FPL

FPL pre-season: Tel lively, why Solanke + Fernandes missed out, Matusiwa latest

30 July 2026 87 comments
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Wednesday’s pre-season action saw Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Ipswich Town continue their preparations for the 2026/27 campaign.

While results matter far less at this stage, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be keeping a close eye on minutes, starting line-ups, tactical setups and any injury concerns.

Below, we pick out the key FPL talking points.

READ MORE: FPL 2026/27 Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker

SYDNEY FC 1-1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (2-4 on pens)

­­­FPL Gameweek 26 differentials: Tel, Schade + Minteh

  • Goal: Tel
  • Assist: Solomon

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Dubravka, Hall (Robertson 65), Hardy (Tingey 78), Davies (Takai 46), Kyerematen (Byrne 78), Gray (Donley 65), Bergvall (Tonali 46), Gallagher (Melia 65), Solomon (Yang 65), Richarlison (Scarlett 65), Tel (Williams-Barnett 46)

SCOUT NOTES

  • When Tottenham’s squad dropped before kick-off, several notable names were missing. Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m), Xavi Simons (£6.0m), Dejan Kulusevski (£6.5m) and Wilson Odobert (£5.5m) all continue their recoveries from long-term injuries. There was encouraging news on Kulusevski, though, with reports suggesting the Swedish international has returned to full training ahead of the new season.
  • Guglielmo Vicario (£4.5m) also missed out with a minor knock, while speculation over his future continues to grow. Elsewhere, Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.5m) and Pape Matar Sarr (£5.0m) remain on extended leave following the World Cup.
  • Several World Cup participants also received extra time off, including Pedro Porro (£5.5m), Marcos Senesi (£6.0m), Cristian Romero (£5.0m) and Djed Spence (£4.5m).
  • The absentees did not stop there. Kevin Danso (£5.0m), Micky van de Ven (£5.0m), Dominic Solanke (£6.0m), James Maddison (£6.5m), Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.0m), Destiny Udogie (£4.5m) and Mateus Fernandes (£6.0m) were also unavailable. After the match, manager Roberto De Zerbi was asked for an update on the group, saying:

“Danso, van de Ven, Solanke, Jan Paul van Hecke, I thought today they were not ready yet to play without risk. Maybe some of them can play the next game, on Saturday against Chelsea. Maybe not in the beginning, maybe at the beginning (Andy) Robertson and Sandro Tonali. It is about managing the players, especially after the World Cup or after big injuries like Udogie or Solanke had. They suffered long injuries last season and after a long trip, after the jet lag, ahead the beginning of the season, I wouldn’t like to take any risks.” – Roberto De Zerbi
  • He was then asked about Fernandes specifically:

“Fernandes is just fatigue, in the calf, and also for him, we took the decision not to take any risks. And next week, when we return to London, he will be able to work.” – Roberto De Zerbi

  • Tottenham looked sharp in attack throughout the game, creating plenty of chances and moving the ball with confidence. Mathys Tel (£6.0m) led the way and was arguably Spurs’ standout performer. He almost opened the scoring early after a goalkeeping mistake, but he struck straight at the keeper when well placed. He also took every indirect free-kick from the left-hand side, underlining his set-piece involvement. His goal eventually arrived from a direct free-kick, curling a superb effort over the wall and into the top-right corner.
  • The Frenchman continued to cause problems. He slipped Rio Kyerematen through on goal, but the youngster failed to test the goalkeeper. Tel then created another opening for himself with some clever footwork inside the box, only to drag his shot well wide. His afternoon ended at half-time as Ben Davies (£4.0m), Lucas Bergvall (£5.5m), Sandro Tonali (£5.5m) and Andy Robertson (£4.5m) entered the action.
  • Conor Gallagher (£5.5m) also enjoyed an encouraging outing despite failing to find the net. He saw one effort blocked inside the box, fired another well wide after another goalkeeping error and struck the post with a powerful low drive from distance. On another day, he could easily have had a return.
  • Manor Solomon (£6.0m) continued his impressive pre-season. The winger won the free-kick that Tel converted and then supplied the pass that led to Gallagher’s effort against the post. He looked dangerous whenever he picked up possession and carried his strong summer form into another performance.
  • In contrast, Richarlison (£6.5m) struggled to make an impact. The Brazilian rarely threatened the opposition goal and never really imposed himself on the contest.
  • After the break, Tonali offered little going forward apart from a tame effort on target. Robertson, however, made an immediate impression. He delivered an excellent cross for Yang Min-hyeok, who somehow headed wide from close range, before almost catching the goalkeeper out with a dangerous cross-shot that required a save.
  • At the other end, Martin Dúbravka (£4.5m) enjoyed a quiet afternoon. He dealt comfortably with the few efforts he faced before saving a penalty in the shootout as Spurs claimed a 4-2 victory after the match ended level in normal time.
  • Overall, it was another encouraging attacking display from Spurs. Tel strengthened his early FPL case, Solomon continued to impress, Gallagher found some good positions despite lacking a finish, while Robertson and Tonali both picked up valuable pre-season minutes.

