Scout Picks - Bus Team

FPL Gameweek 3 early Scout Picks: Piling up on Man City

31 August 2026 38 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ for Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations, as well as the pre-match press conferences, will help shape our finalised picks.

However, this early draft, at the very least, offers an insight into the players and teams who will be under consideration.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

  • An £83.0m overall budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

A reminder, too, that the Scout Picks are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation.

GAMEWEEK 3 FIXTURES

Using our free-to-all ticker, here is the Gameweek 3 difficulty ranking – although unbeaten Hull City may have something to say about this…

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL notes: Guehi OOP, Haaland blank + Anderson update 4

Although he has a trickier fixture away at Everton, Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) has to be here after Sunday’s epic haul. It sent a reminder to FPL managers about why he should never be easily overlooked, nor confidently sold. The fact that Everton have conceded a league-second-worst 10 big chances in the first two Gameweeks is also in Bruno’s favour.

Not that there’ll be any captaincy debate this week, as Erling Haaland (£15.5m) surely dominates the armband discussion, at home to Coventry City. In fact, the main questions are whether it’s time to activate Triple Captain, and which Manchester City colleagues should complete a triple-up.

Antoine Semenyo (£8.5m) very likely starts, as he always does, but Phil Foden (£7.0m) and Rayan Cherki (£7.6m) are cheaper – and the latter is setting FPL pulses racing. As this is a one-week lineup, we’ll go with Cherki – but be careful about permanently buying the Frenchman.

He didn’t start in Gameweek 1, and spoke on Friday night about nearly being substituted at half-time. It’s a sign of Cherki’s quality that he’s already on two goals and two assists, but the possible purchase of Cody Gakpo (£7.0m) could ultimately mean he and Foden will be fighting for the same ‘number 10’ role.

FPL notes: Cherki

Sticking with Enzo Maresca’s lot, there’ll be some defensive coverage too. Ideally, an ‘out of position’ Nico O’Reilly (£6.5m), but Josko Gvardiol (£5.6m) saves a bit of money and, in fairness, has delivered an attacking return in both outings.

IN CONTENTION

FPL pre-season: Thiago + Schade both score twice, Sangare impact 2

Gameweek 1’s top scorer, Maxim De Cuyper (£4.6m), remained on the wing against Chelsea. Not that he was involved in Brighton and Hove Albion’s three goals, but next up is Leeds United and Coventry. On these days, it’ll be hard to resist such out-of-position appeal.

Sticking with the Seagulls, Pascal Gross (£5.5m) helped them scrape a respectable result, having found themselves 3-0 down after 32 minutes. He assisted an own goal before heading in a stoppage-time consolation to reach 13 points.

But it’s his only shot so far, and Leeds are tough to break down. The Whites have allowed only two big chances.

Meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) is ticking along nicely for owners. Scoring from the spot and securing a defensive contribution (DefCon) reward nicely showcases his ‘all-roundedness’. Liverpool attackers need considering, as Ipswich Town have just conceded five at Old Trafford. Could the as-yet-unpriced Bradley Barcola tempt anyone on his debut?

We like several Brentford assets for their hosting of Sunderland. Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) is one of four defenders to have achieved DefCon success in both Gameweeks, while Mamadou Sangare (£5.6m) has done the same in midfield. Kevin Schade (£6.0m) already boasts eight shots inside the box, and Igor Thiago (£8.0m) is the biggest expected goals (xG, -1.81) underachiever. But perhaps picking more than two of these is excessive.

In 2025/26, Thiago replaced Yoane Wissa (£6.1m) as the Bees’ main striker. The latter had an awful debut campaign at Newcastle United, but seems reinvigorated under Matthias Jaissle. He already has a goal, an assist and a price rise to his name. Just be aware that the Magpies haven’t won any of their last eight league meetings with Bournemouth.

FPL Gameweek 3 early Scout Picks: Piling up on Man City 1

Above: Recent matches between Newcastle and Bournemouth, from FotMob

On Saturday, penalty-taking Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.9m) hauled at Anfield, continuing the late-season form that brought seven goals in his final seven starts. The opportunity to go against an under-construction Tottenham Hotspur is tempting.

