Scout Notes

FPL notes: Gibbs-White on pens, Gakpo City-bound + Szoboszlai at right-back

29 August 2026 30 comments
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Liverpool‘s Gameweek 2 clash with Nottingham Forest mirrored their opening-day encounter with Newcastle United.

Twice falling behind to less-fancied opposition, the Reds had to again rely on a late leveller to spare their blushes.

Here are our Scout Notes from Anfield.

Gibbs-White on

WORK IN PROGRESS

Alexander Isak (£9.0m) is off the mark for the season.

So too is Victor Munoz (£6.5m), who was very bright, if still raw, down the left flank. He switched wings later in the game to open his Liverpool account. No one had more shots (four) than the Spanish wide-man, and he could/should have scored – with one curling first-half effort – before he lashed in the Reds’ second equaliser.

Florian Wirtz (£7.5m) was probably the host’s brightest spark, meanwhile. Unlucky to see a first-half goal chalked off because of Jeremie Frimpong‘s (£5.5m) offside leg, the German forced a fine save with a close-range header and assisted Munoz.

Some individual plus points, then, but it didn’t really amount to a cohesive collective performance.

Gibbs-White on

Liverpool were trailing 0.01-0.92 (!) on xG after half an hour, with Forest taking a deserved lead, and the hosts struggled to get back from there. Isak’s tap-in accounted for almost 50% of their total expected goals.

While that ‘gimme’ may just be the simple finish that Isak needs to kick-start his career and embark on a run of goals, the rest of the evidence suggested otherwise. Liverpool struggled to find their Swedish striker, and while ‘total touches of the ball’ doesn’t always mean much when it comes to centre-forwards, his total of 14, fewer than every other Red (even the subs!), hinted at how isolated he was.

The defence looked shaky, too, and vulnerable to long, press-beating balls from Forest.

“I think it has been quite clear, the first half has been poor from our side. I think we haven’t been good enough, we haven’t controlled the game and afterwards we improved a lot in the second half. We were much more intense, much quicker on the ball, with more sense of urgency, and I think that we have been much better. But it hasn’t been enough to win the game, and I think we have to blame the first half that we’ve done.” – Andoni Iraola

SZOBOSZLAI AT RIGHT-BACK – GOOD FOR DEFCONS!

There were no attacking returns for Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) this week but he did go close with a direct free-kick.

What we did bank were defensive contribution (DefCon) points – and no surprise that a shift to right-back helped him over the threshold.

The Hungarian struggled in his usual midfield role and was moved to full-back upon the withdrawal of the poor Frimpong.

Cue a deluge of DefCons…

The recoveries map above shows how many were banked when he was in the right-back position. All of his tackles and clearances, indeed, also came after Frimpong’s 71st-minute exit.

Really, given the lack of open-play goal threat from central midfield anyway, a switch to right-back might be something that Szoboszlai’s owners wouldn’t mind seeing.

Above: Five players banked DefCon points at Anfield

GAKPO HEADS FOR THE EXIT

Saturday appears to be Cody Gakpo‘s (£7.0m) final appearance in Liverpool red.

News broke after the game that he was destined for Manchester City:

Bradley Barcola, of course, is on his way to Merseyside. One in, one out on the left wing.

Munoz’s best chance of game-time might still be on the right, then, and it was a positive for him that it was from that position that he scored on Saturday.

“I think Victor has been very good [in] both games. I like that sometimes he hasn’t taken the best decisions, has sometimes made some fouls and everything hasn’t been perfect but he’s continued trying all the time. He’s gone again and again and I like this a lot from the wingers. The other day he contributed with the penalty and today with the goal. I think he has been always a threat. And also defensively he has helped us a lot, so I’m happy with him, yes.” – Andoni Iraola

GIBBS-WHITE BACK ON PENALTIES

Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.9m) missed as many penalties as he scored in 2025/26 (two and two), so there was some uncertainty about whether he’d get a chance to take one again, even with regular taker Chris Wood (£6.0m) off the pitch.

But Gibbs-White got the nod on Saturday, even with Igor Jesus (£6.0m) and James McAtee (£5.5m) – two teammates who’d also scored spot-kicks last season – on the pitch. Crucially, new signing Liam Delap (£5.5m) was also on the field. He’d taken penalties at Ipswich Town, so was another potential rival.

GLASNER ON DELAP’S FITNESS

Delap came on midway through the second half for Dan Ndoye (£5.5m), with Jesus moving from centre-forward to attacking midfield.

