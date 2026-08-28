FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 1

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 1.

814,606 Bench Boosts were played, and only one of the five most popular captains – João Pedro (£7.6m) – scored more than two points.

Here, we report on the latest news from the Head-to-Head Leagues, FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

See this article for a report on last season’s winners.

LEAGUE CHANGES

Before we begin, Livinginapool has not renewed his Top 100 Any Season mini-league, and neither has Skooldaze with FPL Vets 2006 or before.

But we do have a couple of new ones: Top 0.15% Any Season and Career Average Sub-1%. The latter is for managers who have a habit of finishing in the top one percent.

All the leaders featured in this report used their Bench Boost chip in Gameweek 1, and only three of them captained someone other than Erling Haaland (£15.5m) or Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Hussein Adan is the early leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code eikrq4), thanks to double-digit hauls from captain Joao Pedro (£7.6m), Maxim De Cuyper (£4.6m), Cole Palmer (£9.5m) and Michael Kayode (£4.6m). The team sits 29th worldwide.

The end-of-season top 10 will receive prizes, provided they’ve had a registered FFScout account (paid or free) one month in advance of the final Gameweek.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

William Garrison is on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, thanks to Joao Pedro, De Cuyper, Mamadou Sangaré (£5.6m), Anton Stach (£6.0m) and Ben White (£5.5m). Currently 53rd overall, he came 5,113th in 2019/20.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Arjan Knutsen captained Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m) and leads our Beat the Scout/PFT XI mini-league (code g8nnwy), sitting 161st overall. He’s had three top 6k finishes.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it accumulated 80 points and places 77th here.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 1 in TorresMagic’s 14th Last Man Standing competition (code 3m8787) was 41 after hits, where 47 teams will be eliminated.

It means that 809 are going through to Gameweek 2, including the highest scorer, Kavisha Punchihewa (85th overall).

See this article for details of how to enter and play. Participants must have a registered FFScout account (paid or free), and the winner will be rewarded with an annual Chief Scout membership.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Teams wishing to take part in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues this season need to be in the entry mini-league – FFS H2H LeagueEntry (990fx0).

The leagues are currently going through some updates, but things should be ready by Friday’s deadline. Or, if not, the middle of next week.

FFS CUPS

There will be one FFS Open Cup and two FFS Members Cups this season, with prizes for the top three in each.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated on Thursday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 1 but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame (including 2025/26), it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,440 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top 10 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, Gameweek 1 scores and overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (1st) – elevenify.com (69pts, OR 607k)

(69pts, OR 607k) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (79pts, OR 120k)

(79pts, OR 120k) 3rd (3rd) Abinav C (67pts, OR 787k)

(67pts, OR 787k) 4th (4th) Uz Ray (72 pts, OR 398k)

(72 pts, OR 398k) 5th (5th) John Walsh (69pts, OR 607k)

(69pts, OR 607k) 6th (7th) Michael Giovanni (76pts, OR 201k)

(76pts, OR 201k) 7th (6th) Ben Crellin (66pts, OR 893k)

(66pts, OR 893k) 8th (8th) Pro – (79pts, OR 120k)

(79pts, OR 120k) 9th (9th) Jovan Popović (77pts, OR 170k)

(77pts, OR 170k) 10th (10th) Harry Daniels (74pts, OR 279k)

All 10 chose a Gameweek 1 Bench Boost and are inside the top million. Michael Giovanni has overtaken Ben Crellin, while Abinav C was the only one to captain Haaland rather than Fernandes.

Managers from this article who rank inside the Live Hall of Fame top thousand are Rasmus Kraglund Bagge (36th) and Dave Dolman (751st).

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Richard Beach (RedLightning) is the early leader of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, following a history of top 4k finishes. Joao Pedro was the captain.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Jason Huey is in control of the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

James Cunningham and Dave Dolman (Derby Dreamers) are the joint early leaders of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code em638a) and are 849th overall.

James has two previous top 5k finishes, while Dave came 723rd in 2017/18 alongside another three top 8k finishes.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Dave claims the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 3pxt3w).

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

And he is the early leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any Season mini-league too. Now that Gameweek 1 is over, PDM is expected to imminently reveal the league code.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Dave, like Sjoerd Jebbink, sets the pace in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code 2bp4vb). They are 849th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Rahiul Bhatia is the early leader of Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 75rtvx). He’s had two finishes inside the top 900, plus another three in the top 7k.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Elsewhere, 2025/26 FPL champion Erik Ibsen is top of the pile in Simon March’s FPL Champions League .

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Rasmus Kraglund Bagge (Salarrivederci) is the early leader of Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code mmk47t). The manager has three previous top 10k finishes.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

TOP 0.15% ANY SEASON

He’s also in first place of my Top 0.15% Any Season mini-league (code bm5jry).

CAREER AVERAGE SUB-1%

Furthermore, he’s the leader of Chabs’ Career Average Sub-1% mini-league (code rwf93g) too.

His nine-season career average is 0.7%.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Joel Knowles-Baker is at the summit of my Opening Day League, being 538th overall.

This league is for teams that signed up in the first 24 hours after FPL launched.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.