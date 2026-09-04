FPL Gameweek 3 Scout Picks: Man City triple-up

The Scout Picks return ahead of Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This is a Free Hit in all but name, with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek. Selections made in the Scout Squad are a big factor when it comes to deciding who made the final cut.

As ever, certain restrictions limit us:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 3 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Using our ‘Rate My Team’ projections, Brentford are the weekend’s second favourites for a clean sheet. Keith Andrews’ side are at home to Sunderland.

Not only did the Bees win last year’s equivalent meeting 3-0, but one of Caoimhin Kelleher‘s (£5.0m) three penalty saves came from Enzo Le Fee (£5.9m). Although we shouldn’t expect another dismal ‘Panenka’ attempt!

Kelleher is also part of a backline that has conceded the joint-second fewest box shots (10) so far.

DEFENDERS