Scout Notes

FPL pre-season: Mukiele + Le Fee injuries, Mbeumo pen

3 August 2026 67 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Sunderland, Manchester United and Hull City all continued their pre-season preparations at the weekend.

Anything of note from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, we round up here.

FPL 2026/27 Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker

You can read other friendly reports from Friday, Saturday and Sunday via the links below:

MANCHESTER UNITED 2-1 Atletico Madrid

FPL notes: Sesko injury, Kudus latest + Mbeumo scores in new role 2

  • Goal: Mbeumo x2 (1 pen)
  • Assist: Lacey, J Fletcher 

Manchester United XI: Heaton, Yoro, Maguire (Armer 73), Heaven, Shaw (Amass 73), Santos (Thwaites 82), Mount, Amad (Jack Fletcher 45), Lacey (Zirkzee 73), Dorgu (Williams 73), Mbeumo (Gabriel 82).

  • This was much the same side that we’ve seen in pre-season to date, with United still shorn of many internationals. In fact, only one of their World Cup contingent, Amad Diallo (£6.0m), returned for this clash. He played the first 45 minutes on the right flank, ousting Joshua Zirkzee (£5.5m) from the side. Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m) thus went up top.
  • Michael Carrick’s only other change was Tom Heaton (£4.0m) for Radek Vitek in goal. Neither ‘keeper, of course, will be anywhere near the starting XI come Gameweek 1.
  • Atleti were early leaders when Arnau Ortiz’s cross crept all the way in but, bar the odd scare – a point-blank Heaton save before the interval and two strikes of the woodwork in quick succession towards the end of the game – United were the better side.
  • Luke Shaw (£4.5m) got forward from left-back, going close with two shots; his volleyed first forced a fine stop, while his second, deflected strike bobbled wide. Leny Yoro (£5.0m), who was again decent at right-back, also headed a Shaw free-kick over. Diallo nearly found the net from a direct free-kick, too.
  • Mbeumo proved to be the match-winner, although he owed a big debt to others. Having earlier nodded narrowly wide, he scored a 53rd-minute penalty after the impressive Shea Lacey (£5.0m) had been felled and then bundled the ball in from a low Jack Fletcher (£5.0m) cross. The usual penalty-taker, Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m), wasn’t involved on Saturday, of course.
  • Andrey Santos (£5.0m) was neat and tidy in midfield, but Mason Mount (£5.5m) arguably outshone him in the engine room. The newly reclassified Patrick Dorgu (£6.0m), again on the left wing, was perhaps the biggest disappointment.
  • But here comes the cavalry! Youri Tielemans (£6.0m) and Senne Lammens (£5.0m) were both back in training last week, and Fernandes, Matheus Cunha (£8.0m), Diogo Dalot (£5.0m) and Noussair Mazraoui (£4.5m) all reported back at Carrington on Monday morning. You’d imagine we’re going to see most/all of them against PSG next weekend.

SUNDERLAND 1-0 Wrexham

Hume Sunderland Le

  • Goal: Mukiele
  • Assist: Brobbey 

Sunderland XI: Roefs (Patterson 63), Mukiele (Jen. Jones 54), Ballard (Seelt 45), O’Nien (Hjelde 63), Reinildo (Lightfoot 63), Rigg (Browne 63), Sadiki (Whittaker 63), Diarra (Proctor 63), Hume (Adingra 63), Brobbey (Tutierov 63), Mundle (Angulo 45).

SCOUT NOTES

  • Sunderland’s first-choice XI is slowly coming back together, with Robin Roefs (£5.0m) making his return after World Cup duty. Fellow internationals Noah Sadiki (£5.0m), Habib Diarra (£5.5m) and Brian Brobbey (£6.0m) also made their first starts of pre-season, having contributed cameos in midweek.
  • Another regular who had been involved in the Black Cats’ first three summer friendlies, Enzo Le Fee (£6.0m), missed out, however. It doesn’t sound like there’s much to worry about regarding the Frenchman, who is picking up a fair bit of interest among FPL managers:

  • Sunderland controlled the game with their stronger XI on the pitch, with Wrexham only really coming into it after the Black Cats’ B-listers came on in the second half.
  • Nordi Mukiele (£5.5m), capable of DefCon points at centre-half and attacking returns at full-back, featured this time at right-back. Trai Hume (£4.5m), who ended last season as an ‘out of position’ (OOP) defender playing on the wing, was again ahead of Mukiele on the right flank. Both players were involved in the only goal of the game, with Brobbey eventually teeing up the advancing Mukiele to fire home from a narrow angle. That wasn’t even the first time we’d seen Mukiele roam into the box, with the defender denied by Wrexham’s Arthur Okonkwo earlier in the game.
  • A concern for Mackems and prospective owners was the sight of Mukiele hobbling off after the break. Regis Le Bris has yet to give an update on him or Simon Adingra (£5.0m), who was also struggling late on.

