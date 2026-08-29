Scout Notes

FPL notes: Cherki “s**t”, Foden threat, Mateta injury + Haaland brace

29 August 2026 42 comments
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Rayan Cherki (£7.6m) produced a second-half masterclass as Manchester City made it two wins from two under Enzo Maresca.

Here’s what we saw at Selhurst Park.

Cherki s**t

CHERKI, CHERKI, S**T, S**T

Cherki was actually pretty quiet in the first half, although there was one dance through the Palace defence to set up a huge headed chance for Phil Foden (£7.0m) after 27 minutes. The French playmaker then shot tamely at Dean Henderson (£5.0m) on the stroke at half-time.

Indeed, it doesn’t sound like Cherki was too far away from getting hooked at the break.

Cherki s**t

“I played so s**t. When I see Enzo wants to change me, I don’t like that, and I need to show them I want to play, I want to score, I want to give assists, because today I didn’t give a lot of ball for him and the next time I want to give him a lot of ball.” – Rayan Cherki

A more determined Cherki emerged after the break, scoring two fine solo goals. The first was particularly brilliant as he tip-toed through the Palace backline, timing his nudge past Henderson superbly.

The talent has always been there with Cherki, but perhaps the manager’s trust has not. Pep Guardiola only started him in half of City’s games last season, and he subbed him off in 14 of those 19 occasions. Reservations about the Frenchman’s off-the-ball work were typically cited.

Will things be different under Maresca? The good thing is that the new City boss was impressed by Cherki’s defensive contributions on Friday.

“For sure, he’s happy, but his performance for me was very good. Not because of the two goals, but the way he worked off the ball. He has to press. When Palace had the ball, he was in charge of Wharton. I think his game was a complete game, on the ball and off the ball.” – Enzo Maresca on Rayan Cherki

TWO ASSISTS FOR FODEN – BUT GOALS SHOULD HAVE ARRIVED

Topping the game’s expected goal involvement (xGI) table was not Cherki.

Nor was it Erling Haaland (£15.5m), who performed his usual trick of barely touching the ball (82nd-minute substitute Ayyoub Bouaddi (£5.5m) had more touches!), yet still racking up five goal attempts, two of which found the net.

And nor was it Antoine Semenyo (£8.5m), who crossed for Haaland’s headed opener, caused problems with his driving runs into the box, created three chances and had two efforts from narrow angles.

Instead, it was Foden.

The England international’s returns came courtesy of two nice assists, for Cherki and Haaland.

But, operating from the right wing, he had some golden chances of his own.

The first opportunity, pictured in the top image below, didn’t even result in a shot, as Foden was too hesitant to pounce on a loose ball. After that, two Opta-defined big chances resulted in him skying a close-range effort and miscuing a header from four yards.

FPL notes: Cherki

It’s perhaps a confidence thing with Foden, after a couple of seasons of struggle. Hopefully, that will come back in time – although good luck to him getting his favoured ’10’ role back.

“Phil is adapting a little bit wide. We know that he’s not a winger but we are trying to find a solution. I think, when [it was] the last 10 minutes, 15 minutes, he was inside, you can see that he was enjoying a little bit more. But again, the attitude was very good and this is what we need.” – Enzo Maresca

GUEHI BACK IN DEFENCE, O’REILLY STILL ‘OOP’

When the teamsheets came out, it looked like Marc Guehi (£6.0m) was still in midfield and Nico O’Reilly (£6.5m) was taking over inverted full-back duties from Rico Lewis (£5.0m). Cherki for Lewis was Maresca’s only change.

However, Maresca had another surprise up his sleeve. Guehi slotted back in at centre-half alongside Ruben Dias (£5.5m), with Abdudokir Khusanov (£5.5m) and Josko Gvardiol (£5.5m) at full-back.

“It was, yeah, it was impressive. As you said, last week against Bournemouth as a midfielder, tonight as a central defender. It’s what we need, players, open-minded players, that can be versatile and also try to help the team.” – Enzo Maresca on Marc Guehi

That meant another ‘out of position’ run-out for O’Reilly in midfield, sort of a right-sided ‘8’ in between Elliot Anderson (£6.4m) and Cherki.

There were no returns for O’Reilly, and the clean sheet went up in smoke, but he was encouragingly advanced, again getting in and around the box.

The problem, if Maresca sees his future in midfield, is that Bouaddi has now arrived and Enzo Fernandez (£7.0m) could join him. Four players competing for two slots, or potentially five for three, including Cherki.

CITY NOT QUITE WATERTIGHT

The fact that Palace only scored through an own-goal – a Yeremy Pino (£5.5m) free-kick cannoning off the bar and in off Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m) – and mustered just 0.66 xG suggests City were unlucky to lose their clean sheet.

But that expected goals tally doesn’t really do Palace justice. Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m), Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.0m) and Chris Richards (£5.0m) mistimed headers when they probably should have scored, while Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m) shot agonisingly wide from a Mitchell cut-back.

Virtually all of Palace’s shots came in the first half but there were other occasions when they got into some excellent positions, only for the final cross or pass to let them down.

Lots for City to work on then, and perhaps a mite of encouragement for Palace – attacking-wise, anyway – despite the defeat.

