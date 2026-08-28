Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 2 Scout Picks: Three double-ups

28 August 2026 224 comments
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The Scout Picks return ahead of Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This is a Free Hit in all but name, with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek. Selections made in the Scout Squad are a big factor when it comes to deciding who made the final cut.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 2 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Coventry City’s home encounter with fellow new boys Hull City brings Carl Rushworth (£4.5m) into contention.

The 1.2%-owned shot-stopper was selected by all four of our Scout Squad panel.

Faith in Coventry picks has been shaken a bit by Hull’s Gameweek 1 win. However, both matches between these teams in the Championship last season ended goalless, so we could be in for another tight, cagey affair on Saturday. 

Rushworth has save point potential to fall back on should he concede.

DEFENDERS

FPL notes: van Dijk 17-pointer, Alderete, Cash + van Hecke injury latest

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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224 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Will
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Would you start De Cuyper, or van Ewijk?

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    1. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      De Cuyper

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    2. moggy1609
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      Personally De Kuyper. He’s playing massively out of position as a very advanced left winger. Scored and assisted in Brighton’s first game against Villa, then repeated that against Tromso. If he continues in this position and playing this role, his attacking potential is truly phenomenal!

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  2. FantasyClub
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Guys someone talk me out of BrunoF ➡️ Palmer -4 (C)
    I’m big on eye test and form. BrunoF has none of those.
    Also I have Mbeumo…

    A) Go for it
    B) Sign Out

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    1. lilmessipran
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      Yikes

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      1. FantasyClub
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yeah that was option C lol

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      2. FantasyClub
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        If Ipswich play a low block, which they will most likely, Man Utd are gonna struggle, they’re so bad. Anyway I’ll remain patient I guesssssss

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    2. golfboy
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      surely not with Bruno vs IPS. Dont panic

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      1. FantasyClub
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Copy that!

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  3. golfboy
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    I've got a non playing keeper but still tempted to bench boost. Rondon, DCL, Van Ewijk

    What do you think?

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  4. FantasyClub
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    Who plays instead of O’Reilly if leaked NOT starting?
    A) Hume
    B) Maguire

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  5. Barphilona
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who would you bench out of Schade and Foden with their fixtures?

    I feel like they’re both very capable of doing absolutely nothing but also both capable of really hurting you. I’ve currently got Schade in as I think he’s due a haul in that Brentford team, but benching Foden worries me cos surely he comes good soon.

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    1. George Sillett
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Does Foden get another start ?

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  6. Laura McFaul
    23 mins ago

    Semenyo over Calvert Lewis?

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    1. Laura McFaul
      just now

      *lewin

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  7. Fred the Red
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    What’s Ndiaye’s transfer situation? Start him or Rodon?

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    1. FantasyTony
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m starting him. He either plays or he doesn’t.

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      1. George Sillett
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Genius

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