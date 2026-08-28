FPL Gameweek 2 Scout Picks: Three double-ups

The Scout Picks return ahead of Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This is a Free Hit in all but name, with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek. Selections made in the Scout Squad are a big factor when it comes to deciding who made the final cut.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 2 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Coventry City’s home encounter with fellow new boys Hull City brings Carl Rushworth (£4.5m) into contention.

The 1.2%-owned shot-stopper was selected by all four of our Scout Squad panel.

Faith in Coventry picks has been shaken a bit by Hull’s Gameweek 1 win. However, both matches between these teams in the Championship last season ended goalless, so we could be in for another tight, cagey affair on Saturday.

Rushworth has save point potential to fall back on should he concede.

DEFENDERS