IPSWICH 1-2 OSASUNA

Howe set to leave Newcastle

  • Goal: Akpom
  • Assist: O’Shea

Ipswich Town XI (0-60 minutes): Palmer, H Clarke, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Humphreys, Núñez, Fatawu (Burns 45), Mehmeti, J Clarke, Emersonn (Akpom 45).

Ipswich Town XI (60-90 minutes): van Oevelen, Furlong, Mthunzi, Kipré, Johnson, Compton, Burns, Walle Egeli, McAteer, Ogbene, Akpom (Hirst 76).

SCOUT NOTES

  • The biggest talking point before kick-off was Ipswich’s strong starting XI, with Gary O’Neil naming many of the players expected to feature when the Premier League season begins.
  • Alex Palmer (£4.0m) started in goal, with Christian Walton (£4.5m) missing through injury. O’Neil confirmed after the game that the goalkeeper is set for a spell on the sidelines.

“Injured his foot. He’s going to be out for a little while, but he’s progressing well.” – Gary O’Neil on Christian Walton

  • New signings Issa Diop (£4.0m), Daizen Maeda (£5.5m) and Kjell Scherpen (£4.5m) were also absent. However, O’Neil explained the trio are simply following individual fitness programmes after their summer arrivals.

“Diop is on a programme that’s trying to get him fit. Maeda the same. Scherpen the same.” – Gary O’Neil

  • There was also an update on Azor Matusiwa (£5.0m) and Jack Taylor (£4.5m), who continue to recover from injuries sustained last season. Both remain in contention for the Premier League opener against Sunderland.

“They are trying as hard as they can to be available for Sunderland. I don’t think we’ll see them before that, to be honest, but they both have a chance. They are working their socks off. They were on the grass this morning. I saw them working hard while I was out with Issa and Maeda. There will be no risks taken. They have both had significant injuries. We’ll do our best to get them back as soon as we can. The medical department are working hard.” – Gary O’Neil

