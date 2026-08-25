Chip Strategy

FPL Gameweek 2 Wildcard: Pros, cons + three of the best drafts

25 August 2026 101 comments
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The first Gameweek of the 2026/27 season has already given Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers plenty to think about, with new options emerging and some pre-season favourites failing to deliver.

For those considering an early Wildcard, we’ll assess the pros and cons of activating the chip ahead of Gameweek 2, before providing a few draft ideas.

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PROS

FPL Gameweek 2 Wildcard

Correct early mistakes

We already know more than we did before Gameweek 1.

Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) taking and scoring a penalty has provided some clarity over his role. He also had complete control over corners and free-kicks, while rumours of Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m) leaving Everton have calmed slightly. The latter also has penalties, good fixtures and defensive contribution (DefCon) point potential.

An early Wildcard allows managers to react to this new information and correct decisions that may have been based on uncertainty before the season started.

The Wildcard also provides an immediate escape route from teams that haven’t started as expected.

Those who began with Manchester United triple-ups may already be reconsidering after their shock opening-round defeat to Hull City. Rather than spending several Gameweeks and free transfers gradually correcting these issues, Wildcarders can immediately move their money towards teams and players they now trust more.

Jump on emerging options

Gameweek 1 also produced several encouraging signs. Mamadou Sangaré (£5.5m) looks particularly interesting after delivering two assists and DefCon points, while Newcastle United performed better than many expected in their draw with Liverpool and now have some good fixtures ahead.

Chelsea’s attack also made an immediate impression. Cole Palmer (£9.5m), Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) and Joao Pedro (£7.5m) all scored against Fulham, with the trio looking sharp throughout. Moving away from Marco Palestra (£5.5m), who missed Gameweek 1 with a minor setback, could be another benefit.

Brentford impressed again, whereas Tottenham Hotspur continued to look poor. There is also the opportunity to jump on new value options such as Arsenal signing Ezri Konsa (£4.5m).

Post-Bench Boost overhaul

Plenty of managers built deeper 15-man squads specifically to Bench Boost in Gameweek 1. With that chip now used for some, a Wildcard allows money to be taken from the substitutes bench and pumped into the starting XI.

Build team value early

An early Wildcard also provides an opportunity to jump on players attracting transfers after Gameweek 1 before potential price rises.

Catching several early risers can increase squad value and potentially provide more spending power later in the season. Equally, moving away from heavily sold players before price drops can help protect the value already invested in the squad.

However, as of Tuesday, there still haven’t been any price rises/falls!

CONS

FPL Gameweek 2 Wildcard

A very small sample size

The biggest issue is that we’ve only seen one Gameweek. A strong or poor opening performance doesn’t necessarily tell us how a player or team will perform over the coming weeks.

Man Utd and Spurs could quickly improve, for example, while some of the Gameweek 1 standouts may simply have benefited from one good performance. Wildcarding now increases the risk of chasing points that have already happened.

More information is coming

Waiting even another couple of Gameweeks would give managers much more evidence on minutes, tactical roles, set pieces and DefCon potential.

It should also become clearer which cheap players are genuinely reliable starters and which teams are actually good or bad, rather than making those judgements after 90 minutes.

The summer transfer window is still open, too.

You lose a powerful chip

Using the Wildcard now means it won’t be available when your squad potentially needs major surgery later.

Injuries, suspensions, transfers and significant fixture swings could all create a much stronger Wildcard opportunity. Managers with reasonable Gameweek 1 squads may therefore be better off fixing one or two problems with free transfers.

The international break

An early international break provides another reason to consider waiting. Players can pick up injuries while away with their countries, while the extra time between Gameweeks can also bring team news and changes in expected minutes.

Wildcarding on the other side of the three-week break could therefore provide managers with considerably more information.

Your original picks weren’t necessarily wrong

One blank shouldn’t completely change an assessment made over several weeks of pre-season research.

Good FPL assets will blank and weaker options will occasionally haul. If the original squad still has good fixtures and secure starters, ripping it apart after one disappointing Gameweek could do more harm than good.

