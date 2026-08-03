FPL pre-season: DCL brace, Gudmundsson injury + Frimpong update

It’s time for more pre-season reflections as we look back on the weekend’s friendlies.

Here, we analyse the key Fantasy talking points from Leeds United v Liverpool and Ipswich Town’s double-header against Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers.

LEEDS UNITED 4-2 LIVERPOOL

Goals: Calvert-Lewin x2, Longstaff, Aaronson | Chambers, Wirtz

Calvert-Lewin x2, Longstaff, Aaronson | Chambers, Wirtz Assists: Ampadu, Rodon, Aaronson, Bornauw | Kerkez, Frimpong

Leeds United first half XI: Cairns, Bogle, Gudmundsson (Bornauw 34), Ampadu, Muharemović, Rodon, James, Nmecha, Stach, Tanaka, Justin.

Leeds United second half XI: Cairns, Justin (Lienou 83), Muharemović, Bornauw, Rodon, Bogle (Gnonto 83), Wilson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Calvert-Lewin, Aaronson.

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Kerkez (Tsimikas 68), Wirtz (Jones 46), Szoboszlai (Elliott 68), Isak (Chiesa 46), Frimpong (Scanlon 77), Nyoni (Gravenberch 46), Chambers (Ndiaye 68), Morrison (Ramsay 68), Ngumoha (Koumas 46), Ndukwe.

LEEEDS SCOUT NOTES

Leeds United wrapped up their pre-season tour of the United States with an impressive 4-2 comeback win over Liverpool at Soldier Field.

Daniel Farke again opted for the back-three system we also saw against Sunderland. The Leeds boss made wholesale changes at half-time and they completely changed the game.

The Whites were without Jaka Bijol (£5.0m) once again as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. There was also an early setback for Gabriel Gudmundsson (£4.5m), who limped off after 34 minutes with what looked like a hamstring problem. We’ve had no official update on that as of yet. That handed Sebastiaan Bornauw (£4.5m) an earlier-than-planned introduction.

(£5.0m) once again as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. There was also an early setback for (£4.5m), who limped off after 34 minutes with what looked like a hamstring problem. We’ve had no official update on that as of yet. That handed (£4.5m) an earlier-than-planned introduction. Liverpool raced into a two-goal lead through Luke Chambers and Florian Wirtz (£7.5m), but Leeds created opportunities of their own before the break. Lukas Nmecha (£5.5m) forced an early save with a header before dragging another effort just wide after good work from Daniel James (£5.0m). Anton Stach (£6.0m) also tested Giorgi Mamardashvili (£5.0m) from distance as Leeds ended the first half on a brighter note.

and (£7.5m), but Leeds created opportunities of their own before the break. (£5.5m) forced an early save with a header before dragging another effort just wide after good work from (£5.0m). (£6.0m) also tested (£5.0m) from distance as Leeds ended the first half on a brighter note. At the other end, Joe Rodon (£4.5m) built on another strong display against Sunderland. The centre-back produced an outstanding last-ditch challenge to deny Rio Ngumoha (£6.0m), before later playing a key role in Leeds’ second-half comeback.

(£4.5m) built on another strong display against Sunderland. The centre-back produced an outstanding last-ditch challenge to deny (£6.0m), before later playing a key role in Leeds’ second-half comeback. Farke introduced Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m), Harry Wilson (£6.5m), Sean Longstaff (£5.0m) and Brenden Aaronson (£5.5m) at the interval. All four substitutes made an immediate impact.

(£6.0m), (£6.5m), (£5.0m) and (£5.5m) at the interval. All four substitutes made an immediate impact. James Justin (£4.5m) almost reduced the deficit moments after the restart when he forced Mamardashvili into another save. Calvert-Lewin then showed exactly what he can offer, driving into the area before firing a dangerous ball across the face of goal.