  • The starting XI also offered a glimpse into O’Neil’s current thinking. Leif Davis (£4.0m), Jacob Greaves (£4.0m), Dara O’Shea (£4.0m) and Harry Clarke made up the back four in front of Palmer. Cameron Humphreys partnered Marcelino Núñez (£5.0m) in midfield, while Anis Mehmeti (£5.0m) operated as the No 10 behind striker Emersonn (£5.5m). New signing Abdul Fatawu (£5.5m) started on the right, with Jack Clarke (£5.5m) on the opposite flank.
  • Osasuna made the brighter start and grabbed an early lead after Palmer denied Raúl García, only for Auría to convert the rebound. Palmer then produced two more smart saves before half-time to keep Ipswich in the contest, first pushing away Jon Moncayola’s volley before again frustrating García.
  • The standout performer before the break was Fatawu. The winger looked lively from the first whistle, regularly driving at defenders and drifting into central areas to influence play. He won the free-kick that led to O’Shea heading narrowly wide before producing Ipswich’s best chance of the half, cutting inside and curling just past the far post. It was an encouraging display from the Leicester City signing, who looked dangerous whenever he received the ball.
  • It proved another frustrating evening for Emersonn. The Brazilian striker showed more involvement than he managed against Cartagena, but he still spent long spells isolated and struggled to influence proceedings before making way at the interval.
  • Ipswich returned with far more intensity after the restart. Clarke almost created an immediate equaliser with a clever pass into Chuba Akpom (£5.0m), but the forward’s first effort was well saved. Akpom made no mistake moments later, though. A superb pass from deep by O’Shea split the Osasuna defence, allowing the striker to beat the offside trap before stretching to guide the ball into the net.
  • Akpom’s introduction transformed Ipswich’s attack. He looked far more threatening than Emersonn, linked play well and could easily have finished with two goals, giving O’Neil plenty to consider before the new campaign.
  • The hosts controlled large spells of the second half before a raft of substitutions around the hour disrupted their rhythm. O’Neil also switched to a 4-1-4-1 shape, with Charlei Compton impressing as the lone holding midfielder, while Chiedozie Ogbene (£5.0m) tucked into a narrower role from the left.
  • The contest ultimately turned on a moment of individual brilliance. Raúl Moro collected a partially cleared corner before rifling an unstoppable strike off the underside of the crossbar to hand Osasuna victory.
  • From an FPL perspective, Fatawu strengthened his case with another lively display, while Akpom made a real impact from the bench. Palmer also impressed despite conceding twice, and O’Shea caught the eye with an excellent assist from deep. Emersonn, meanwhile, still has work to do if he wants to force his way into O’Neil’s first XI.

BRISTOL CITY 4-1 NEWCASTLE

FPL notes: Bruno's home comforts, Keane red + negative Thiaw 2

  • Goal: Barnes
  • Assist: Ramsey

Newcastle United XI: Jaouen (Pope 46), Hall (Charlton 90), Botman, Schär (A Murphy 20), Barnes, Steur, Elanga (Ferreira 74), J Murphy (Shahar 82), Willock (M Miley 90), Ramsey, Neave (Seung-soo 56)

SCOUT NOTES

  • Newcastle suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Bristol City, but the scoreline did not tell the full story. The Magpies controlled possession for long periods and created several good chances. However, they lacked a cutting edge and defensive mistakes proved costly.
  • The biggest concern arrived inside the opening 20 minutes when Fabian Schär (£5.0m) was forced off after an awkward fall. The defender was making only his second start since recovering from an ankle injury, so his fitness will be worth monitoring ahead of the new season.
  • Summer signing Ewen Jaouen (£4.5m) made his first Newcastle start and produced an encouraging display despite conceding three first-half goals. He made an excellent early double save to deny Sam Greenwood and looked composed throughout. Neither the free-kick nor Bristol City’s controversial second goal could be blamed on the young goalkeeper.
  • Sean Neave (£4.5m) continued his impressive pre-season. The striker forced a smart save after meeting Jacob Murphy’s (£6.0m) cross before striking the crossbar early in the second half. His movement looked sharp throughout, and he again threatened to score.
  • Anthony Elanga (£6.0m) also made a positive impression. He showed his pace on several occasions and looked dangerous running beyond the Bristol City defence. He also felt he should have won a first-half penalty after going down inside the box, but the referee waved away Newcastle’s appeals.
  • Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) was Newcastle’s brightest attacking player. He created Neave’s chance that hit the crossbar before getting on the scoresheet himself. The winger finished calmly after good work from Jacob Ramsey (£5.0m) and youngster Matheos Ferreira. Barnes continued to carry Newcastle’s biggest attacking threat.
  • It proved a difficult evening for Sven Botman (£5.0m). Newcastle believed he had been fouled before Bristol City’s second goal, but play continued. The Dutchman also headed over from a Lewis Hall (£5.0m) free-kick before diverting a late cross into his own net.
  • Another positive was Sean Steur (£5.0m). The midfielder once again caught the eye with another mature display after also impressing against Gateshead.
  • From an FPL perspective, Harvey Barnes remains Newcastle’s standout option based on pre-season form. Neave continues to make a case for more minutes, while Steur has also impressed. The main concern is Schar’s injury, with further updates expected before Newcastle face Valencia. Post-match, an interviewer stated that the centre-back walked off, then asked if that was an encouraging sign, to which manager Eddie Howe responded:

