FPL

FPL pre-season: Tavernier impresses, Muharemovic “class” + Szoboszlai deeper

31 July 2026 67 comments
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Liverpool, Leeds United, Bournemouth and Sunderland were all in pre-season action on Thursday, as preparations for the 2026/27 campaign continued.

We round up the key talking points here, including injuries, standout performers and tactical observations.

BOURNEMOUTH 5-2 AUGSBURG

FPL Gameweek 6 differentials: Doku, Evanilson + O'Brien 5

  • Goals: Evanilson, Tóth, Gannon-Doak, Tavernier, Ünal
  • Assists: Kluivert, Tavernier, Jebbison (x2), Dacosta

Bournemouth XI first 60: Petrovic (Dennis 31), Cook, Soler, Scott, Evanilson (Jebbison 49), R Christie (Tóth 41), Diakité, Kluivert, Adli, Aarons, Rayan (Brooks 31)

Bournemouth XI second 60: Forster (Crampton 91), Smith, Hill, William, Truffert, Stevens, Brooks (Dacosta 81), Tóth (Z Christie 114), Gannon-Doak (Rees-Dottin 106), Tavernier, Jebbison (Ünal 91)

SCOUT NOTES

  • Marco Rose made it two wins from two in Austria as Bournemouth rounded off their pre-season training camp with a 5-2 victory over Augsburg.
  • The match was played over four 30-minute periods, allowing Rose to continue rotating his squad. Bournemouth again lined up with a back four for much of the contest. However, the new head coach has used several systems throughout his managerial career, so it remains too early to identify his preferred shape.
  • Bournemouth only found the net once during the opening hour. Evanilson (£6.0m) scored his first goal of pre-season after Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) won possession high up the pitch. Kluivert’s pressing earned an assist and highlighted the intensity Rose wants from his front players.
  • Several attacking assets continued to impress. Marcus Tavernier (£6.0m) followed his assist against St. Pauli with another goal and assist here. Daniel Jebbison also caught the eye, building on last weekend’s strike by supplying two assists. The Canadian’s pressing and link-up play stood out once again, suggesting he is adapting well to Rose’s style.
  • Alex Tóth (£5.0m) enjoyed another productive outing. After registering an assist against St. Pauli, he got on the scoresheet against Augsburg to continue an encouraging pre-season. Ben Gannon-Doak (£5.0m) also strengthened his case with another goal. Bournemouth continue to manage his workload after last season’s injury, but he has looked sharp whenever called upon.
  • There was also a timely boost with David Brooks (£5.0m) returning after missing the St. Pauli friendly through fatigue. However, the news isn’t so positive for Eli Junior Kroupi (£7.5m). Bournemouth have since confirmed the summer signing underwent surgery after suffering a foot injury during training in Austria. He now faces a spell on the sidelines as he begins his rehabilitation.
  • From an FPL perspective, Kroupi’s absence could create more opportunities for Kluivert in the No 10 role. Bournemouth also have the option of introducing summer signing Álvaro Rodríguez (£6.0m) alongside Evanilson if Rose decides to move towards a two-striker system.
  • Bournemouth have now scored nine goals across Rose’s opening two friendlies, with several attacking players producing returns in both matches. They have still conceded in each game, so defensive improvements remain on the agenda. Going forward, though, the signs continue to look encouraging.

LEEDS 1-0 SUNDERLAND

Tavernier impresses

  • Goals: Nmecha
  • Assists: Tanaka

LEEDS

Leeds United XI: Cairns, Bogle, Bornauw, Rodon, Muharemović, Gudmundsson, Longstaff, Tanaka, Mills, Wilson, Nmecha

Subs: Mahady, Ombang, Ampadu, James, Piroe, Stach, Justin, Gnonto, Crew, Chadwick, Cresswell, Lane, Lienou, Pickles

SCOUT NOTES

  • Daniel Farke’s side bounced back from their defeat to Wrexham with a 1-0 victory over Sunderland in New Jersey, courtesy of an early strike from Lukas Nmecha (£5.5m).
  • The match offered another valuable fitness exercise, with Farke once again rotating heavily across two different XIs. Leeds largely operated with the back-three system Farke used at times last season.
  • Nmecha scored the only goal of the game. Ao Tanaka (£5.0m) deserves plenty of credit for the move. He nudged the ball into Nmecha’s path before the German caught goalkeeper Melker Ellborg off his line with a low finish from distance.
  • New signings Tarik Muharemović (£5.0m) and Harry Wilson (£6.5m) both made their first starts for Leeds after debuting from the bench against Wrexham. Muharemović looked assured in the heart of the back three and settled into Farke’s system quickly. Farke said this on Muharemović:

