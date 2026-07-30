FPL pre-season: Tel lively, why Solanke + Fernandes missed out, Matusiwa latest

Wednesday’s pre-season action saw Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Ipswich Town continue their preparations for the 2026/27 campaign.

While results matter far less at this stage, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be keeping a close eye on minutes, starting line-ups, tactical setups and any injury concerns.

Below, we pick out the key FPL talking points.

READ MORE: FPL 2026/27 Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker

SYDNEY FC 1-1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (2-4 on pens)

Goal: Tel

Tel Assist: Solomon

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Dubravka, Hall (Robertson 65), Hardy (Tingey 78), Davies (Takai 46), Kyerematen (Byrne 78), Gray (Donley 65), Bergvall (Tonali 46), Gallagher (Melia 65), Solomon (Yang 65), Richarlison (Scarlett 65), Tel (Williams-Barnett 46)

SCOUT NOTES

When Tottenham’s squad dropped before kick-off, several notable names were missing. Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m), Xavi Simons (£6.0m), Dejan Kulusevski (£6.5m) and Wilson Odobert (£5.5m) all continue their recoveries from long-term injuries. There was encouraging news on Kulusevski, though, with reports suggesting the Swedish international has returned to full training ahead of the new season.

(£6.5m), (£6.0m), (£6.5m) and (£5.5m) all continue their recoveries from long-term injuries. There was encouraging news on Kulusevski, though, with reports suggesting the Swedish international has returned to full training ahead of the new season. Guglielmo Vicario (£4.5m) also missed out with a minor knock, while speculation over his future continues to grow. Elsewhere, Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.5m) and Pape Matar Sarr (£5.0m) remain on extended leave following the World Cup.

(£4.5m) also missed out with a minor knock, while speculation over his future continues to grow. Elsewhere, (£5.5m) and (£5.0m) remain on extended leave following the World Cup. Several World Cup participants also received extra time off, including Pedro Porro (£5.5m), Marcos Senesi (£6.0m), Cristian Romero (£5.0m) and Djed Spence (£4.5m).

(£5.5m), (£6.0m), (£5.0m) and (£4.5m). The absentees did not stop there. Kevin Danso (£5.0m), Micky van de Ven (£5.0m), Dominic Solanke (£6.0m), James Maddison (£6.5m), Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.0m), Destiny Udogie (£4.5m) and Mateus Fernandes (£6.0m) were also unavailable. After the match, manager Roberto De Zerbi was asked for an update on the group, saying:

“Danso, van de Ven, Solanke, Jan Paul van Hecke, I thought today they were not ready yet to play without risk. Maybe some of them can play the next game, on Saturday against Chelsea. Maybe not in the beginning, maybe at the beginning (Andy) Robertson and Sandro Tonali. It is about managing the players, especially after the World Cup or after big injuries like Udogie or Solanke had. They suffered long injuries last season and after a long trip, after the jet lag, ahead the beginning of the season, I wouldn’t like to take any risks.” – Roberto De Zerbi

He was then asked about Fernandes specifically:

“Fernandes is just fatigue, in the calf, and also for him, we took the decision not to take any risks. And next week, when we return to London, he will be able to work.” – Roberto De Zerbi





Tottenham looked sharp in attack throughout the game, creating plenty of chances and moving the ball with confidence. Mathys Tel (£6.0m) led the way and was arguably Spurs’ standout performer. He almost opened the scoring early after a goalkeeping mistake, but he struck straight at the keeper when well placed. He also took every indirect free-kick from the left-hand side, underlining his set-piece involvement. His goal eventually arrived from a direct free-kick, curling a superb effort over the wall and into the top-right corner.