“Yeah, I think it’s an encouraging sign. I’m not quite sure what the injury is. I don’t think Fabian is entirely sure himself. He felt a bit of tightness in his groin. It was obviously nagging him when as the game went on, and he had to come off.” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar
  • The interviewer then mentioned the absences of Nick Woltemade (£6.0m) and Malick Thiaw (£5.0m). Howe confirmed that they have been training for a couple of days.
  • News broke the morning after the game that Howe is set to depart his role at the club. Matthias Jaissle of Al Ahly is lined up as a replacement. This throws even more doubt around how they could shape up at the start of the season.
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 is live! 3
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  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    Still reeling from the Eddie Howe news. I used to watch his press conferences to unwind. Of all the times for lifelong Newcastle fan Neale to be on holiday!

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      shame there is no vacancy in PL currently.

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      1. Pariße
        • 11 Years
        4 hours ago

        Two-month vacation, then there’s probably a vacancy at Fulham.

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        1. Ausman
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Or Forest

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            This.

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        2. THE CON MAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          46 mins ago

          It won't be long

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    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yeah I won't miss the press conferences from an FPL perspective.

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  2. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    Talk to me about Antoine Semenyo - yay or nay this year in FPL?!

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    1. Mohammed Zaid
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      ive got him in my team, i think hes too good to overlook

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    2. Pariße
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Will probably make my team before the likes of Palmer or Foden.

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    3. BR510
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Yes

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  3. Mohammed Zaid
    4 hours, 37 mins ago

    Lacroix to Chelsea is confirmed. He was a defcon beast last year but I dont think he will replicate that at Chelsea. Not to mention his price tag too

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Chalobah was doing alright

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      1. z13
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        Oh yeah, now I remember the Chalobah hype in early 2026

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  4. Pariße
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Newcastle’s project just fully collapsed in a span between two summer transfer windows. Better let Bruno off the ship too, they’ve already brought in five no-name 19 year-olds as replacement.

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  5. BR510
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    1. Isak and Rogers
    2. Palmer and Brobbey/DCL + 1 million

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      work on other spots

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  6. Mother Farke
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Garcia 6.0 at Fulham? One to monitor.

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      6.5 I think, it pretty much falls in high profile signing.

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Kevin is the one to watch. Neale saw something in him last season.

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  7. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    FanTeam is a funny game. I think their prices are worse than FPL. Look at what I could build:

    Henderson Palmer
    Gabriel Mosquera Gvardiol Maguire Diop
    Fernandes Saka Palmer Szoboszlai Gross
    Haaland Mateta Awoniyi

    This team is like 5m overbudget in FPL xD

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      *8m overbudget in FPL...

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Got to make it easy makes for great spoon feeding

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  8. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    Howe gone from Newcastle. That's a surprise for how close we are to the season starts. But not so much given how badly they have been playing recently. Should have happened sooner tbh. I think they could be in trouble this season. Avoid their assets.

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    1. BR510
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Might be Isak time...

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  9. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    @Neale - would love to hear your thoughts on the Howe news being a Geordie yourself

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      He's on his jollies. Pure timing.

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  10. jayzico
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    Guys:

    A. Cunha + Kinsky

    B. or Lammens (set and forget) + Rogers

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      No trust in United defense, so A (not that I like Spurs defense, Verbruggen better)

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    2. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      B

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    3. BR510
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      B

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  11. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Szoboszlai the best mid under 7?

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    1. BR510
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Yes

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    2. Pariße
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Perhaps, but he better stay away from playing right back. I don’t think Liverpool have addressed that position yet, but he’s probably assuming a role similar to Alex Scott under Iraola.

      Other standouts for me are Dewsbury-Hall, Sarr, and Le Fee.

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      1. BR510
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Steer clear of KDH and Sarr in my opinion - wait and see, but I love the Le Fee pick

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        1. Pariße
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          I’ll raise you one and add Stach, Wilson and Iwobi to the mix. I think these are very talented players and could be hidden fpl gems. People are getting Foden while these will be dragging their respective teams.