A slight worry for Sunderland’s Nordi Mukiele, who walked right off the field and went down the tunnel.

He is replaced by Jenson Jones. #SAFC

— Larry Henry Jr (@lhenry019) August 2, 2026

  • The ‘OOP’ Hume was denied later in the game, with Brobbey again superb in the build-up. A year ago, Sunderland’s first-choice striker was uncertain heading into the new season. Fast-forward 12 months, and Brobbey is emphatically at the front of the queue. He’ll need relief in 2026/27, of course, with Sunderland in Europe.

“I think Brian wanted to play more than planned, which is really good news. This connection with the nine is a big strength for us. I think his teammates are really keen to play with him. The support [he provides]; the goal was a perfect example.” – Regis Le Bris on Brian Brobbey

  • Sadiki deputised (and impressed) in the Granit Xhaka (£5.5m) role here; the Swiss midfielder returns to training this week. Diarra meanwhile did well in Le Fee’s vacated ‘CAM’ spot – but there’s little doubt that the Frenchman reclaims his place when fit.

Kasimpasa 1-1 HULL CITY

FPL pre-season: Maatsen impresses, Pau update + McBurnie goal

  • Goal: McBurnie
  • Assist: Omur

Hull City XI: Butland, Drameh (Akintola 46), Ajayi (McCarthy 62), Egan (McNair 62), Giles (Okike 62), Slater (Silk 62), Crooks (Sellars-Fleming 62), Ömür, Belloumi (Dowell 46), McBurnie (Destan 62), Millar (Kamara 62).

SCOUT NOTES

  • Charlie Hughes (£4.0m) looked like a possible DefCon machine in the £4.0m defender bracket but he is set to miss the start of 2026/27. Hughes had hernia surgery at the end of last season but has reported discomfort since returning to training and has “no hope” of being ready for Gameweek 1, according to his manager.

“There is a problem and we are trying to solve this problem but it’s going very slowly. I think the next two weeks he will still be on an individual programme with the medical team, so no hope for Manchester United.

“Too far away [to say when he’ll return].” – Sergej Jakirovic, speaking to BBC Radio Humberside on Saturday

  • Right-back Lewis Coyle (£4.0m), back-up left-back Matty Jacob (£4.0m), new central midfield signing Oscar Zambrano (£4.5m) and midfielder Darko Gyabi (£4.5m) – who had a long lay-off in 2025/26 – have all picked up injuries in the previous two friendlies and also missed out on Saturday. Zambrano will be out for a few weeks with a hamstring issue, while it was a mixed bag of updates from Jakirovic on the rest.

“I expect [Coyle] on Wednesday in training. This is the plan. We didn’t take a risk in this game.

“I think Matty will be out 3-4 weeks after this first game against Konyaspor; it’s something with the hip.

“Darko got a kick in the beginning of the game against Konyaspor and is awaiting an examination; we’ll see what the problem is there.” – Sergej Jakirovic

  • Two more summer signings, left-back Matt Targett (£4.0m) and midfielder Hidemasa Morita (£5.0m), were also nowhere to be seen. It sounds like they’ll be making their debuts very soon, however.

“Targett has some private things. Everything is fine.

“[Morita], I hope next week he will be on the grass and he will start with the ball, running.

