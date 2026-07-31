FPL pre-season: Tavernier impresses, Muharemovic “class” + Szoboszlai deeper

Liverpool, Leeds United, Bournemouth and Sunderland were all in pre-season action on Thursday, as preparations for the 2026/27 campaign continued.

We round up the key talking points here, including injuries, standout performers and tactical observations.

BOURNEMOUTH 5-2 AUGSBURG

Goals: Evanilson, Tóth, Gannon-Doak, Tavernier, Ünal

Evanilson, Tóth, Gannon-Doak, Tavernier, Ünal Assists: Kluivert, Tavernier, Jebbison (x2), Dacosta

Bournemouth XI first 60: Petrovic (Dennis 31), Cook, Soler, Scott, Evanilson (Jebbison 49), R Christie (Tóth 41), Diakité, Kluivert, Adli, Aarons, Rayan (Brooks 31)

Bournemouth XI second 60: Forster (Crampton 91), Smith, Hill, William, Truffert, Stevens, Brooks (Dacosta 81), Tóth (Z Christie 114), Gannon-Doak (Rees-Dottin 106), Tavernier, Jebbison (Ünal 91)

SCOUT NOTES

Marco Rose made it two wins from two in Austria as Bournemouth rounded off their pre-season training camp with a 5-2 victory over Augsburg.

The match was played over four 30-minute periods, allowing Rose to continue rotating his squad. Bournemouth again lined up with a back four for much of the contest. However, the new head coach has used several systems throughout his managerial career, so it remains too early to identify his preferred shape.

Bournemouth only found the net once during the opening hour. Evanilson (£6.0m) scored his first goal of pre-season after Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) won possession high up the pitch. Kluivert’s pressing earned an assist and highlighted the intensity Rose wants from his front players.

(£6.0m) scored his first goal of pre-season after (£6.0m) won possession high up the pitch. Kluivert’s pressing earned an assist and highlighted the intensity Rose wants from his front players. Several attacking assets continued to impress. Marcus Tavernier (£6.0m) followed his assist against St. Pauli with another goal and assist here. Daniel Jebbison also caught the eye, building on last weekend’s strike by supplying two assists. The Canadian’s pressing and link-up play stood out once again, suggesting he is adapting well to Rose’s style.

(£6.0m) followed his assist against St. Pauli with another goal and assist here. also caught the eye, building on last weekend’s strike by supplying two assists. The Canadian’s pressing and link-up play stood out once again, suggesting he is adapting well to Rose’s style. Alex Tóth (£5.0m) enjoyed another productive outing. After registering an assist against St. Pauli, he got on the scoresheet against Augsburg to continue an encouraging pre-season. Ben Gannon-Doak (£5.0m) also strengthened his case with another goal. Bournemouth continue to manage his workload after last season’s injury, but he has looked sharp whenever called upon.

(£5.0m) enjoyed another productive outing. After registering an assist against St. Pauli, he got on the scoresheet against Augsburg to continue an encouraging pre-season. (£5.0m) also strengthened his case with another goal. Bournemouth continue to manage his workload after last season’s injury, but he has looked sharp whenever called upon. There was also a timely boost with David Brooks (£5.0m) returning after missing the St. Pauli friendly through fatigue. However, the news isn’t so positive for Eli Junior Kroupi (£7.5m). Bournemouth have since confirmed the summer signing underwent surgery after suffering a foot injury during training in Austria. He now faces a spell on the sidelines as he begins his rehabilitation.

(£5.0m) returning after missing the St. Pauli friendly through fatigue. However, the news isn’t so positive for (£7.5m). Bournemouth have since confirmed the summer signing underwent surgery after suffering a foot injury during training in Austria. He now faces a spell on the sidelines as he begins his rehabilitation. From an FPL perspective, Kroupi’s absence could create more opportunities for Kluivert in the No 10 role. Bournemouth also have the option of introducing summer signing Álvaro Rodríguez (£6.0m) alongside Evanilson if Rose decides to move towards a two-striker system.

