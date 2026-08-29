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FPL Gameweek 2: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon points

29 August 2026 98 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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After a quieter-than-usual Saturday afternoon of Premier League football, our Scoreboard rounds up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers.

The goals, assists, defensive contributions (DefCon) and bonus point summaries are from our new Match Centre.

Meanwhile, the tables of shots, chances created and expected goals (xG) are official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 2: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

Gameweek 2 DefCon
Gameweek 2 DefCon
Gameweek 2 DefCon

GAMEWEEK 2: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MEMBERS AREA

Tottenham Hotspur0 – 2Newcastle United
Coventry City0 – 1Hull City
Bournemouth1 – 1Everton
Liverpool2 – 2Nottingham Fores
98 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Dedic has been close to DCs twice too

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  2. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Is tavenier to elenga worth -4?

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      no, tav looks good

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Ok cheers will keep

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  3. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    spurs matches look pretty trash for cb dcs tbh, didnt get to see brentford last gw but seeing collins only getting 3 was surprising. spurs too tippy tappy

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  4. el polako
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    At 22.5% Kinsky is the 2nd most owned goalkeeper in the game.
    Thats despite playing for Spurs who barely avoided relegation last year.

    The power of content creators, ladies and gentlemen.

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    1. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      59 mins ago

      Not just content creators - loads of people build their teams based on transfers in/ownership and what they read on here. It often throws up some weird template players, especially early on.

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    2. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      True that .
      So glad I avoid

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    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      56 mins ago

      They had really great data end of last season. Good fixtures until GW6. I don't regret it based on what info we had.

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    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      It wouldn't be a total surprise to see them getting solid at the back with their recruitments. Quality players in Central def and midfield. That said, I don't have any of them, but I still think there is potential. Might take some time though!

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    5. Toon lurk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Suggesting anyone who does something different to you must've been swayed by content creators must be the most boring comment on here

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        No, you’re right almost 1 in 4 players out there worked out by themselves that getting Spurs goalkeeper is a great idea.

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  5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Best option here??

    A- Barnes
    Or
    B- Elanga

    I know Elanga has started off week but Barnes has that explosive double digit appeal

    Cheers everyone!!

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    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      A

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Opps meant b

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        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Cheers buddy!!

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    2. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      14 mins ago

      Elanga looks great at the moment. Close but out of the two I would go him.

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Thankyou mate!! Makes sense to go with the player in good form!!

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        1. GoonerSteve
          • 16 Years
          12 mins ago

          I fancy Wissa for DCL but I have already burned my fts this week on Cherki and Palmer

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          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            Yeah I really like Wissa too mate!! I’m on 3-5-2 tho so would mean formation switching

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            1. GoonerSteve
              • 16 Years
              6 mins ago

              Same, and I like my midfield 5 too much to bench them.

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              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Yeah same mate!! Going to stick with 3-5-2

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    3. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      B because Barnes will share minutes with Toure.

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Thankyou mate!!

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  6. FPLAdmiral
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    I know the FPL site now has the Price Change dropdown on the Transfers tab where you can view your current squads %’s, but did they add a feature to review all player %’s (including those not in your squad)?

    If not, what’s this seasons most reliable Price Change site? Thanks!

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/en/price-changes

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      1. FPLAdmiral
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Legend, thanks!

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        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          You're most welcome, happy to help 🙂

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  7. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Got Maguire coming on for Van De Ven.

    Could be worse

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would probably just take the 0 tbh

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  8. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    Lewis Hall, anyone?!

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    1. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Taking Dedic for 0.5 less

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  9. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    49 mins ago

    I will go with this WC team and then BB 5.

    Sels - Trafford
    Calafiori - Konsa - Dedic - Rodon - Egan
    Palmer - Cherki - Foden - Szoboszlai - Tzolis
    Haaland - Pedro - Wissa

    0.5 m in the bank.

    GW 4 - Foden ➡ Rogers
    GW 5 - Rogers + Egan ➡ Ndiaye + Munoz (at Forest)

    Then BB 5 with a great team fixtures wise.

    Sure it uses up 3 FTs after WC but helps maximise the upside potential.

