCon monster this season, returning a staggering 52 points from his off-the-ball work – 14 more than the next nearest midfielder.

Anderson is more than just a defensive shield, however.

He returned four goals and five assists, and ranks seventh among midfielders for crosses (85), joint-seventh for successful free-kicks taken (four) and joint ninth for big chances created (seven).

In terms of value, Anderson is the best pound-for-points midfielder in the game, returning 31.8 points per million spent.

Yet his 7.7% ownership, and negligible rise in value this season (£0.2m) reflects what an underrated FPL asset he remains.

MORGAN ROGERS

Points: 169

169 Points per match: 4.6

4.6 Start cost : £7.0m

: £7.0m End cost : £7.3m

: £7.3m Value (points per million): 23.2

He might have the ‘Troll of the Season’ award sewn up but, nevertheless, Morgan Rogers is the sixth-highest-scoring player in the game.

He was one of the chief reasons why Aston Villa were able to sustain a top-five campaign this season. Villa’s leading points scorer benefits from being given licence to attack at will and shoot on sight. Only two midfielders had more shots (84) or scored more goals (10) than the England international this season.

Rogers’s advanced position also made him a creative threat. Among midfielders he ranked joint-fifth for assists and joint-sixth for big chances created (13) across 37 matches.

He recorded five double-digit hauls and only two midfielders surpassed him for attacking returns (18).

CASEMIRO

Points : 165

: 165 Points per match: 4.9

4.9 Start cost: £5.5m

£5.5m End cost : £5.8m

: £5.8m Value (points per million): 28.4

This has been by far Casemiro’s best season at Manchester United. Since 2022/23, when he returned four goals and three assists, the Brazilian had not really troubled opposition defences. He scored only once in each of the two subsequent seasons.

But 2025/26 has been a throwback to peak Real Madrid-era Casemiro.

The Brazilian rattled off four goals and three assists before Ruben Amorim was sacked and then returned five more goals and another assist under Michael Carrick, benefiting hugely from the coach’s decision to give Bruno Fernandes more of creative free reign.

Six of Casemiro’s nine strikes have been assisted by Bruno, and eight of them have been headers – more than any midfielder.

He ranks seventh among midfielders for FPL points and sixth for value at 28 points per million spent.

HARRY WILSON

Points: 164

164 Points per match: 4.7

4.7 Start cost : £5.5m

: £5.5m End cost : £5.8m

: £5.8m Value (points per million): 27.8

Harry Wilson was another surprise success story of 2025/26. Playing for a middling Fulham side not exactly renowned for its expansive football, Wilson had never scored more than 98 FPL points in a campaign.

The key was to know when to buy the Welshman and when to sell him, because he scored only once in the first 10 Gameweeks, and only once in the last nine. But between Gameweeks 10 and 28, he played like a man possessed.

During that spell, no midfielder scored more goals (eight), only two had more shots (45) and only Bruno Fernandes returned more than his 117 FPL points.

Wilson ranks seventh among midfielders for value at 27.8 points per million spent and will have plenty of clubs courting him as his contract runs out in June.

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI

Points: 158

158 Points per match : 4.5

: 4.5 Start cost: £6.5m

£6.5m End cost : £7.1m

: £7.1m Value (points per million): 22.3

In a largely disappointing season for Liverpool, Dominik Szoboszlai has been one of the rare bright spots.

After a disappointing first half of the campaign, which garnered only 66 points, the Hungarian came into his own after Gameweek 20, scoring four goals, conjuring six assists and returning 92 points (the fourth-best return by a midfielder).

Szoboszlai had to sacrifice his attacking potential when he was required to fill in at full-back, but he nonetheless provided a constant stream of scoring opportunities for teammates. No midfielder produced more crosses (199) and only Bruno Fernandes created more chances (74).

On set-pieces, he was a scourge, scoring from an unrivalled four direct free-kicks (his goal against Arsenal will live long in the memory of his owners), taking a peerless 17 successful free-kicks and ranking second for successful corners taken (31).

JAMES GARNER

Points: 155

155 Points per match : 4.2

: 4.2 Start cost : £5.0m

: £5.0m End cost : £5.2m

: £5.2m Value (points per million): 29.8

Playing for an unfashionable club more used to battling at the wrong end of the table and managed by a conservative-minded David Moyes, James Garner would not have been at the top of many managers’ watchlists in August.

Yet the underrated midfielder defied expectations to deliver consistently throughout the season.

The former Manchester United academy graduate returned two goals and seven assists but it was in defensive contributions where he truly delivered, coming second only to Anderson for DefCon points (38).

Garner was also a set-piece weapon. No midfielder took more corners (106) and only two delivered more successful crosses from free-kicks (46).

Garner ranks joint-eighth for big chances created by midfielders (12) and was also only pipped by Anderson for value – 29.8 points per million.

KIERNAN DEWSBURY-HALL

Points : 149

: 149 Points per match: 5.0

5.0 Start cost : £5.0m

: £5.0m End cost : £5.3m

: £5.3m Value (points per million): 28.1

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had an excellent debut season for the Toffees.

The former Chelsea man, who had managed only three goals and six assists in the three previous seasons combined, rattled off eight goals and seven assists in 2025/26.

He would have almost certainly returned more had injury not ruled him out for seven Gameweeks.

Among midfielders priced £5.4m or lower, only team-mate Garner reached a higher points tally, while in terms of consistency, Dewsbury-Hall was elite.

He ranked sixth among all midfielders in terms of average returns, with 5.0 per match, and fifth for value (28.1 points per million).

BRUNO GUIMARAES

Points : 153

: 153 Points per match: 5.5

5.5 Start cost : £6.5m

: £6.5m End cost : £6.9m

: £6.9m Value (points per million): 22.2

Bruno Guimaraes would have finished far higher in the midfield rankings had injury not reduced him to 26 appearances.

His star shone brightly, if not longest, though, as he returned nine goals and seven assists.

At one point in the season, the Magpies captain returned three successive double-digit returns. He managed eight in all; only Bruno Fernandes, who played eight more matches than the Brazilian, managed more.

Little surprise then that Bruno ranks third among all midfielders for points per match with 5.5 – something to bear in mind for next season.

BUKAYO SAKA

Points : 157

: 157 Points per match: 5.1

5.1 Start cost : £10.0m

: £10.0m End cost : £10.0m

: £10.0m Value (points per million): 15.7

While some way behind the midfield leaders for points, it should be noted that injury affected his ability to challenge the front-runners.

He only made 25 starts, yet still managed to rack up 17 attacking returns.

In terms of points per start, he was joint-third among midfielders (5.7), highlighting his ability to deliver the goods when he was on the pitch.

Joint-fourth among his positional peers for double-digit hauls (five), he even contributed 10 DefCon points – a nice, unexpected bonus from a winger.