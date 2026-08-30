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FPL Gameweek 2: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon points

30 August 2026 191 comments
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Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from the four matches that took place on Sunday.

The goals, assists, defensive contributions (DefCon) and bonus point summaries are from our new Match Centre.

Meanwhile, the tables of shots, chances created and expected goals (xG) are official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 2: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 2: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MEMBERS AREA

Manchester United5 – 2Ipswich Town
Sunderland1 – 0Fulham
Leeds United1 – 1Brentford
Chelsea4 – 3Brighton and Hove Albion
191 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Winging it
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Really don't get the clamour to sell United players, their fixtures aren't even that bad on paper and they tend to win games where they're the underdogs. What am I missing that means they should be transferred out?

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      City play Coventry

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      1. SalahFingers
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        and Liverpool play Ipswich

        Plus a ton of players are scoring points right now.

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        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 12 Years
          25 mins ago

          The query about utd though

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        2. Winging it
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          19 mins ago

          Again how is that answering the question. Liverpool have been shaky defensively and arguably United have a better side.

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      2. Winging it
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        But this doesn't really answer the question especially as that's only one game. Their only tricky fixture really is the Manchester derby, however they turn up in games where they're the underdogs and it's at Old Trafford.

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        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 12 Years
          19 mins ago

          I don't know what to do to be honest.

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    2. Jstap94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      And Chelsea look good

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  2. Richm
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Is it worth doing semenyo to foden/cerki and then maguire to Gvardiol?
    Also have mbuemo , is he a sell or keep?

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      No way to.first question

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  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Hinchelwood to

    A stach
    B gross
    C Sangare

    Cheers and gl!!

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    1. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      B

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 12 Years
        25 mins ago

        Thanks

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    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Sangarre

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Cheers

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  4. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Having doubts over NOR..expensive and don't think he'll start in those attacking slots, probably reverts to left back where he did only 2 goals last year

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  5. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Since when did Bruno take 8 shots in a game before...?

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    1. Feanor
      • 17 Years
      28 mins ago

      Poor opposition plus Mainoo and Tielmans covering the midfield means he can play all out AM

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      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Yeah get that but he wasn't doing this against poor opposition before, so the new mid pairing looks the main factor...

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        1. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          Might have to reasess selling/buying him if its going play out like this going forward

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        2. Brosstan
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          The midfield pairing in GW1 was dross so Santos should not play in the double pivot with Tielemans ever again.

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Going for the goal record this year

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    3. 100K Short
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Since they hired a manager who plays him as a 10 not a 6

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      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Nahh its the mids can do defense and sone creative stuff

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  6. antis0cial
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Took a bit of a silly punt at start of season with 4 arsenal, do I stick to my gunners… or get the transfers made to get Cherki in? It would be something like White + Mbuemo to Cherki + Gvardiol/Hall

    Kinsky
    Calafiori White Konsa
    Bruno Mbuemo Szob Tzolis
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Dubravka Maguire Slater Thomas

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  7. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    30 mins ago

    do DCL --> Wissa or no? both seem decent options--thoughts on who is better? Wissa is scheduled to rise in price tonight

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    1. Jstap94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      No compelling evidence that either is better than the other at the moment. With Newcastle, they have played two sides that play high lines and are bad on the counter. Would like to see how Wissa does in those games

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      1. Pomp and Circumstance
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        9 mins ago

        anyone else pondering this question?

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        1. LeytonOrient
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Kinda.
          I unfortunately have Brobbey and considering DCL or Wissa. I think Wissa edges it based on fixtures alone in next 4 GW.

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  8. aleksios
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team? 0.8itb.

    --Verbr
    --Callafiori--Gvardiol--Hall
    --Bruno--Cherki--Elanga--Shade
    --Haaland--Wissa--JP

    --Tzolakis--DeCuyper--Gross--Ajayi.

    Thanks.

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    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      14 mins ago

      Gross to Gomez and use or keep the 0.5.

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    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      That’s this week’s performers apart from three, if you like it go for it.

      This week showed us we need more data?

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    3. Bod
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      Is at least be waiting for Arsenals game…

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  9. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Interested to see Villa tomorrow to check who is worth getting for my FH gw3 vs Hull. Still think Hull are going to get battered some games. Utd were awful gw1 and Coventry are as bad as Hull. Might be clouding some people’s judgement.

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      I think you look at this the wrong way round to be honest:)

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Maybe so

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  10. Slitherene
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Ndiaye to Elanga?

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  11. FCSB
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    I just felt De Cuyper deserved a start after his 17 points last week 🙁

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  12. Zoostation
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Will be heading into GW4 with three City and two United.

    No idea at this point what to do about it, will this be a FH situation?

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      City utd could be a goal fest

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  13. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    20 mins ago

    Mbuemo & Maguire to Cherki & Gvardiol using 2FT?

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  14. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Will Palmer Bruno Haaland be viable longer term?

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      I can't see it. Too unbalanced imo

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      1. Totalfootball
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Whom to chuck and whom to pick ?

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        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          Haaland and bruno essentials imo

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      2. FPL_trail_runner
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        It shouldnt be , but then again Gross + Sangare could make it work.

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        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          Possibly.

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  15. Shah G
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Hi guys.. Where did De Cuyper played today?.. TY..

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Winger I think I

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  16. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Would you play DCL or Gomez next week?
    Could Brighton hold off Leeds?

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    1. Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I am debating this. Currently on DCL just

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    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Gomez

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  17. Captain Vantastic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    14 mins ago

    Would you do Maguire to DeCuyper for free?

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

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  18. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Lewis Hall or Tarik Muharemović?! I already have James Trafford.

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Hall in that case

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  19. FPL_trail_runner
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    This season seems to be the most non template year i can remember in a long time. Loads of different types of teams doing well, some Haaland, some non, same for Bruno or not.

    Feels like the premier league is way more even in general this year and catching the few mismatches will be key.

    Still going ahead with the aggressive BB1 WC2 TC3 FH4 strategy. Took a gut punch with no Bruno today but still hanging around close to 100k.

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  20. Totalfootball
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Mbeumo or Wirtz out for Man city mid ?

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      I have the same 'problem'. I am keeping wirtz for sure. The issue is which city mid will start/get minutes. Mbeumo is nailed on. I am nearly tempted to keep and just have haaland tc

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  21. fantasyfog
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    A good news story if you're interested

    So after a shocking week1 36 pointer and thinking how did I get it so wrong, stuck to the plan, BB week2, captained Bruno, 131 points all out, arsenal to go but still, as it stands rank 7,815,956 jumped to 190,971

    Yay me!

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    1. Salarrivederci
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Well done!

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nicely done! I went from 5.5m to 400k

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    3. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Excellent work!

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  22. Salarrivederci
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Fh for next GW:

    What do you think?

    Leno
    N. Williams - Kayode - De Cuyper
    Saka - MGW - Cherki - Foden
    Haaland (C) - Isak - Thiago

    (Lecomte, Egan, Ajayi, Slater)

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  23. Stimps
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Barnes over Elanga?

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  24. Rhodes your boat
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Hi all, took a couple years break from fpl. Do you still lose your saved transfers when you wc?

    I have 2ft now and think I may wildcard next week. If I don’t use them will I have 1ft or 3ft in gw5?

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