“He’s a promising young man, full of talent and unbelievable potential. For him, the sky’s the limit. You could see his quality shine through in each and every moment of the game. His calmness, his body language, how smart he reads the game and the many interceptions of the ball. For his first outing together with his teammates in such a complicated game, it was a class appearance.” – Daniel Farke on Tarik Muharemovic
  • Wilson also showed flashes of quality before making way at half-time.
  • There were also encouraging signs from Gabriel Gudmundsson (£4.5m), whose combination play with Daniel James (£5.0m) regularly caused problems down the left after the break. Jayden Bogle (£4.5m) almost doubled Leeds’ lead after a surging run from right wing-back. His low effort flashed agonisingly wide of the far post. James was then presented with an even better opportunity but fired straight at Ellborg from inside the box with the goal at his mercy.
  • Defensively, Leeds looked much improved after conceding three goals to Wrexham. Sunderland created very little throughout the contest, with Alex Cairns only called into action on a handful of occasions. Joe Rodon (£4.5m) also made back-to-back starts after featuring in both halves against Wrexham. The Wales international was one of his side’s standout defender options in FPL last season.
  • Meanwhile, Noah Okafor (£6.0m) and Brenden Aaronson (£5.5m) remain unavailable following their World Cup involvement. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) has returned to team training after a minor injury setback, but this fixture came too soon for the striker. Jaka Bijol (£5.0m) also remains sidelined with a knee injury.
  • Off the pitch, Leeds also appear close to strengthening their goalkeeping department. Reports suggest a move for James Trafford (£5.0m) is nearing completion following Illan Meslier‘s (£5.0m) departure earlier this summer.

SUNDERLAND

Sunderland XI: Ellborg, Hume (Lightfoot 63), Ballard (Hjelde 45), O’Nien (Seelt 63), Reinildo (Je Jones 63), Mukiele (Proctor 63), Browne (Diarra 63), Rigg (Sadiki 63), Mundle (Angulo 45, Ogunsuyi 84), Le Fée (Adingra 63), Brobbey (Tutierov 37)

SCOUT NOTES

  • Sunderland were narrowly beaten by Leeds United but produced another encouraging display under Régis Le Bris, who again deployed a 4-2-3-1 system after using the same shape against York City and Liverpool.
  • The biggest boost came with the return of several World Cup stars. Brian Brobbey (£6.0m) made his first Sunderland start after joining up with the squad earlier this week, while Habib Diarra (£5.5m), Noah Sadiki (£5.0m) and Nilson Angulo (£5.0m) all returned to the matchday squad as substitutes. Simon Adingra (£6.0m) also featured after missing the defeat to Liverpool.
  • Brobbey almost marked his first start with a goal inside the opening half. Reinildo (£4.5m) delivered an inviting low cross into the six-yard box, but the Dutch striker couldn’t sort out his feet and failed to convert from close range. The loose ball then fell kindly for Enzo Le Fée (£6.0m), whose powerful effort flew wide as Sunderland squandered their best opportunity of the evening.
  • The striker’s outing ended shortly before half-time following a collision with Rodon. Some feared the withdrawal was injury-related, but Le Bris commented when asked about this post-match:

“He was expected to be substituted after 30 minutes, but he negotiated five more minutes.” – Regis Le Bris on Brian Brobbey
  • Timur Tutierov replaced Brobbey and continued his impressive pre-season. After catching the eye against York City and Liverpool, the Ukrainian forward again looked lively, twice going close with headers inside the penalty area. Both opportunities came from excellent deliveries, with Chris Rigg (£5.0m) and Adingra providing the service.
  • Le Fée also carried his good form into another friendly after scoring a superb long-range strike against Liverpool. He remained Sunderland’s main creative spark alongside Rigg. Rigg had a lot of positives to say on Le Fée after the game:

“Enzo is unbelievable and it’s a privilege to play anywhere near him on the pitch. I think we have a good connection and hopefully it can get better during the season.” – Chris Rigg on Enzo Le Fee
  • Trai Hume (£4.5m) continued to offer an attacking outlet and forced a deflected effort narrowly wide before the break.
  • Despite falling behind early, Sunderland responded well and enjoyed several promising spells of possession. Leeds goalkeeper Cairns was eventually called into action to deny both Trey Ogunsuyi and Tutierov late in the match, while the Black Cats limited Leeds to relatively few clear-cut opportunities after Nmecha’s eighth-minute opener.
  • Omar Alderete (£5.0m), Granit Xhaka (£5.5m), Arthur Masuaku (£4.0m) and Thomas Meunier (£4.5m) are still building their fitness, while Jocelin Ta Bi remains unavailable after being unable to travel to the United States because of visa issues.
  • Although Sunderland have now lost consecutive friendlies, there were plenty of positives once again. Tutierov continues to strengthen his case for more first-team involvement, while Le Fée has carried his creativity into pre-season after an encouraging debut Premier League campaign. Brobbey’s first start was another important milestone, even if his evening ended earlier than expected.

