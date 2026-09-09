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How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 3

9 September 2026 55 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
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In ‘The Great and The Good’, community writer Greyhead analyses the Gameweek 3 strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers. 

‘The Great and The Good’ this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, BlackBox pair Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralTom Freeman and Joe Lepper, defending ‘Great and The Good’ champion Huss E, FPL celebrities FPL HarryLTFPL AndyPras and Zophar, plus Hall of Famers Fabio BorgesThomas BrønsbyBen CrellinElevenify and Tom Dollimore.

Alongside these, of course, are last year’s mini-league winner, Andrew McKinnon, and invitational champ, Ben McCrum.

“Everything. Everywhere. All at once”

If Gameweek 2 was all about keeping calm and sticking to the plan, Gameweek 3 was about letting your hair down, putting on some snazzy shirts and getting down and dirty with chips flying.

It was a busy week for ‘The Great and The Good’, as all 18 managers got their hands on a chip. Yes, all of them. The most popular weapon of choice was the Triple Captain, with Erling Haaland (£15.5m) handed the special armband. 27 points is better than a blank, right?

Elsewhere, four Wildcards and three Free Hits were deployed, as managers attempted to navigate the standout fixtures facing Manchester City, then Chelsea, along with the early-season price swings and transfer window fallout.

But, above all else, there was Rayan Cherki (£7.8m). The excitement was palpable, with a staggering 2.1 million managers transferring him in and then being disappointed by his three-point return.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 3

We’re seeing a strong start continue for ‘The Great and The Good’. Tom Dollimore and FPL General lead the way, although both Free Hit users had red arrows this week. Ben Crellin was the third to activate it, achieving a small green.

Tom Freeman led the way by recording a brilliant 72 points. He was one of the majority who chose a Triple Captain, but also benefitted from Alexander Isak (£9.0m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m) rather than getting carried away with all those Man City midfielders.

And then there were the Wildcard users below. Initial results were not good, with an average of 43 points….

WILDCARDS

With chips flying around like confetti at an FPL wedding, four pressed the big red WILDCARD button: Pras, Zophar, Elevenify and LTFPL Andy.

Three of the squads looked very similar, allowing conspiracy theorists with their tin foil hats to speculate that this is an FPL Cartel conspiracy.

Although maybe, just maybe, these top managers independently identified many of the same players as being good at football.

No, no. That can’t be true. Bring out the angry mob and pick up your pitchforks.

All four settled on a 3-4-3, which was interesting given all the pre-season theorising that an early Wildcard would lead to a 3-5-2.

Yoane Wissa (£6.2m) made all four squads, as did Haaland, Cole Palmer (£9.6m), Dominic Szoboszlai (£7.0m), João Pedro (£7.7m) and Ezri Konsa (£4.4m). They also all agreed on getting rid of Isak. Which is exactly the sort of thing that guarantees someone an immediate haul. Because, you know, this is FPL.

PRAS

Starting with Pras, he went heavy on the big clubs, with triple-ups from Man City, Brighton and Hove Albion and the Arsenal defence, alongside a Newcastle United duo.

Having both Pascal Gross (£5.5m) and Mamadou Sangare (£5.7m) ensures midfield depth, but there will be a concern about the latter’s half-time substitution.

LTFPL ANDY

Blink, and you’ll miss any differences between Pras and Andy’s team. Only their mothers can tell them apart. However, they do have a different £4.0m goalkeeper. So there.

Both have money in the bank to presumably buy Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) this week.

ZOPHAR

Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) is Zophar’s standout selection, which means he went slightly cheaper in defence. But you can’t blame him, as the Nottingham Forest midfielder has both form and fixtures. Maybe he has seen the tree for the wood.

ELEVENIFY

The rebel of this group. While the other three loaded up on Man City, he went with just one of Enzo Maresca’s men, splashing out on Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m).

Additionally, he doubled up on Chelsea through Palmer and João Pedro, while adding a Brighton triple-up and two Newcastles.

TRANSFERS

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 3 1

For those who didn’t Wildcard or Free Hit, Cherki was the most popular move, with Joe, Mark and Huss E all bringing him in.

Mark took things further by also buying Phil Foden (£7.0m), giving him a double Man City midfield. That did not end well.

Meanwhile, Fabio Borges went full Geordie, bringing in both Wissa and Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) – the latter giving immediate returns.

‘THE GREAT AND THE GOOD’ TEMPLATE

Ignoring those Free Hit squads, the new template below has undergone a little makeover.

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 3 2

Cherki and Palmer have replaced Mbeumo and Christos Tzolis (£6.4m), while Konsa and Maxim De Cuyper (£4.8m) replace Ben White (£5.5m) and Dan Ballard (£4.9m).

And then we look at Haaland. The Norwegian comfort blanket is back at 100% ownership.

FAST STARTS

In the dark days of 2025/26, many big content creators were briefly around the four million rank and saying, “the only rank that matters is the final one”.

This time last season, the average ‘Great and Good’ rank was around 5.59 million. Currently, it’s 580,586.

Not one of them was amongst the best two million a year ago, whereas now 16 out of 18 are in the top million, with three inside the top 100k.

So, is it an easy game this year? We shall see.

CONCLUSION

Well, that was action-packed, and all the signs point to more excitement in Gameweek 4. We may see a Free Hit or two, plus a few to play their Wildcard. Cool heads will prevail, I fancy.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter

55 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sho-kun
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    A) Tzolis + Maguire > Rogers + Mendy
    B) Maguire > Hall
    C) Tzolis > Gross
    D) Other suggestions

    2 FT

    Kinsky/Dub
    Calafiori/White/Maguire/Thomas/Diop
    Szobo/Bruno/Cherki/Tzolis/I.Sangaré
    Haaland/JP/DCL

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    1. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      B

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  2. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Is Pickford still a good choice?

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    1. El_Matador
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Good to set and forget

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  3. El_Matador
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    "Cool heads will prevail."

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  4. Karan_G14
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Best option on WC?

    A) Szobo
    B) Gakpo
    C) Enzo

    Appreaciate your thoughts! 🙂

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    1. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I'm torn between Gakpo and Szobo as well.

      I think if you're planning to hold them long term then Szobo is a better option.

      I'm going for a 2 game swing with Gakpo while he's hot, with the possibility of moving him on in GW6 for Mbeumo or Saka

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    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Gakpo for now

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  5. Cal1umz
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Who to play this week?

    A. Mbeumo (already have Bruno)
    B. DCL

    Thanks in advance

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    1. El_Matador
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      That's a tough call because either could easily score.

      Newcastle misplaced a lot of passes v Bournemouth, so perhaps B (just).

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    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Mbeumo

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  6. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    On WC….. Barnes or Mbeumo?

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    1. CaptainFail
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Mbeumo for me

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  7. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    From the great Hall of Shame: The Excellent and the Execrable!

    Leader - Bijol & End-All - 277pts and 299 rank overall.
    Laggard - London Corto Muso - 44pts and 8,689,834 rank overall!

    If you are placed between these two tourney participants you are in the peloton, exactly where you want to be!

    Are you excellent? Or Execrable? Find out here: tdqg8c

    All are welcome, feasting buffet opens soon!

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  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Folks with TC chip, which player and GW are you planning to use it on?

    TC options targeting the promoted teams:
    GW4: Palmer v HUL (H)
    GW7: Haaland v IPS (H)
    GW10: Saka v HUL (H)
    GW14: Bruno v COV (H)
    GW16: Haaland v HUL (H)
    GW17: Palmer v cov (a)
    GW18: Palmer v ips (a)
    GW19: Saka v IPS (H)

    Notes:
    - Haaland v IPS is sandwiched between two UCL home games against PSG and AEK.
    - Saka v HUL is after Slavia Praha (A) and before Nov IB.
    - Bruno v COV is before UCL MD6.
    - Haaland v HUL is after EFL QFs / UCL MD6.
    - GW17–19 is the busy, congested December period.
    - There may be other teams to target such as Fulham

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    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Correction - EFL QFs is scheduled the same midweek as ECL, not UCL.

      Haaland v HUL in GW16 is after EFL QFs*

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      1. snow pea in repose
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Right now:
        80%: Haaland in GW16
        10%: Palmer in GW4
        10%: Palmer in GW17-18

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  9. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Two questions:
    1) Would you wildcard the below team this week?
    2) If not, would you replace Rodon so that don't have to play Ballard? Would be for a -4 as already made two transfers

    Verbruggen
    Ballard / White / Calafiori
    Palmer / Bruno / Tzolis / Semenyo
    Wissa / Pedro / Isak

    Lammens / Le Fee / Hume / Rodon

    0.3 ITB

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    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Have Rodon in my team, considered going for the 4.5 mil new defender at Leeds who got defcon Elvi, seems a good punt. But myself im on FH

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  10. FPL_trail_runner
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    The high upside Freehit 4

    Kinsky
    Mitchell DeCuper Calafiori
    Barcola Palmer (c) Rogers Gakpo
    Haaland Pedro Isak

    May end up on Konsa over Mitchell but his heatmaps seem to show a greater level of attacking threat so far this season since munoz left.

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    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Surely you can get a better keeper on FH than kinsky lol

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    2. CaptainFail
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      improve the keeper and double up on defense so you can maximise your upside (like go for Henderson as goalkeeper, or for Porro, if you want to keep Kinsky).
      Are you sure about Barcola playing 90'? Maybe Wirz is safer for minutes?

