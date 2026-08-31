FPL notes: Bruno’s record haul, Enciso lively + Emersonn injury

Manchester United bounced back with a ruthless 5-2 win over Ipswich Town on Sunday. Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) scored a hat-trick, with Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m) also on the scoresheet.

Here are our Scout Notes from Old Trafford.

BRUNO HAT-TRICK

Bruno Fernandes delivered 23 points in Sunday’s win over Ipswich, his best-ever FPL score in a single match.

Transferred out by over 244,000 managers ahead of Gameweek 2, the Portuguese playmaker netted a hat-trick, supplied an assist and, of course, claimed the maximum bonus.

In a superb all-round display, Fernandes racked up eight shots and three chances created.

Above: Bruno Fernandes’ shot map v Ipswich

After Fernandes had ruthlessly punished Marcelino Nunez’s (£5.0m) slip in the first-half, he later added a second from the penalty spot, sending Kjell Scherpen (£4.5m) the wrong way.

Remember, he had previously missed a couple of spot-kicks in pre-season, so this was the best way to dispel any uncertainty.

Fernandes completed his hat-trick with a tidy finish after Mbeumo’s initial shot had been blocked.

MBEUMO ENCOURAGEMENT

But Fernandes still wasn’t finished.

He later provided the assist for Mbeumo’s strike, picking out his run with a lovely pass.

Mbeumo himself came away from this match with 11 points. But it could have been more, having earlier somehow missed from two yards out from Marcus Rashford’s (£7.0m) cross. That chance had an expected goals (xG) total of 0.92!

Still, this was a very good performance from United in the end, certainly from an attacking perspective, as they opened Ipswich up at will in the second half.

Next up for United is a trip to Everton. The Toffees have conceded more big chances than any other side in the first two Gameweeks.

Kobbie Mainoo (£5.5m) meanwhile impressed in the middle of the park and banked 14 defensive contributions (DefCon).

Rashford looked sharp down the left flank, too.

“He was very, very good for a first start back. We’ve managed him a little bit and we’ve got good midfielders so, it’s about trying to make the best of the combinations. I understand Bruno getting a lot of credit today, and he deserves that as well, but I thought Kobbie was immense in the middle of the pitch for us and underpinned the performance of the team.” – Michael Carrick on Kobbie Mainoo

IS SHAW INJURED?

It was a difficult afternoon for Luke Shaw (£4.5m), however.

He struggled to deal with Ipswich winger Abdul Fatawu (£5.5m), and was later substituted off in the 73rd minute.

Prior to that, he looked in a bit of discomfort, with some suggesting he had picked up a knock. However, we’ve not heard anything from the player himself or Carrick to support this.

United had the firepower to get themselves out of trouble on Sunday, but conceding four goals in two matches is a concern.

Harry Maguire (£5.0m) did at least emerge with four points, thanks to his deflected second-half finish.

ENCISO LIVELY, EMERSONN INJURY

Julio Enciso (£5.5m) was once again the best player on the pitch for Ipswich on Sunday.

He supplied the assist (his second of the season) for substitute Chuba Akpom’s (£5.0m) late strike, having previously missed a one-on-one.

Still, Enciso and Ipswich showed good attacking intent in the first half, having taken a surprise lead through Leif Davis (£4.0m), who could have added a second shortly after.

However, after Emersonn (£5.5m) was taken off at half-time due to a knee injury, the situation quickly deteriorated, with Jacob Greaves (£4.0m) scoring an own goal and conceding a penalty.

“We’re hopeful it’s not serious. It was like a landing and a jarring of it, so it was a bit too painful for him to carry on. That was a blow, of course. But we’re hopeful that it’s not going to be anything too serious. I’m hoping that when we get in tomorrow and when he’s checked, he’s feeling a bit better. Same again on Tuesday, there’ll be some more checks. It could be anything at this stage, but with the initial signs, we’re hopeful.” – Gary O’Neil on Emersonn, via TWDT

In a much-needed boost, new arrival Exequiel Palacios (£5.0m) was introduced as a second-half substitute.

Ipswich will need to dust themselves down quickly, with their next game on Friday against Liverpool in the Gameweek 3 curtain-raiser.