LIVERPOOL 1-0 WREXHAM

FPL notes: 169

  • Goal: Ngumoha
  • Assists: Szoboszlai

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Abe, Nyoni, Chambers, Ramsay, Scanlon, Koumas, Ndukwe

Subs: Woodman, Davies (76), Jones (46), Tsimikas (46), Frimpong (63), McConnell (63), Morrison (46), Ngumoha (46), Ndiaye (76), Wright (63), Sonni-Lambie (76)

SCOUT NOTES

  • Liverpool made it two wins from two under Andoni Iraola after edging past Wrexham 1-0 in New York, with Rio Ngumoha (£6.0m) netting the winner after his strike took a decisive deflection.
  • Iraola again used the fixture to spread minutes across his squad, naming a starting XI made up largely of academy players and youngsters. Among the recognised first-team names, only Milos Kerkez (£5.5m), Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.5m) and Harvey Elliott (£5.5m) started. The second half saw the introductions of Kostas Tsimikas (£5.0m), Curtis Jones (£5.5m), Ngumoha and, later, Jeremie Frimpong (£5.5m) as Liverpool’s senior contingent gradually increased.
  • Liverpool’s biggest concern remains at centre-back. Joe Gomez (£5.0m) was ruled out after suffering a muscle injury against Sunderland, while Jeremy Jacquet (£5.0m) was not yet ready to feature. That again left youngsters filling key defensive roles. Andoni Iraola said this on Gomez:

“Joe has a muscle injury. I think it’s going to be impossible to have him for the start of the season.” – Andoni Iraola on Joe Gomez
  • Despite the lack of recognised centre-backs, Liverpool recorded their first clean sheet of pre-season. Iraola acknowledged his side are short in that department but praised the performances of his young defenders:

“We’re pretty thin in the centre-back position. The only real centre-backs we have right now are Mor and Ify, who are 18 years old. The team has showed composure and solidity at the back.” – Andoni Iraola
  • There was better news elsewhere, with Iraola confirming Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) has resumed training after his extended summer break.
  • Although Liverpool dominated possession, clear-cut chances proved difficult to create. Wrexham fashioned the better openings, producing five big chances to Liverpool’s one, but the Reds eventually found a breakthrough late on through Ngumoha.
  • The 17-year-old, who enjoyed plenty of first-team exposure last season, once again caught the eye after coming on at half-time. Normally deployed from the left, Ngumoha started on the right flank before drifting across the front line, and Iraola admitted he wants his wingers to become comfortable operating on either side. Iraola also said this about him after the match:

“I normally encourage my wingers to have the ability to play both sides. If you can play on both sides, it’s easier for you to get minutes.” – Andoni Iraola
  • One of Liverpool’s standout performers was Szoboszlai, despite operating in a deeper midfield role. The Hungarian still influenced much of Liverpool’s attacking play. He produced two key passes that led directly to shots and supplied the assist for Ngumoha’s winner. He also tested the goalkeeper twice, with one effort on target. Szoboszlai now has one goal and two assists from his opening two pre-season appearances. He continues to look sharp, even from a deeper role.
  • Iraola also offered an insight into how he plans to use Florian Wirtz (£7.5m) once the German joins the squad after his World Cup break:

“I see him more probably in that position behind the striker.” – Andoni Iraola on Florian Wirtz
  • The Liverpool boss also revealed Alexander Isak (£9.0m) is expected to make his first pre-season appearance against Leeds United:

“I hope he can have some minutes against Leeds. He’s going to be massive for us this season.” – Andoni Iraola on Alexander Isak
  • Liverpool’s youngsters impressed again. However, the lack of senior centre-backs remains a concern. The returns of Van Dijk and Jacquet should help. Ngumoha took his chance well. Szoboszlai impressed again from a deeper role. Both look in good form ahead of the new season.
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 is live! 3
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  1. BR510
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Isak or Palmer more essential?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Isak has easier start, so Isak for 3 games

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    2. Christopher Wood
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I don’t think anyone aside Haaland is essential. But of those I’d go Palmer for the start of the season, Isak long term

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    3. LeytonOrient
      • 11 Years
      2 hours ago

      Palmer has the upside of no WC hangover

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  2. Christopher Wood
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    3 chips first 3 weeks

    The more I think about this I think this is the best use of the chips

    GW1: Bench Boost. Means you can just pick an XI for one set of fixtures. Far easier to go for nailed on starters who have good first games

    GW2: Free Hit. You could just go wildcard here, but using your Free Hit to target the second set of fixtures with guaranteed starters gives you another week to wait and see

    GW3: Wildcard. When there’s hopefully a bit more clarity on who’s playing, and who’s started well, Wildcard to get your ‘real team’.