“We will try to give [Morita] some minutes [against Frankfurt next weekend].” – Sergej Jakirovic

  • As for the action itself, full-back Ryan Giles (£4.0m) and winger Liam Millar (£5.0m) – probable Gameweek 1 starters at present – were lively down the left flank, although Millar shot wildly when given the chance to do so. The Canadian international did set up a couple of chances for Oli McBurnie (£5.5m) – one excellent one – and Giles was also close to connecting with his striker with some flashed crosses. Giles also teed up Matt Crooks (£4.5m) for a saved effort.
  • McBurnie wasn’t to be denied in the second half, however, volleying in superbly from an Abdulkadir Omar (£5.0m) cross.
  • Hull’s defence didn’t entirely convince, gifting the ball to their hosts on occasion. Jack Butland (£4.5m) was busy, even if most of his stops were routine ones. He now faces competition from Konstantinos Tzolakis, whose signing is imminent.
  • In truth, the uncertainty extends beyond the goalkeeping department. Hull have been linked with myriad players, with young Aussie centre-half Lucas Herrington next to arrive. Plenty more will follow, according to their social media-friendly owner…

67 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Hinshelwood worth 0.5 extra over Gross?

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Nein

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  2. Dr Funk
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Is Haaland, Foden and Semenyo too much?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Tbh yes, Semenyo might be more of an "assister/creator" this season. Because Maresca wants "line-hugging" wingers.

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    2. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Yes

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    3. Marmalade Forest
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Not if you think City score 90+ goals, but concede 40+

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  3. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Pick 2

    1. Foden
    2.. Szobo
    3. Le fee

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    1. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Is there a fourth option?

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      1. MetallicaJack93
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Mbeumo?

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      1 & 2

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  4. Wirtz Nightmare
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    What do you guys think about this bb 2 team?

    Kinsky
    Ajer Maguire Mosquera
    Semenyo Mbeumo Palmer Le Fee
    DCL Pedro Haaland

    Petrovic Szob Thomas Van Ewjik

    Benching headache with Szob, dont know to bench between him and Le Fee.

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  5. Swills
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    RMT

    Kinsky / 4.0
    VVD Mosquera Maguire Konsa Van Ewijk
    Mbuemo Palmer Szbo Anderson Groß
    Haaland Pedro Mateta

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Do you need 8 good attaclers?
      Konsa is useless
      Good picks overall

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  6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Thoughts on this GW1 BB?

    Verbruggen Kinsky
    Calafiori White* Gvardiol Maguire Ballard
    Mbeumo Wirtz Foden LeFee Groß
    Haaland Pedeo Gyökeres*

    * Could be Mosquera, prefer White for this game if he's set to start
    * Could be Havertz, hoping for leaks

    Gonna WC early with this

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Really good squad, never owned or wanted to own Gyokeres but I understand attacking the fixture.

      Do you think DCL or Igor Jesus? Not long term, for GW1 bench boost.

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      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        Generally prefer DCL but for GW1 an Arsenal forward looks better to me

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    2. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      59 mins ago

      Unfortunate misspelling of Pedro there.

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  7. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    What's happened to the season ticker? Can't sort by as many gw as you like, can't sort difficulty by defence and attack, no traditional fpl colours red/blue option...

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      The difficulties of home and away fixture are still reversed too

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    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Are you OK bruv?

      Scroll down and you'll see on the right below the Ticker a box which allows you to select the number of GWs you want the Ticker to show.

      Sort Difficulty by defence or attack by changing the FDR type.

      Use the FDR Colours drop down menu to access whichever colour scheme you like...

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  8. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Mukiele and sarr
    Or mitchell and mgw?

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    1. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Slightly more in favour of Mitchell and MGW, mainly because of MGW

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  9. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Do you prefer Foden, Szsoboslai or KDH for GW1?

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    1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Szoboszlai might play RB if Frimpong is out. We need to check that . If so KDH probably

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Thanks

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  10. HollywoodXI
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Would love a RMT 🙂

    Kinsky Verbruggen
    Mosquera Gvardiol Shaw Hato Jacquet
    Cunha Mbeumo Foden Szoboslai Bruno G
    Haaland Pedro Solanke

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Very nice, bb in gw1?

      Solanke over DCL/Jesus set for you?

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      1. HollywoodXI
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Not sure about BB GW1 yet - maybe! Also not sure about no Bruno F. Can Mbeumo and Cunha do the job? Solanke not set, but like his potential upside

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  11. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    If I am determined to get Gabriel should it be at the expense of Semenyo, Mbeumo or JP?

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Semenyo

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    2. Wirtz Nightmare
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Semenyo, as he is going to be more of an assister this season, as Maresca likes his wingers hugging the line.

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    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Semenyo

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  12. LC1
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Evening all,

    Any feedback on this team would be much appreciated.

