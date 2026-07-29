FPL pre-season: Maatsen sharp, Coyle injury + McBurnie on target

Aston Villa, Fulham and Hull City all continued their pre-season preparations on Tuesday, with plenty of talking points emerging ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

There were returns from injury, tactical clues, standout individual performances and further opportunities for summer signings to impress. We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from all three matches below.

READ MORE: FPL 2026/27 Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker

ASTON VILLA 2-4 REAL SOCIEDAD

Goals: Hemmings, Madjo

Hemmings, Madjo Assists: Buendia, Maatsen

Aston Villa XI: Bizot (Wright 46′); Cash (Broggio 68′), Kéba Cissé (Bogarde 46′), Mings (Pau 46′), Maatsen (Borland 75′); João Gomes (Rowe 75′), Barkley (Nedeljković 68′); Hemmings (Lynch 46′), Buendía (Jimoh-Aloba 75′), Burrowes; Madjo (Carroll 68′)

SCOUT NOTES

Aston Villa suffered their second defeat of pre-season after a 4-2 loss to Real Sociedad on Tuesday evening.

The result will disappoint Unai Emery, but there were still several positives for Fantasy Premier League managers. Pau Torres (£4.5m) made his first appearance of pre-season, João Gomes (£5.5m) earned his first start and Brian Madjo also continued his impressive goalscoring form.

(£4.5m) made his first appearance of pre-season, (£5.5m) earned his first start and also continued his impressive goalscoring form. Villa remain without several key players following the FIFA World Cup. Ollie Watkins (£8.0m), Ezri Konsa (£4.5m), Emiliano Martínez (£5.0m), John McGinn (£5.5m), Victor Lindelöf (£4.5m) and new signing Johan Manzambi (£6.0m) all missed out after extended summer breaks.

(£8.0m), (£4.5m), (£5.0m), (£5.5m), (£4.5m) and new signing (£6.0m) all missed out after extended summer breaks. There was encouraging news away from the pitch. McGinn has now returned to training at Bodymoor Heath alongside Evann Guessand (£5.5m). Both are expected to feature during Villa’s pre-season tour of Asia.

(£5.5m). Both are expected to feature during Villa’s pre-season tour of Asia. Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m) remains sidelined through injury. Lucas Digne (£4.5m) was also absent as his proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain continues to progress.

(£5.0m) remains sidelined through injury. (£4.5m) was also absent as his proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain continues to progress. Summer signing João Gomes started alongside Ross Barkley (£5.0m) in midfield. Modou Kéba Cissé also kept his place in central defence.

(£5.0m) in midfield. also kept his place in central defence. Villa settled after an early spell of pressure from Sociedad. Ian Maatsen (£5.0m) almost opened the scoring when his close-range effort forced Álex Remiro into a smart save. The Dutchman looked dangerous throughout the first half. He regularly burst forward, whipped inviting crosses into the box and defended well whenever Sociedad attacked his flank.

(£5.0m) almost opened the scoring when his close-range effort forced Álex Remiro into a smart save. The Dutchman looked dangerous throughout the first half. He regularly burst forward, whipped inviting crosses into the box and defended well whenever Sociedad attacked his flank. Madjo also went close early on. His close-range effort was saved before Bradley Burrowes (£4.5m) fired the rebound straight at Remiro.

(£4.5m) fired the rebound straight at Remiro. Villa deservedly took the lead after 14 minutes. Maatsen burst forward again before providing the assist for George Hemmings (£4.5m). The youngster curled an excellent finish inside the far post.

(£4.5m). The youngster curled an excellent finish inside the far post. Real Sociedad responded well. Carlos Soler equalised after reacting quickest to his own saved effort.

Villa continued to threaten before half-time. Matty Cash (£4.5m) delivered several dangerous balls into the penalty area and failed to test Remiro with a long-range effort. He and Maatsen also shared indirect free-kick duties.

(£4.5m) delivered several dangerous balls into the penalty area and failed to test Remiro with a long-range effort. He and Maatsen also shared indirect free-kick duties. At the other end, Marco Bizot (£4.5m) produced another smart save to deny Soler. Cissé then recovered brilliantly to stop Orri Óskarsson from racing through on goal.

