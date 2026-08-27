Scout Squad

The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 2

27 August 2026 53 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The Scout Squad returns ahead of Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this article, our in-house team of Marc, Tom J (deputising for Sam), Tom F and Neale will discuss who they think the best FPL players are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation.

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MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Scout Squad Gameweek 1

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, we have to select cheaper alternatives.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 2

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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53 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. RICICLE
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Probably already been mentioned but had Martinez gone to Chelsea?
    That spells the end of Sanchez then I’d imagine

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes and yes!

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      1. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers KT! Could be worth considering if Chelsea defence tightens up later down the line

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  2. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    Who do you guys think will be the better FPL asset this season, Gabriel or Saka?!

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Gabriel

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  3. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    Start Ajer or Thiaw?

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    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      just now

      That’s tough. I think Leeds score, so Thiaw just.

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  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    42 mins ago

    Palmer at 97.4%, got an outside chance of price rising

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    1. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      FFS, can everybody just hold off buying him till tomorrow!! I want him on GW3 WC

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    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 min ago

      Have any players risen this week while below 100%?

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  5. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 14 Years
    36 mins ago

    Whom do I bench here?

    1). Hume (FUL)
    2). Calafiori (avl)
    3). ELF (FUL)
    4). Maguire (IPS)
    5). Isak (NFO)
    6). Virgil (NFO)

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      25 mins ago

      If in doubt put the money on the field.

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    2. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      3 or 4

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  6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Best option here folks and why??

    A- Bijol
    Or
    B- Muharemovic

    Cheers everyone!!

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    1. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      B, think hes more nailed long term and has multiple routes to points

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thankyou mate, defo got good attacking threat!!

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  7. Warby84
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Thomas/Justin/Fernandes

    Or

    Gvardiol Muhamerovic Saka

    Which one to choose??

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    1. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      2nd one because 3 great options.
      1st one only has 1 great option

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    2. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      2nd option, 2 better defenders and Saka can always become any other mid

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  8. JT11fc
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Sell one of
    1. Cunha
    2. Semenyo
    3. Saka

    I may FH gw3 so coooould sell Semenyo, not a Cunha fan but finding it hard to predict United

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    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      21 mins ago

      Why do any of those need selling?

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      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Palmer haha, not patient enough and I left 1.5m in the bank for him

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        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 17 Years
          13 mins ago

          Cunha is probably the least long term pick, agreed

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          1. JT11fc
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Cheers

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    2. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      I’d sell Cunha from those

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      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        Thanks, leaning that way

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        1. Boberella
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          Just think Semenyo and Saka will score points fairly consistently. Cunha will be a frustrating own and Palmer streets ahead of him.

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          1. JT11fc
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Thanks, makes sense, Cunha seems to be a streaky player

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  9. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    28 mins ago

    Strongly considering Bruno to Palmer and Haaland(c)

    I’m probably still tilted at starting with Bruno because of that Hull fixture.

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    1. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Not sure Id do it this week to be honest

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      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        10 mins ago

        I have exact money to do Bruno + Hemmings to Palmer + Szoboszlai with 2 FTs, and I’m well set.

        I had that combo before the season started and changed it to Bruno out of FOMO so I kinda want to reset and correct it.

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        1. JT11fc
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Once you add Sloboz in too I would do it, although I dont have Bruno or Haaland so Captaincy isnt playing into my thinking

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          1. Twisted Saltergater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 17 Years
            1 min ago

            Interesting, are you going with Pedro(c)?

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            1. JT11fc
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Currently yes, just going off form over fixture at the moment

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    2. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      I’m not a Bruno owner, but he has to be the best captain option this week with how he normally goes at home.

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      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        11 mins ago

        Are Ipswich that bad or do we expect United to massively improve?

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        1. Clintymints
          • 17 Years
          3 mins ago

          I personally don't think so. I thought Ipswich looked reasonably ok and united were super trash

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          1. Twisted Saltergater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 17 Years
            just now

            watching MOTD now to remind me of how United and Ipswich looked lol.

            I think Amad is a big loss as he works hard defensively and allows Mbeumo to play upfront and

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    3. Clintymints
      • 17 Years
      1 min ago

      Considering dropping Bruno for similar reasons, the .1 is basically a .5 at this stage

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  10. ididnt
    • 15 Years
    23 mins ago

    de Cuyper is in insane form. Do we think he’s rested v Chelsea?

    Should I consider Maguire out for him now?

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    1. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      He played 66 mins tonight and 77 last Prem game, so I doubt he’s rested for Chelsea. He’s too important for them in this form.

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      1. ididnt
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        So bring him in for Maguire?

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  11. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    20 mins ago

    Played BB last week, okay to roll FT? Was thinking of dumping N'Diaye due to transfer speculation?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori - Maguire - Muharemovic
    Bruno - Mbuemo - Tzolis - N'Diaye
    Haaland - JP - DCL

    Verbruggen - Gross - Ajaer - Diop

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  12. Clintymints
    • 17 Years
    10 mins ago

    Anyone following the prices the last few days? Palmer up at 97.4%?

    Olden stats it was unlikely, but not sure of new system

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    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      5 mins ago

      He was at 97.4% at 11pm so I think it only refreshes on the hour. Unfortunately, the next refresh is at the price change deadline.

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      1. Clintymints
        • 17 Years
        3 mins ago

        Mmm gonna risk it and get 'em

        I'll be back over the weekend to complain about selling Bruno > Palmer

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        1. FantasyClub
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Lmao exactly what I’m afraid of

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        2. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 17 Years
          just now

          I’m going to wait. That 90 mins in the cup has spooked me

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      2. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hes showing as 98.1% on fpl site for me.
        Praying he doesnt rise

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  13. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who to play ?
    A- DCL (BRE ) H
    B- E. La Fee (FUL) H

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  14. FantasyClub
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone else thinking Palmer may start on the bench?

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    1. Clintymints
      • 17 Years
      3 mins ago

      Unlikely, but maybe 60 if he does start

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    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 mins ago

      reasoning?

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      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        1 min ago

        Wow he played 90 mins tonight

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