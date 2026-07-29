FPL pre-season: Pedro hat-trick, Alonso’s tactics + Ndiaye absent

Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Everton were all in pre-season action on Tuesday, with plenty of talking points for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

From goals, assists and standout performances to injury updates, tactical observations and key quotes, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the new season.

READ MORE: FPL 2026/27 Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker

CHELSEA 6-4 WESTERN SYDNEY

Goals: Satpaev, Essugo, Gittens, Pedro x3

Satpaev, Essugo, Gittens, Pedro x3 Assists: Kavuma-McQueen, Walsh, Pedro, Palmer, Gittens

Chelsea XI: Sharman-Lowe (Sanchez 63), Emenalo (Anselmino 63), Tosin (Colwill 63), Subuloye (Fofana 63), Acheampong (Palestra 63), Essugo (Nicoll-Jazuli 46), Watson, McQueen (Kellyman 46, Estevao 63), Satpaev (Gittens 63), Walsh (Palmer 63), Delap (Pedro 63)

SCOUT NOTES

Several players were absent from Chelsea’s squad for this friendly. Jorrel Hato (£4.5m) and Malang Sarr (£4.5m) both missed out after their involvement at the World Cup, while goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen (£5.0m) was reportedly away from the club as he looks to finalise a move elsewhere.

(£4.5m) and (£4.5m) both missed out after their involvement at the World Cup, while goalkeeper (£5.0m) was reportedly away from the club as he looks to finalise a move elsewhere. There was also a minor injury concern surrounding Roméo Lavia (£5.0m). The midfielder was named on the bench but wasn’t risked after feeling discomfort in his hamstring. Xabi Alonso eased any fears after the match, saying:

“He felt something in the hamstring. Not a big thing, so hopefully we are expecting him to be fit for Saturday. There was no point in taking a risk today.” – Xabi Alonso on Romeo Lavia



Chelsea named a youthful starting XI, with academy players making up the majority of the side. That lack of experience may have contributed to the Blues conceding four times. One youngster who continues to catch the eye is Landon Emenalo , who has now played more pre-season minutes than any other academy player. Chelsea are still expected to sign a left-back before the transfer window closes, but Emenalo has certainly enhanced his reputation this summer.

, who has now played more pre-season minutes than any other academy player. Chelsea are still expected to sign a left-back before the transfer window closes, but Emenalo has certainly enhanced his reputation this summer. Alonso also stuck with a 4-2-3-1 formation, rather than the back-three system many expected him to introduce.

Dastan Satpaev opened the scoring after Ryan Kavuma-McQueen picked him out inside the box. Kavuma-McQueen nearly got on the scoresheet himself before the break, curling an effort narrowly wide. Dário Essugo (£4.5m) doubled Chelsea’s lead after exchanging a clever one-two with Reggie Walsh .

opened the scoring after picked him out inside the box. Kavuma-McQueen nearly got on the scoresheet himself before the break, curling an effort narrowly wide. (£4.5m) doubled Chelsea’s lead after exchanging a clever one-two with . The senior players struggled to stamp their authority on the game during the first half. Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.5m) looked uncomfortable defensively and squandered two good headed opportunities. Liam Delap (£5.5m) again found it difficult to influence proceedings, with the striker seeing little joy leading the line. Reports continue to link him with a move to Everton.

(£4.5m) looked uncomfortable defensively and squandered two good headed opportunities. (£5.5m) again found it difficult to influence proceedings, with the striker seeing little joy leading the line. Reports continue to link him with a move to Everton. However, Chelsea’s changes after the hour transformed the attack. Jamie Gittens (£6.0m) made an immediate impact, first forcing a save before getting his reward moments later. João Pedro (£7.5m) produced a brilliant solo run before squaring for Gittens to finish from close range. Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) was another notable absentee as he continues his post-World Cup break. His arrival will increase competition on the left wing.