FERNANDES + HAALAND DRAFT

 

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101 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Nightf0x
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Kinsky (verb)
    Cala white v.ewjik (shaw hume)
    Wirtz bruno tzolis ndiaye (schade)
    Haland dcl pedro

    Which in each ?

    A) BB or no
    B) wirtz to szobo/taverner or keep & roll ft

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    1. BrockLanders
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      BB & Hold

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    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      A) I would
      B) Szoboszlai a good option, or Rogers, Rice, KDH, maybe Gakpo or Cherki. Liverpool do still have some nice fixtures.

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  2. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Really struggling to ascertain what the Hell to do with Enzo Le Fee - hold, or sell?!

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    1. BrockLanders
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Surely hold

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        I'm not sure - Sunderland looked so poor against Ipswich Town on Saturday, Fulham beat Sunderland at home last season, and they've improved their squad, Joachim Andersen will be back, and not sure that game is as cut-and-dry as we may think it is, with Fulham only losing by the solitary goal against Chelsea last night (albeit some goalkeeping howlers from Robert Sanchez).

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        1. theplayer
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          It's 1 game. Are we really judging teams on 1 game? How often do we see teams lose away then win at home?

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        2. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Sunderland are best at home

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  3. BrockLanders
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Is Richarlson to Wissa good use of a free transfer?

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    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yes.

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    2. Josh.E
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Does Wissa have pens for Newcastle though? I'm tempted to sell DCL too if that's the case

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  4. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Ehh..pssst bud....I think you may have forgotten about a certain Chelsea mid in those WC drafts....

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    1. BrockLanders
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Palmer looks as close to essential as can be, after last night's performance

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      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Yeah and he does like playing Brighton...though this Brighton are pretty solid defensively

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    2. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      55 mins ago

      This

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  5. Babit1967
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Who you bench from

    A) MGW
    B) Odegaard
    C) Tzolis

    Currently on A due to the yellow flag and fixture.

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    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Yup. A) based on injury

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    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      A easily.

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    3. Babit1967
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Thanks

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  6. marcus2704
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Really tempted to do Mbeumo and Wirtz out for Palmer and Ndiaye for a -4, any price movements involving them then I would be priced out.

    Give Man U another week seeing as they have a plum tie against Ipswich, or bite the bullet and take the hit?

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    1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Give another week

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  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    A or B?

    A) Raya and Gvardiol
    B) Trafford and O'Reilly

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    1. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      A and it's not even close for me mate!

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  8. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Palestra to thiaw done!

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      I really like the Thiaw pick

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  9. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    GW 3 WC GW 5 BB team

    Trafford - Hornicek
    Calafiori - Gvardiol - Mykolenko - Rodon - Aina
    Palmer - Cherki - Szoboslai - Tzolis - Ndiaye
    Haaland - Pedro - Wissa

    Insane BB 5 fixtures for this team.

    Just a few things to look at the weekend. NOR + Konsa vs Calafiori + Gvardiol and Semenyo vs Cherki.

    Thoughts? 🙂

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      WC'ing into double Chelsea attack vs Arsenal isn't ideal but probably fine considering you really want Palmer and Pedro for GW4 and beyond.

      I'd also argue you're defcon light with those choices at the back for the long term. I'd find ways to get 5m defenders like Vuskovic, Muharemovic, Thiaw.

      I think I'd work towards like a defense of Calafiori Konsa Vuskovic Thiaw O'Shea or smth like that.

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        The defense is picked to maximise BB 5. Plan is to make changes in defense in GW 6 for the ones you mention with 4 FTs.

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      2. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Also, Chelsea looked fluid. Can see them scoring. May still bench 1 attacker and play an extra def

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  10. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Seeing loads of these early WC drafts with Wissa feels really good as an owner.

    Will save me a transfer for sure down the line.