(£4.5m) produced another smart save to deny Soler. Cissé then recovered brilliantly to stop Orri Óskarsson from racing through on goal. Emery made four changes at the break. Pau Torres , Lamare Bogarde (£5.0m), James Wright and Luka Lynch all came on. Torres completed the entire second half after missing Villa’s previous friendlies. His return is another positive ahead of the new season.

, (£5.0m), and all came on. Torres completed the entire second half after missing Villa’s previous friendlies. His return is another positive ahead of the new season. Sociedad started the second period strongly. Óskarsson bundled home from close range to give the visitors the lead.

Villa responded within minutes. Emiliano Buendía (£6.0m) cleverly nudged the ball into Madjo’s path. The striker finished confidently for his third goal of pre-season.

(£6.0m) cleverly nudged the ball into Madjo’s path. The striker finished confidently for his third goal of pre-season. Madjo was again one of Villa’s standout performers. He led the line well. His strength caused constant problems and he remained lively throughout the evening. His competitive debut must still wait. Villa continue to await the outcome of their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding his registration following his move from Metz.

Sociedad regained the lead midway through the second half through Gorka Carrera. Iñaki Rupérez then added a fourth late on after Wright could only parry a dangerous cross.

Villa continued to rotate their squad. Jake O’Brien , Kosta Nedeljković (£4.0m), Travis Rowe , Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba , Tom Carroll and Kyrie Pierre Borland all featured. Nedeljković followed up his encouraging display against Porto with another solid outing.

, (£4.0m), , , and all featured. Nedeljković followed up his encouraging display against Porto with another solid outing. Most of Villa’s senior players had been withdrawn by the 76th minute as Emery carefully managed workloads ahead of the club’s tour of Asia.

There were plenty of positives despite the defeat. Madjo scored again, Hemmings continued his encouraging pre-season and Pau returned without any issues. Maatsen also impressed at both ends of the pitch.

Defensively, though, Villa still have work to do. Conceding four goals with Cash, Tyrone Mings (£4.5m), Cissé, Maatsen and Bizot all starting will concern Emery, even at this stage of pre-season.

FULHAM 1-1 AL-AHLY

Goal: Sessegnon

Sessegnon Assist: Iwobi

Fulham XI: Leno (Lecomte 46′); Tete (White 80′), Andersen (Cuenca 63′), Bassey (Amissah 80′), Sessegnon (Nwoko 68′); Reed (Lukić 63′), Iwobi (Dibley-Dias 80′); King (Harris 80′), Smith Rowe (Kevin 62′), Zepa (Ali Wahid 69′); Muniz (Kusi-Asare 69′)

SCOUT NOTES

Fulham continued their pre-season with a 1-1 draw against Al-Ahli in Portugal.

Álvaro Arbeloa named a relatively strong starting XI for just his second game in charge. Bernd Leno (£4.5m), Kenny Tete (£4.5m), Joachim Andersen (£5.0m), Calvin Bassey (£4.5m), Ryan Sessegnon (£4.5m), Harrison Reed (£4.5m), Alex Iwobi (£5.5m), Emile Smith Rowe (£5.5m) and Rodrigo Muniz (£5.5m) all started as Fulham again lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Most of the senior players completed at least an hour before Arbeloa turned to his substitutes.

(£4.5m), (£4.5m), (£5.0m), (£4.5m), (£4.5m), (£4.5m), (£5.5m), (£5.5m) and (£5.5m) all started as Fulham again lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Most of the senior players completed at least an hour before Arbeloa turned to his substitutes. The Fulham boss was encouraged by the performance afterwards, but said there is “a big room to improve”. However, he felt his side showed clear progress from their opening pre-season defeat to Norwich City.

Fulham looked the better side throughout the opening half. Sessegnon was the standout performer, regularly breaking forward from left-back and delivering dangerous balls into the penalty area.

The Whites almost took an early lead from a set-piece. Reed’s inswinging corner from the left found Muniz, but the Brazilian’s close-range header was brilliantly saved by Abdulrahman Alsanbi.