(£6.0m) made an immediate impact, first forcing a save before getting his reward moments later. (£7.5m) produced a brilliant solo run before squaring for Gittens to finish from close range. (£7.5m) was another notable absentee as he continues his post-World Cup break. His arrival will increase competition on the left wing. After the match, Gittens provided an encouraging fitness update following an injury-hit first campaign at Stamford Bridge. He also praised new head coach Xabi Alonso, revealing the Spaniard has already had a positive influence on his development.

“I’m feeling better now. My injuries are healing up now, so I feel really good. I feel in a good space with the team and in my body as well.” – Jamie Gittens

“He’s been very hands-on with me, especially. He’s been very positive towards me. He’s a great coach and a great guy to be around. For him to be giving me advice in these games and training sessions is the best thing for me and for the team.” – Jamie Gittens

Marco Palestra (£5.5m) made his Chelsea debut following his summer move from Atalanta. The Italian looked eager to get forward despite operating in a back four, which bodes well from an FPL perspective. He almost marked his first appearance with a goal too, but Pedro opted to shoot instead of squaring the ball in the box.

(£5.5m) made his Chelsea debut following his summer move from Atalanta. The Italian looked eager to get forward despite operating in a back four, which bodes well from an FPL perspective. He almost marked his first appearance with a goal too, but Pedro opted to shoot instead of squaring the ball in the box. Estêvão (£6.5m) was lively and regularly found himself in dangerous positions, although he couldn’t test the goalkeeper with his efforts. Cole Palmer (£9.5m) had a quieter evening by his standards. His only attacking return came from a deep pass that released Pedro for his second goal.

(£6.5m) was lively and regularly found himself in dangerous positions, although he couldn’t test the goalkeeper with his efforts. (£9.5m) had a quieter evening by his standards. His only attacking return came from a deep pass that released Pedro for his second goal. The star of the show was undoubtedly Pedro. Chelsea’s leading scorer from last season carried that form into pre-season with a ruthless nine-minute hat-trick. He also created Gittens’ goal after a brilliant solo run, capping off a complete attacking display. Alonso reserved special praise for the Brazilian afterwards, saying:

“He’s very hungry. Joao is really, really determined to have a great season. After a great last year where he scored many goals, I think that he wants to keep scoring more and more. We need to help him. On his own it’s not possible. He will have the players around him and they need to have this hunger to score as well.” – Xabi Alonso on Joao Pedro



CRYSTAL PALACE 0-3 RC LENS

CRYSTAL PALACE 0-0 FC FAMALICÃO (5-4 on pens)

Crystal Palace XI v RC Lens: Benítez; Canvot, Walker-Smith, Sosa; Cardines, Doucouré, Hughes, Mitchell; Rak-Sakyi, Nketiah, Johnson

Crystal Palace XI v FC Famalicão: Matthews, King, Jemide, Adaramola, Benamar, Ozoh, Devenny, Cardines, Esse, Drakes-Thomas, França

SCOUT NOTES

Palace took part in two 45-minute matches on the same day at the Como Cup, giving Pierre Sage the chance to split his squad. The senior players featured against RC Lens before a much younger XI took on FC Famalicão later in the evening, allowing several academy prospects to stake their claim ahead of the new season.

Several first-team players were unavailable following their involvement at the World Cup, including Dean Henderson (£5.0m), Daniel Muñoz (£5.5m), Jean-Philippe Mateta (£6.5m), Jørgen Strand Larsen (£6.0m) and Chadi Riad (£4.5m). Sage later confirmed those players will be integrated into the squad over the coming weeks.

(£5.0m), (£5.5m), (£6.5m), (£6.0m) and (£4.5m). Sage later confirmed those players will be integrated into the squad over the coming weeks. It’s worth noting though, that several players who featured in the World Cup travelled for the Como Cup, including Ismaïla Sarr (£6.5m), Chris Richards (£5.0m) and Daichi Kamada (£5.0m). Adam Wharton (£5.5m) continues to recover from his injury, while new signing Oscar Mingueza (£4.5m) also missed out.