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  12. BR510
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Best partner for Kinsky on BB2:

    1. Leno (SUN - A) - Poor opening 5 fixtures, good for 6-8
    2. Petrovic (EVE -H) - Horrible fixtures bar this one
    3. Lammens (IPS -H) - Extra .5, would have to downgrade Shaw to 4.0
    4. Raya (AVL) - and Mosquera down to 4.0
    5. Other?

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  13. Khalico
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Thoughts on this BB GW1 team, any changes?

    Kinsky, Verbruggen
    Canvot, Jacquet, Van Hecke, Rodon, Ballard
    Szobo, Mbeumo, Cunha, Le Fee, Semenyo
    DCL, Haaland, JP

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    1. BR510
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Looks really nice and balanced, very similar to mine. Question marks over Jacquet but should probably start, if not easy switch to Maguire

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    2. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Would love Jacquet to be honest. Too much of an unknown and not Premier League proven.

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Sorry, lose.

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    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      The defense is too light for me. It's like we didn't learn any of the lessons from last year and the value of defcons.

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  14. Pariße
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Curious to find out which defenders from the 5–5.5m bracket are going to explode this year. The DefCons filter in FPL doesn’t work, but with a proper analysis perhaps you could predict the new Senesi, Tarkowski or Lacroix.

    Ballard’s definitely making the shortlist, Vuskovic is a huge talent poised to become “the next Gvardiol” for Croatia, then there’s van Hecke, Bijol??

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    1. BR510
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Vuskovic - insane goal threat and defcon numbers

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      1. BR510
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        Muharemovic or whoever you spell it from Leeds

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        1. Pariße
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          Building all-Balkan defence gives you crazy defcons.

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    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Isn't Ballard injured?

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    3. Ser Davos
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Bijol picks up niggles from what I can gather

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  15. ItsComingHome123
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team?
    Kinsky
    Mosquera Shaw N.williams
    Bruno Palmer Szobo Schade Le fee
    Haaland JP

    Bench: Palmer Kadioglu Thomas 4.5 fwd

    who do you guys think is the best 6m option other than le fee? Schade seems a good punt but looking at ndiaye, stach etc. Also not sure whether to go with palmer or semenyo +1m, which gets me a stronger defence.

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    1. Pariße
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Upgrade Kadioglu so you can occasionally start 4 defenders.

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      1. ItsComingHome123
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        I like Kadioglu, he loops very well with le fee and brightons defence seems pretty good. If I was to upgrade who would you move him to and who would you downgrade?

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        1. Pariße
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          One of Palmer or Pedro, that team wasn’t serious under Maresca, what makes everyone think they’re gonna flourish under Xabi.

          Gvardiol, Kerkez, Calafiori, Munoz.

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          1. ItsComingHome123
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            my other draft is:
            Kinsky
            Calafiori Mosquera Maguire
            Bruno Mbeumo Szobo Maddison Le fee
            Haaland JP
            Same Bench

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  16. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Newcastle should get Big Ange!

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    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Is Big Sam on the table?

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Probably under it..

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  17. SM001
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Does defcon bore anyone else to tears?

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    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      No, its made more players viable picks. But the balance was off last season. Hopefully the balance between CBs and full backs will be a bit better this year

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      1. SM001
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        The cap of 2 points though? Scouting players who may or may not get you 2 points doesn't exactly excite.

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        1. Pariße
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          It’s not just that now is it. Football itself is different with defensive structures becoming harder to break down. Set-pieces have also significantly rose in importance.

          Think of how many wingers in the league still score more than 5 goals and 5 assists these days, how many strikers score 15, and then imagine all the centre-backs that will come close to scoring 5 goals, keeping 10 clean sheets and adding those two pointers on top of that.

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        2. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          38 mins ago

          As opposed to a ton of players having a cap of 0 points...

