Ahead of Gameweek 3, four of our contributors have selected their favourite goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, forwards and club picks.

We’ve combined their selections below to reveal the most popular Scout Picks, with four players receiving unanimous backing from our panel.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 3 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

All four contributors selected Christy Pym, making the Grimsby Town goalkeeper the clear favourite between the posts.

Grimsby host Fleetwood Town before travelling to Accrington Stanley, handing Pym two opportunities for clean-sheet and save points.

DEFENDERS

There was another unanimous verdict on Adebola Oluwo, who was selected by all four contributors.

The Salford City defender has already shown his Fantasy potential this season and now faces Shrewsbury Town and Newport County. His ability to rack up defensive actions gives him additional routes to points beyond clean sheets.

Three contributors also selected and prioritised Cameron McJannet.

The Grimsby defender caught the eye in Gameweek 2 and now has the same appealing double as Pym. With potential for defensive returns across matches against Fleetwood and Oldham, McJannet completes our backline.

MIDFIELDERS

Charlie Webster was the standout midfield selection, receiving the backing of all four contributors.

The Burton Albion midfielder may be without an attacking return so far, but his underlying numbers have been encouraging. Webster has produced eight shots and three key passes across the opening two matches, accumulating 0.61 expected goals (xG) and 0.25 expected assists (xA).

He also offers another route to Fantasy points. Four interceptions have already earned Webster eight additional points, an attribute that could prove particularly valuable with two matches against Notts County and AFC Wimbledon.

That combination of attacking threat, multiple routes to points and unanimous backing from our panel also earns Webster the captain’s armband for Double Gameweek 3.

Oliver Norwood also makes the side after receiving three votes.

The Stockport County midfielder has caught the eye in both of the opening Gameweeks. His ability to contribute in several areas makes him particularly appealing across two matches, with Stockport hosting Wycombe Wanderers before travelling to Luton Town.

Our final midfield position goes to Kamil Conteh, who was selected by three contributors.

The Bromley midfielder has started the season with back-to-back double-digit hauls, helped significantly by his ability to rack up interceptions.

Conteh has already registered 10 interceptions across the opening two Gameweeks, earning 20 additional Fantasy points in the process.

His deeper midfield role means attacking returns may be harder to come by, but that consistent route to points could prove particularly valuable across two matches against Sheffield Wednesday and Leyton Orient.

FORWARD

All four contributors selected Macaulay Langstaff to lead the line.

The Salford City forward offers reliable minutes across the Double Gameweek and leads the line for a side facing Shrewsbury Town and Newport County.

Salford have generated under 2.0 xG across their opening two matches, while Langstaff has registered four shots and missed one big chance.

The underlying team numbers have therefore been modest so far, but his central role, secure minutes and favourable-looking Double Gameweek fixtures help explain the unanimous backing from our panel.

TEAM PICKS

Salford City and Grimsby Town were tied as our most popular club selections, with three of the four contributors backing each side.

Salford travel to Shrewsbury before hosting Newport, while their popularity is reinforced by the unanimous selections of Oluwo and Langstaff.

Grimsby also received significant backing across the individual positions. Pym was selected by every contributor and McJannet by three, with fixtures against Fleetwood and Oldham giving the Mariners two opportunities to justify that confidence.

With every club playing twice, both Salford and Grimsby offer our panel the combination of favourable fixtures and multiple routes to points required for a potentially high-scoring Double Gameweek.