    Donnarumma
    Mosquera Shaw N.Williams
    Bruno Cunha Foden Szob
    Haaland Pedro Brobbey

    Dub van Ewijk Thomas 4.5

    Not planning on using any chips right away.

    Thanks!

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    1. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Foden could go either way, more chance of flopping that not I reckon

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    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Mbeumo has been scoring goals in pre-season, cunha hasn't played any games yet
      Don't like Shaw

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  13. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Is having Mbeumo AND Cunha a bit too much, and bit overkill here?! Should I diversify a bit and get in Morgan Gibbs-White instead of Cunha?!

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    1. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      41 mins ago

      The opening two fixtures are good though?!

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      1. fantasyfog
        • 11 Years
        40 mins ago

        Agreed, 1st 2 fixtures very tempting

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      2. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        37 mins ago

        Just hearing the reports that Cunha hasn't even returned for training yet, and has a lot of competition in the LW role from the likes of Dorgu and Rashford unfortunately!

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        1. fantasyfog
          • 11 Years
          32 mins ago

          I'd be very surprised if Cunha isn't starting 1st game

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          1. TafOnTour1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            30 mins ago

            Thanks, may just keep Cunha in and go without any Liverpool midfielder in favour of Gibbs-White, thoughts?!

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            1. fantasyfog
              • 11 Years
              28 mins ago

              I do like MGW so Maybe Mbeumo and MGW to be on the safe side

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    2. Marmalade Forest
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Depends what you think happens first three games?

      Six goals. Concede twice. Those two involved in 4 of them maybe. Sounds good.

      Four goals, two clean sheets and Fernandes involved in two of them and you’re in trouble.

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  14. fantasyfog
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    I've talked myself out of any chelsea players to start with, is this a mistake?

    Palmer and Rogers are a wait and see, instead of Pedro I've gone with Haaland DCL and I jesus

    Defense doesn't interest me at all.

    I do have Pedro fomo most but want to see how Alonso gets them performing first

    Thoughts

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    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Nothing in life is certain, but I’m inclined to think Chelsea are worth backing early, at least from an attacking standpoint. I agree Rogers is a wait and see, but I think you’ll want at least one attacker so I’d try and fit Pedro in if you can. His price means you can easily trade him out for another 6m+ option in a single move if it doesn’t work out.

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    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm very keen on Chelsea honestly.

      I think no Europe, a top coach, good attacking reinforcements. I plan to start with Palmer + Pedro

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    3. Marmalade Forest
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Pedro, Palmer and Rogers were three of my first picks and think they’ll get 500+ points between them barring any injuries.

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    4. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Colwill could b good option

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  15. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Califiori over Mosquera? Cheers

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Not my cup of tea atm. Having both isn't a bad idea, considering it seriously to free up one million. Calafiori usually plays for the team called "xP" unfortunately.

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        Wasnt sure who more secure

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Saliba not back soon, Hincapie is a threat to Calafiori.

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  16. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Anyone else believing BB2 is the way to go? At least the cost of it isn't huge with these players. Here is my first team reveal 😉

    Lammens / Kinsky
    VvD*, Jacquet, Mosquera / Thomas, van Ewijk
    Bruno, Mbeumo, E le Fee*, Stach* / Slater
    EH, JP, DCL*

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  17. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    A or B and why , please .

    Both with 91 score rating

    A) Gw1 bb
    Lammens (Kinsky)
    VVD Guehi N. Williams (Konsa Diop)
    Palmer Mbeumo KDH ELF (Groß)
    Haaland J. Pedro DCL

    B) Gw2 bb
    Lammens (Rushworth)
    VVD N. Williams Konsa (Thomas Hughes)
    Bruno F. Mbeumo Szoboszlai ELF (Slater)
    Haaland J. Pedro DCL

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Even in option B I prefer Kinsky to cover gw4.

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  18. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Anyone else think Chelsea will finish above Liverpool and City this year? Both City and Liverpool had a decline last season and now have worse managers than last season, no reason they will just turn it around this season and more likely the decline continues in my opinion. While Chelsea have no Europe and a much better manager.

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      I have no idea what will happen, but I can’t wait to find out!

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        I can.

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          Are you still hunting?

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  19. JBG
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Matheus Cunha and Noussair Mazraoui. Back in training earlier today

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      You’d think they’d know what they’re doing by now!

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