(£6.0m) led the way and was arguably Spurs’ standout performer. He almost opened the scoring early after a goalkeeping mistake, but he struck straight at the keeper when well placed. He also took every indirect free-kick from the left-hand side, underlining his set-piece involvement. His goal eventually arrived from a direct free-kick, curling a superb effort over the wall and into the top-right corner. The Frenchman continued to cause problems. He slipped Rio Kyerematen through on goal, but the youngster failed to test the goalkeeper. Tel then created another opening for himself with some clever footwork inside the box, only to drag his shot well wide. His afternoon ended at half-time as Ben Davies (£4.0m), Lucas Bergvall (£5.5m), Sandro Tonali (£5.5m) and Andy Robertson (£4.5m) entered the action.

through on goal, but the youngster failed to test the goalkeeper. Tel then created another opening for himself with some clever footwork inside the box, only to drag his shot well wide. His afternoon ended at half-time as (£4.0m), (£5.5m), (£5.5m) and (£4.5m) entered the action. Conor Gallagher (£5.5m) also enjoyed an encouraging outing despite failing to find the net. He saw one effort blocked inside the box, fired another well wide after another goalkeeping error and struck the post with a powerful low drive from distance. On another day, he could easily have had a return.

(£5.5m) also enjoyed an encouraging outing despite failing to find the net. He saw one effort blocked inside the box, fired another well wide after another goalkeeping error and struck the post with a powerful low drive from distance. On another day, he could easily have had a return. Manor Solomon (£6.0m) continued his impressive pre-season. The winger won the free-kick that Tel converted and then supplied the pass that led to Gallagher’s effort against the post. He looked dangerous whenever he picked up possession and carried his strong summer form into another performance.

(£6.0m) continued his impressive pre-season. The winger won the free-kick that Tel converted and then supplied the pass that led to Gallagher’s effort against the post. He looked dangerous whenever he picked up possession and carried his strong summer form into another performance. In contrast, Richarlison (£6.5m) struggled to make an impact. The Brazilian rarely threatened the opposition goal and never really imposed himself on the contest.

(£6.5m) struggled to make an impact. The Brazilian rarely threatened the opposition goal and never really imposed himself on the contest. After the break, Tonali offered little going forward apart from a tame effort on target. Robertson, however, made an immediate impression. He delivered an excellent cross for Yang Min-hyeok , who somehow headed wide from close range, before almost catching the goalkeeper out with a dangerous cross-shot that required a save.

, who somehow headed wide from close range, before almost catching the goalkeeper out with a dangerous cross-shot that required a save. At the other end, Martin Dúbravka (£4.5m) enjoyed a quiet afternoon. He dealt comfortably with the few efforts he faced before saving a penalty in the shootout as Spurs claimed a 4-2 victory after the match ended level in normal time.

(£4.5m) enjoyed a quiet afternoon. He dealt comfortably with the few efforts he faced before saving a penalty in the shootout as Spurs claimed a 4-2 victory after the match ended level in normal time. Overall, it was another encouraging attacking display from Spurs. Tel strengthened his early FPL case, Solomon continued to impress, Gallagher found some good positions despite lacking a finish, while Robertson and Tonali both picked up valuable pre-season minutes.

IPSWICH 1-2 OSASUNA

Goal: Akpom

Akpom Assist: O’Shea

Ipswich Town XI (0-60 minutes): Palmer, H Clarke, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Humphreys, Núñez, Fatawu (Burns 45), Mehmeti, J Clarke, Emersonn (Akpom 45).

Ipswich Town XI (60-90 minutes): van Oevelen, Furlong, Mthunzi, Kipré, Johnson, Compton, Burns, Walle Egeli, McAteer, Ogbene, Akpom (Hirst 76).

SCOUT NOTES

The biggest talking point before kick-off was Ipswich’s strong starting XI, with Gary O’Neil naming many of the players expected to feature when the Premier League season begins.

Alex Palmer (£4.0m) started in goal, with Christian Walton (£4.5m) missing through injury. O’Neil confirmed after the game that the goalkeeper is set for a spell on the sidelines.

“Injured his foot. He’s going to be out for a little while, but he’s progressing well.” – Gary O’Neil on Christian Walton

New signings Issa Diop (£4.0m), Daizen Maeda (£5.5m) and Kjell Scherpen (£4.5m) were also absent. However, O’Neil explained the trio are simply following individual fitness programmes after their summer arrivals.