    I'm really thinking I can avoid WC'ing until 6 or even later. There are some question marks. O'Reilly's minutes could be a risk. But otherwise, I have some pretty clean looking moves that get me triple City in 3 and triple Chelsea in 4. I might need to take a -4 if I want Palmer because of the price changes but when the -4 is Maguire > Konsa I think that's probably worth it in the long run.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Yeah I've picked my team for GWs 1-6, so no way am I WCing before that. Aim is to get 5FTs and then make big moves, but that Chelsea fixture in GW4 might make me use one or two.

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Deffo better to wait if you can. Think that’s pretty obvious…

      Nice that you can end up on triple city and Chelsea. I guess if you wc 2-3 weeks later then your hit doesn’t have muhh CL time to pay off in the long run haha but may not need it

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  11. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Cherki Thiaw Mane

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  12. Barnaby Wilde
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    A) Kelleher, Rodon, DeCuyper + Rogers

    or

    B) Raya, Muharemovic, Vuskovic + Sangare

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    1. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A

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  13. el polako
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    WC2 is madness, no matter how you slice it.
    People using the most powerful chip after 1 game, not even knowing if the form in GW1 was a fluke or sign of something consistent

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Wildcarding before a 3 week international break - what could go wrong?

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Wc2 4fts by gwk6?

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        1. el polako
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          People who are so trigger happy that they already changing fully the teams they’ve build week ago, will save 4 transfers…

          Yeah right.

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        2. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          You've got people wildcarding to get Brentford's DM in, and you reckon they're going to be able to go til mid October without using a transfer?

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          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            I mean you do have a point here, but if I was wc its to get Palmer and Haaland plus ditch all utd, we defo seen enough v Hull

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          2. TheBiffas
            • 5 Years
            38 mins ago

            The idea that Sangare is essential and worth using a transfer on at this stage is absolute insanity and I'm seeing it everywhere on here

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    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      But wc 3 is fine?

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Twice as much information 🙂

        I still wouldn’t play it but at least you have a little bit more to analyse when trying to identify form trends.

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        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Yeah man I probably wont wc, but we are all anti utd now lol, form trends etc doesn't really matter they just lost to arguably the worst team in the league, utd = shite thats the equation right there, no variables needed

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          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Assume your wildcard has got triple Ipswich in then?

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            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              2

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            2. Dynamic Duos
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              I mean i do expect Ipswich to win, but they wont play utd every week

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              1. x.jim.x
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                You'll be captaining one of them then?

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                1. Dynamic Duos
                  • 13 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  Haaland

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                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                    But Ipswich are playing the worst team in the league by your definition?

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                    1. Dynamic Duos
                      • 13 Years
                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                      Hull are the worst team in league read again and I own 0 Coventry, dont really get your point

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                      1. x.jim.x
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 11 mins ago

                        How can Hull be the worst team in the league if they beat United? Remember, we're only drawing conclusions from one gameweek, form and trends don't matter.

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                      2. Dynamic Duos
                        • 13 Years
                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                        Arguably i said

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                      3. Dynamic Duos
                        • 13 Years
                        1 hour, 7 mins ago

                        Even when they lose to Ipswich they wont be the worst but definitely still shite

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                    2. Dynamic Duos
                      • 13 Years
                      1 hour, 11 mins ago

                      Plus aren't much better, if City was playing utd for example Haaland (c) 100%

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                      1. Dynamic Duos
                        • 13 Years
                        1 hour, 11 mins ago

                        Ipswich *

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  14. FPL Emu
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Any Spurs fans around?

    I want to bench boost gw2, but have Kinsky and Richarlison in my team. What do you think their chances are of retaining their starting spot?

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    1. Brethren
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Kinsky can stay. Richarlison needs to go, especially with Marmoush on the verge of signing and Solanke nearing fitness.

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  15. Sfowl123
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Is there any good reason to hold on to Sarr?

    Don't want to make a transfer but feel its inevitable he leaves. Sarr to Sangare?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Either he’s injured or refusing to play to get a move. Either way he’s probably a sell. Probably worth picking up a 6.5 Arsenal mid or a Sangaré

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I'm selling

      Shortly

      The only reason for me to hold is in case Pickford plays and gets injured in the league cup match, against Preston i think.