“I think you saw how we want to play during 60 minutes, 65 minutes this time. Last time it was 45 minutes. Now, the next game, I think we will be able to play the entire game in the way we decided.” – Pierre Sage

The problem for the Eagles is that they themselves looked like conceding whenever City attacked, so their defence, despite Mitchell catching the eye going forward, doesn’t really convince at present, despite a ticker-topping run ahead:

MATETA INJURED, MUNOZ BENCHED

As the pre-match rumours suggested he would, Jean-Philippe Mateta (£6.5m) missed out through injury. A month-long absence beckons.

“Yeah, he was injured two days ago at the session during individual work. That’s a crazy thing, but we can lose him maybe for at least four weeks.

“It’s a muscular issue.” – Pierre Sage on Jean-Philippe Mateta

Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m) was, of course, absent too, while the potentially exit-bound Daniel Munoz (£5.5m) dropped to the bench and remained unused. Sage called that a “sporting decision”. 

Anan Khalaili (£5.0m) made his full debut in Munoz’s place. He claimed DefCon points along with City’s Anderson, despite only lasting 74 minutes. He was one of the worst culprits in terms of the final ball, however: five crosses, none successful.

42 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    LIVERPOOL XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Víctor Muñoz, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.

    NOTTINGHAM FOREST XI: Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Aina, McAtee, Schlager, Williams; Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Igor Jesús.

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    1. Tripswich
      20 mins ago

      Sangare dropped.

      After all those transfers in.....

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        It's the Brentford Sangare at £4.6m.

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      2. ColeyHoley
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Oh you trickster. He's gone to Brentford!

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          There's two players with the same name in the game.

          Well, more than two.

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          1. Tripswich
            just now

            The old Fruno/Gruno thing isn't going to work for the Sangares.

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  2. GREEN IS GOOD
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Anyone using their FH next gw?

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    1. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      Why ?

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      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        I think the idea is get triple city and avoid the arsenal - chelsea fixture

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          Could be high scoring

          Attackers fine to play

          Arsenal defence at home is also fine to play

          There's a strong chip narrative

          FH3 might make sense but it's obviously a choice

          Then TC3 will try to trump it too

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        2. Officer Slater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          Exactly

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    2. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      Everyone who doesnt have Haaland

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    3. Salarrivederci
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      I’m using FH unless I have multiple players injured or straight RC’ed this GW

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    4. Conners
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      No. I don't see it as a good week to use it tbh. The majority of the fixtures look evenly-matched.

      Most will already have 2 or 3 City players for Coventry. Using FH to bring in City players seems illogical given you'll likely want them long-term anyway.

      That aside, Liverpool v Ipswich stands out as the only fixture to target. The rest look hard to predict, unless you take a punt on someone like Jackson against Hull.

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        The narrative will be driven by those who started without Haaland and it was baked in last night

        Without a second goal it would have remained more open

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      2. GREEN IS GOOD
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Good point.

        I have Haaland already

        I might take a -4 to get in Cherki + 1 more City

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    5. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'd rather use my TC on Haaland tbh...

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    6. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      It’s all team dependant and how teams set up from the start. I’m using it as I have no City, not taking a hit for Haaland and was always planning this route.

      Plenty of TC opportunities

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  3. Officer Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Can't wait to see Doku coming back and punishing all kneecherkies and early Foden movers (aka FOMO) . 🙂

    Also, what do we think about Barcola in terms of price tag rather than hair style fashion? I guess somewhere around 8.5m like Witz and Isak maybe?

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      I'm saying 8.0m

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    2. Bolivian Seaman
      • 15 Years
      23 mins ago

      9.0m?

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    3. JBG
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Will probably be 8/8.5, but his finishing isn't 8.5 material...

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    4. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      £9.0m

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    5. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      8m

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    6. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Could be 7m and I still wouldn't get him. Overrated kid.

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        This, how many big tickets have flopped in this league.

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    7. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      8.5 is my guess

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    8. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      7.5, same as Wirtz

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  4. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Szoboszlai A Vigril G , would be fpl gold

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      I was lucky enough to get the perfect FPL goal for me with Haaland G, Semenyo A last night 😀

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      1. Bleh
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Me too! Semenyo will soon be on his way out though. Not liking how wide he’s been pushed out under the new manager.

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        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Same, the 10’s the points

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      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Nice. Haaland (c), Cherki and Gvardiol, i had last night

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  5. Bleh
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    How does this look? Unsure whether to start the Brighton boys over the Leeds boys. 1 FT, 1.0 ITB.

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori, Maguire, Kadioglu
    Semenyo, Cherki, Tzolis, Gomez
    Haaland (TC), Isak, Pedro

    (Kinsky, Wilson, Muharemovic, Davis)

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  6. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    DeLap watch if he get's minutes, he suits our counter attacking style, just needs confidence & with MGW looking for him can see goals.

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  7. In Carrick we trust
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    It's abit early, but just looking and planning ahead, I don't have haaland and id like 3 city players for Coventry game, I have two free transfers and 0.5itb I was thinking on van dijk to gvardiol and mbeumo to cherki I already have semenyo, is this good?

    A. Yes

    B. No

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  8. have you seen cyan
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Anyone else thinking of Haaland TC next week?

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeah or gwk4

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    2. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes but not sure the gains will be that big, as everyone and their dog will Captain…

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  9. Karan_G14
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Best replacement for Ndiaye this week?

    Budget 6.5m

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Who have you already got ?

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  10. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Interesting comments from Semenyo on Iraola:
    https://youtube.com/shorts/lkS7A1xUYGU?si=zRH4H5TpWU2kL5Q7

    He gives his players zero days off. Interested to see how this pans out at a team like Liverpool.

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