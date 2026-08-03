FPL pre-season: Mukiele + Le Fee injuries, Mbeumo pen

Sunderland, Manchester United and Hull City all continued their pre-season preparations at the weekend.

Anything of note from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, we round up here.

FPL 2026/27 Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker

You can read other friendly reports from Friday, Saturday and Sunday via the links below:

MANCHESTER UNITED 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Goal: Mbeumo x2 (1 pen)

Mbeumo x2 (1 pen) Assist: Lacey, J Fletcher

Manchester United XI: Heaton, Yoro, Maguire (Armer 73), Heaven, Shaw (Amass 73), Santos (Thwaites 82), Mount, Amad (Jack Fletcher 45), Lacey (Zirkzee 73), Dorgu (Williams 73), Mbeumo (Gabriel 82).

This was much the same side that we’ve seen in pre-season to date, with United still shorn of many internationals. In fact, only one of their World Cup contingent, Amad Diallo (£6.0m), returned for this clash. He played the first 45 minutes on the right flank, ousting Joshua Zirkzee (£5.5m) from the side. Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m) thus went up top.

(£6.0m), returned for this clash. He played the first 45 minutes on the right flank, ousting (£5.5m) from the side. (£8.0m) thus went up top. Michael Carrick’s only other change was Tom Heaton (£4.0m) for Radek Vitek in goal. Neither ‘keeper, of course, will be anywhere near the starting XI come Gameweek 1.

(£4.0m) for in goal. Neither ‘keeper, of course, will be anywhere near the starting XI come Gameweek 1. Atleti were early leaders when Arnau Ortiz’s cross crept all the way in but, bar the odd scare – a point-blank Heaton save before the interval and two strikes of the woodwork in quick succession towards the end of the game – United were the better side.

Luke Shaw (£4.5m) got forward from left-back, going close with two shots; his volleyed first forced a fine stop, while his second, deflected strike bobbled wide. Leny Yoro (£5.0m), who was again decent at right-back, also headed a Shaw free-kick over. Diallo nearly found the net from a direct free-kick, too.

(£4.5m) got forward from left-back, going close with two shots; his volleyed first forced a fine stop, while his second, deflected strike bobbled wide. (£5.0m), who was again decent at right-back, also headed a Shaw free-kick over. Diallo nearly found the net from a direct free-kick, too. Mbeumo proved to be the match-winner, although he owed a big debt to others. Having earlier nodded narrowly wide, he scored a 53rd-minute penalty after the impressive Shea Lacey (£5.0m) had been felled and then bundled the ball in from a low Jack Fletcher (£5.0m) cross. The usual penalty-taker, Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m), wasn’t involved on Saturday, of course.

(£5.0m) had been felled and then bundled the ball in from a low (£5.0m) cross. The usual penalty-taker, (£12.0m), wasn’t involved on Saturday, of course. Andrey Santos (£5.0m) was neat and tidy in midfield, but Mason Mount (£5.5m) arguably outshone him in the engine room. The newly reclassified Patrick Dorgu (£6.0m), again on the left wing, was perhaps the biggest disappointment.

(£5.0m) was neat and tidy in midfield, but (£5.5m) arguably outshone him in the engine room. The newly reclassified (£6.0m), again on the left wing, was perhaps the biggest disappointment. But here comes the cavalry! Youri Tielemans (£6.0m) and Senne Lammens (£5.0m) were both back in training last week, and Fernandes, Matheus Cunha (£8.0m), Diogo Dalot (£5.0m) and Noussair Mazraoui (£4.5m) all reported back at Carrington on Monday morning. You’d imagine we’re going to see most/all of them against PSG next weekend.

SUNDERLAND 1-0 Wrexham

Goal: Mukiele

Mukiele Assist: Brobbey

Sunderland XI: Roefs (Patterson 63), Mukiele (Jen. Jones 54), Ballard (Seelt 45), O’Nien (Hjelde 63), Reinildo (Lightfoot 63), Rigg (Browne 63), Sadiki (Whittaker 63), Diarra (Proctor 63), Hume (Adingra 63), Brobbey (Tutierov 63), Mundle (Angulo 45).

SCOUT NOTES

Sunderland’s first-choice XI is slowly coming back together, with Robin Roefs (£5.0m) making his return after World Cup duty. Fellow internationals Noah Sadiki (£5.0m), Habib Diarra (£5.5m) and Brian Brobbey (£6.0m) also made their first starts of pre-season, having contributed cameos in midweek.