      But surely they can play their squads.

      Funny that it's Leeds at Forest again.

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      1. Sfowl123
        • 4 Years
        55 mins ago

        Who are you thinking of swapping him out for?

        I've already got 3 Arsenal players so that's not an option for me.

        I'm thinking Sangare or maybe Ndiaye.. Hinshelwood a bit of a wildcard pick.

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Sangare Brentford set and forget or Stach

          Have Ndiaye but probably benching this week

          Hinshelwood a great option, albeit he could be subbed early

          I have an Arsenal slot so one of them up to £7.5m

          Pretty settled on Tzolis, didn't pick any new EPL players in my Gw1 squad as I had switched off in the summer.

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    3. Woifi89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      Seems legit

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  16. Not Rico Henry
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Play 2:

    A. Hume
    B. Thomas
    C. Slater
    D. Rodon
    E. Shaw

    Also, bench order for remaining 3?

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      BD

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      BE

      Rodon, Hume, Slater

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    3. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Surely Hume has to start, playing winger at home against that Fulham side

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  17. Bobbyg1
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Is it worth doing Kadioglu to De Cuyper to catch the price rise or save transfer?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      Probably given Kadioglu is injured. Unlucky with that one.

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      1. Bobbyg1
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Yes, do it.

      Lots of people preaching caution on transfers with a wildcard planned v soon.

      .. play your own game, but I wouldn't wildcard personally until the transfer window closes.

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      1. Bobbyg1
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

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  18. GoonerSteve
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    If I played wildcard I would 100% have Cole Palmer in the team.

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    1. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Me too and Saka, a premium three of those two and Haaland or Bruno is pretty sexy.

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  19. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    We are looking at the following predicted changes tonight livefpl.net/prices

    Rise
    De Cuyper + Sangare + Calafiori + Joao Pedro

    Fall
    Martinelli + Gyokeres. Maybe Sarr

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    1. Raoul Nogues
      34 mins ago

      JP can rise even with this ownership ?

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      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yes...

        https://x.com/LiveFPLnet/status/2092257912496238726?s=20

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  20. Dwickham
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    A or B
    A. Ballard, DCL
    B. Ajer, N’Daiye

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    1. Raoul Nogues
      3 mins ago

      I have B with KDH

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  21. Round Ball In Net
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Richarlison to
    A Osula
    B Igor Jesus

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      55 mins ago

      C) Wissa?

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    2. Raoul Nogues
      53 mins ago

      A but isn't hé injured ?

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    3. Hairy Potter
      • 11 Years
      51 mins ago

      Osula is out for a few weeks. Wissa should be nailed.

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      1. Round Ball In Net
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thanks guys

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  22. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Do we think Cherki starts next game?

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    1. ΒAZEΛOS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      We think Cherki is the steal of the season at 7.5m

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Can’t be guaranteed but certainly possible

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    3. Raoul Nogues
      27 mins ago

      We fear Maresca trying to do Pep stuff

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  23. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    GroB to Sangare worth an FT?

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    1. Raoul Nogues
      2 mins ago

      I would say so with the sample we have (4 goals for Brighton and 0 Gross involvement)

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  24. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Would you start:
    A) white or Hume - means double Sunderland or double Arsenal defence
    B) le fee or Thiago

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      White and Thiago

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      white
      le fee

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    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      WT

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  25. Round Ball In Net
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Delap to Forest here we go. He an option again in Fantasy??

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  26. Warby84
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Gvardiol and Semenyo

    Or

    O’Reilly and Cherki

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  27. statenisland
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    I used a BB in GW1

    Any thoughts on using a Free Hit for GW2 into the best performers from GW1

    And then w/c after the international break

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  28. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    When is live zone around here these days?

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  29. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Who do we think will be more valuable here folks??

    A- Wissa in 3-4-3
    Or
    B- VVD/NOR in a 4-4-2 and 3-5-2

    Cheers everyone!!

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