Those two had responded to Delap’s challenge to their places with lively performances in attack.

Jesus was denied a near-certain goal (and Ndoye an assist) by a last-ditch block, before Alisson (£5.5m) made a superb save to tip the Brazilian’s effort onto the bar.

Ndoye had nodded narrowly wide before he opened the scoring, being slipped in by Gibbs-White after good work from Jesus.

Delap may not be threatening a start just yet, then, especially as his fitness needs work:

“I could see that he was, after one or two actions, heavily breathing. So, he needs to get a match fit. But yeah, very good first impression.” – Oliver Glasner on Liam Delap

MUNOZ ON HIS WAY IN – BAD NEWS FOR AINA/WILLIAMS?

Ola Aina (£4.5m) and Neco Williams (£5.0m) turned in decent showings on Saturday, although it was from Williams’ left flank that Liverpool created both of their goals.

Between them, the two wing-backs racked up five crosses and three chances created, while Williams won Forest’s penalty and banked DefCon points.

Are they about to be competing for one slot, however?

Daniel Munoz (£5.5m) is on his way to Forest, and we all know how much Glasner loves him…

30 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. MOZIL
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Two questions:

    Hall or Dedic?

    De Cuyper likely to keep playing upfront?

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  2. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    How are GW2 BB’ers feeling?

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      4 mins ago

      If you did BB1 without Hull defenders you didnt do much better

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  3. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Can’t look past this WC 3 BB 5 team, can I?

    Trafford - Sels
    Gvardiol - Calafiori - Konsa - Dedic - Rodon
    Palmer - Cherki - Szoboszlai - Ndiaye - Tzolis
    Haaland - Pedro - Wissa

    BB 5 should be great with this lot.

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      26 mins ago

      Not buying the Konsa straight in starter but I understand the desire.

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        We have the Villa game

        If he starts, he’s in. Will go Mykolenko otherwise.

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        1. Ignasi M
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Gooner here - I can't see Konsa starting versus Villa. Mosquera has been playing well.

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          1. pundit of punts
            • 13 Years
            6 mins ago

            Cheers

            Let’s see what Monday brings

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    2. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      You cant get that team with frees until gw5?

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        12 mins ago

        Nowhere near close

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        1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Im doing Szoboszlai and Cherki in gw3
          Palmer in gw4
          Wissa in gw5

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  4. The Kopites
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Maguire, White -> Dedic, Gvardiol? 2FT

    Verbruggen
    Dedic Gvardiol Calafiori
    Szobo Mbeumo GroB Semenyo
    Haaland Isak Pedro

    Kinsky, Gomez, Hume, Shaw

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    1. Stimps
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Just Maguire to Gvardiol if you can afford, if not, Maguire to Dedic

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  5. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    Fiorentina have made enquiries about taking Gnonto from Leeds! Nooooooooooooooo!

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  6. Rhysd007
    • 14 Years
    54 mins ago

    Thoughts on Anderson > Cherki - saving money by switching Isak to Wissa or similar?

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  7. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Itauma beaten

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  8. DeSelby
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    I'm seriously considering WC.
    I'm also seriously considering rolling again, without Haaland.
    Also considering BrunoF and Isak to Haaland and 5.5 mid and TC Haaland.
    Also considering BrunoF, Isak, and Semenyo -4 for Haaland TC, Cherki, and Sangare.

    Oh the humanity.

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    1. Ignasi M
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Lolorama.

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  9. lilmessipran
    • 14 Years
    44 mins ago

    Which Newcastle defender looks best? Hall, Thiaw at 5 and Dedic at 4.5 all look great. Left out Botman as he may drop out once Burn is fit.

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  10. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    Gvardiol rising in 12 minutes, if that helps!

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  11. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Kinsky transfer or get City defender?

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    1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      You don't have other Keeper?

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    2. Ignasi M
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Get rid of Kinsky.

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  12. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Price changes 30 August

    Rise:
    Gvardiol (£5.6M)

    Falls:
    Enzo (£6.9M)
    Manzambi (£5.9M)
    Okafor (£5.9M)
    Touré (£5.9M)
    Wood (£5.9M)
    Nwaneri (£5.4M)
    Palestra (£5.4M)
    Caicedo (£5.4M)
    Burn (£4.9M)

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    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 17 Years
      23 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy!

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    2. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy. Best of luck this season

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    3. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Cheers

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    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      15 mins ago

      Wissa will wait

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  13. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 17 Years
    12 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (881 teams)

    Current safety score = 13
    Top score = 62

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

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