(£6.0m) alongside Evanilson if Rose decides to move towards a two-striker system. Bournemouth have now scored nine goals across Rose’s opening two friendlies, with several attacking players producing returns in both matches. They have still conceded in each game, so defensive improvements remain on the agenda. Going forward, though, the signs continue to look encouraging.

LEEDS 1-0 SUNDERLAND

Goals: Nmecha

Nmecha Assists: Tanaka

LEEDS

Leeds United XI: Cairns, Bogle, Bornauw, Rodon, Muharemović, Gudmundsson, Longstaff, Tanaka, Mills, Wilson, Nmecha

Subs: Mahady, Ombang, Ampadu, James, Piroe, Stach, Justin, Gnonto, Crew, Chadwick, Cresswell, Lane, Lienou, Pickles

SCOUT NOTES

Daniel Farke’s side bounced back from their defeat to Wrexham with a 1-0 victory over Sunderland in New Jersey, courtesy of an early strike from Lukas Nmecha (£5.5m).

(£5.5m). The match offered another valuable fitness exercise, with Farke once again rotating heavily across two different XIs. Leeds largely operated with the back-three system Farke used at times last season.

Nmecha scored the only goal of the game. Ao Tanaka (£5.0m) deserves plenty of credit for the move. He nudged the ball into Nmecha’s path before the German caught goalkeeper Melker Ellborg off his line with a low finish from distance.

(£5.0m) deserves plenty of credit for the move. He nudged the ball into Nmecha’s path before the German caught goalkeeper Melker Ellborg off his line with a low finish from distance. New signings Tarik Muharemović (£5.0m) and Harry Wilson (£6.5m) both made their first starts for Leeds after debuting from the bench against Wrexham. Muharemović looked assured in the heart of the back three and settled into Farke’s system quickly. Farke said this on Muharemović:

“He’s a promising young man, full of talent and unbelievable potential. For him, the sky’s the limit. You could see his quality shine through in each and every moment of the game. His calmness, his body language, how smart he reads the game and the many interceptions of the ball. For his first outing together with his teammates in such a complicated game, it was a class appearance.” – Daniel Farke on Tarik Muharemovic

Wilson also showed flashes of quality before making way at half-time.

There were also encouraging signs from Gabriel Gudmundsson (£4.5m), whose combination play with Daniel James (£5.0m) regularly caused problems down the left after the break. Jayden Bogle (£4.5m) almost doubled Leeds’ lead after a surging run from right wing-back. His low effort flashed agonisingly wide of the far post. James was then presented with an even better opportunity but fired straight at Ellborg from inside the box with the goal at his mercy.

(£4.5m), whose combination play with (£5.0m) regularly caused problems down the left after the break. (£4.5m) almost doubled Leeds’ lead after a surging run from right wing-back. His low effort flashed agonisingly wide of the far post. James was then presented with an even better opportunity but fired straight at Ellborg from inside the box with the goal at his mercy. Defensively, Leeds looked much improved after conceding three goals to Wrexham. Sunderland created very little throughout the contest, with Alex Cairns only called into action on a handful of occasions. Joe Rodon (£4.5m) also made back-to-back starts after featuring in both halves against Wrexham. The Wales international was one of his side’s standout defender options in FPL last season.

(£4.5m) also made back-to-back starts after featuring in both halves against Wrexham. The Wales international was one of his side’s standout defender options in FPL last season. Meanwhile, Noah Okafor (£6.0m) and Brenden Aaronson (£5.5m) remain unavailable following their World Cup involvement. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) has returned to team training after a minor injury setback, but this fixture came too soon for the striker. Jaka Bijol (£5.0m) also remains sidelined with a knee injury.

(£6.0m) and (£5.5m) remain unavailable following their World Cup involvement. (£6.0m) has returned to team training after a minor injury setback, but this fixture came too soon for the striker. (£5.0m) also remains sidelined with a knee injury. Off the pitch, Leeds also appear close to strengthening their goalkeeping department. Reports suggest a move for James Trafford (£5.0m) is nearing completion following Illan Meslier‘s (£5.0m) departure earlier this summer.