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        3. Funkyav
          • 17 Years
          just now

          2 points is 2/3 of an assist so if yuo can predict these regularly it makes a massive difference over a season

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    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      50% defcon rate over the season is equal 10 assists...whats not to like

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  18. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Osula was one I was hoping to monitor in pre season. Off the table for sure now. Considering loading up on pool instead for gw 1. Newcastle will be pure crap.. selling all their best player and getting a no name manager.

    Morale in the dressing room will be dire for sure unless the new guy is a wizard

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    1. Pariße
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      What about the morale at the St. James’ Park?

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    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      What if it’s Catweazle?

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    3. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Yeah, Woltemade back upfront, juhuuu

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    4. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      That’s the Saudi Pro League Manager of the Month for April 2025 you’re talking about, show some respect

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  19. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Anyone else think VvD is probably one of the best picks in the game still?

    6.5m but he's guaranteed 90 mins, defcons and under Iraola, if they pick up more CSs, he could easily match or even surpass Gabriel in points.

    I think I might be inclined to try a 4atb strategy with VvD rather than try to go 3-5-2 or 3-4-3.

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    1. Ser Davos
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      absolutely nailed in my team from day one and hasn't left

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    2. The Mentaculus
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Not that I was the biggest Konate fan, but... I just don't know about the rest of the defence. Never heard of Jacquet tbh, and it's not like Kerkez/Frimpong are really settled in either. Plus I feel like Iraola's tactics could leave them quite open until they properly click as a defensive unit. So not even remotely considering him to start with

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    3. Chinese_person
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Liverpool defence is not to be trusted. Ageing VVD alongside a young, inexperienced partner who has never played in the PL. No thanks!

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  20. Fiasco da Gama
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Kinsky
    Gabriel/Canvot/Ballard/Maguire
    Rogers/Szoboszlai/Fernandes/Anderson
    C.Lewin/Haaland

    Dubravka/Ampadu/Thomas/4.5

    Any advice on this team? I'm liking it!

    Cheers!

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    1. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Lose Elliot Anderson - terrible option this year.

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      1. CheesyZoot
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Agreed I don't like the Anderson pick

        Prefer someone like Wilson at 6.5

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  21. Moxon
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Slightly different with BB2 in mind.

    Lammens (Rushworth)
    Mosquera, Ballard, Vuskovic (Ajer, Thomas)
    Palmer, Cunha, Mbeumo, Le Fee (Schade)
    Haaland, Pedro, Brobbey

    What do we think?

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    1. Mother Farke
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Looks good, pal. Would you not be interested in Ajer + Schade to Rodon + Stach (Wilson if you can get an extra 0.5)? I'm favouring Leeds as the home side.

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  22. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Loads of options in the 4.5 DEF bracket. No idea which one to go for.

    Robertson
    Cash
    Mykolenko
    Hato
    Cash
    Kadioglu
    Aina/Williams
    Ajer
    Kayode
    Rodon
    Mitchell
    Shaw

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Rienildo or Hume

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    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Lookin' two Cash in?

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    3. Ser Davos
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Rodon aside, perhaps, they're in No Man's Land. Unless one is the next Truffert then get Egan, Thomas, Hughes and pocket the .5

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  23. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Why am I seeing Elliot Anderson in people's teams here and beyond?! He is going to a possession-based team, so won't get anywhere near the amount of DEFCONs he had while playing for Nottingham Forest, and I highly doubt he'll be in and amongst the goal involvements either...

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    1. Fiasco da Gama
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Rodri was getting a bunch in the same team, same position. And attacking returns. Anderson is a lesser player but I'm confident he'll be good value for his price.

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  24. We will fight in the schade
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    First go at a rd 1 BB team , never done early so undecided . Thoughts?

    Lamens dubravka
    Shaw aina calafiori mukiele porro
    Mbueno MGW Saka szlob xaka
    Haaland wood brobby

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I don't think Dubravka is set to start
      Igor Jesus possibly a better pick than Wood

      Rest looks ok, albeit not much defcon potential.

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      1. We will fight in the schade
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Cheers

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  25. Conners
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Seen Ballard in a fair few teams - isn't there are strong possibility he is benched (such as last season) in games when Hume starts at RB, and Mukiele occupying the RCB position?

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