    Or rather go boring with Gvardiol + Ndiaye over Foden + Egan from the off and forget about Rogers?

    Maximise haul potential or play safe and save FTs?

    Thoughts? 🙂

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      Much spent on keepers
      Konsa?

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        It’s for BB 5

        Have a look at their fixtures.

        If Konsa starts on Monday then it’s a no brainer.

        4.4 m (likely to drop tonight) Arsenal defender has to be in on WC.

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        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          I think I'd rather Odegaard over Szoboszlai and Konsa for someone else. That's my preference but seems most folks are on your side.

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    2. Toon lurk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Dedic obviously looks very good but just a warning - he's played 270mins+ in a week and Livramento is back next week. I'm not suggesting he'll be dropped but wouldn't be surprised to see an early sub

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        35 mins ago

        That’s okay.

        I want him for the long haul.

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        1. Toon lurk
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          33 mins ago

          Even then the risk is there. Livramento is too good to sit on the bench all season. Perhaps Tino will get the tougher games, being more solid. Impossible to say at this point but either way I wouldn't expect him to start week in week out

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    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      28 mins ago

      The main thing I don't like is how much you've spent on keepers.

      But the rest is pretty solid. I like the defenders you've chosen for something affordable and competitive.

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        It’s for BB 5 though. Those two have the best fixtures.

        Keepers will get downgraded when money will be needed.

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  10. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    32 mins ago

    Is there a world where I don't buy Haaland this week?

    I like Isak's next two fixtures. Maybe it would be enough to do Mbeumo > Cherki?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori O'Reilly Maguire
    Fernandes Mbeumo Szoboszlai Tzolis Semenyo
    Isak Wissa
    (Rushworth Pedro Colwill Van Ewijk)

    Would be kind of crazy to have triple City no Haaland but it is a possible line. Fernandes > Palmer in 4.

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    1. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      Haaland scoring would drop you millions

      Plenty of TC in play

      Rank protection is needed sometimes

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    2. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      How many FT's do you have?

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      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        21 mins ago

        2. It's a pretty easy Bruno + Isak > Haaland + Slater if I want him in.

        That leaves money ITB for Semenyo > Palmer in GW4.

        The plan is solid but I just want to explore other possible alternatives. If Haaland does somehow go quiet in 3 and 4 this line with Isak could be really good.

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        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Bruno + Isak out
          Then Semenyo out for Palmer seems like a very big upgrade

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  11. Big Mike
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Will Wissa rise in price tonight?

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    1. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      4 mins ago

      Doesn't look like it no

      Check out Live FPL

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      1. Big Mike
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Just did, he's on 109.1% and predicted to rise tonight.

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        1. GoonerSteve
          • 16 Years
          1 min ago

          Sorry my bad. Totally misread it and thought he was on 84.1%

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      2. Big Mike
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        He's currently more popular than Gvardiol.

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  12. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    A. Foden (COV) + Egan (AVL) + Rogers (HUL) + Munoz (COV)

    Or

    B. Ndiaye (MUN) + Gvardiol (COV) + Ndiaye (tot) + Gvardiol (SUN) + 3 FTs

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    1. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      12 mins ago

      2 x Ndiaye?

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yep 2 different fixtures. GW 3 and 4

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        1. GoonerSteve
          • 16 Years
          1 min ago

          D'oh! I follow you now. Not sure.

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    2. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      You mean Ndoye from Forest?

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        Nope

        Everton

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        1. have you seen cyan
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I mean, you could have asked this in a more comprehensible way, like Ndiaye and Gvard, or whatever the mess A is.

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  13. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Arsenal vs Chelsea score prediction anyone??

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      2-1

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    2. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      2-1

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    3. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      2-2

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    4. ZeBestee
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      3-1 to Arsenal

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    5. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      3-2

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    6. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      2-0 or 3-0

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  14. a wat di rass
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    sup

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  15. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    28 mins ago

    Happy enough with a 14 point single gameweek bench boost.
    I've got several problems now though. Kinsky, Rushworth, Kerkez & Dorgu.

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    1. ZeBestee
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yeah those are problem.