“Diop is on a programme that’s trying to get him fit. Maeda the same. Scherpen the same.” – Gary O’Neil

There was also an update on Azor Matusiwa (£5.0m) and Jack Taylor (£4.5m), who continue to recover from injuries sustained last season. Both remain in contention for the Premier League opener against Sunderland.

“They are trying as hard as they can to be available for Sunderland. I don’t think we’ll see them before that, to be honest, but they both have a chance. They are working their socks off. They were on the grass this morning. I saw them working hard while I was out with Issa and Maeda. There will be no risks taken. They have both had significant injuries. We’ll do our best to get them back as soon as we can. The medical department are working hard.” – Gary O’Neil

The starting XI also offered a glimpse into O’Neil’s current thinking. Leif Davis (£4.0m), Jacob Greaves (£4.0m), Dara O’Shea (£4.0m) and Harry Clarke made up the back four in front of Palmer. Cameron Humphreys partnered Marcelino Núñez (£5.0m) in midfield, while Anis Mehmeti (£5.0m) operated as the No 10 behind striker Emersonn (£5.5m). New signing Abdul Fatawu (£5.5m) started on the right, with Jack Clarke (£5.5m) on the opposite flank.

(£4.0m), (£4.0m), (£4.0m) and made up the back four in front of Palmer. partnered (£5.0m) in midfield, while (£5.0m) operated as the No 10 behind striker (£5.5m). New signing (£5.5m) started on the right, with (£5.5m) on the opposite flank. Osasuna made the brighter start and grabbed an early lead after Palmer denied Raúl García, only for Auría to convert the rebound. Palmer then produced two more smart saves before half-time to keep Ipswich in the contest, first pushing away Jon Moncayola’s volley before again frustrating García.

The standout performer before the break was Fatawu. The winger looked lively from the first whistle, regularly driving at defenders and drifting into central areas to influence play. He won the free-kick that led to O’Shea heading narrowly wide before producing Ipswich’s best chance of the half, cutting inside and curling just past the far post. It was an encouraging display from the Leicester City signing, who looked dangerous whenever he received the ball.

It proved another frustrating evening for Emersonn. The Brazilian striker showed more involvement than he managed against Cartagena, but he still spent long spells isolated and struggled to influence proceedings before making way at the interval.

Ipswich returned with far more intensity after the restart. Clarke almost created an immediate equaliser with a clever pass into Chuba Akpom (£5.0m), but the forward’s first effort was well saved. Akpom made no mistake moments later, though. A superb pass from deep by O’Shea split the Osasuna defence, allowing the striker to beat the offside trap before stretching to guide the ball into the net.

(£5.0m), but the forward’s first effort was well saved. Akpom made no mistake moments later, though. A superb pass from deep by O’Shea split the Osasuna defence, allowing the striker to beat the offside trap before stretching to guide the ball into the net. Akpom’s introduction transformed Ipswich’s attack. He looked far more threatening than Emersonn, linked play well and could easily have finished with two goals, giving O’Neil plenty to consider before the new campaign.

The hosts controlled large spells of the second half before a raft of substitutions around the hour disrupted their rhythm. O’Neil also switched to a 4-1-4-1 shape, with Charlei Compton impressing as the lone holding midfielder, while Chiedozie Ogbene (£5.0m) tucked into a narrower role from the left.

impressing as the lone holding midfielder, while (£5.0m) tucked into a narrower role from the left. The contest ultimately turned on a moment of individual brilliance. Raúl Moro collected a partially cleared corner before rifling an unstoppable strike off the underside of the crossbar to hand Osasuna victory.

From an FPL perspective, Fatawu strengthened his case with another lively display, while Akpom made a real impact from the bench. Palmer also impressed despite conceding twice, and O’Shea caught the eye with an excellent assist from deep. Emersonn, meanwhile, still has work to do if he wants to force his way into O’Neil’s first XI.