SUNDERLAND

Sunderland XI: Ellborg, Hume (Lightfoot 63), Ballard (Hjelde 45), O’Nien (Seelt 63), Reinildo (Je Jones 63), Mukiele (Proctor 63), Browne (Diarra 63), Rigg (Sadiki 63), Mundle (Angulo 45, Ogunsuyi 84), Le Fée (Adingra 63), Brobbey (Tutierov 37)

SCOUT NOTES

Sunderland were narrowly beaten by Leeds United but produced another encouraging display under Régis Le Bris, who again deployed a 4-2-3-1 system after using the same shape against York City and Liverpool.

The biggest boost came with the return of several World Cup stars. Brian Brobbey (£6.0m) made his first Sunderland start after joining up with the squad earlier this week, while Habib Diarra (£5.5m), Noah Sadiki (£5.0m) and Nilson Angulo (£5.0m) all returned to the matchday squad as substitutes. Simon Adingra (£6.0m) also featured after missing the defeat to Liverpool.

(£6.0m) made his first Sunderland start after joining up with the squad earlier this week, while (£5.5m), (£5.0m) and (£5.0m) all returned to the matchday squad as substitutes. (£6.0m) also featured after missing the defeat to Liverpool. Brobbey almost marked his first start with a goal inside the opening half. Reinildo (£4.5m) delivered an inviting low cross into the six-yard box, but the Dutch striker couldn’t sort out his feet and failed to convert from close range. The loose ball then fell kindly for Enzo Le Fée (£6.0m), whose powerful effort flew wide as Sunderland squandered their best opportunity of the evening.

(£4.5m) delivered an inviting low cross into the six-yard box, but the Dutch striker couldn’t sort out his feet and failed to convert from close range. The loose ball then fell kindly for (£6.0m), whose powerful effort flew wide as Sunderland squandered their best opportunity of the evening. The striker’s outing ended shortly before half-time following a collision with Rodon. Some feared the withdrawal was injury-related, but Le Bris commented when asked about this post-match:

“He was expected to be substituted after 30 minutes, but he negotiated five more minutes.” – Regis Le Bris on Brian Brobbey



Timur Tutierov replaced Brobbey and continued his impressive pre-season. After catching the eye against York City and Liverpool, the Ukrainian forward again looked lively, twice going close with headers inside the penalty area. Both opportunities came from excellent deliveries, with Chris Rigg (£5.0m) and Adingra providing the service.

replaced Brobbey and continued his impressive pre-season. After catching the eye against York City and Liverpool, the Ukrainian forward again looked lively, twice going close with headers inside the penalty area. Both opportunities came from excellent deliveries, with (£5.0m) and Adingra providing the service. Le Fée also carried his good form into another friendly after scoring a superb long-range strike against Liverpool. He remained Sunderland’s main creative spark alongside Rigg. Rigg had a lot of positives to say on Le Fée after the game:

“Enzo is unbelievable and it’s a privilege to play anywhere near him on the pitch. I think we have a good connection and hopefully it can get better during the season.” – Chris Rigg on Enzo Le Fee

Trai Hume (£4.5m) continued to offer an attacking outlet and forced a deflected effort narrowly wide before the break.

(£4.5m) continued to offer an attacking outlet and forced a deflected effort narrowly wide before the break. Despite falling behind early, Sunderland responded well and enjoyed several promising spells of possession. Leeds goalkeeper Cairns was eventually called into action to deny both Trey Ogunsuyi and Tutierov late in the match, while the Black Cats limited Leeds to relatively few clear-cut opportunities after Nmecha’s eighth-minute opener.

and Tutierov late in the match, while the Black Cats limited Leeds to relatively few clear-cut opportunities after Nmecha’s eighth-minute opener. Omar Alderete (£5.0m), Granit Xhaka (£5.5m), Arthur Masuaku (£4.0m) and Thomas Meunier (£4.5m) are still building their fitness, while Jocelin Ta Bi remains unavailable after being unable to travel to the United States because of visa issues.