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    1. Christopher Wood
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      And on that note, my Bench Boost for GW1…

      Lammens Kinsky
      Myolenko Aina Shaw Mosquera Diop
      Mbuemo Foden Palmer Martinelli Ndiaye
      Haaland JP Gyokeres

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    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Similar, but I prefer

      BB1 - same logic as you, but go without Haaland. He's only the best captain option (based on fixtures at least) in GW3, not worth the investment for just that one week and the money can go a long way otherwise. Aiming for 4 fixtures (1,2,4,5)

      FH3 - get in Haaland (and probably AVL for the Hull game)

      WC5 - over the long international break and when the dust has settled after the transfer window

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  3. Morrissey1986
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Long time no post.

    2 points-

    1) I don't really like any of the 6m options in the striker options they all come with potential trouble.DCL has missed a few preseason games now Brobbey (injury) Igor Jesus (competion for starts) we all know how Glasner was with Mateta etc.

    2) Is Anton Stach (Leeds) a good option over Enzo La Fee? (Sunderland)

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    1. Christopher Wood
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Solanke seems best 6m to me as long as he is starting games by end of pre season

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      1. Morrissey1986
        • 17 Years
        58 mins ago

        Great surname we share that.

        Do you worry about Richarlison taking his minutes also given his unity record? Also RDZ is lining up a 'Bomba' signing and said his team need goals hardly a vote of confidence for the anime loving Solanke.

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        1. Christopher Wood
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          55 mins ago

          haha obviously a big signing would throw the cat amongst the pidgeons. but save that, I think Solanke will be the man. It’ll be obvious by the time we get to end of pre-season if he’s the starter, but he’s a proven prem goal scorer in a much improved attacking team. I’m fairly confident in him

          As you can see above, I’m doing BB then FH then WC so I’m not settling on a team until GW3 when these things are clearer

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          1. Morrissey1986
            • 17 Years
            8 mins ago

            Good luck with your strategy.

            I wish we knew who the Brighton 9 was perhaps that's the way to go the person who replaces Welbeck?

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            1. TheBiffas
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Georginio Rutter could be interesting

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    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Who said Brobbey was injured?

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    3. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Mateta was the clear 1st choice for a long time under Glasner

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  4. paulojdsc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Who's the best 4.5 forward likely to play the most minutes?

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    1. Morrissey1986
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      In all seriousness none

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Kusi Asare

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  5. Yordan Letchkov
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Kinsky 4m
    VVD Mosquera Williams Shaw van Ewijk
    Bruno Mbeumo Szobo Gross Slater
    Haaland JP DCL

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    1. Waddlinho
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Your name is so legendary that I've to reply.

      I like it. It's pretty much like mine. (See below.) Mbeumo is a good addition. And I totally agree with front three.

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    2. Yordan Letchkov
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Appreciated Waddlinho, appreciated!

      Yordan definitely was a joy to watch 🙂

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  6. Mother Farke
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Schade could be off to Roma. Nailed Anthony?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Very unlikely. If they sell, they will sign a new LW.

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    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Old Herman says no, and he’s a knowledgeable Roma fan. They don’t have the groats.

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  7. Waddlinho
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Lammens 4M
    VVD Ballard Shaw Kayode Thomas
    Bruno Szobo Foden Le Fee Fross
    Haaland JP DCL

    What do you think?

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    1. Waddlinho
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Fross is Gross because there is no Jeremy Goss.

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  8. BR510
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    1. Palmer DCL + 1 mil
    2. Rogers Isak

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      You are Jinswick of this window

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    2. MarcusAurelius
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      1

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    3. Waddlinho
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      1

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    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      1

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  9. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    BB GW1 team updated. Thoughts?

    Kinsky
    Virgil Maguire Ballard
    Mbeumo Gibbs-White Foden Szobo Groß
    Haaland Pedro

    Verbruggen Brobbey Vuskovic Williams

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    1. We will fight in the schade
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Looks good, I would maybe go Aina over vuskovic

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  10. We will fight in the schade
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Latest draft , thoughts please ?