(£6.5m), (£5.0m) and (£5.0m). (£5.5m) continues to recover from his injury, while new signing (£4.5m) also missed out. Sage named a strong starting XI for Palace’s opening fixture, with Cheick Doucouré (£5.0m) making his first start of pre-season alongside several established first-team players. Palace lined up in a back-three with wing-backs, a system they have now used in three of their four pre-season friendlies, suggesting it is currently Sage’s preferred shape.

(£5.0m) making his first start of pre-season alongside several established first-team players. Palace lined up in a back-three with wing-backs, a system they have now used in three of their four pre-season friendlies, suggesting it is currently Sage’s preferred shape. Despite the scoreline, Palace created enough chances to leave with at least a goal.

Former Eagle Odsonne Édouard haunted his old club with two first-half goals before Andrija Bulatović curled home an excellent third from distance.

Palace responded well after the early setback. Brennan Johnson (£6.0m) looked lively throughout and twice combined well with Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m). The striker was denied by a brilliant last-ditch challenge after bursting into the box before later spinning his marker to release Johnson, whose effort was well saved by Hervé Koffi. Charlie Walker-Smith also went close from a corner.

(£6.0m) looked lively throughout and twice combined well with (£5.5m). The striker was denied by a brilliant last-ditch challenge after bursting into the box before later spinning his marker to release Johnson, whose effort was well saved by Hervé Koffi. also went close from a corner. While Palace caused problems going forward, defensive lapses proved costly. Lens punished almost every opening they created, while Palace lacked the clinical edge to convert their own opportunities.

After the match, Sage admitted his side struggled defensively but was pleased with the chances they created.

“We had a lack of aggression defensively… but we did have opportunities offensively and we have to keep that.” – Pierre Sage

Sage changed to a back four for Palace’s second fixture, making wholesale changes and handing opportunities to a youthful XI packed with academy talent.

The youngsters produced a much more resilient display, holding a strong Famalicão side to a goalless draw before winning the penalty shootout thanks to Remi Matthews (£4.0m), who saved the decisive spot-kick after Palace converted all five of their penalties.

(£4.0m), who saved the decisive spot-kick after Palace converted all five of their penalties. Matheus França (£5.0m) was Palace’s biggest attacking threat once again. Fresh from his pre-season hat-trick against Swindon, the Brazilian had a goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up before later seeing an excellent one-on-one effort saved after a high press from David Ozoh created the chance.

(£5.0m) was Palace’s biggest attacking threat once again. Fresh from his pre-season hat-trick against Swindon, the Brazilian had a goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up before later seeing an excellent one-on-one effort saved after a high press from created the chance. At the other end, Matthews impressed throughout. The goalkeeper made an excellent early save at his near post before producing another crucial stop in the closing moments to force penalties, before completing an outstanding display with the winning save in the shootout.

Sage explained that the second game was primarily about giving younger players valuable minutes, while confirming Palace’s World Cup contingent will soon return to strengthen the squad.

“The most important thing is that we can give more minutes to the players who will play for us this year. We need to integrate the guys from the World Cup. That will give us confidence and provide us with more solutions.” – Pierre Sage

All in all, it was difficult to gauge where Crystal Palace are. Several key players are still absent after the World Cup. That means Pierre Sage is yet to work with anything close to his strongest XI. Their return should provide a much clearer picture before the Premier League season begins.

One thing is becoming clear, though – Sage appears to favour a back three. Palace have now used that system in three of their four pre-season friendlies. It could well be the shape they start the season with.

EVERTON 0-1 STOKE

Everton XI: Travers (King 61), Mykolenko (Aznou 61), Keane, Tarkowski (O’Brien 61), Röhl, Armstrong, Hackney (Iroegbunam 46), George (Alcaraz 61), Dewsbury-Hall (Graham 70), Dibling (McNeil 61), Beto (Barry 61).

SCOUT NOTES