(£4.5m) almost reduced the deficit moments after the restart when he forced Mamardashvili into another save. Calvert-Lewin then showed exactly what he can offer, driving into the area before firing a dangerous ball across the face of goal. Leeds deservedly pulled one back on the hour mark. Ethan Ampadu (£5.5m) reacted quickest to a loose ball outside the Liverpool area before slipping Aaronson through, with the American calmly finishing from close range.

(£5.5m) reacted quickest to a loose ball outside the Liverpool area before slipping Aaronson through, with the American calmly finishing from close range. Calvert-Lewin soon marked his first pre-season appearance with a goal. Ampadu’s long throw caused problems, Rodon flicked the ball on at the near post and the striker arrived at the back post to convert from close range.

Just two minutes later, Leeds completed the turnaround. Aaronson burst into the box and drilled a low cross into the middle, where Longstaff bundled home despite appearing to miscue his initial effort.

Leeds added a fourth from another long throw late on. Bornauw glanced the delivery on and Calvert-Lewin was left with the simple task of heading home from a matter of yards.

There were also a couple of useful set-piece observations. Stach continued to take corners and indirect free-kicks while he remained on the pitch. After his withdrawal, Wilson assumed responsibility for indirect free-kicks from the right flank.

From an FPL perspective, Leeds’ attacking depth continues to grow. Aaronson, Wilson, Longstaff and Calvert-Lewin all changed the game from the bench, while Nmecha impressed again after scoring against Sunderland earlier in the week. Farke suddenly has genuine competition across his attacking positions.

It’s worth noting that Leeds’ comeback gathered momentum after Liverpool made several changes of their own, with many of the Reds’ senior players withdrawn during the second half.

LIVERPOOL SCOUT NOTES

Liverpool suffered their first defeat under Andoni Iraola but, as mentioned above, the scoreline needs some context, however, with both sides making wholesale changes during the second half.

The Reds named a much stronger starting XI than they did against Wrexham. Alexander Isak (£9.0m), Florian Wirtz, and Jeremie Frimpong (£5.5m) and Milos Kerkez (£5.5m) were among those key starters. Ryan Gravenberch (£6.0m) also made his first appearance of the summer after coming on at half-time.

(£9.0m), Florian Wirtz, and (£5.5m) and (£5.5m) were among those key starters. (£6.0m) also made his first appearance of the summer after coming on at half-time. Wirtz operated in the number 10 role behind Isak, exactly where Iraola suggested he sees the German playing this season. Meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) again lined up in a deeper midfield role. He still handled corners and direct free-kicks.

(£7.0m) again lined up in a deeper midfield role. He still handled corners and direct free-kicks. Liverpool made the perfect start after seven minutes. Szoboszlai’s corner was flicked on by Kerkez before dropping kindly for Luke Chambers , who fired home from close range.

, who fired home from close range. The Reds controlled much of the opening period. Ngumoha continued his encouraging pre-season with another lively display down the left. His quick feet created a shooting opportunity that flashed narrowly wide. If the rumours surrounding Cody Gakpo (£7.0m) potentially leaving prove true, Ngumoha could become one to monitor from an FPL perspective.

(£7.0m) potentially leaving prove true, Ngumoha could become one to monitor from an FPL perspective. Liverpool doubled their lead before half-time. Frimpong collected the ball on the right side of the area before clipping an inviting cross into the middle. Wirtz timed his run perfectly and guided his finish into the bottom corner.

Isak struggled to get involved during his first outing of pre-season. The striker found himself isolated for long spells and rarely threatened the Leeds goal before making way at the break.

Iraola again spread minutes across his squad after the interval. Wirtz, Isak, Ngumoha and Gravenberch all came off at half-time. Szoboszlai also made way later in the half before Frimpong departed with what appeared to be “overload”, rather than an injury.

“Florian and Alex had a better game because they played in the first half. Ryan had a more difficult game. Jeremie asked to come off but I don’t think it’s an injury, just a bit of overload. I don’t think we’ve lost anyone.” – Andoni Iraola

Leeds gradually took control from there. Liverpool struggled to cope with the hosts’ increased intensity and eventually conceded four unanswered goals. Two of those came from long throws into the penalty area, an area the Reds never looked comfortable defending.