BRISTOL CITY 4-1 NEWCASTLE

Goal: Barnes

Barnes Assist: Ramsey

Newcastle United XI: Jaouen (Pope 46), Hall (Charlton 90), Botman, Schär (A Murphy 20), Barnes, Steur, Elanga (Ferreira 74), J Murphy (Shahar 82), Willock (M Miley 90), Ramsey, Neave (Seung-soo 56)

SCOUT NOTES

Newcastle suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Bristol City, but the scoreline did not tell the full story. The Magpies controlled possession for long periods and created several good chances. However, they lacked a cutting edge and defensive mistakes proved costly.

The biggest concern arrived inside the opening 20 minutes when Fabian Schär (£5.0m) was forced off after an awkward fall. The defender was making only his second start since recovering from an ankle injury, so his fitness will be worth monitoring ahead of the new season.

(£5.0m) was forced off after an awkward fall. The defender was making only his second start since recovering from an ankle injury, so his fitness will be worth monitoring ahead of the new season. Summer signing Ewen Jaouen (£4.5m) made his first Newcastle start and produced an encouraging display despite conceding three first-half goals. He made an excellent early double save to deny Sam Greenwood and looked composed throughout. Neither the free-kick nor Bristol City’s controversial second goal could be blamed on the young goalkeeper.

(£4.5m) made his first Newcastle start and produced an encouraging display despite conceding three first-half goals. He made an excellent early double save to deny Sam Greenwood and looked composed throughout. Neither the free-kick nor Bristol City’s controversial second goal could be blamed on the young goalkeeper. Sean Neave (£4.5m) continued his impressive pre-season. The striker forced a smart save after meeting Jacob Murphy’s (£6.0m) cross before striking the crossbar early in the second half. His movement looked sharp throughout, and he again threatened to score.

(£4.5m) continued his impressive pre-season. The striker forced a smart save after meeting (£6.0m) cross before striking the crossbar early in the second half. His movement looked sharp throughout, and he again threatened to score. Anthony Elanga (£6.0m) also made a positive impression. He showed his pace on several occasions and looked dangerous running beyond the Bristol City defence. He also felt he should have won a first-half penalty after going down inside the box, but the referee waved away Newcastle’s appeals.

(£6.0m) also made a positive impression. He showed his pace on several occasions and looked dangerous running beyond the Bristol City defence. He also felt he should have won a first-half penalty after going down inside the box, but the referee waved away Newcastle’s appeals. Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) was Newcastle’s brightest attacking player. He created Neave’s chance that hit the crossbar before getting on the scoresheet himself. The winger finished calmly after good work from Jacob Ramsey (£5.0m) and youngster Matheos Ferreira . Barnes continued to carry Newcastle’s biggest attacking threat.

(£6.0m) was Newcastle’s brightest attacking player. He created Neave’s chance that hit the crossbar before getting on the scoresheet himself. The winger finished calmly after good work from (£5.0m) and youngster . Barnes continued to carry Newcastle’s biggest attacking threat. It proved a difficult evening for Sven Botman (£5.0m). Newcastle believed he had been fouled before Bristol City’s second goal, but play continued. The Dutchman also headed over from a Lewis Hall (£5.0m) free-kick before diverting a late cross into his own net.

(£5.0m). Newcastle believed he had been fouled before Bristol City’s second goal, but play continued. The Dutchman also headed over from a (£5.0m) free-kick before diverting a late cross into his own net. Another positive was Sean Steur (£5.0m). The midfielder once again caught the eye with another mature display after also impressing against Gateshead.

(£5.0m). The midfielder once again caught the eye with another mature display after also impressing against Gateshead. From an FPL perspective, Harvey Barnes remains Newcastle’s standout option based on pre-season form. Neave continues to make a case for more minutes, while Steur has also impressed. The main concern is Schar’s injury, with further updates expected before Newcastle face Valencia. Post-match, an interviewer stated that the centre-back walked off, then asked if that was an encouraging sign, to which manager Eddie Howe responded:

“Yeah, I think it’s an encouraging sign. I’m not quite sure what the injury is. I don’t think Fabian is entirely sure himself. He felt a bit of tightness in his groin. It was obviously nagging him when as the game went on, and he had to come off.” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar