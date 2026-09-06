Scout Notes

FPL notes: Why Sangare was subbed off + Collins injury latest

6 September 2026 46 comments
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While Manchester City players were mostly underwhelming at the Etihad, there were more anticlimactic goings-on at Brentford.

The Bees’ most-owned defender and midfielder, Michael Kayode (£4.6m) and Mamadou Sangare (£5.7m), both came off at half-time, while Igor Thiago (£8.0m) blanked for the third straight match.

So too did Brian Brobbey (£5.9m), Sunderland’s most-owned player, while the Black Cats’ most selected defender, Trai Hume (£4.5m), was benched.

Rubbing salt into the wounds, Enzo Le Fee (£5.9m), sold by over 300,000 FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 3, scored from the spot.

Masochists, read on…

COLLINS INJURY + TWO £4.5M DEFENDERS AT CENTRE-BACK

Another negative we didn’t touch on in the introduction was an injury to Nathan Collins (£5.5m), the Bees’ skipper and DefCon-amassing centre-back.

He had to come off with a muscular injury after just 17 minutes, the extent of which is not yet known. He was at least walking on the pitch after full-time without too much discomfort.

“Just that it’s a calf strain. I don’t know the extent.” – Keith Andrews

That meant a Premier League debut for summer signing Jannik Schuster (£4.5m). The 20-year-old Austrian did well, and even bagged DefCon points:

injury Collins

“Obviously, it’s unfortunate that the skipper had to come off, but it was an introduction for Jannik, which I thought he relished. I thought he wanted that battle, that fight. It was against [Brian] Brobbey, and then [Wilson] Isidor comes on as well. I thought he stood up to that in a really mature way.” – Keith Andrews on Jannik Schuester

While we await to hear the seriousness of Collins’ issue, Brentford look set to proceed with two £4.5m defenders at centre-half. Sepp van den Berg (£4.9m) isn’t too far away, though, and should be available come Gameweek 6.

ANDREWS EXPLAINS SUBBING OF SANGARE + TWO OTHERS

So, then, onto Keith Andrews’ bold half-time changes.

Kayode, Sangare and Dango Ouattara (£6.4m) all came off at the interval, with Aaron Hickey (£4.5m), Yehor Yarmoliuk (£4.9m) and Jaidon Anthony (£6.0m) replacing them.

Kayode was cooked by Nilson Angulo (£5.0m) in the first half, not that he was helped by Dango – who managed to rack up 11 defensive contributions despite this – in front of him. Hickey and Anthony really shored things up after the break.

As for Sangare, he had been booked, seemed to be getting frustrated, and was struggling against Sunderland’s own combative midfield spoilers. Again, Yarmoliuk made a big impression when coming on.

It’ll be interesting to see what Andrews does in Gameweek 4 (Anthony for Dango seems likely but the other changes, less so), although he was keen to stress there was nothing “personal” behind the decisions.

“We didn’t hit the levels [in the first half] that we had in recent weeks, which can happen. That’s why we have a squad; we’re able to make changes. That’s why I thought the subs coming on, the approach in the second half, was more like us.

“I think it’s important to stress that our players aren’t robots. This isn’t a computer game. We’re dealing with human beings that try every single day to be really good people and really good players – and in the main, they are. They’re an amazing bunch of players and nothing is ever personal when you make those decisions, because you feel it is right. It’s always to try to produce the right type of performance. That’s why we have a squad, where we’re able to make those changes. The fine margins, sometimes, between someone starting and not starting; it would be wrong if we didn’t introduce subs to change the flow of a game. And I thought the boys did that as part of the rest of the group in the second half.” – Keith Andrews on his half-time substitutions

MORE XG-DODGING FROM THIAGO

There were more near-misses from Igor Thiago, who remains goalless after three weeks.

There’s nothing wrong with his numbers – only Erling Haaland (£15.5m) has a greater xG this season.

Above: The biggest xG underachievers in FPL this season (as of Saturday night)

His latest big chance came from less than six yards out, when he failed to make good contact on a teasing Keane Lewis-Potter (£5.5m) cross.

Lewis-Potter was good again, and was the Bees’ top player for shots (three) and chances created (three). Alas, as a midfielder playing at left-back, he’s a bit of a Fantasy non-starter.

Kevin Schade (£6.0m), incidentally, didn’t have a single shot. It’s often feast or famine with him.

Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m) notched Brentford’s goal, his second in three Gameweeks. Slightly offsetting that are three yellow cards in as many matches – and he’s now just two away from a ban.

LE FEE SCORES FROM THE SPOT

Lewis-Potter did blot his copybook by fouling Sunderland sub Wilson Isidor (£5.5m) for the Mackems’ late penalty.

Up stepped Le Fee, banishing memories of last season’s failed Panenka against Brentford to score from 12 yards.

Remember, his some-time spot-kick rival, Habib Diarra (£5.4m), was ruled out for 6-8 weeks on Thursday.

DANSO DEBUT, HUME BENCHED, MEUNIER ‘OOP’

Kevin Danso (£5.0m) made his Sunderland debut, quickly promoted to the starting XI despite the Black Cats’ Gameweek 2 clean sheet.

To accommodate him, Nordi Mukiele (£5.5m) moved to right-back and Thomas Meunier (£4.5m) pushed up to the right wing. Hume dropped out.

Mukiele sometimes struggled to get DefCon points from full-back last season but didn’t here, banking them alongside Dan Ballard (£5.0m).

And it was interesting to see, despite Hume’s demotion, Regis Le Bris still go with a right-back ‘out of position’ on the wing. He clearly likes the extra security that gives his side, with a more natural winger – first Angulo, then new signing Malick Fofana (£5.5m) – on the left.

DESERVED POINT FOR SUNDERLAND

injury Collins

Sunderland’s leveller came late but they were due a goal. They surprisingly bossed the first half, with Brentford registering just two shots before the break.

Ballard saw a goal perhaps harshly ruled out for offside, while Le Fee smashed the upright, Meunier had a shot cleared off the line, and Noah Sadiki‘s (£5.0m) goalbound effort struck one of his own players.

It was impressive stuff from the Mackems, who might provide tough opposition to Arsenal assets in Gameweek 4 – just as they did on Wearside in 2025/26.

46 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Cherki to Rogers the move this week with one FT?

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      My planned transfer. Probably popular

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    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      48 mins ago

      Cherki unlucky to not get a goal and an assist. Watch your Motd.

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      1. The Tinkerman
        • 11 Years
        46 mins ago

        Yeah, it’s the minutes though. Too much competition and rotation at City

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  2. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Hull has faced:

    A Man United team who was dire and lined up in a way where Bruno hardly saw the ball.
    Coventry - clear relegation candidates
    Aston Villa who are gash and still havent scored a goal this season.

    They've been good against what they've faced but let's be fair, Chelsea away is a completely different beast. Im still TC Palmer.

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      They’ve given up xG4.86 so far.

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  3. -GK22-
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    1. Exact to do Tzolis & Mbuemo > Rogers and Gakpo
    2. Wildcard
    3. Wait

    Current team

    Verbruggen, kinsky
    White, Calafiori, Muharemovic, shaw, Davis
    Bruno, Mbuemo, Sangare, Gomez, Tzolis
    Haaland, DCL, Pedro

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      You may not want to sell one or even both of them after today.

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    2. The Tinkerman
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      3

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  4. el polako
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Igor Thiago should have scored in all 3 games, great xG even a penalty kick.

    4 points after 3 games.
    My differential in my ML, absolute disaster.

    Rage sold him last night, now no doubt he’ll go on a scoring run.
    It’s funny how some players never work out for me.

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      But he hasn't scored because hes awful and is regressing to the mean after a massive outlier of a season.

      Worst player in PL history to score 20+ goals in a season

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        I don’t think he’s awful.
        He’s still getting into the right positions and that a big part of being a CF.

        I’m sure he’ll start returning soon.
        He’s just another streaky player and I still haven’t learned to be patient.

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      2. Zalk
        • 15 Years
        7 mins ago

        Chris Wood might rival that

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      His underlying data is good so it is always a risk to sell him. It's when the stats have dried up - that's when you want to sell.

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        That’s a sound advice.
        Genuinely.

        But how long for should one sit and look a great underlaying data whilst his opponents are racking up points?

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Depends on the player really. Do they have a history of not being clinical in front of goal? Do they have a decent goal conversion rate in past seasons?

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  5. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Mbeumo pts predictions please.

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    1. -GK22-
      • 14 Years
      1 hour ago

      Hopefully 20

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    2. WVA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      15

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    3. The Tinkerman
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      2

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  6. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    Is it worth WC if u just wanna make a -4 next week?

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    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hold onto wc if it's just a -4 needed. Feels like it's still not completely clear the right long term team.

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not in the slightest.

      A wildcard is always way more valuable than 4 points.

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  7. WVA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    Predicted Arsenal lineup for tonight?

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      I’m guessing it will be the same as against Villa with Konsa replacing Mosquera.
      Eze vs Tzolis call is probably 50\50 but I’d say new signings starts.

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      1. Zalk
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Tzolis had a poor game, Eze is poor. When Eze came in that game he lost the ball twice and didn't have a care in the world to get it back.
        I hope Arteta starts Tzolis.

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/09/04/arsenal-v-chelsea-predicted-line-ups-fpl-team-news-2

      I'm so screwed as a Tzolis owner 🙁

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    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Maybe I should have started Konso 🙁

      https://www.football.london/arsenal-fc/fixtures-results/arsenal-predicted-xi-vs-chelsea-34571042

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        46 mins ago

        *Konsa even!

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        1. WVA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          43 mins ago

          FML, started Tzolis, Konsa first on bench, jokes!

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            26 mins ago

            I didn't exactly the same. FML indeed.

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            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              *Did even.

              Not being able to edit comments on this site is a nightmare 😥

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              1. NoOneCares
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                Not being able to block users is even worse.

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                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  What are you talking about? Members can mute and block users. It's one of the benefits. Sign up to Scout if you wanna do that.

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  8. tricpic
    • 16 Years
    37 mins ago

    Depending on events today:
    Wirtz and Thiago to Saka and Barry?
    Y or N?

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Wirtz is a sell regardless.
      He’s not fit to play in this league.

      Never seen so technically gifted player be so easily dispossessed of the ball, time and time after time again…

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Could have a goal and an assist in 3 games if it wasn't for a very tight offside call. 2 returns in 3 games ain't bad.

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  9. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    31 mins ago

    Morning

    Would you FH this team or just do Mbeumo > Rogers

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calaflori De Cuyper Ajer Gvardiol Thomas
    Fernandes Foden Mbeumo Szoboszial Slater
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    Any ideas would be appreciated and welcomed

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Nothing wrong with this team.

      Is it me or it seems like everyone wants to burn through all their chips as early as possible this season?

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  10. Zalk
    • 15 Years
    29 mins ago

    Bitter sweet with Semenyo 6 pointer, 90min, but also dropping in price.

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  11. The Tinkerman
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Quite tempted to keep Cherki and do Szobo > Rogers

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Szobo was playing deep against Ipswich.

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      1. The Tinkerman
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        Yeah, not so worried about that, his value is pens and set pieces, I’d honestly prefer he played right back.

        Cherki looked extremely good again, could easily have had a goal and assist, hit the post.

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Cherki is clearly an xMins risk.

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  12. Warby84
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Trafford Leno
    Muharemovic Gvardiol De Cuyper Califiori (Ajer)
    Barcola Szobo Palmer Cherki (Sangare)
    Haaland Pedro (c) (Walli-E)

    Bus team set…

    Thoughts on bench, between de Cuyper and Sangare?

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  13. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Neale's Saturday night/Sunday morning set of scout notes are so good and insightful. Simply a joy to read. They're worth the membership fee alone.

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