After three successive clean sheets, it’s probably still worth contemplating one Arsenal representative at the back – David Raya (£6.0m), Riccardo Calafiori (£5.6m) or the cheap-as-chips Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) – even though Chelsea have netted seven times.

The Gunners still ride high in the clean sheet odds, too…

With the Blues conceding five goals in two Gameweeks, might Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) make a late charge for the Picks, as well?

THE LONGER SHOTS

5 players who should bounce back in FPL Gameweek 2 2

Chelsea’s goalscoring form is why it’s hard to truly say no to Joao Pedro (£7.6m), despite meeting a defensive wall. He’s bagged a goal and an assist in both matches, and the Brazilian is hard to bench with such a high ownership.

Other interesting strikers include departing Blues man Nicolas Jackson (£6.5m), away to Hull City, and Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m) at home to an increasingly poor Crystal Palace.

With Fernandes and intense Man City representation, Liverpool duo Alexander Isak (£9.0m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) might be too costly. Not that the Reds are defending well anyway… they conceded twice in both outings.

Finally, the alternative goalkeeper picks to Raya are Caoimhin Kelleher (£5.0m) and Zion Suzuki (£5.0m). Villa were much better defensively on Monday night, so they may have turned a corner.

GAMEWEEK 3: EARLY SCOUT PICKS

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

38 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    A or B here?! Currently on A, but seriously tempted by B, it just looks better to me?!

    A) Gabriel, Ødegaard, Sangaré

    B) Konsa, Saka, Schade.

    Open Controls
    1. Bielsa's Bucket
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Keep Sangare

      Open Controls
    3. Statulis
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Which Brentford defender would you guys pick on a free hit - Collins, Kayode or Ajer? Price's not a concern.

      Open Controls
  2. Winnerr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    38 mins ago

    ON FH:

    A) Semenyo and Ajer

    B) Schade and o'reilly

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      A but would prefer Cherki or Foden and use spare cash to upgrade def

      Open Controls
    2. JAC THE CAT
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. noahzark22
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    91 points lost me 250k rank!

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      crazy gameweek

      Open Controls
  4. daniscouts
    37 mins ago

    A or B?

    A) Bruno, Gross, Walle Egeli

    B) Mbeumo, Rogers, Wissa

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      15 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    2. JAC THE CAT
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    36 mins ago

    Maguire to:

    a. Cala
    b. Konsa

    Only have big Gab from Arsenal atm

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      A if you don't have him. Looks really good, key to Arsenal's attacking output and we don't know for sure about Konsa yet (Arteta said Mosquera was 'fine' although that might mean he's out for the season lol)

      Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      A. Not sure it’s a priority this week though

      Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  6. Buck The Trent
    • 14 Years
    29 mins ago

    Would you do Brobbey to Wissa for -4?

    Open Controls
  7. antis0cial
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Crazy to just roll here? Would need to sell one Arsenal plus Mbuemo to get Cherki in.

    Kinsky
    Calafiori White Konsa
    Bruno Mbuemo Szob Tzolis
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Dubravka Maguire Slater Thomas

    Open Controls
    1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Nothing urgent but triple defence is fairly bold for the Chelsea game. Tzolis mins could be under threat too

      Open Controls
  8. GoonerSteve
    • 16 Years
    25 mins ago

    Who are the best 4.0 defenders?

    Open Controls
    1. JAC THE CAT
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Egan and Thomas

      Open Controls
      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        Egan a better pick than Ajayi?

        Open Controls
  9. JAC THE CAT
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Hornícek
    Calafiori, Konsa, De Cupyer
    Saka, Semenyo, Cherki, MGW, Gomez
    Haaland, Wissa

    Steele, Pedro, Mykolenko, Egan

    Then 2 FT next week with Palmer (TC) and Rogers coming in.

    Thoughts…

    Open Controls
  10. Khalico
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Which one Gomez or Sangare?

    Open Controls
    1. JAC THE CAT
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sangare if money allows

      Open Controls
  11. 3 A
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Seriously Konsa? Lol too early to post an article... At least wait until Arsenal game finished

    Open Controls
  12. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 15 Years
    15 mins ago

    Too soon to WC this or should I pull the trigger?

