Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 3 Scout Picks: Man City triple-up

4 September 2026 24 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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The Scout Picks return ahead of Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This is a Free Hit in all but name, with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek. Selections made in the Scout Squad are a big factor when it comes to deciding who made the final cut.

As ever, certain restrictions limit us:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 3 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

FPL pre-season: Kelleher + Schade injury updates, Henry starts

Using our ‘Rate My Team’ projections, Brentford are the weekend’s second favourites for a clean sheet. Keith Andrews’ side are at home to Sunderland.

Not only did the Bees win last year’s equivalent meeting 3-0, but one of Caoimhin Kelleher‘s (£5.0m) three penalty saves came from Enzo Le Fee (£5.9m). Although we shouldn’t expect another dismal ‘Panenka’ attempt!

Kelleher is also part of a backline that has conceded the joint-second fewest box shots (10) so far.

DEFENDERS

FPL notes: De Cuyper + Hinshelwood hauls, Villa injury latest

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

24 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. the FPL Derby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    We've just hit 1000 players in our FPL Classic. More are welcome. Deadline is 6.30 p.m. Join Code 2wu6is .
    You've heard of the Epsom Derby, Kentucky Derby, Irish Derby, Greyhound Derby, well this is The FPL Derby.

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  2. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    3rd City?

    A: Cherki
    B: Foden

    TC Haaland?

    1: Yes
    2: No

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      B1

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    2. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm on A1 myself. No guarantee of success!

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    3. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      A1

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  3. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    How is this FH team?

    Leno
    De Cuyper, Ajer, Cash
    Bruno, Cherki, Foden, Gakpo, Szoboszlai
    Haaland, Isak

    4m, Egan, Thomas, WE

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    1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not sure on Leno but otherwise seems solid

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Best of the 4.5’s this week I think

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Template - Cherki, Szobo, De Cuyper
      Punty - Semenyo, Buendia, Jacquet

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  4. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 15 Years
    12 mins ago

    Any chance of Aina starting this week after Munoz signed? And would you play him over either Maguire or Hume?

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I think he plays as normal this week but going forward unlikely on the right.

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  5. konman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    11 mins ago

    Replace Mbuemo with Cherki?
    Have Haaland, Foden and Fernandes.

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    1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Popular transfer this week. But I'd probably leave it if you already have Foden tbh

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  6. janlu0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Need advice please. Had a decent week last week but now have serious issues with my team. £0 in the bank, 2 free transfers. I'd like to TC Haaland this week but I think a wildcard might be needed?

    Kinsky/ Palmer(non starter)
    Shaw Gabriel Thomas(vs MCI) Diop(vs LIV) Rodon(inj)
    Bruno Mbeumo Sangaré LeFee Ndiaye(benched?)
    JPedro Haaland DCL

    A) WC
    B) Use 2FTs to offload Kinsky & Rodon
    C) FH
    D) Do B and TC Haaland

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      D

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    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

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      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Sorry D

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    3. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      Fix defence and TC imo. You could also sell Ndiaye for budget

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  7. Fiasco da Gama
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Think I've settled on this. Incredibly boring but that is kinda the plan with a WC this early.

    Raya
    Dedic/Andersen/Gabriel/Gvardiol
    Sangare/Stach/Szob/Gross
    Haaland/Wissa

    4m/Palmer/Pedro/Konsa

    Can't settle for any of the City midfield after their summer business so dropped to Stach. Hall down to Dedic as a short term punt allows Andersen who covers Dedic/Konsa flops and is the extra DC player I was looking for.

    My only question is how boring is too boring?

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Awaits the OMG what a ball from Palmer to Pedro BOOM 🙂

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  8. Johan Queef
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Stuck with Ndiaye, Rodon, Tzolis et al.

    A) Rodon & Tzolis -> Egan & Foden (start Shaw)

    B) Rodon & Tzolis -> Dedic & Sangare (play Dedic, bench Shaw)

    Thanks!

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Rondon the only problem, the others we need more information.

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      1. Johan Queef
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I could also just do Rodon to Dedic and play Tzolis.

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  9. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench order correct & right players benched?

    Kinsky
    Calaf, Hall, Jacquet
    Bruno, Cherki, Tzolis, Szobo
    TC Haaland, Pedro, DCL

    Dubs, Konsa, Slater, Davis

    1.0

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  10. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 mins ago

    A. Free hit in GW4 to get Foden or Cherki in against Coventry + Sunderland, and get Palmer (C) and Isak in GW4.

    B. Go without the 3rd Man City slot and get Palmer (C) in next week (with a hit if decide to upgrade Shaw).

    C. Get Foden or Cherki in this gameweek, and get Rogers rather than Palmer next week.

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  11. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Blooming 'eck. Scout have put a midfielder playing right back in the scout picks. 🙄

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