(£5.0m) making his return after World Cup duty. Fellow internationals (£5.0m), (£5.5m) and (£6.0m) also made their first starts of pre-season, having contributed cameos in midweek. Another regular who had been involved in the Black Cats’ first three summer friendlies, Enzo Le Fee (£6.0m), missed out, however. It doesn’t sound like there’s much to worry about regarding the Frenchman, who is picking up a fair bit of interest among FPL managers:

Enzo Le Fee has a slight knock, so hasn’t been risked against Wrexham.#SAFC pic.twitter.com/AFKoajzYd2 — James Copley (@JamesCopley_) August 2, 2026

Sunderland controlled the game with their stronger XI on the pitch, with Wrexham only really coming into it after the Black Cats’ B-listers came on in the second half.

Nordi Mukiele (£5.5m), capable of DefCon points at centre-half and attacking returns at full-back, featured this time at right-back. Trai Hume (£4.5m), who ended last season as an ‘out of position’ (OOP) defender playing on the wing, was again ahead of Mukiele on the right flank. Both players were involved in the only goal of the game, with Brobbey eventually teeing up the advancing Mukiele to fire home from a narrow angle. That wasn’t even the first time we’d seen Mukiele roam into the box, with the defender denied by Wrexham’s Arthur Okonkwo earlier in the game.

(£5.5m), capable of DefCon points at centre-half and attacking returns at full-back, featured this time at right-back. (£4.5m), who ended last season as an ‘out of position’ (OOP) defender playing on the wing, was again ahead of Mukiele on the right flank. Both players were involved in the only goal of the game, with Brobbey eventually teeing up the advancing Mukiele to fire home from a narrow angle. That wasn’t even the first time we’d seen Mukiele roam into the box, with the defender denied by Wrexham’s Arthur Okonkwo earlier in the game. A concern for Mackems and prospective owners was the sight of Mukiele hobbling off after the break. Regis Le Bris has yet to give an update on him or Simon Adingra (£5.0m), who was also struggling late on.

A slight worry for Sunderland’s Nordi Mukiele, who walked right off the field and went down the tunnel. He is replaced by Jenson Jones. #SAFC — Larry Henry Jr (@lhenry019) August 2, 2026

The ‘OOP’ Hume was denied later in the game, with Brobbey again superb in the build-up. A year ago, Sunderland’s first-choice striker was uncertain heading into the new season. Fast-forward 12 months, and Brobbey is emphatically at the front of the queue. He’ll need relief in 2026/27, of course, with Sunderland in Europe.

“I think Brian wanted to play more than planned, which is really good news. This connection with the nine is a big strength for us. I think his teammates are really keen to play with him. The support [he provides]; the goal was a perfect example.” – Regis Le Bris on Brian Brobbey

Sadiki deputised (and impressed) in the Granit Xhaka (£5.5m) role here; the Swiss midfielder returns to training this week. Diarra meanwhile did well in Le Fee’s vacated ‘CAM’ spot – but there’s little doubt that the Frenchman reclaims his place when fit.

Kasimpasa 1-1 HULL CITY

Goal : McBurnie

: McBurnie Assist: Omur

Hull City XI: Butland, Drameh (Akintola 46), Ajayi (McCarthy 62), Egan (McNair 62), Giles (Okike 62), Slater (Silk 62), Crooks (Sellars-Fleming 62), Ömür, Belloumi (Dowell 46), McBurnie (Destan 62), Millar (Kamara 62).

SCOUT NOTES

Charlie Hughes (£4.0m) looked like a possible DefCon machine in the £4.0m defender bracket but he is set to miss the start of 2026/27. Hughes had hernia surgery at the end of last season but has reported discomfort since returning to training and has “no hope” of being ready for Gameweek 1, according to his manager.

“There is a problem and we are trying to solve this problem but it’s going very slowly. I think the next two weeks he will still be on an individual programme with the medical team, so no hope for Manchester United. “Too far away [to say when he’ll return].” – Sergej Jakirovic, speaking to BBC Radio Humberside on Saturday

Right-back Lewis Coyle (£4.0m), back-up left-back Matty Jacob (£4.0m), new central midfield signing Oscar Zambrano (£4.5m) and midfielder Darko Gyabi (£4.5m) – who had a long lay-off in 2025/26 – have all picked up injuries in the previous two friendlies and also missed out on Saturday. Zambrano will be out for a few weeks with a hamstring issue, while it was a mixed bag of updates from Jakirovic on the rest.

“I expect [Coyle] on Wednesday in training. This is the plan. We didn’t take a risk in this game. “I think Matty will be out 3-4 weeks after this first game against Konyaspor; it’s something with the hip. “Darko got a kick in the beginning of the game against Konyaspor and is awaiting an examination; we’ll see what the problem is there.” – Sergej Jakirovic

Two more summer signings, left-back Matt Targett (£4.0m) and midfielder Hidemasa Morita (£5.0m), were also nowhere to be seen. It sounds like they’ll be making their debuts very soon, however.

“Targett has some private things. Everything is fine. “[Morita], I hope next week he will be on the grass and he will start with the ball, running. “We will try to give [Morita] some minutes [against Frankfurt next weekend].” – Sergej Jakirovic