    Verbrug
    Cala Maguire* Hume*
    Bruno Mbuemo* Szobo Sangare
    Haaland Pedro Calvert-Lewin

    Kinsky* Ndiaye* Aina* Diop

    * Are the players I'd definitely replace. Targeting some more arsenal and city, and downgrading bench now I've used BB.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      7 mins ago

      No way I WC if I have both Bruno + Haaland.

      I'd plan to do it GW4 though for Chelsea players and to offload your United.

      Open Controls
      1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers probably the sense I needed. Always thought I'd use it early so gw4 might be right. Just got fomo on the likes of Cherki and Saka already

        Open Controls
  13. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    11 mins ago

    I think I'm gonna WC4. I just don't like my defense long term and I'll end up taking hits to course correct.

    I don't like WC'ing this week because I already have Semenyo and NOR in place for this week and any WC I have will want triple Chelsea for the long term and they play Arsenal this week so it's an awful entry point.

    With that in mind, I'm seriously considering not going for Haaland this week given my team setup.

    1. Losing both Bruno and Isak is my only route to Haaland. Yes Haaland is the best pick this week but I'd be using 2 transfers ahead of a WC just to buy him and losing two players with good fixtures this week to do it.

    2. I'm not convinced TC Haaland is right. We've only had 3 weeks. Maresca City is still a WIP. Palace are somewhat decimated so I don't think we can conclude that City are super strong yet and if they're not, then I'm not sure that Haaland is worth moving mountains just for one week.

    In the end the comparison ends up being this:

    A) Bruno, Isak, Foden +1 transfer
    B) Haaland, Pedro, Sangare/Schade

    Is it really worth it? Is the Haaland captain (not TC) enough to justify having to start Pedro as well as a 6m mid one week punt (Gross also an option I guess) over Bruno and Isak with good fixtures? For one week it's really hard to justify doing it. Having 2 FTs after the WC will be really nice and it also allows me to take a fat gamble against the template. If Haaland gets outscored by Bruno (c) for instance, that would be massive for rank. I know it works the other way too... but if it's just one week, maybe it's the better line.

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 16 Years
      just now

      I've caved and played the WC. I've gone Palmer & Pedro with a view to benching Pedro this week. I'll do Cherki -> Rogers next week for the treble up.

      Looking at it laid out and thought out rationally A) looks a perfectly right play and probably the best one.

      There was no need for me to WC but the Haaland fear was enough for me to pull the trigger

      Open Controls
  14. Khalico
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which one?

    1. Sangare + Konsa
    2. Gomez + Thiaw or any 5m def

    Open Controls
  15. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    2FT 0ITB

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Maguire Hume
    Bruno Mbeumo Tzolis Schade
    Haaland (TC) JP DCL

    Kinsky - Le Fee Rodon* Diop

    A) Mbeumo > Cherki
    B) Rodon + Tzolis > Egan + Foden (start Egan over Hume most likely)

    Will probably look to WC next week if that makes any difference.

    Open Controls
  16. Joyce1998
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any suggestions here cheers
    2 FTs
    Thinking
    A- Tzolis, Mbeumo, Rodon >> Cherki, Foden, Konsa -4
    B- Mbeumo> Cherki
    C- Mbuemo, Rodon> Cherki, Decuyper

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori, Maguire, Ajer
    Bruno.F, Mbuemo, Szboslai, Tzolis
    Haaland, Pedro, DCL

    Kinsky, Gomez, Davis, Rodon

    Open Controls
  17. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Kevin Schade or Mamadou Sangaré?!

    Open Controls
  18. Rwilliams90
    • 15 Years
    5 mins ago

    I've already done Mbeumo to Cherki but have another FT. Tzolis to Foden is looking very tempting, then wildcard in Palmer/Rogers next week. Anyone else tripling up on Haaland, Cherki, Foden?

    Open Controls
  19. Viper
    • 16 Years
    5 mins ago

    Was playing around on WC and just sold Cherki, who I had bought for 7.5m. Forgot I was on the actual site rather than FPL.team

    I also missed the Wissa rise by 1 minute the other night. Making a proper mess of my finances over here 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Welp. I don't think I've ever had a perfect week in terms of managing rises on WC honestly. I always make a mistake like forgetting to buy someone I end up wanting or selling a player while tinkering forgetting that I had banked a rise on him.

      It's just 0.1ms but it's frustrating especially if you committed early. You want to get as much free value as you can.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.