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  11. #FPLBhuna
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Start 1

    A) Semenyo - MUN A
    B) Mbuemo - MCI H

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    1. CaptainFail
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      I would go with B (I think Mbeumo is safer for minutes)

      City defense looks bad imho

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      1. Debauchy
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Man U defense even worse though.

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  12. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Who scores most points in the medium term out of these?

    a) Rayan
    b) Scott
    c) Barnes

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    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Tavernier

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    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      C

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  13. No Kane No Gain
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Play Barry or hall this week?! Got Barnes and a Leeds defender in the hall match if that changes things

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  14. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    43 mins ago

    Cap Yamal or Vitinha?

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  15. Warby84
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel Calafiori Konsa
    Palmer Rogers Gakpo Gomez
    Pedro Isak Haaland

    0.3 itb
    Thoughts on this FH?

    Sunderland/Arsenal last year was 2-2, is a good idea to go with triple defence, or maybe go with Virgil instead of Gab??

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    1. CaptainFail
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Triple defense--> you only need one team not to concede to have a high reward.
      With Virgil you are reducing the risk, but you need two teams not to concede to have max reward.

      That said, I think you just need to improve the keeper (Henderson maybe?) but it looks solid!

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      1. Warby84
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Best 4.5 keeper vs Coventry should be good enough, only 0.3 itb.. Not going Spurs that’s for sure..

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  16. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    My defence this year has been a shambles...

    Van Ewijk over Thomas 6-point swing in GW2, Rodon injury, Hume seemingly losing his place, Maguire being a total dud and now Dedic possibly out injured!

    What would you do here? 1FT 0.6itb

    a) Hume > Hall
    b) Play Dedic
    c) Play Van Ewijk

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    1. CaptainFail
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      C and pray (he was quite attacking vs Hull at home and he could have had an assist and clean sheet)

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      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers

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    2. Fuddled FC
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      I haven't seen a possible injury for Dedic.....if it's only a possibilityI would play Dedic with Van E as back up

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      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        just now

        "Amar felt his hamstring a little bit, so we didn't want to take any risk, but it was also planned that Tino [Livramento] gets a bit more minutes than last time."

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  17. Fuddled FC
    • 14 Years
    18 mins ago

    brought in Foden last week which i think is a mistake..do i prioritise taking him out or?

    a) Mbeumo > Rogers
    b) Bruno & Foden > Rogers & Palmer (-4)
    c) Mbeumo & DCL > Rogers & Wissa (-4)
    d) Mbeumo & Hume > Rogers & Konsa (-4)

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    1. CaptainFail
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Keep Foden, those home fixtures are too good to ignore

      i think they are all side moves but Rogers has good fixtures...maybe A could be a good one (but it could sting you, as I don't see much of a difference between Mbeumo and Rogers)

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    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

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    3. Jaws
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I assume you own JP? He's captain material this GW. Can you do Foden -> Rogers? O

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  18. hazza44
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    Hi all, suggested transfers for this week?
    Raya
    Cala Hall De Cuyper
    Palmer MGW Szob Foden
    Haaland JPedro Wissa
    (Dub Sangare Konsa Egan 1FT £0.0)

    A) Roll
    B Foden to KDH/ Barnes/ Tav
    C) Foden & Sangare to Rogers & Gomez for -4
    D) Other

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    1. CaptainFail
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Foden is playing against United, not the greatest defense right now 🙂
      I would roll tbh

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    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I would consider starting Konsa over Foden and roll FT

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    3. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

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  19. chilli con kone
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    A. Saka and MGW
    B. Bruno and 5.5m mid

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    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      How many GWs would you captain Bruno vs Saka

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      1. chilli con kone
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I’m not sure I need either for captaincy as I still have Palmer and Haaland

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    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      A but I'd probably go for a more exciting pick than MGW

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      1. chilli con kone
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Maybe but his output since turn of the year has been sensational and he’s like a Szobo but more goal threat

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  20. Yozzer
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    This Greyhead chap's obsession with Mark is odd . Should Mark be worried?

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  21. Yozzer
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Verbruggen (Kinsky)
    Konsa, Calafiori, Ajer (Rodon, Davis)
    Szoboszlai, B.Fernandes, Groß, Gomez (Cherki)
    Calvert-Lewin, Haaland João Pedro

    I decided to take a hit to bring in Palmer for Cherki. This meant I could save the WC and keep some value. I don't like hiits so I am now debating if I should leave it at this and avoid Palmer.

    .Am I crazy? Should I just take the hit or save to bring in Gibbs white or Hall next week?

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  22. Fred the Red
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Keep Cherki or sell for Rogers? Already have Palmer and JP

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I'd keep

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  23. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    2 mins ago

    Better medium term option between Tavernier and Barnes?

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