Scout Squad

The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 3

3 September 2026 114 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The Scout Squad returns ahead of Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this article, our in-house team of Marc, Sam, Tom F and Neale will discuss who they think the best FPL players are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation.

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MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Scout Squad Gameweek 1

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, we have to select cheaper alternatives.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 3

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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114 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    Thought this was a decent watch on Arsenal vs. Chelsea tactics
    Feels like it's going to be a really interesting game!
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AU-TEjgIGg

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    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      On FH so no real skin in the game fpl wise. Actually looking forward to this game as a neutral. Arsenal were very poor against us on Monday night, this could be anything from 0-0 to 3-3

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  2. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Last FH decision
    Have Haaland/cherki and Isak/szob

    A) VVD & foden
    B) NOR & gak/wirtz

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    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

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  3. FantasyTony
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Would you take out Ndiaye on a -4 or play Gros/Tsolis

    Currently with 4 City players so he’ll be going next week anyway.

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    1. hazza44
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Play Gross

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  4. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    I just realised we need to at least double up on Fulham in GW6. They play three promoted teams in a row.

    Should we move early for King?

    Palace at home this week.
    Liverpool & United are not great defensively.
    Then three promoted teams.

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    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’ll not be touching Fulham with a very very large pole, but I can see the allure

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  5. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Gvardiol still nailed after the recent transfers?

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  6. Blueface
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which 1 transfer this week? No plans to use chips anytime soon:

    A) Mbuemo to Cherki / MGW / Gakpo
    B) Maguire to De Cuyper / Ajer / Hall
    C) Hume to De Cuyper / Ajer
    D) Roll

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  7. FCSB
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    On WC:

    1. Verbruggen Bruno Gvardiol Egan
    2. Raya Palmer O’Reilly DeCuyper

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  8. MikeLowrey
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    G2G? Current used 2FT for Bruno & Isak to Haaland & Grob

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel O'Reilly MAguire
    Wirtz Mbeumo Schade Gomez Grob
    Haaland DCL

    (Kinsky Pedro Calafiori Hume)

    A) Hold - TC Haaland
    B) FH to get Isak back for FUL H next week

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    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

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