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    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      The mighty WC at your service

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  16. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Any other Isak owners? How are you feeling, is he worth the price and is he a hold?

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    1. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      When the likes of Wissa, Gonzalo and Thiago are good and scoring, then there’s no need to have him at that price considering Haaland and Pedro as locks. No pens as well. 9m is a steep price to pay taking all those factors into account.

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    2. ZeBestee
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I had him for 2 gws, I have offloaded him to Haaland. Can't go without Haaland for Cov. Liverpool as a whole are having many issues and I dont see them resolving them all in the remaining days of the transfers.

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      1. ZeBestee
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I watched all their 2 PL games so far..

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  17. ZeBestee
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    My team after taking 2 hits (-8) this gw;

    Kinsky Verbrugen
    Cala White Williams Rodon De Cuyper
    Foden Cherki Szobo Tzolis (KDH)
    Haaland Pedro Thiago

    Worth doing WC or absorb the hits? Started the season well with 110 total points so far and Bruno(C) and Mbeumo and others to go.

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    1. ZeBestee
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Transfers done;

      Isak + Bruno + Mbeumo + Tark 》》》Haaland + Foden + Cherki + De Cuyper

      I know Tark will keep on ticking but unfortunately I did it yesterday. Keep the same -8 or WC or FH?

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        9 mins ago

        Are you planning to use triple captain this week? If not, I would be tempted to wildcard myself. Have you got other transfers you would make if you did?

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        1. ZeBestee
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yeah I will likely use it, I like the team after those transfers but some players look like short term, like Foden.

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  18. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    A or B here?! Currently have A.

    A) Muharemović and Mbeumo

    B) Lewis Hall and Gibbs-White.

    Already have James Trafford as well.

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    1. ZeBestee
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      B. Mbeumo is a waste of space imo

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    2. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

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    3. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      9 mins ago

      I like the look of B

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  19. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    This isn't FH worthy, right? Just to avoid the Arsenal-Chelsea game

    Verbruggen
    Gvardiol Ajer DeCuyper
    Saka Palmer Cherki Tzolis Sangare
    Haaland Barry

    McNally Pedro Calafiori Justin

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    1. ZeBestee
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      No its not.

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    2. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not worth it as you have City players already

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    3. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      7 mins ago

      No chance, it's a solid team. I would play Pedro myself.

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  20. JT11fc
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Pivotal night coming up, 22 on BB so far with Leeds, Chelsea and Arsenal triple ups to come, and Mbuemo.
    Thiaw lack of defcons down to it being Spurs hopefully

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  21. Zoostation
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    1 FT and 0.5 ITB.

    Kinsky to Hornicek? Maguire to Hall?

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    1. ZeBestee
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Hall

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      1. ZeBestee
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        A 4.5m keeper is ok to keep, Spurs will eventually click imo

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      2. Zoostation
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        DCL to Wissa also is tempting but seems sideways.

        Hate that I’ll have to decide that tonight before the Wissa price rise

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        1. GoonerSteve
          • 16 Years
          6 mins ago

          It's annoying. I like the look of Wissa but I don't fancy shifting formations to play 3 up front

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        2. JT11fc
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Almost did that but decided Newcastle and Palace are worth keeping for

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  22. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Play FH this week? Current team

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori / Rodon / Ballard
    Le fee / semenyo / mbuemo / tzolis
    Haaland / Pedro / Isak

    Lammens / Hume / white / slater

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    1. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not worth it imo, Im considering it but I have triple Chelsea and Arsenal and no Haaland

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  23. have you seen cyan
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    De Cuyper looks good, but even if I or most people got him in, its hard to play him unless you have some cheap aspect to your defence you don't mind rotating. Or a cheap mid that you can swap formations with. My team for example - there's not going to be many weeks where I will bench Calafiori, Tark, or O'reilly to play him. With that in mind, maybe I just ignore him.

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  24. Slitherene
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    How long is Dedic nailed for?

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  25. JT11fc
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Thoughts on Havertz to Wissa? Cant see Gyok staying benched and Arsenal usually spread the goals around

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  26. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Are Daniel Munoz & Neco Williams the new Victor Moses & Marcos Alonso?

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