Muniz remained heavily involved. He later latched onto a long ball, but his low strike lacked power and was comfortably gathered by the goalkeeper.

Reed handled Fulham’s left-sided corners during the first half, while Zepa delivered from the opposite side.

Al-Ahli threatened for the first time midway through the half. Andersen made an excellent block to deny Ricardo Mathias inside the penalty area. However, the visitors took the lead moments later when Mathias headed home from the resulting corner.

Fulham responded well. Smith Rowe delivered an inviting ball into the box for Josh King (£5.5m), whose effort drifted just past the post.

(£5.5m), whose effort drifted just past the post. King continued to find dangerous positions. Sessegnon then picked him out with another dangerous cross into the area, but the youngster lashed his finish wide.

Fulham deservedly levelled five minutes before half-time. Iwobi slipped a clever pass into Sessegnon, who fired a superb left-footed finish into the far corner from a tight angle to score the first goal of the Arbeloa era.

Arbeloa was particularly pleased with Fulham’s first-half display afterwards.

“We control the game much better than the other day. We have the ball, we move the ball quick one side to other side. We press when we lose the ball. I think we were aggressive.”

However, he admitted there is still work to do in the final third, adding:

“We need to create more chances, more one-v-one situations. I think we can finish more plays.”

Benjamin Lecomte (£4.0m) replaced Leno at the interval and was quickly called into action with a smart save to deny Meshal Almutairi. The Frenchman looked less convincing during the remainder of the half as Fulham struggled to regain their first-half rhythm.

(£4.0m) replaced Leno at the interval and was quickly called into action with a smart save to deny Meshal Almutairi. The Frenchman looked less convincing during the remainder of the half as Fulham struggled to regain their first-half rhythm. The Whites created fewer clear-cut opportunities after the restart as Al-Ahli defended with greater discipline.

Kevin (£5.5m) remained Fulham’s main set-piece threat. His first direct free-kick sailed comfortably over the crossbar before another effort later in the half forced a smart save from Alsanbi.

(£5.5m) remained Fulham’s main set-piece threat. His first direct free-kick sailed comfortably over the crossbar before another effort later in the half forced a smart save from Alsanbi. Saša Lukić (£5.0m), wearing the captain’s armband after coming on, also tested the goalkeeper with a low strike from another Fulham free-kick.

(£5.0m), wearing the captain’s armband after coming on, also tested the goalkeeper with a low strike from another Fulham free-kick. Summer signing Jonah Kusi-Asare (£4.5m), who joined permanently from Bayern Munich this summer, produced another encouraging cameo. The Swedish forward won several dangerous free-kicks late on and continued to show promising movement after replacing Muniz.

(£4.5m), who joined permanently from Bayern Munich this summer, produced another encouraging cameo. The Swedish forward won several dangerous free-kicks late on and continued to show promising movement after replacing Muniz. One of those set-pieces almost produced a late winner. Kevin’s free-kick was parried by Alsanbi before Farhaan Ali-Wahid saw his follow-up effort also kept out.

There were further minutes for Jorge Cuenca (£4.5m), Luke Harris , Josh Dibley-Dias , Tyrese White and several academy players as Arbeloa continued to assess his squad.

(£4.5m), , , and several academy players as Arbeloa continued to assess his squad. Two matches into pre-season, clear patterns are beginning to emerge under Arbeloa. Fulham have consistently lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation and looked far more comfortable in possession than they did against Norwich. Sessegnon has been Fulham’s standout performer so far, repeatedly getting into advanced positions and now opening his pre-season account. King has also impressed with his movement, while Muniz continues to get into promising goalscoring positions despite still waiting for his first pre-season goal.

Fulham controlled much of the first half and created the better chances, but they were again punished from a set-piece after conceding from a corner.

Fulham will also need to replace the attacking output lost by Harry Wilson this summer. His departure leaves a creative void, which could hand players such as Sessegnon, King, Iwobi and Smith Rowe greater responsibility in the final third over the coming weeks.

HULL CITY 2-1 ÇAYKUR RIZESPOR

Goals: McBurnie, Dowell

McBurnie, Dowell Assists: Ömür, Dowell