Despite the defeat, there were still encouraging signs for FPL managers. Wirtz looked comfortable playing behind the striker, Frimpong showed his attacking quality with an assist, and Szoboszlai continued with his set-piece duties despite operating deeper.

Ngumoha also enhanced his growing reputation. The teenager has impressed in all of his pre-season friendlies and continues to play without fear whenever he gets the ball.

“I think we learned a lot of things. Obviously it’s not the result you want but it was probably the most useful friendly we played – in a positive way in the first half and in a negative way in the second half. We’ve learned a lot from today and can take good conclusions and solve some things.” Andoni Iraola

IPSWICH TOWN 0-2 OXFORD UNITED

Ipswich Town XI: Van Oevelen (Button 61), Mthunzi, Kipre, Johnson, Ogbene, Compton, Walle Egeli, Burns (Barbrook 77), McAteer, J.Clarke, Akpom.

SCOUT NOTES

Ipswich Town’s second-string side fell to a 2-0 defeat against Oxford United in the first of two pre-season friendlies on Saturday, with Gary O’Neil reserving many of his senior players for the later clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

The starting XI featured several squad players and youngsters. New goalkeeper Kayne van Oevelen (£4.5m) was handed another opportunity between the sticks after joining from Ajax earlier this summer. Ben Johnson (£4.0m) filled in at left-back, while Cedric Kipre (£4.0m) partnered youngster Corbin Mthunzi in central defence. Wes Burns (£5.0m) started at right-back, with Chiedozie Ogbene (£5.0m) and Jack Clarke (£5.5m) occupying the flanks. Chuba Akpom (£5.0m) led the line.

(£4.5m) was handed another opportunity between the sticks after joining from Ajax earlier this summer. (£4.0m) filled in at left-back, while (£4.0m) partnered youngster in central defence. (£5.0m) started at right-back, with (£5.0m) and (£5.5m) occupying the flanks. (£5.0m) led the line. Ipswich also looked light in midfield. Academy product Charlie Compton was joined by Sindre Walle Egeli (£4.5m), who operated in a more central role than usual. The Norwegian frequently drifted around the pitch in search of the ball, but Oxford crowded him out and the pairing struggled to establish control.

was joined by (£4.5m), who operated in a more central role than usual. The Norwegian frequently drifted around the pitch in search of the ball, but Oxford crowded him out and the pairing struggled to establish control. Oxford arguably created the better chances throughout. Van Oevelen endured some uncomfortable moments when pressed in possession but remained composed on the ball. The Dutchman also produced a couple of smart saves to deny Mark Harris, although he could do little about either goal.

Ipswich came closest to opening the scoring shortly after the restart. Kasey McAteer (£4.5m) whipped in a dangerous cross that deflected onto the crossbar before Burns could only find the side-netting from the rebound. McAteer then went close himself. Clarke drove through the middle before slipping the forward in on goal, but he dragged his effort wide of the far post.

(£4.5m) whipped in a dangerous cross that deflected onto the crossbar before Burns could only find the side-netting from the rebound. McAteer then went close himself. Clarke drove through the middle before slipping the forward in on goal, but he dragged his effort wide of the far post. From an FPL perspective, there were few major conclusions to draw. This was clearly a weakened Ipswich side, with O’Neil using the fixture to hand valuable minutes to squad players and youngsters before fielding a much stronger XI against Wycombe later in the afternoon.

IPSWICH TOWN 2-1 WYCOMBE WANDERERS

Goals: Humphreys x2

Humphreys x2 Assists: Davis, Mendel

Ipswich Town XI: Palmer, Davis (Diop 77), Greaves, O’Shea, Furlong, Humphreys, Nunez, Maeda (Al-Hamadi 45), Mehmeti, Fatawu (Mendel 63), Emersonn (Hirst 63)

SCOUT NOTES