FPL Gameweek 2: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon points

Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from the four matches that took place on Sunday.

The goals, assists, defensive contributions (DefCon) and bonus point summaries are from our new Match Centre.

Meanwhile, the tables of shots, chances created and expected goals (xG) are official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 2: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 2: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MEMBERS AREA