    Lamens
    Mukiele calafiori Shaw
    Mbueno MGW Saka szob foden
    Haaland JP

    dub mitchell van ewik destiny

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  11. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Bb gw2 - yes or no?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Depends on bench for 1 and 2

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        If Bb then Petrovic tavernier Thomas van ewijk

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        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          fixtures?

          Get that fixture ticker on sidebar please

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          1. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            57 mins ago

            Petrovic Tavernier (eve) h
            Thomas van ewijk (hul) h

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            1. Holmes
              • 12 Years
              48 mins ago

              It looks fine. Will BB1 look any better?

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              1. SpaceCadet
                • 12 Years
                2 mins ago

                Nah, will need to lose Bruno to have a good Bb team for gw1. So it’s either bb in gw2 or later in the season.

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    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I like to hoarde mine chips for a Rainy day.

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Same for me too, just thought a different strategy this time.

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  12. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    BB1 with all red starting 11 and blue bench 🙂

    Lammens
    Calafiori Mosquera Shaw Aina Hume
    Bruno F, Szobo, Odegaard, Le Fee
    Igor Jesus

    Verb; Haaland JP Groß

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    1. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      Arteta is the only concern. Calafiori + Mosquera aren't nailed imo but maybe it's worth the risk. Though, I will have one of them in my team.

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      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        Who else would play left back? I can't see Hincapie playing there tbh...

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      2. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        Who else is gonna play left back if not Calafiori?

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        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          16 mins ago

          Lewis-Skelly

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    2. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      Igor is an interesting pick. I had him in my team over Pedro. Seeing this draft, I'm persuaded.

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  13. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    "I see him more probably in that position behind the striker" - Andoni Iraola on Wirtz.

    Surely this season can only be better for Flo, right?!

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      47 mins ago

      He didnt play well in that position last year iirc but that was under Slot.

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      1. PartyTime
        • 5 Years
        44 mins ago

        New manager bounce + Isak hopefully, but maybe hold your horses type of pick. Might be holding mine.

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  14. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Hahahha seeing so many drafts with Fodenfreude, very much unlike last week. I wonder what let to it. I

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      47 mins ago

      City jersey always has attraction

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    2. The Mentaculus
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      Maresca's 3 pillars of this club comment. Great for the game whether he's just f***ing with us or not!

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      1. PartyTime
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        Thanks. I haven't seen those comments, however, he did sign a new contract last week or so. I tried convincing a member here that Foden could have a great season. Who knows...

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    3. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      Deep down I think I actually prefer Foden to Szobo

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      1. PartyTime
        • 5 Years
        37 mins ago

        Lol... I would rather have him too. Szobo won't score belters every week but set pieces & role in the team is vital toward any x points.

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      2. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Yeah I find it's best to aggressively attack the fixtures with your initial team.

        Long-term slow-drip defcon picks are for the 1st WC, that's when you set up for season-long value.

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  15. Pegboy
    • 15 Years
    27 mins ago

    Thinking of spreading the money a little and BB GW2

    Kinsky (Leno)
    VVD Shaw Mosquera (Cov x2)
    Bruno Szob LeFee Schade (Tavernier)
    Haaland JPedro DCL

    £0.5m ITB

    I'd bench one of LeFee, Schade, Rayan and DCL each week, with all having strong fixtures in GW2.

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Too much on the bench for me.

      You might get more points in GW2 that way, MAYBE, but you're taking points away from the surrounding weeks. If Tavernier gets 2pts, which is pretty likely, you'd have been better off getting 4.5m Slater and pumping your XI with another 1.5m.

      BB is double edged, you can easily lose points from it if you commit too hard.

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  16. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Might double down on Leeds defenders for the opening 5 x GWs (avoid the traditional 'big 6' clubs).
    Rodon and one of Bogle or Gudmundsson.

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      I will probably start with Rodon too. Should be good value over the first 5.

      Two is an interesting idea. Would allow you to go heavy in attack, keeping you flexible to early bandwagons.

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  17. Mother Farke
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    "Szoboszlai deeper"

    Then the article implies he's still creative from that role. Clever clickbait, FFS 😀

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  18. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Draft number 3, what do we make of this one guys?!

    Verbruggen (Dubravka)

    Calafiori, Colwill, Maguire (Muharemovic, Van Ewijk)

    Rice, Wirtz, Mbeumo, Cunha, Semenyo

    Haaland, Joao Pedro (Kusi-Asare).

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  19. Dutchy FPL
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Dara O'Shea might be a bit of a under talked 4M defender. 8.7 DC/90, success rate at 56,5%. Should have had 52 Defcon points last season, that's the highest of every promoted defender. Think these stats might be enough to be a reliable first sub defender. Am I missing something?

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