(£5.0m), (£5.5m), (£4.0m) and (£4.5m) are still building their fitness, while remains unavailable after being unable to travel to the United States because of visa issues. Although Sunderland have now lost consecutive friendlies, there were plenty of positives once again. Tutierov continues to strengthen his case for more first-team involvement, while Le Fée has carried his creativity into pre-season after an encouraging debut Premier League campaign. Brobbey’s first start was another important milestone, even if his evening ended earlier than expected.

LIVERPOOL 1-0 WREXHAM

Goal: Ngumoha

Ngumoha Assists: Szoboszlai

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Abe, Nyoni, Chambers, Ramsay, Scanlon, Koumas, Ndukwe

Subs: Woodman, Davies (76), Jones (46), Tsimikas (46), Frimpong (63), McConnell (63), Morrison (46), Ngumoha (46), Ndiaye (76), Wright (63), Sonni-Lambie (76)

SCOUT NOTES

Liverpool made it two wins from two under Andoni Iraola after edging past Wrexham 1-0 in New York, with Rio Ngumoha (£6.0m) netting the winner after his strike took a decisive deflection.

(£6.0m) netting the winner after his strike took a decisive deflection. Iraola again used the fixture to spread minutes across his squad, naming a starting XI made up largely of academy players and youngsters. Among the recognised first-team names, only Milos Kerkez (£5.5m), Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.5m) and Harvey Elliott (£5.5m) started. The second half saw the introductions of Kostas Tsimikas (£5.0m), Curtis Jones (£5.5m) , Ngumoha and, later, Jeremie Frimpong (£5.5m) as Liverpool’s senior contingent gradually increased.

(£5.5m), (£7.5m) and (£5.5m) started. The second half saw the introductions of (£5.0m), , Ngumoha and, later, (£5.5m) as Liverpool’s senior contingent gradually increased. Liverpool’s biggest concern remains at centre-back. Joe Gomez (£5.0m) was ruled out after suffering a muscle injury against Sunderland, while Jeremy Jacquet (£5.0m) was not yet ready to feature. That again left youngsters filling key defensive roles. Andoni Iraola said this on Gomez:

“Joe has a muscle injury. I think it’s going to be impossible to have him for the start of the season.” – Andoni Iraola on Joe Gomez

Despite the lack of recognised centre-backs, Liverpool recorded their first clean sheet of pre-season. Iraola acknowledged his side are short in that department but praised the performances of his young defenders:

“We’re pretty thin in the centre-back position. The only real centre-backs we have right now are Mor and Ify, who are 18 years old. The team has showed composure and solidity at the back.” – Andoni Iraola

There was better news elsewhere, with Iraola confirming Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) has resumed training after his extended summer break.

(£6.5m) has resumed training after his extended summer break. Although Liverpool dominated possession, clear-cut chances proved difficult to create. Wrexham fashioned the better openings, producing five big chances to Liverpool’s one, but the Reds eventually found a breakthrough late on through Ngumoha.

The 17-year-old, who enjoyed plenty of first-team exposure last season, once again caught the eye after coming on at half-time. Normally deployed from the left, Ngumoha started on the right flank before drifting across the front line, and Iraola admitted he wants his wingers to become comfortable operating on either side. Iraola also said this about him after the match:

“I normally encourage my wingers to have the ability to play both sides. If you can play on both sides, it’s easier for you to get minutes.” – Andoni Iraola

One of Liverpool’s standout performers was Szoboszlai, despite operating in a deeper midfield role. The Hungarian still influenced much of Liverpool’s attacking play. He produced two key passes that led directly to shots and supplied the assist for Ngumoha’s winner. He also tested the goalkeeper twice, with one effort on target. Szoboszlai now has one goal and two assists from his opening two pre-season appearances. He continues to look sharp, even from a deeper role.

Iraola also offered an insight into how he plans to use Florian Wirtz (£7.5m) once the German joins the squad after his World Cup break:

“I see him more probably in that position behind the striker.” – Andoni Iraola on Florian Wirtz

The Liverpool boss also revealed Alexander Isak (£9.0m) is expected to make his first pre-season appearance against Leeds United:

“I hope he can have some minutes against Leeds. He’s going to be massive for us this season.” – Andoni Iraola on Alexander Isak